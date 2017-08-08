Healthcare REITs: Weak Quarter On Ailing Fundamentals And Policy Uncertainty

The most challenging dynamic of the healthcare industry is that as healthcare gets better, it unavoidably gets more expensive. Innovations (oftentimes costly) have allowed older, sicker patients to survive longer.

Under Obamacare, higher-margin health insurers generally benefited at the expense of the lower-margin healthcare providers. There’s hope that GOP-led reforms may reverse this, a possible positive catalyst for Skilled Nursing.

Obamacare began to shift the financial risk from payers (insurers and government) to providers (doctors, hospitals, facilities). Skilled nursing operators and hospitals continue to struggle with uncertainty over reimbursement.

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Healthcare Sector Overview

Healthcare REITs comprise roughly 13% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our market value-weighted healthcare index, we track 11 of the largest REITs within the sector, which account for about $95 billion in market value: HCP (HCP) Healthcare Realty (HR), Healthcare Trust (HTA), Omega Healthcare (OHI), Ventas (VTR), Welltower (HCN), Care Capital (CCP), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Medical Properties (MPW), National Health (NHI), and Sabra (SBRA).

It’s important to note that there are essentially four distinct subsectors within the Healthcare REIT category: senior housing, medical office building, skilled nursing, and hospitals. Each of these subsectors has separate risk/return characteristics. Skilled nursing and hospital REITs assume the most policy-related risk, followed by senior housing. Medical office building REITs are generally the most predictable and stable. As we’ll discuss in more detail shortly, the Affordable Care Act pushed more of the financial risk from payers (insurers and government) onto healthcare providers (doctors, hospitals, healthcare facilities), which has pressured the healthcare real estate sector.

(Healthcare Realty’s Investor Presentation)

Recent Developments and Performance

Healthcare REITs have underperformed the broader REIT sector since the start of earnings season.

Healthcare REITs delivered results that were generally below expectations in 2Q17. Broader trends of deteriorating fundamentals across the entire healthcare-provider industry continued. Senior housing was the best-performing sector, but results were only mildly better than the dim forecast. Skilled nursing performed as-expected and there are some early signs that very weak fundamentals may finally be stabilizing. Medical office buildings continue to be the safe haven within the space, reporting solid NOI growth and continued strong demand. Below are selected quarterly results and details.

Between conference calls and the recent NAREIT conference, several key themes continue to be discussed.

First, skilled nursing fundamentals continue to be weak, but there is a glimmer of hope that the GOP-led reforms may reverse some of the damage done to the low-margin SNF operating business. The two primary issues continue to be: 1) Reimbursement mythology and 2) Payer-mix.

Relating to reimbursement, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid released a draft of their proposed changes to SNF reimbursement methodology that would likely put continued downward pressure on margins by adopting a more value-based method rather than a fee-for-service method of reimbursement. This would especially hurt the SNF operators that have lower quality-ratings. In regards to the payer-mix, SNF operators have been badly hurt by the decline in private-pay and the rise of government pay, particularly Medicaid. Government-pay generally reimburses SNF at 20-30% lower levels and often at levels below the cost of care. This quarter, we noted some stabilization in the quality-mix, and this is one area that could potentially benefit from the GOP-focus on the private-pay systems.

Second, senior housing fundamentals also continue to be weak and appear unlikely to improve significantly until the surge in new supply begins to ease towards the end of 2018 at the earliest. NIC data shows that senior housing construction as a percent of inventory remains high at 5.8% and is most acute in the assisted living category, which remains very elevated at over 8% of existing inventory. We discuss this more below.

Third, labor pressures continue to be a struggle across the sector and have made an already tough fundamental environment even more challenging. The tough flu season pressured labor costs at senior housing facilities but was an incremental boost to skilled nursing facilities.

Fourth, Sabra again reiterated that it intends to purchase Care Capital properties despite activist pressure from ISS that argues against the transaction. The argument against the transaction relates to CCP’s low average CMS quality rating, but there are also significant synergies that would be recognized by combining the two firms. We view the merger as a positive for both CCP and SBRA.

Below is our REIT Heat map, showing the YTD performance in relation to other sectors.

Long-Term Dynamics of Healthcare Real Estate

The most challenging (and under-appreciated) dynamic of the healthcare industry is the simple paradox that as healthcare gets better, it unavoidably gets more expensive. Continued innovations in medical science and biotechnology have created new procedures and techniques (often costly) that have allowed older and sicker patients to simply survive longer and access the healthcare system for a longer period of time than in decades past. The expense associated with innovations in the quality of healthcare, in recent decades, has outpaced the expense-reduction innovations, which has given rise to the "healthcare crisis" we have today.

A distinct feature of the healthcare sector is the heavy reliance on government-pay systems: directly through Medicare and Medicaid, and indirectly through government-controlled insurance markets. As in any sector with heavy government involvement, the value-based and market-based pricing mechanisms can be highly distorted, which leads to significant inefficiencies in cost, value received, and allocation of resources. Over the past three decades, the patient mix has shifted away from private-pay towards government-pay. This trend was further accelerated by the ACA. Healthcare providers are generally reimbursed at far lower rates through government-pay and often are compensated at rates lower than the cost of care. This shifting burden from payers to providers has put tremendous pressure on an industry that already operates on very tight margins.

This risk may be further compounded by the ineffectiveness of the Affordable Care Act to lower the overall cost of healthcare delivery. The ACA’s primary change to the healthcare industry was a shifting of the financial burden and risks from payers (insurance companies and governments) to healthcare providers including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and the doctors and nurses themselves. It’s important to note that healthcare inflation has actually been driven by labor costs, not drug prices. This is a longer-term structural issue with the education system that is unlikely to be solved through policy changes.

Of course, there are also significant ethical issues related to rationing and access to healthcare that make policy changes extremely challenging. Few politicians have the political skill or courage to be able to make the difficult but necessary decisions to reform the healthcare system. This lends itself to a more difficult analysis of healthcare REITs and warrants a discount based on policy uncertainty.

Long-term demographics, though, are very favorable for the healthcare sector and a primary bull-thesis for the healthcare REIT sector. The Baby Boomers, an atypically large generation, are reaching retirement age, while life expectancy continues to increase.

As we point out in "Old People Aren't Old Yet!" though, this anticipated rise in demand for healthcare will likely not be fully realized until 2025-2030 when the median Boomer is well into their 70s when this demographic's healthcare spending is highest. The NIC tracks the supply and demand trends in the senior housing space. Supply growth has significantly outpaced demand growth over the past five years, putting continued downward pressure on rental fundamentals.

Valuation of Healthcare REITs

Compared to the twelve other REIT sectors, Healthcare REITs appear moderately attractive all three cash-flow-based metrics.

At the sector level, we note the deep discount applied to the skilled-nursing-focused REITs, Omega Healthcare, Care Capital, and Sabra. Healthcare Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust of America, which have a portfolio concentrated in medical office buildings, command the highest premiums within the sector.

In terms of healthcare policy, the worst-case-scenario for SNF appears to be largely priced into the stock valuations, in our view. Omega Healthcare and Care Capital are some of the "cheapest" REITs we track based on cash flow metrics. While fundamentals could certainly continue to deteriorate, it's hard to imagine that the GOP-led healthcare plan could be any more punishing to private healthcare providers than the existing law. We, therefore, like the SNF space at these valuations, but caution that significant risks remain.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Healthcare REITs, along with net lease REITs, are two most “bond-like” REIT sectors, meaning that these REITs are heavily influenced by movements in interest rates. High interest rate sensitivity is a result of long lease terms, high dividend yields, and lower growth prospects. The relatively low Beta to the S&P 500 (SPY) shows that these REITs are not sensitive to particular movements in the broader equity market.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. ( click to read more information about our methodology).

As a sector, healthcare REITs are firmly in the Yield REIT category. All healthcare names we track are highly sensitive to interest rates, and VTR and HTA are two of the most sensitive names across all REIT sectors. Make no mistake, while correctly analyzing the operational performance of the healthcare sector may allow an investor to outperform other healthcare REITs, these are very much "bond alternatives." In other words, you could be exactly correct on your healthcare sector outlook and still lose if rates significantly rise and vice versa if they fall. Only the smaller REITs, NHI and SBRA, exhibit Hybrid REIT characteristics.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, healthcare REITs rank second only to the net lease sector, paying out an average yield of 5.2%. Healthcare REITs payout roughly 91% of their available cash flow, ranking towards the top of the REIT sectors. Dividend yield is perhaps the single most attractive investment quality for healthcare REITs.

Investors looking for income and are willing to take on some operational risks, Omega is the clear favorite. For investors seeking more of a safe, predictable income stream would be better suited with the MOB or diversified healthcare REITs.

Bottom Line

Healthcare REITs delivered results that were generally below expectations in 2Q17 as the broader trends of deteriorating fundamentals across the entire healthcare-provider industry continued. No real estate sector faces as much uncertainty in 2017 as the healthcare REIT sector. The repeal/replace of the ACA, and its impact on healthcare REITs, remains highly unpredictable.

The ACA began to shift the financial risk from payers (insurers and government) to providers (doctors, hospitals, facilities). Skilled nursing REITs and hospitals continue to struggle with uncertainty over reimbursement. Under Obamacare, higher-margin health insurers generally benefited at the expense of the lower-margin healthcare providers. There’s hope that GOP-led reforms may reverse this, a positive possible catalyst for Skilled Nursing. In terms of healthcare policy, the worst-case-scenario for SNF appears to be largely priced into the stock valuations, in our view. Omega Healthcare and Care Capital are some of the 'cheapest' REITs we track based on cash flow metrics. While fundamentals could certainly continue to deteriorate, it's hard to imagine that the GOP-led healthcare plan could be any more punishing to private healthcare providers than the existing law. We, therefore, like the SNF space at these valuations, but caution that significant risks remain.

Meanwhile, private-pay healthcare REITs are facing a different set of challenges. While longer-term demographics remain highly favorable, supply growth continues to outpace demand for senior housing facilities.

The most challenging dynamic of the healthcare industry is that as healthcare gets better, it unavoidably gets more expensive. Innovations (often times costly) have allowed older, sicker patients to survive longer. While valuations appear quite attractive by historical standards, it's impossible to say whether the policy uncertainty discount is overdone or underdone until we get clarity on the future of the ACA.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently Healthcare Trust of America as the most attractive name within the sector, followed by Medical Properties Trust, Physicians Realty, and Omega Healthcare.

