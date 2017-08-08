Transmontaigne Partners L.P.'s (TLP) CEO Fred Boutin on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Michael Hammell - General Counsel & Secretary

Fred Boutin - Chief Executive Officer

Rob Fuller - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Selman Akyol - Stifel Nicolaus

Barrett Blaschke - MUFG Securities

Michael Hammell

Good morning. Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call this morning. I would like to remind our listeners that statements made during this call that include the partnership’s expectations or predictions should be considered forward-looking statements that are covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are disclosed in the company’s SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Finally, on the call today, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliation of these to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to our earnings release or our website.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Fred Boutin, Chief Executive Officer of TransMontaigne Partners.

Fred Boutin

Thank you, Michael. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today is Rob Fuller, our Chief Financial Officer.

TransMontaigne had another record quarter, with revenue, EBITDA and distributable cash flow, each coming in at their highest levels in the partnership’s 12-year history. The strong momentum we experienced at the start of the year continued through the second quarter, as our team successfully completed and placed into service the remaining capacity at our Collins Phase I expansion project and had other commercial contracting successes.

Compared with the second quarter of last year, revenue increased by 10%, EBITDA was up by 25%, distributable cash flow grew by 35%. Given our strong financial performance and visibility into further growth in our business, our Board approved a $0.015 increase in our quarterly to $0.74 for the second quarter. This represents growth of 2.1% over the previous quarter and 7.2% over the year-ago quarter, all while maintaining strong distribution coverage of more than 1.6 times.

This was our second consecutive distribution increase of $1.5. Our ability to provide value like this to our unitholders is underpinned by the continued strength and stability of our base business created by portfolio of strategic assets backed by stable long-term fee-based contracts.

We have a strong platform for further growth over the near and long-term. The driver of this growth is our $75 million Collins Phase I expansion project in Southern Mississippi, which was fully placed into service during the second quarter. All 2 million barrels of this new capacity is now online and backed by long-term fee-based take-or-pay agreements. Total capacity in Collins is now 5.4 million barrels, all of which is fully contracted.

As the only terminal capable of moving products between the Colonial and Plantation pipeline, our Collins terminal is truly a strategic asset. This organic investment is a fantastic and exciting project for TransMontaigne, and we’re proud of completing this project on time and on budget.

We continue to expect high-teens cash return from our $75 million investment. To put this growth into perspective, bear in mind that during 2016, the entire company generated EBITDA of approximately $96 million. The incremental EBITDA from this project is significant and aligned with our long-term growth objectives.

We previously announced a potential Phase II expansion at our Collins terminal and we recently received the air permit to build up to an additional 5 million barrels of capacity, and we’re in active discussions with potential customers for this capacity. In addition to our organic growth opportunities, we also have the potential for third-party M&A and growth opportunities associated with our sponsor. Since ArcLight acquired our general partner and a significant LP unit stake in early 2016, they’ve been a highly supportive sponsor.

Today, I’m pleased to announce that we have entered into a right-of-first-offer agreement with an ArcLight affiliate with regard to their ownership interest in a joint venture they will be forming with BP West Coast products. The assets that will initially be contributed into the newly formed joint venture will include two large refined products terminals; one located in Seattle, Washington; and one in Portland, Oregon.

TLP management services, which is the affiliate of our general partner that we all work for will be the operator of these terminals. Well, essentially, we will be operating these terminals. This is an exciting opportunity for TLP and is a clear example of the cooperative relationship between TLP and ArcLight.

I’ll now turn it over to Rob.

Thank you, Fred. Revenue for the second quarter of 2017 totaled $45.4 million, which was 10% higher than the $41.1 million we reported in the second quarter of 2016. Our strong performance for the second quarter, as compared to the year-ago quarter was driven by contributions from our Phase I Collins growth projects coming fully on revenue, as well as successful recontracting activity completed over the last year, much of which was at higher rates.

Our second quarter revenue included approximately $3.2 million of contribution from the Collins new tank capacity we had online during the second quarter. For the third quarter, we expect further sequential increases in revenue, as we benefit from a full quarter’s contribution from the 800,000 barrels of Collins capacity brought online throughout the second quarter.

Beginning with the third quarter, we expect to realize the full benefit of our expanding capacity at Collins, which through the increase of our Phase I expansion project, we increased total capacity at our Collins facility from 3.4 million barrels to 5.4 million barrels.

For the second quarter, approximately 74% of our revenue was generated by the firm terminaling service contract commitment. This is up from approximately 69% in the prior-year period, reflecting further progression in the quality and durability of our cash flow. Our contractor portfolio remains attractive with 63% of our terminaling services revenue for the second quarter generated from contracts with remain firm commitment of three or more years.

Direct operating expenses totaled $16 million for the quarter, a decrease of approximately $1.7 million over the second quarter of last year, most of which was associated with the timing of repairs and maintenance costs performed at our terminal. Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates totaled $2.1 million, which was consistent with the prior year’s second quarter.

General and administrative expenses totaled $4.1 million for the quarter, an increase of approximately $600,000 over the prior-year period. About half of which was associated with the $1.8 million annual increase in the Omnibus administrative fee related to Collins Phase I growth project, which was previously approved and disclosed back in May.

Under the Omnibus agreement in the event, TransMontaigne acquires or construct additional assets, the owner of our general partner may propose a revised administrative fee, covering the provision of services for the additional assets, which is subject to the approval by the Conflicts Committee of our General Partner. Importantly, this increase in the Omnibus has been factored into what we expect to be a high-teen cash return on our $75 million investment at Collins.

Net earnings for the second quarter totaled approximately $14.5 million, or $0.70 per limited partner unit compared to $10.3 million and $0.50 per unit in the prior year. These results represent a 40% increase in net earnings per unit for the second quarter year-over-year.

Consolidated EBITDA for the second quarter was $28.8 million, an increase of 25% compared to the $23.1 million we reported in the second quarter of 2016. EBITDA for the trailing 12 months is a little over $105 million, which was the first time in the partnership’s history that the trailing annual EBITDA exceeded the $100 million threshold and one a run rate basis our business is currently generating in excess of this amount.

Distributable cash flow totaled $24.5 million for the quarter, higher by $6.4 million or 35% compared to the $18.1 million reported for the second quarter of 2016. Maintenance CapEx for the second quarter was approximately $1.8 million, down from approximately $3.2 million in the prior year and slightly up from the $1.5 million in the prior quarter. Primarily this is due to the timing of maintenance projects. Consistent with historical trends, we do expect an increase in our repairs and maintenance expense and maintenance CapEx in the later months this year as the weather becomes more conducive to these types of projects.

As Fred mentioned earlier, we increased our quarterly distribution for the period ended June 30, 2017 by $0.015 to $0.74 cents per unit. The distribution is being paid today, August 08th, to unitholders of record as of July 31st.

Our second quarter distribution represents growth of 2.1% sequentially and 7.2% above the rate paid in the prior-year’s second quarter and also marks the seventh consecutive increase in our distribution. Since ArcLight acquired our General Partner in February of 2016, we have grown the quarterly distribution from $0.67 per unit to $0.74 per unit, an increase of more that 10%.

Our second quarter distribution represented total cash distribution of $15.1 million, which compared to a total distributable cash flow of $24.5 million resulted in distribution coverage of approximately 1.62 times, consistent with the prior quarter coverage and the first quarter of this year of 1.61 times.

We exited the second quarter of 2017 with approximately $302 million of borrowing on our revolving credit facility, almost $10 million more in borrowings over the prior quarter, and this resulted in the second quarter leverage of debt to trailing 12 months EBITDA of 2.87 times.

We remain committed to maintaining a healthy balance sheet. Given the nature of our operations and stability of our cash flows, we continue to believe that our business could support somewhat higher leverage.

Total expansion capital expenditures for the second quarter were approximately $17 million, most of which was driven by our ongoing Collins growth project. Through the end of the second quarter we spent a total of $58 million related to this expansion. We expect total remaining growth capital expenditures of approximately $20 million for 2017, based on approved projects and the majority of which relates to Collins Phase I.

While we are currently benefiting from the full contracted revenue on the $2 million barrels of additional tank capacity, there remains various construction items necessary to fully closeout the Collins project, which will be completed over the next two quarters.

In March of this year, we were pleased to enter into an amended upsized revolving credit facility. The amended facility provides us with enhanced flexibility and positions us to execute on attractive organic growth opportunities and potential accretive M&A.

The facility provides a total line of credit of $600 million and matures in March 2022. As of the end of the second quarter we had unused capacity under the facility of approximately $300 million to spend on future growth opportunities.

With that, I’d now like to turn it back over to the operator to open up the lines for Q&A. Manny, will you please open up the lines?

Selman Akyol

Thank you. Good afternoon. You referenced that you had received air permits for Phase II expansion. Are there any other permits that you guys need to move forward with that?

Fred Boutin

Minor permits. We don’t see the other permit, Selman, is significant. So I think, the air permit was the main one.

Selman Akyol

Gotcha. And then pivoting over to the JV with West Coast products, you referenced two terminals of large size, how many barrels are we talking about?

Fred Boutin

I don’t know if you saw yesterday, ArcLight put a press release out on this and they didn’t reference the size of the terminals. But they’re – I mean, they’re both substantial terminals, I’d say, let’s just say, between 0.5 million and 1 million barrels each.

Selman Akyol

Gotcha. And then, I guess, in conjunction with that, if you’re successful in exercising the right-of-first refusal, we would also expect to have a revised administrative fee, as well at that time?

Fred Boutin

I don’t know by the way, it’s not a right-of-first refusal, it’s a right-of-first offer.

Selman Akyol

First offer, excuse me, yes, sir.

Fred Boutin

Yes. And I’m not really sure about that someone will have to figure that out at the time.

Selman Akyol

I gotcha. And then you talked about other contract successes during the quarter. Is there anything else to highlight?

Fred Boutin

Well, we’re building a tank in Brownsville as part of the Frontera JV. There’s several contracts on the River, a little bit of tankage that was uncontracted. So they’re not major, but they’re just further ongoing extensions and pushing out termination date on contracts and generally at good rate.

Selman Akyol

Gotcha. Going back to Collins, so now that you’re up and running. What do you expect a full quarter contribution to be from there?

Fred Boutin

You want to take that, Rob? I would say, we take this high-teens kind of $75 million…

Selman Akyol

[Multiple Speakers]

Fred Boutin

…is something just shy of 15 and then a quarter of that 1.4…

Rob Fuller

Yes.

Selman Akyol

And then also, can you just talk about sort of the outlook for BOSTCO, is there any expansion plans going on there, any discussions at all?

Fred Boutin

There’s some additional tie in that have been created there is one that was created recently. And I know that the contracting – there is significant interest inbound interest for tankage there. I think, it’s possible, we could build some more tanks there. But it’s not anything that I would – that we can say we’re going to do at this point. But yes, I mean, the renewal picture looks really good. And as far as major projects, no, I don’t have anything.

Selman Akyol

Great. Thanks very much.

Fred Boutin

Sure.

Barrett Blaschke

Hey, guys, just a quick question sort of on the landscape you’re seeing in the M&A market. And any desire to move maybe either up or down the value chain, if you’re looking at any third-party assets?

Fred Boutin

Well, we’re – there are a few packages out there, so there are some things to look at and other folks are looking at too. There’s some straight terminals with fee-based throughput terminals. I mean, as far as up and down the chain, I’m not quite sure I know what you’re referring to. But I think that, we are going to, for the most part, say, the refined products terminaling company. And that’s as opposed to moving into significant amount of crude oil, or nat gas, or anything like that. Is that what you’re asking or…

Barrett Blaschke

Yes, that’s exactly.

Fred Boutin

Okay.

Barrett Blaschke

And as far as just following up on the M&A side, is it really just multiple still running high or?

Fred Boutin

So I mean, these – you’re not going to buy good refined product terminals on the cheap, that’s certainly the case. I mean, they’re great assets to have, they last a long time, they’re fee-based. And so, hopefully, we have to pay a substantial multiple. We’ll be able to do some good things with them in the future and bring that down. But I think, it’s pretty unlikely to buy good refined product terminals for a little multiple.

Barrett Blaschke

Right. Okay. Thank you.

Fred Boutin

Okay.

Fred Boutin

Okay. Well, we really have no closing comments But if anyone has any questions, as always, please feel free to give Rob or I a call and we’re happy to talk.

