American Capital Senior Floating's (ACSF) CEO Kevin Braddish on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hello, everyone and welcome to the American Capital Senior Floating’s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. I will now turn the call over to Veronica Mendiola of Investor Relations.

Thank you, Lauren. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for our second quarter earnings conference call. I am joined today by Kevin Braddish, the company’s Director, President and Chief Executive officer and Penni Roll, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. As a reminder, the company’s second quarter earnings release and earnings presentation are available on the company’s website at www.acsf.com on the homepage of the Investor Relations section.

Thank you, Veronica. Good afternoon and thanks to everyone for joining us. Let me start today with some market commentary to put our second quarter results into context. During the second quarter, the credit markets were characterized by continued strong loan volumes, moderating fund flows, but healthy CLO inflows relatively stable credit conditions and a slight uptick in loan yields at the end of the quarter. Although opportunistic loan re-pricing activity slowed for the record first quarter levels, loan re-pricing activity continued at a strong pace throughout the second quarter as issuers took advantage of low interest rates and a tighter credit spread market environment.

Since taking over ACSF’s manager at the beginning of this year, we have been very busy navigating though these changing market conditions as evidenced by an approximate 50% turnover in our portfolio through the end of Q2. In the face of market credit spread compression, we have successfully increased the overall spread and yield on the loan portfolio of first and second lien loans. We also believe we maintained or improved the quality of the loan portfolio by opportunistically exiting certain credits. In Q2 alone, we exited 41 positions, totaling $52 million, with an aggregate spread of LIBOR plus 3.98% and reinvested those proceeds into 45 new positions, with an aggregate spread of LIBOR plus 4.48%. As a result, we were able to offset and even improve the weighted average yield at cost on the loan portfolio by approximately 20 basis points to 5.6% at the end of the second quarter, up from 5.4% at the beginning of the year.

Overall, credit conditions remain stable and the default outlook is relatively benign. However, loans with exposure to the oil and gas or retail sectors have experienced weaker secondary pricing in certain cases. Our portfolio experienced some of this softness during the second quarter primarily within our CLO portfolio. Asset spread compression has impacted the level of cash flows on ACSF CLO portfolio, which in turn impacted the company’s second quarter earnings. The weighted average yield at cost on the CLO portfolio at June 30, 2017 was 11.3%, down from 14.14% at year end 2016. In order to counterbalance the spread compression on the underlying asset side, nearly half of our third-party CLO managers in ACSF’s portfolio have re-priced their liability costs lower, but not quite to the same extent as the assets.

We expect to see some modest benefit from this in the second half of the year, but the level of benefit will depend upon other factors such as additional changes to asset spreads and credit quality. To improve the overall quality in our CLO portfolio, we also opportunistically exited a few underperforming or unattractive CLO positions at a loss and used the proceeds to invest in several new issued CLOs that we believe have a more favorable risk adjusted return. Penni will provide more details on our financial results. But during the second quarter, we generated net investment income for the quarter of $0.24 per share with GAAP net income of $0.04 per share. The decline in the net investment income was largely due to the reduction in aggregate yield on our CLO portfolio.

Lastly, I wanted to highlight that our second quarter results reflect Ivy Hill’s continued support of the company via a cap on general and administrative expenses which benefited the company’s earnings. As we announced last quarter, Ivy Hill has agreed to expense gap on a graduated scale for 2017 and these expenses for the second quarter were capped at 1%. This expense reimbursement amounted of $176,000 or $0.02 per share, which improved ACSF’s earnings this quarter. For the remainder of 2017, the expenses will be capped at 1% for the third quarter and 1.25% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Turning now to our dividend this morning, we announced that our Board declared a monthly dividend of $0.97 cents per share for each of August, September and October in line with the previous monthly dividend level. As a reminder, we estimate that our undistributed taxable income carried forward from 2016 into 2017 was approximately $3.2 million or $0.32 per share.

I will now turn the call over to Penni Roll to walk through our results in more detail.

Thank you, Kevin. For the second quarter of 2017, we reported net investment income of $0.24 per share, a decrease of $0.07 per share for the first quarter of 2017 and $0.06 per share from the second quarter of 2016. The decreased as compared to the first quarter was primarily driven by lower income from our CLO portfolio.

As we discussed on our last earnings call, this decline was expected and was primarily due to the amount of re-pricings that occurred in the loan portfolios securing our CLO investments during the quarter. And as Kevin discussed, we have continued to see some loan re-pricing activity in the second quarter as well. As you may recall, CLO portfolio yields can fluctuate quarter-to-quarter due to re-pricings as well as from changes on underlying assumptions that impact future earnings, including assumptions for the forward LIBOR curve, default rates and recovery rates.

In terms of our expenses, while we saw an increase in interest expense on our line of credit from continued rising LIBOR rates, we did see a decline in our gross operating expenses as most of the one-time costs related to the transition to Ivy Hill as manager have largely subsided. Q2 also saw a decrease in the expense reimbursement as the expense cap for the Ivy Hill increased from 75 basis points in Q1 to 100 basis points in Q2. After deducting the expense reimbursement pursuant to the cap, net expenses were $1.7 million as compared to $1.5 million a quarter ago.

Net earnings for Q2 were $0.04 per share as compared to $0.28 per share for the first quarter and $1.03 per share for the second quarter of 2016. The decline in net earnings in second quarter as compared to the first quarter was primarily due to net losses in the portfolio during the second quarter of $2 million compared to net losses of $0.3 million a quarter ago. The net decline in investment values for Q2 were primarily due to $1.4 million in net unrealized depreciation for our CLO portfolio, which was largely due to spread compression in the underlying loan portfolios as well as deal-specific credit issues for certain issuers with higher concentrations in the energy and retail sectors.

Turning to our portfolio composition, as of quarter end, we had a $252 million portfolio at fair value composed of $193 million or 77% in first lien loans, $15 million or 6% in second lien loans, and $44 million or 17% in CLO equity. The weighted average yield at cost for the entire portfolio as of June 30 was 6.7%, which included a 5.6% weighted average yield on the loan portfolio and an 11.3% weighted average yield on our CLO portfolio. As of June 30, our loan portfolio was highly diversified across 149 issuers and 38 industries and our CLO portfolio was invested in 23 issuers across 15 different collateral managers. Our overall average issuer concentration in the total portfolio was only 0.6% with the highest issuer concentration at 1.8%. Overall, we feel good about the mix and granularity of our portfolio.

Regarding the overall credit quality of the portfolio as of quarter end, the credit quality remains strong with no investments on non-accrual status. Looking at the right hand side of our balance sheet, our average debt outstanding remains fairly consistent during the quarter and at quarter end our debt to equity ratio was 0.73 to 1 down from 0.76 to 1 at March 31. Our Average stated interest rate for the second quarter was approximately 3%, which was up from 2.8% in the previous quarter as a result of the higher LIBOR rates in effect during the second quarter.

Thanks, Penni. For the first half of this year, the current market has witnessed significant demand for loans relative to supply of these loans, which has created an environment where loan issuers can achieve reduced credit spreads and yields. It’s difficult to know how long these strong technical conditions in the market will persist. Strong investor demand for floating rate loan products may continue for some time based on solid investor confidence, relatively strong earnings and benign credit conditions. Corporate fundamentals continue to be positive.

Going forward, we will seek to continue to adhere to our rigorous investment and diligence processes leveraging the strength of the area’s investment platform. We are focused on making investments in strong credits with high free cash flow generation and defensible market positions. We will continue to look for opportunities to search for higher spread returns, with attractive risk return profiles and we will look to exit loans when we achieve our valuation objectives or find better risk rewards and other issues. Our objective is to take an appropriate amount of risk to generate attractive risk adjusted returns and ultimately dividends for ACSF’s stockholders over the long-term. Finally, we believe we are also positioned to recognize a potential earnings benefit from higher short-term interest rates should that occur in the future.

Thanks, everyone for your time today. That concludes our prepared remarks. Laura, can you open up the line for questions?

Once again, thanks everybody for your time today. That concludes the call.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our conference call for today. If you missed any part of today’s call, an archived replay of this conference call will be available approximately 1 hour after the end of this call through September 8, 2017 to domestic callers by dialing 877-344-7529 and to international callers by dialing 1-412-317-0088. For all replays, please reference conference number 10110823. An archived replay will also be available on a webcast link located on the homepage of the Investor Resources section of our website. Thank you very much.

