Portola Pharmaceuticals: Updates To Thesis

The story appears to have longer term upside, although risks such as dilution, regulatory action and disappointments in the clinic should be considered.

The company has resubmitted their BLA for AndexXa and believes issues raised by the FDA have been addressed.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) have increased over 110% since first designating the stock as a "runup play with long-term upside."

Keys to the bull thesis included:

Non-dilutive fundraising obtained from HealthCare Royalty Partners, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer.

Runup catalysts via PDUFA date of June 24th for Betrixaban in the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in high-risk acute medically ill patients. I stated my belief that in spite of cohort 1 failing by just a hair, data was still sufficient for the drug candidate to gain FDA approval.

A $2 billion opportunity being addressed by AndexXa, with FDA approval coming possibly by year end. I also expected a CHMP opinion in the fourth quarter and EMA decision in the first quarter of 2018.

Potential advantages of early stage asset cerdulatinib over currently approved BTK inhibitor ibrutinib or idelalisib.

What 's Happened Since

On August 3rd the company announced that they'd resubmitted their Biologics License Application (BLA) for AndexXa. Management believes all issues raised by the FDA (namely manufacturing) have been addressed satisfactorily. Keep in mind CEO Bill Lis stated that 90,000 patients were admitted to the hospital with Factor Xa associated bleeding in 2016 alone, and that number is expected to increase to over 150,000 in the next ten years.

On June 23 it was announced by the FDA that Bevyxxa (Betrixaban) had been approved. The drug is the first and only anticoagulant for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of VTE and the company expects launch to take place in the near term. Currently, they are working on bulking up their salesforce, validation of drug manufacturing and building their inventory.

Also in June, the company presented interim data from a mid-stage data utilizing oral dual Syk/JAK inhibitor cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Evidence of significant clinical activity was observed, with partial responses observed in 12 of 18 patients (67%) with r/r CLL/SL. 5 of 9 patients with r/r FL had partial responses, while 1 out of 7 patients with other r/r marginal zone lymphoma and Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia had partial responses.



Figure 2: Interim data

A complete response was observed in the first r/r peripheral T cell lymphoma patient evaluated in the study. Unfortunately, three patients at 35mg BID had severe adverse events (two grade 5 infections and one case of grade three pancreatitis).

Final Thoughts

I would say there is moderate upside left in the name longer term- this could be realized as cerdulatinib continues to progress in the clinic and the rollout for Bevyxxa takes place. Keep in mind that the latter could do over $1 billion in peak sales and the company increasingly becomes a more appealing takeover target as risk is reduced.

Conservative investors who have already realized a decent gain could take partial profits, retaining shares for upside and if possible doing so with just the house's money.

Risks to thesis include a regulatory downthumb for AndexXa, a disappointing early launch for Bevyxxa, and further safety issues with cerdulatinib. The first quarter cash balance of $318.2 is considerable, while net loss for the quarter amounted to $41.7 million. I wouldn't be surprised to see dilution in the medium term to take advantage of share price strength, providing more resources for launching approved drugs and running late stage trials.

Note: As a reader pointed out recently, not all of these runup plays do as well. Two recent losers were Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) and Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP). Both had disappointing data readouts that resulted in share prices plummeting- however, if investors had implemented risk management strategies and taken profits on the way up, outsized gains would still likely have been realized or at the very least significant losses avoided. Stay tuned for my weekend blog post where I will touch on this more.

