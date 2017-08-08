Merger Driven Opportunity Due To Low Liquidity And OTC Listing

This is an event-driven investment. A deep dive into the numbers and history of Capital Bank (OTCQB:CBJC) or Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCPK:SCBH) will not be made for sake of brevity. I will rather focus on the deal (merger) at hand and how one might profit from it.

The merger consideration

On May 2, 2017, CBJC and SCBH announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. Shareholders of CBJC can elect to receive:

1.7297 shares of SCBH per share of CBJC, or

$32.00 in cash per share of CBJC.

The cash consideration is fixed at approximately 20% and the share consideration fixed at approximately 80% of the total consideration. An oversubscription of either option will lead to proration. It is relatively easy to calculate the optimal choice ignoring taxes, when the share price of SCBH is given. There are three possibilities:

Best consideration Share price of SCBH Indifferent = $18.50 = $32.00 / 1.7297 Share consideration > $18.50 Cash consideration < $18.50

In the case every shareholder makes the optimal election, we would all receive 1.7297*0.80 shares of SCBH and $32.00*0.20 cash (the mixed consideration). On the other hand, if some shareholders make no election or elect to receive the then lower valued consideration (this does happen often enough), one would receive a greater chunk of one’s choice. This process is called Proration.

Deal risk

The two banks already received approval from Federal Reserve Bank and California Department of Business Oversight on June 23, 2017, and July 10, 2017, respectively. This leaves the shareholders' approvals outstanding.

Per the most recent OTCQB Certification, the following directors or officers own more than five percent of CBJC:

Name Position % Shares Owned Murray Pasternack Esq. Director 24.8 J. Michael Justice, Jr. CEO 5.9 Gilbert Aguirre Director 5.7

The merger announcement stated:

“The proposed merger has been unanimously approved by each company's Board of Directors” and “Upon closing, two members of Capital’s Board of Directors are expected to join the Company’s Board of Directors.”

Reading between the lines the two directors of CBJC, joining the board of the merged company, could be the directors who already are shareholders of CBJC and probably will become shareholders of SCBH. There is no reason for them to vote against the deal. I do not know how many insiders have a lower than 5% position in CBJC, but the total of 36.4% of the bank owned by the three insiders above makes the deal more likely to be approved by shareholders. Also, keep in mind the deal was approved by both boards.

For Seacoast, I do not have data on ownership. The 2016 annual report states over 70% of the employees are shareholders. Nevertheless, the current CEO joined in October of 2007. The last few years were quite successful for shareholders. With a return on average common equity in the high teens for the last three years, the bank is run efficiently. Shareholders should be happy with the CAGR of 29% since 2010. On the other hand, the benefit of the merger for SCBH’s shareholders will not be felt immediately. Excluding the deal costs, they expect accretion to Q4 earnings and think the deal will add 19% to 2018 earnings. The IRR is estimated to be 19%. The dilution to tangible book is expected to be earned back in just three months (the deal valued CBJC at 1.93 tangible book at the time of announcement). All in all, the management team probably deserves the benefit of the doubt, and I expect shareholders to approve the deal.

Financing of the deal should be no issue. The total consideration is about $60MM, whereof just 20% in cash. Certain SCBH insiders and accredited investors (deal announcement gave no more details) entered into a securities purchase agreement for 540,541 shares of common stock at $18.50 per share for aggregate proceeds of $10.0MM. That was a internally facilitated private placement with no placement agent and is expected to close prior to closing the merger. With the SCBH’s share price now above $20 already, those insiders have all the more incentive to make the deal happen.

Upside of the deal at current prices

To calculate an annualized return, we need the expected date of the completion of the deal. The merger announcement gave an expected close of early in Q4. With the current share prices and assuming the mixed consideration will be received, which is conservative, we can calculate the following deal spread.

If the deal will close this year, the absolute upside of 8.51% translates into at least 23% annualized.

Conclusion

At the current price, the CBJC shares offer an attractive annualized return in case the deal closes. The risk of not closing is low, in my opinion. Other ongoing community bank mergers offer lower spreads on average (if you know other good ones, please comment). Reasons for the mispricing are OTC listings of both banks, their small size with low market capitalizations ($53MM and $122MM), and low liquidity. Additionally, you will probably not get a margin loan on your position. All those concerns are not really relevant for the enterprising small investor. A small investor can simply wait for the deal to close (or not close) without worrying about short-term performance or margin requirements. With an average volume for CBJC of 687 for the last 10 days and 1,245 for the last three months per Seeking Alpha, a position can only move the needle in a small enough portfolio. With the market currently at historically high valuations, I like my current positions in such special situations like CBJC common stock. To hedge some risk one can also short the expected share consideration (e.g. 1.7297*0.80 share of SCBH for every CBJC). For example, Interactive Brokers had some shares available at a fee rate of about 12%.