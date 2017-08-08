Is Ultimate Software Still A Short?

Our Take

Despite consistent revenue growth, Ultimate (NASDAQ:ULTI) is a short candidate. Reasons include intense competition from quality players, high-cost structure that eliminates economies of scale and reliance on stock compensation to avoid negative cash flows. Valuation concerns add consolidate the short thesis as the company trades at quite a premium. Growth is priced expensively. Even a little slip with respect to earnings guidance will hurt the stock in future as it did during Q2 2017.

This is a follow up piece to the PRO initiation on ULTI.

Earnings Update

Ultimate Software (ULTI), a human capital management company, recently reported the results of its second quarter of 2017 beating earnings consensus while missing on the top line forecast.

The company reported revenue of $224.7 million, up 20.5% on a year over year basis. Analysts were modeling for a revenue figure of $221. 4 million. Earnings came ahead of consensus as the company reported an EPS of $0.93, beating the consensus by $0.02. Earnings grew around 22% on a non-GAAP basis. However, on a GAAP basis, earnings declined by around 20%.

For the third quarter, the company is guiding for mid-point revenue of $233 million, which is slightly ahead of the consensus of$232.86 million. For the full-year 2017, Ultimate Software expects the revenue to increase 20% Y/Y.

Despite growth, the market didn’t take the earnings news quite well and the stock fell around 11% during after hours.

Revenue growth remains intact

During the first half, revenue of the company reached $385.1 million, an increase on ~23% on a year-over-year basis. The growth was primarily supported by increasing adoption of the company’s cloud offering. Recurring revenue from cloud offerings grew 23% during the most recent quarter.

Note that recurring revenue makes around 87% of the company’s total revenue. New product offerings including UltiPro learning and UltiPro Perception also contributed to the revenue boost for the quarter.

Earnings growth was fueled by exclusion of stock-based compensation

During the first half of 2017, non-GAAP earnings reached (pdf) $1.68 a share, translating into an increase of 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, non-GAAP earnings growth was fueled by the exclusion of non-cash compensation expenses and non-cash amortization of intangibles. Accounting for these expenses, in fact, demonstrate a decline in EPS to the tune of 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company aggressively uses stock-based compensation to avoid negative cash flows. However, the effect of this strategy will turn up elsewhere, probably in the form of dilution. Stock-based compensation was at a whopping $73.144 million during the first half of 2017 making up around 16% of the company’s total revenue.

It’s clear that company is using stock based compensations and non-GAAP measures to highlight its earnings, which affects the stock price.

Thesis Update

The Positives

1. Ultimate Software is demonstrating high double-digit growth in its revenue.

23% growth during the first half along with management’s guidance for 20% growth for the full-year 2017 bodes well for the company. Retention rate was 96% during the trailing 12 months indicating that the company will be able to sustain its revenue base going forward. The company is also witnessing a strong gross profit growth as it was in line with the revenue growth during the first half of 2017.

2. Some of industry watchers cite Ultimate Software as a leader in the HCM space.

Nucleus research puts Ultimate software in its leader quadrant for HCM value Matrix 2016. Ultimate has improved a lot since 2014 according the Nucleus Value Matrix.

Source: Nucleus Research

Source: The Ultimate Software Or The Ultimate Short, Focus Equity, Seeking Alpha

It can be seen that Ultimate Software has moved past many leaders including Success Factor in terms of functionality and usability. This improvement will allow the company to maintain its top line growth going forward.

The Negatives

1. Large disconnect between non-GAAP and GAAP operating margin indicates that the company relied heavily on non-cash stock compensations for its operations.

During the first half of 2017, operating margin fell to 2.2% compared to 4.8% during the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income margin also declined to reach 18.7% compared to 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts normally bank on non-GAAP earnings to gauge a company’s performance. With such a high proportion of stock-based compensation, non-GAAP might not be a good idea to value Ultimate Software.

2. Ultimate’s business depends on aggressive marketing, which leads to high OPEX.

Scale should create economies of scale – right? It’s not the case for Ultimate Software. Operating expenses are growing at a higher rate compared to revenue growth. Operating expenses grew at 27.3% during the first half of 2017 while revenue grew at 23.8%. This has been true for a long time. During the first half of 2015, revenue increased 20% while sales and marketing and G&A expenses increased 37% and 54%, respectively.

3. Competition is intense

The market is already crowded with big players including SAP’s (SAP) Success Factor, Oracle’s (ORCL) Taleo, Workday (WDAY) and Cerdian. See the competition table below:

Leaders’ Quadrant, No. of Companies HCM Value Matrix 2016, Nucleus Research 7 Magic Quadrant Cloud HCM Suites, Gartner 3* HR Management Suites, G2 Crowd 9 *Doesn’t include Ultimate Software in the leaders’ quadrant

Source: Nucleus Research, Gartner and G2 Crowd

The market is crowded, and not just with subpar solutions. The table above shows that there are several companies that offer competitive solutions. Therefore, the business requires high marketing and admin expenses in order to push product sales. It is worth mentioning that Ultimate Software isn’t even in the leader Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic quadrant for Cloud HCM suites for mid market and large enterprises. G2 crowd grid puts UltiPro in the leader’s quadrant of HR Management Suites, but the company lags behind ADP (ADP) and PeopleSoft in terms of market presence.

Source: G2 Crowd

Overall, high OPEX structure will persist given the competition and the fact that Ultimate Software, arguably, isn’t the only one to offer best-in-class solutions.

4. Delay in deployment can hurt the company’s top line.

Ultimate Software pointed out in its earnings report that time-to-live period has expanded by 2 to 3 months for enterprise sales and 1 to 2 months for mid-market sales. This indicates that the company is either facing deployment issues, or it’s resource constrained.

In any case, delay in revenue doesn’t bode well for the company. Ultimate Software claims that it’s just a timing issue and won’t affect recurring revenue. As a matter of fact, it can. Cloud customers are usually sensitive to deployment times, or time-to-live, because this can affect their sales too. The point is that extension in time-to-live isn’t good for Ultimate’s revenue growth.

And, there’s valuation

1. Ultimate Software trades at a forward PE of around 44 based on 2018 earnings.

And this is assuming the company will be able to grow its earnings by 27% during 2018. The fact the company increased its non-GAAP earnings by 13.5% during the first half of 2017 makes a 27% increase in earnings during 2018 a difficult task. Not to mention, all these earnings estimates are non-GAAP, and the company struggles to achieve GAAP earnings growth.

Even if Ultimate Software manages to reach 27% growth during 2018, a multiple of 44 isn’t justified as growth of 20% p.a. is expected during the next five years. This puts the PEG at more than 2 making ULTI an expensive growth stock.

2. Economic value added approach to valuation also paints a negative picture.

If the company manages to meet rosy analyst estimates alongside growing its EPS by 20% during 2018-2022, the stock should be priced around $140. Terminal growth is assumed to be 3%, which is a generous assumption by any standard. Other assumptions include:

Cost of capital is expected to grow in line with earnings growth. CAPM is used to drive the cost of equity.

Focus Equity Estimates

Valuation sheet reveals a downside around 35% based on current stock price. It is vital to note that all these calculation feature non-GAAP earnings reported by Ultimate Software. Things would seem quite not as good if GAAP earnings are used for valuation.

The point being, aggressive non-cash compensation should be viewed with caution in Ultimate’s case as dilution in the future can materially hurt the reported EPS of the company.

Final thoughts

Human capital management industry is on the rise as evident from Ultimate Software’s top line growth. See a detailed industry analysis here. The company has been posting consistent double-digit revenue growth. It also has decent products to offer.

However, high operating costs amid stiff competition will continue take a toll out of the company’s bottom line. Earnings growth will remain under pressure due to higher rate of OPEX growth. As a result 20% p.a. earnings growth during the next five years seems like a difficult task.

Moreover, valuation based on this 20% earnings growth reveals significant downside. Despite decent earnings, the stock tanked. That was primarily due to valuation concerns, we believe. The bottom line is that Ultimate Software remains a good short candidate.