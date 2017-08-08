TIER REIT's (TIER) CEO Scott Fordham on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TIER REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:TIER)

Telisa Schelin

Welcome to the TIER REIT second quarter 2017 earnings call. I'm Telisa Schelin, Chief Legal Officer for the Company. Before we begin, please note that statements made during this call that are not historical, may be deemed forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are discussed at length in our annual and quarterly SEC filings.

Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, which we assume no obligation to update or revise as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as FFO and same-store NOI. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP numbers in our earnings release or our quarterly supplemental package on the Investor Relations page of our website at tierriet.com.

I’ll now turn the call over to Scott Fordham, the President and Chief Executive Officer of TIER REIT.

Scott Fordham

Thank you, Telisa. I would like to welcome you to our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. In addition to Telisa, joining me in the room today are Dallas Lucas, our Chief Financial Officer; Bill Reister, our Chief Investment Officer; Jim Sharp, Head of Capital Markets and other members of our management team.

We're pleased to deliver solid second quarter FFO and strong rent increases on commence leasing during the quarter. And other than Houston, we are energized by the strength in operating fundamentals that we continue to see in our target markets. Dallas will provide detail on our second quarter results, updated guidance and market specifics later in the call.

We've had a productive year with respect to our strategic plan. We have significantly sharpened our geographic focus, having sold almost $400 million of properties year-to-date and exited five non-target markets including Philadelphia, Burbank, Washington D.C., Tampa and Louisville. While our disposition guidance remains $400 million to $500 million for the year, we are seeing increasing investment appetite in the Houston market. And as a result, we are exploring opportunities to take advantage of this investment appetite and potentially reduce our presence in the Houston market.

With respect to acquisitions, we have strategically redeployed capital into best-in-class operating properties totaling $215 million. This redeployment has allowed us to move capital from properties that did not meet either our quality or locational requirements into the highly desirable Tier 1 submarkets of the domain in Austin and Legacy Town Center in North Dallas.

Specifically, our year-to-date acquisitions included the purchase of a partner's interest in Domain 2 and Domain 7 in January followed by our acquisition of Legacy District One in June. The acquisition of the remaining interest in Domain 2 and Domain 7, which collectively totaled 337,000 square feet solidified our relationship with key tenets and increased our concentration and influence within the Domain.

Our acquisition of the 319,000 square foot Legacy District One property offers attractive current yields with in place net rents approximately 16% below market. Equally important it allowed us to reunite the property with our adjacent land sites and be in the best position to capture efficiencies and maximize value through future development of those sites, which can accommodate approximately 600,000 square feet of future office space in the highly desired and amenity-rich legacy area of North Dallas.

As a result of our disposition and strategic acquisition efforts today, our repositioning is now substantially complete as we operate in only seven markets with over 90% of our operating NOI contributed by properties located within our target growth markets. In addition to our disposition and acquisition activity and as a result of the exceptional strength of the Austin market, we continue to take advantage of build to core development opportunities. We delivered our 98% pre-leased Domain 8 development project in the second quarter and commenced construction of two additional development projects totaling 670,000 square feet in Austin.

The first development project is Third and Shoal, a 345,000 square foot 29 story office tower located in the center of Austin's new downtown, surrounded by some of downtown Austin’s best restaurants, entertainment and residences. We commence construction on Third and Shoal in March in a strategic partnership with Invesco. And today, we are well underway within an anticipated shell completion date of fall 2018. Interest in the project has been outstanding with tenants competing for what is limited space within the Austin CBD.

The existing competitive Class A vacancy rate remains extremely low at only 6.1% in the CBD and no other planned project can be delivered within 9 months to 12 months following Third and Shoal. We are currently in lease negotiations with several prospective tenants and expect to be able to provide more specifics with respect to leasing activity in the near-term.

The second development project is Domain 11, a 324,000 square foot 16 story office tower within the Domain in Northwest Austin. We announced in June that HomeAway, the world leader in vacation rentals and a division of Expedia, has pre-leased all of the office space at Domain 11, which will serve at their new global headquarters upon its completion in late 2018 in addition to continuing to occupy their existing space at Domain 2. This news regarding Domain 11 and HomeAway Expedia come on the heels of Domain 8, which is primarily leased to Amazon and Facebook.

The domain has fully earned its title as Austin’s second downtown, but also as the epicenter for some of the nation's fastest growing employers, all desiring the Domain’s premier live-work-play environment. As a reminder, TIER REIT owns 15 acres of entitled land in the heart of the amenities at the Domain, which can accommodate approximately 1.1 million square feet of future office space. We are seeing escalating demand at the Domain and are in discussions with potential tenants for sizable space requirements.

We believe superior market conditions and our prudent cost management can drive outsized returns and create substantial additional value from this pipeline. We encourage you to visit Austin and see all this for yourself. In that regard, we have sent out a save-the-date notice for an Austin property tour that we are hosting the Monday before November's NAREIT conference to be held in Dallas.

So, in summary, we will continue our disciplined approach to investing and while additional near-term strategic acquisitions are likely to be limited. We believe TIER REIT has a unique opportunity to create significant value through our key land parcels in both Austin and Dallas. And we expect our current and near-term activities to highlight how our development yields accompanied by our highly selective acquisition activity are positioning the company for outsized future cash flow growth.

That concludes my remarks. I'll now turn the call over to Dallas to cover our results from this past quarter, highlight our operating fundamentals in our key markets and provide updated guidance for 2017. Dallas?

Dallas Lucas

Thanks, Scott, and good morning everyone. FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding certain items, for the second quarter was $19.8 million or $0.41 per diluted share, as compared to $20.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2016. The results were ahead of expectation on property disposition timing and continued portfolio outperformance as well as $742,000 or approximately $0.02 per share benefit from one-time items included in interest and other income and income taxes.

Second quarter same-store cash NOI increased by 5.6% compared to the same period in 2016 in line with expectation and primarily due to lower property operating expenses including fewer repair project and lower bad debt expense. We have updated full year FFO guidance with NAREIT-defined FFO increasing to a range of $1.58 to $1.62 per diluted share and FFO excluding certain items in the range of $1.46 to $1.50 per diluted share based on weighted average shares outstanding of 47.7 million.

Our guidance outlook included in last night’s press release reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions and certain assumptions. In addition to our better than expected second quarter results, the key assumption changed leading to our increased guidance at the midpoint as higher estimated same-store results due to improving portfolio performance including diminishing near-term downside leasing risk in Houston. Further, we are still on pace for continued improvement in dividend coverage during 2017.

Turning to our operating results, at quarter-end our operating portfolio occupancy was $88.5%, which represents a 170 basis point decrease from March 31st, primarily as a result of the known 110,000 square feet vacated by BP Amoco at our Eldridge Place property in Houston. The impact of which will be fully recognized in our third and fourth quarter operating results.

Outside of Houston, leasing fundamentals remain solid in our target market. Looking ahead, we have 139,000 square feet of space expiring across the portfolio for the remainder of 2017. Of this amount, we anticipate approximately 55% to be renewed or relet, resulting a slight decline in our operating portfolio occupancy before rebounding in the fourth quarter of 2017 through forecasted leasing activity on currently vacant space.

Now, I'd like to offer some additional color on the leasing environment within several of our principal markets. Houston’s overall Class A vacancy rate increased to 24% at June 30th. Sublease inventory continued to decrease during the quarter although levels remain elevated at approximately 11.1 million square feet. At this point, the new construction pipeline appears to be winding down with only 2.4 million square feet of active projects that are approximately 45% pre-leased.

We have minimal lease expirations through 2018 and contingency and uptick in perspective leasing activity in Houston particularly our Loop Central and BriarLake Plaza property. While tenant activity is gaining some momentum, the time to complete leases in this market is still protracted and thus we are not projecting anything significant occupancy gains in our Houston portfolio over the next few quarters. However, as Scott mentioned, given the momentum building in the office build market together with recent pricing metrics, we are actively exploring opportunities to capitalize on this environment through potential sales of certain of our Houston property.

Turning north Dallas’ Class A vacancy rate decreased slightly during the quarter to 17.5% while Class A rental rate have continued to increase rising 0.6% in the quarter. Construction activity declined in the quarter with 8.9 million square feet under development of which approximately 69% is pre-leased. Of note, the 2.1 million square foot Toyota campus in the legacy area began opening during the quarter and will soon be followed by approximately 2.5 million square feet of additional corporate campuses to be occupied by JPMorgan and Liberty Mutual.

In all 14,000 new employees will occupy this corporate office space in the legacy sub-market where our legacy district properties are located. And in Charlotte, the CBD Class A vacancy rate at the end of the quarter decreased 8.7% while Class A rental rates continue to increase rising 2.7% in the quarter. There is 1.5 million square feet currently under construction in the CBD, of which approximately 61% is preleased. As we previously announced at our BofA Plaza property, we have expended 295,000 square feet of the 379,000 square feet that was set to expire in 2019 for 21 months through the end of 2020 at rates 12% higher than the expiring rate.

Further, we will recapture 84,000 square feet of space from the tenant in 2019 with the opportunity to re-lease at market rates that are currently 45% higher than the expiring rate. As of June 30, BofA Plaza was 96% leased with little expiring space until the end of 2020. Finally, Austin's citywide Class A vacancy rate decreased slightly to 9.7% at June 30th while Class A rental rates remained steady across the market. Office space under development in Austin, including our Domain 11 and Third and Shoal projects, sits at 2.3 million square feet that is currently 38% preleased while leasing conditions remain robust.

As an example, we have 87,000 square feet of combined space expiring at our Domain 3 and Domain 4 properties over the next six months, of which 35,000 square feet has been leased and 52,000 square feet is in lease negotiations, all at rates that are approximately 20% higher in the expiring rate. Additionally, the strength of the market is allowing us to push our asking rates throughout Austin portfolio.

Turning to our balance sheet, during the quarter we repaid the $80 million loan secured by our Domain 2 and 7 properties and now have no significant debt maturities until the end of 2019. That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we will now take questions from our sell-side analyst.

John Kim

Thanks, good morning. So it sounds like with the Legacy District One acquisition and the development starts that you've announced, that acquisition is pretty much off the table in the near term. Is that the correct way to read your results?

Scott Fordham

Yeah, good morning, John. The guidance that we set out there for acquisitions for 2017 is $215 million and we've achieved that at this at this point in time. We're seeing very limited acquisitions that we may think makes sense from a strategic perspective. So I think a real opportunity as we think about going forward is in our development pipeline.

John Kim

Okay, so what about these proceeds if and when you do sell either one of your Houston assets or some of your noncore assets. Will that be used to fund the development pipeline or would you open the book back up for acquisitions?

Scott Fordham

Yeah, as we think about it. First of all, we are continuing to work on the balance sheet, so some of the proceeds would go to continued deleveraging. Second of all, the proceeds we do think are best used in the development pipeline at this point in time to the extent we get out there and we sell more than we anticipate right now because the pricing makes sense. It also could provide us the opportunity to redeploy capital across our target markets and help balance the portfolio and the NOI that comes from each market.

John Kim

I may have missed this, but what is the timing as far as moving forward with developments at Legacy? And also, that 600,000 square feet is that all office or is there other potential uses like retail or entertainment?

Scott Fordham

Yeah, so in terms of Legacy, at this point, we are looking for preleasing opportunities. So that's both in the Domain as well as Legacy. So there's no set timing at this point. We are out there, ready to go the buildings are designed and we're marketing the projects. And so, at this point in time, we're just looking for the appropriate amount of preleasing.

John Kim

Okay, and then can you also clarify at Legacy District One, your rents are, I think you said, 13% or so below market. But can you remind us when the leases expire or how you realize market rents of that asset?

Scott Fordham

Yeah, so in that particular asset, first and foremost we looked at that asset as very complimentary to our development sites. And we think it helps us to optimize the value on those developments. The in place rents today are just under mid-20s on a triple-net basis. I think we look at those as being about 16% below market on a triple-net basis. So as we think about the projects and developing out, I think we are looking at low-30s at this point in time as we think about building up to 600,000 square feet and that 600,000 square feet is all office.

John Kim

Okay, great. Thank you.

Mitch Germain

Good morning, guys. I am just curious, the space that you get back from Bank of America, where is that located within the buildings faq?

Dallas Lucas

This is Dallas. It's the lower half of the building.

Mitch Germain

And so is the mark to market potential on the lower half as significant as you can get on the upper floors? Is that dynamic use in the – go ahead.

Dallas Lucas

Yeah, and actually to clarify, it's the top four floors of their space, which they occupied pretty much the lower half of the building. So maybe you could see a $0.50 to $1 variance to mid-upper floors but not substantially.

Mitch Germain

And the increase…

Dallas Lucas

Based on some recent leases that’s been done…

Mitch Germain

Got you. And then the increase in the property guidance, I guess, maybe just the cadence of occupancy you indicated a bit lower third quarter, higher in the fourth quarter. I'm curious, is the fourth quarter leases committed or is that just based on the conversations that you're having with customers right now?

Dallas Lucas

Some that will commence later in the third quarter and fourth quarter and some that we’re in discussions with.

Mitch Germain

And then maybe, Dallas, could you just provide some perspective about some of the back fill opportunities that you've got at – in Houston?

Dallas Lucas

Well, we’ve got a fair amount of vacancy at Eldridge now. So we are focused on trying to lease up all across our portfolio. But Loop Central is where we're seeing the best amount of activity. But we're about mid-80% level leased rate at that project right now but still seeing a fair amount of activity across the board. BriarLake, as we inferred in the transcript, we are seeing a lot of increased activity, tenant – perspective tenant activity, in that project. But as I mentioned in the transcript, it has taken a lot to get at least over the finish line. So we do feel much more optimistic than we did at the beginning of the year but it's going to take a little while for full traction to hit the market.

Mitch Germain

Got you. And then last one for me, I guess, Scott you mentioned the potential for further development, obviously based upon preleasing success. So is there a willingness if you can get a lease structure to start something right away or will it really be matched against your ability to sell properties as well?

Scott Fordham

At this point in time, we feel pretty good about the balance sheet and have the capacity certainly to develop out what we've got in the pipeline as well as another development project. But we are in the market with several assets, which we think will yield proceeds. Right now, when we think about the perspective possible tenants, we're seeing a lot of activity not only around the projects that we've got in the works right now with Third and Shoal but also the potential projects certainly in The Domain.

I think you've been down there and you've seen that it's a pretty exciting place at this point in time. And I think the tenants are thinking about the land sites that are remaining and their ability to take advantage of that and so we'll see. Nothing to report at this point in time, but we're going to continue to move in that direction and make sure we’re ready to develop when the time's right.

Mitch Germain

Great, thank you very much and great quarter.

Scott Fordham

Thank you.

Anthony Paolone

Thanks, good morning. First question, on Domain 8, with that being pretty well leased, is there a certain point of which that your partner puts that stake up for sale becomes similar to Domain 2 and 7? And what do you think happens there?

Scott Fordham

Good morning, Anthony. We do think at some point that our partner will want to sell their interest in that project. We obviously see the advantage of being the owner of that project. Kind of like Domain 2 and 7, where it really gave us that heightening relationship with the tenants that we're in Domain 2 and 7. So we could certainly see that, but at this point in time there's no details on that particular deal.

Anthony Paolone

Okay. And then you also have, in Domain, the ability to do some multifamily. Any thoughts on whether it makes sense to go down that path sooner or later?

Scott Fordham

In terms of the multifamily, I think, first of all we're not multifamily guys. So if we ever felt like that it was the best use of the property, we would certainly have to team up with somebody that that's their expertise. At this point in time, there's nothing slated for that. The land that we've got right now at this point in time, we think the highest and best use is office.

Dallas Lucas

Hey, Anthony, as Scott mentioned in his transcript comments, we are seeing a lot of prospective tenant activity in the office side. So right now, that's definitely is the highest and best use.

Anthony Paolone

Okay. And then in terms of next 12 months expirations in Austin, sorry if I missed that, did you lay out where those are or what the mark-to-market look like?

Scott Fordham

Yes, so I will comment and then let Dallas dig in a little bit more detail. But over the next 12 months, we talked a little bit about some of the expirations out in the Domain and how a lot of that is put to that at this point in time we’re very close to being put to that. But I think we're looking at about 20% mark-to-market on those particular projects. So that's where most of it comes from. Then we do have a little bit in The Terrace as well.

Anthony Paolone

Okay. And then just last question. With so much activity in your portfolio geared toward Dallas and Austin, where do you think the overall portfolio split looks? What does that look like and what does that look like in two, three years time because you’ve got more target markets then just Dallas and Austin and Charlotte for that matter. But it seems like so much of the activity is skewed to Austin and Dallas. Like where do you think that goes?

Scott Fordham

Well, there is certainly the opportunities to grow in both Austin and Dallas. And I think that there's also the opportunity to recycle properties where we believe we've reached optimal value or will reach optimal value over that time period. And so what we would look to do over the next two to three years is continue to balance the portfolio with the goal of ultimately being about 20% each market or not having more than 20% of our NOI come from any one market. So we are certainly thoughtful about that and, obviously, if we get out there and we're successful ones selling some at Houston, that will bring Houston down.

Anthony Paolone

Okay. Got it, thank you.

Scott Fordham

Great, thanks, Anthony.

Scott Fordham

Great, thank you again for joining us this morning and we look forward to getting back on the call with you soon.

