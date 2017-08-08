Western Digital Holds The Best Cards In The Toshiba Negotiation

Investors should support WDC management in taking the time to get the negotiation of this critical deal done right, not just done fast.

Because of WDC's inherent leverage in the negotiation, a deal which is fair and favorable to WDC is likely.

Investors should not be scared off by Toshiba's negotiation tactics as WDC's legal position is strong and Toshiba has a tremendous need to get this dispute resolved.

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) were hit hard on Friday on a Bloomberg report that Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) has decided to attempt to cut WDC out of the supply from the new NAND Flash Fab known as Fab 6.

Despite reporting non-GAAP 4th quarter earnings of $2.93 per share-- nearly five percent above Street expectations, WDC shares are down 15 per cent since the earnings release, carving $three billion off its market cap. Western Digital earned non-GAAP EPS of $9.19 per share for the full fiscal year ended June 2016, and is forecasted by the consensus of the 29 analysts who cover the company to earn non-GAAP EPS in this coming year of 12.54.

As a result, WDC's shares now trade at a PE multiple of 6.45, and a trailing PE of 8.2. For a company which is the leader in the (now consolidated) disk drive space, and is one of three global leaders in the critically important NAND flash memory space, a forward PE multiple under 7 is simply too low and affords investors a compelling entry point.

The fall in value is due primarily to the in terrorem effect of the company’s dispute with Toshiba, WDC’s joint venture partner in the production of NAND devices. Specifically, the damage to the stock price is attributable to an indefensible negotiation position taken by Toshiba, which has been aggressive in trying to manufacture a point of leverage in its ongoing contract negotiation with WDC.

Smart investors will take advantage of the excessive discount afforded by the short-term weakness in WDC, borne of the acrimony and perceived uncertainty inflicted by Toshiba. Moreover, astute investors will join with other shareholders in urging WDC management to hang tough in its negotiations with Toshiba and to not feel pressure to prematurely resolve the dispute on terms that are not in its best long- term interest.

Toshiba’s negotiation position is weak. This is a critical negotiation for WDC, and WDC should not yield to the of stock market volatility by giving up long term gain to alleviate short-term pain of volatility in its stock price. In the end, WDC shareholders will benefit most from a fair deal, not from a fast deal, as much as a fast deal would be comforting.

Toshiba’s Negotiation Tactic is likely to backfire.

Toshiba’s legal posture is indefensible, and if it continues with this strategy, it will almost certainly prevent Toshiba from consummating the sale of the Toshiba memory business, which is critical to Toshiba’s survival. If this dispute must continue to adjudication, Toshiba is likely to get its clock cleaned in the arbitration and litigation that will sort out WDC’s rights.

Because of this negotiating dynamic, it is highly likely that with appropriate patience, WDC will be able to negotiate an acceptable outcome to this impasse, which assures ongoing access to NAND supply at attractive pricing and delivery terms.

The discussion below provides a backdrop of this acrimonious negotiation, a brief analysis of why Toshiba’s negotiating posture is a loser, and an explanation of why investors should take advantage of the depressed valuation of WDC.

1) Toshiba has been down this road before, and the last time, it drove itself into a ditch.

Institutions who have invested in the NAND space will see history repeating itself in Toshiba’s belligerent approach to a joint venture partner. In 2005, Toshiba tested its luck in court with another joint venture partner, another innovative American company that was itself also in pioneer flash technology, Lexar Media.

Lexar was at the time, one of SanDisk’s two main competitors. In that case, Toshiba had partnered with Lexar to develop various Flash applications. Having obtained from Lexar the trade secrets and knowhow Toshiba needed, Toshiba quietly decided to go it alone and cut Lexar out of the partnership. Lexar had no choice but to sue.

Toshiba was found liable by a jury of breach of fiduciary duty and theft of trade secrets. The jury awarded Lexar $465 million of compensatory and punitive damages. While the court subsequently reduced the amount of the award, the finding set Lexar up for a favorable settlement with Toshiba, negotiated by Lexar from a position of great strength.

While $465 million would be a small number in comparison to the damage WDC would face if it is cut out of Fab 6, the Lexar precedent is striking because $465 million was about equal to the total enterprise value of Lexar at the time of the trial. Winning that lawsuit set Lexar on a course to finance itself, and ultimately be acquired by Micron.

Toshiba was stunned with the verdict in the Lexar case. Toshiba no doubt has executives with painful institutional knowledge of just how far off-the-rails this kind of corporate litigation can go-- and how damaging it can be for Toshiba to bet its future on a remote of trier of fact--whether the adjudicator is a judge, a jury or (as in this case) a panel of arbitrators.

Moreover Toshiba made the same kind of spurious arguments in the Lexar case that it is making here--that it was entitled to unilaterally abdicate the deal after Toshiba had obtained the IP goodies from the relationship. Toshiba was found to have damaged Lexar by making indefensible pre-textual efforts to maneuver Lexar out of benefit of its bargain. Lexar had transferred and disclosed key technology to Toshiba under a promise of partnership, and then Toshiba had taken advantage of that technology and pulled the rug out, once Lexar had become dependent on Toshiba for supply.

The lesson from the Lexar case is clear: when a big global company forms a partnership that both parties are dependent on, and then uses weak pretexts like “you didn’t approve that document I sent you as fast as I asked, so I am hereby terminating all your rights and cutting you out of the deal”, such positions are likely to be crisply rejected. Moreover, such legal positions may also form the basis for a finding of bad faith and breach of fiduciary duty.

2) WDC’s rights to block Toshiba’s sale to any third party are on their face absolute and unequivocal.

Toshiba is unlikely to prevail in circumventing this contractual blocking right.

WDC has already had strong initial success in getting a temporary restraining order on the sale of the JV by Toshiba. Indeed, it should come as no surprise that it has had that success because the contract in question is crystal clear on the right of either party to block a sale of the JV by the other party.

The relevant agreements are publicly filed with the SEC as Exhibits to SanDisk’s 10-Q, filed November 8, 2006. These agreements may be reviewed by investors and their counsel: here, here and here. While the agreements are complex, the provisions prohibiting a sale without consent are simple and incontrovertible.

The most important agreement is called the Flash Alliance Master Agreement, which states that it is explicitly governed by California law. The agreement expressly states:

Ownership Interest. Except as otherwise expressly permitted by the FA Operating Agreement and this Agreement, [each party] shall not Transfer or permit any of its Affiliates to Transfer all or any portion of its FA Shares (or all or any portion of its interest in any Affiliate through which it beneficially owns its FA Shares), to any Person without the consent of the other Party.

The agreement also has the following strenuous prohibition on assignment:

Assignment. Neither Party may transfer this Agreement or any of its rights hereunder …without the prior written consent of the other Party (which consent may be withheld in such other Party’s sole discretion), and any such purported transfer without such consent shall be void.

Lawyers and business people familiar with contracts might normally expect to see softening language such as “such consent not to be unreasonably withheld” or some other similar tempering language. Here, we find the exact opposite. The agreement provides an absolute bar (“sole discretion”), and the contract gives WDC the right to object for any reason.

Indeed, it makes perfect sense that Sandisk/WDC should have such rights. At the time they put this deal together, SanDisk was the leading technology company in the NAND space, the holder of the key trade secrets, patents and domain knowledge. It had tested and proven out its core patents in litigation with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and others.

Like some technology pioneers and leaders in other fields, SanDisk had invented much of the core technology that is the basis for modern non-volatile memory. It was a leader in the design of NAND cells, in subsystems, in interfaces and in related software.

SanDisk had every right to insist in that negotiation that if it turned over all of those crown jewels to a manufacturing partner through a joint venture, the partner could not turn around and sell that JV to another player who might try to frustrate SanDisk’s supply, run the JV for the benefit of a competitor or fail to protect the technology. It had every right to insist on these protections, and it in fact did insist on these protections. That’s the bargain that parties negotiated, that’s the bargain that Toshiba agreed to. A deal is a deal, inconvenient though it may be for Toshiba’s current objectives at this stage.

Now Toshiba is trying to do throw all of that in the trash, without giving SanDisk/WDC the opportunity to approve the deal, to participate in the buyout or even to protect its source of supply.

This action is not likely to find a sympathetic ear in any court or arbitration panel. WDC knows this, and Toshiba knows it as well. For this reason, Toshiba has raised this posture for negotiation purposes only, and will be looking for a way to back down and resolve this dispute.

3) Toshiba’s effort to blow up WDC’s rights is an attempt to work a forfeiture.

Law students in the United States have learned by heart the black letter law that “The Law Abhors Forfeiture.“ This principle is based on the simple logic that courts or other adjudicators interpreting a contract try to do the least violence to the purposes of a contract by trying to interpret the agreements in a way to preserve the benefit of the bargain for both parties. It is inequitable to find that a small delay, a "gotcha" or technical foot-fault violation of some clause or other should cause one party to have its contract benefits ripped away. Technical violations, even serious ones, do not cause courts to tear up the whole agreement. There are long-standing principles of jurisprudence that require courts to strain to find the existence of a binding agreement, and to enforce it, rather than to dissolve the agreement.

Of all the kinds of breaches, the ones that are least likely to cause the extreme remedy of forfeiture is the kind of gimmick that Toshiba is trying here--arguing that someone didn’t agree to some time schedule or plan served up by one party to another in the course of business, or failed to comply with some notice provision. The law is clear that any waiver of serious contractual rights must be clear, intentional and unequivocal. Missing a deadline (even if WDC did so) is not enough to declare a waiver or forfeiture.

Here, WDC has actually approved the investment in the JV. It has publicly stated its willingness and intention to fund its share of Fab 6, and its Board of Directors has approved that commitment. There is no way that a court or arbitration panel is going to look at that set of facts and say:

“Toshiba should get a giant windfall, WDC forfeits all its rights, because WDC didn’t immediately approve some demand, some schedule or some document furnished by Toshiba.”

Not gonna happen. Surprising as it may be to many people, business courts and arbitration panels tend to get it right. They look for just and fair outcomes that do as little violence as possible to the business expectations of the parties determined at the time they entered the contract. Such an outcome is not in the cards, and Toshiba’s lawyers are no doubt telling Toshiba this. Thus, this is a negotiation ploy, nothing more.

4) Toshiba is going to find it impossible to consummate a sale of its memory business without resolving this dispute.

At this point, Toshiba appears to be seeking to exclude WDC from participating in the sale of its JV. In doing so, Toshiba is negotiating with both competitors of WDC and with private equity funds, such as Bain Capital. Plainly, this is not what was intended when the parties formed their irrevocable joint venture and linked their future together.

Professionals who have experience in mergers and acquisitions in the technology industry know something about this kind of deal: none of those buyers are going to close into this uncertainty. They may posture that they will do so They may hang around the hoop waiting for a resolution. But actually closing into massive litigation, that has the possibility of unwinding your deal and causing it to be onerous in some way, or even not legally valid? No way. Those PE funds and public companies are fiduciaries to their investors.

Even if they were somehow willing to assume such massive legal risk, PE buyers need debt capital, and those debt agreements require clean legal opinions as to legal enforceability. None of those prospective buyers are going to suck up the contingent liability of WDC’s claim, and risk buying a company that has a crippling liability, or even uncertain rules as to its operations. At least not without a massive discount, which Toshiba can not afford.

Finally, it is notable that Toshiba has so little confidence in this negotiating tactic that it has not actually taken a position on the record. No Toshiba employee is on record, at least as of yet, signing their name publicly to the position that Toshiba believes it has credible and valid legal right to cut WDC off from its supply.

This silence was noted by a Stifle research analyst published on Friday August 4, which wrote: “It is hard to ascertain the validity of what is being said [by Toshiba] given that today’s report by Bloomberg is not accompanied by a corporate press release”

The dominant theme here is that Toshiba needs to resolve this. WDC plainly wants to resolve it as well, and as a WDC shareholder, I hope it gets done. However, for Toshiba getting this dispute resolved quickly is an absolute necessity. For this reason, WDC is in the position to drive to resolve this negotiation in a fair and equitable way.

CONCLUSION

Investors in public technology companies must of course learn to live with the fat tails of legal risk. Investors in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have to accept some minor tail risk that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) will win its IP claim against Apple. Investors in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have to live with the tail risk that the European Union will impair its future operations. The tail risks are endless. That’s life in the big city. Somehow, we all learn to live with these risks without marking our investments down to PE multiples of 7.

The risk to WDC is being overvalued, and WDC is trading at an unjustifiable discount to its intrinsic value. And that discount means opportunity to those who hear it knocking.

WDC is just too cheap. It has great management. Its business is doing well, and its strategic position is excellent.

Opportunity says: knock knock.

