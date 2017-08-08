Deutsche Bank Slowly Pulling Itself Together

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has been representative of the troubles many European financial institutions have been facing these past few years. However as many European financial institutions have been pulling themselves together this past year, it looks like Deutsche Bank is as well. Deutsche Bank is up almost 40% year on year and well off of its recent lows in 2016. Furthermore, Deutsche Bank recently posted an especially interesting second quarter, beating analyst estimates on some key factors while presenting encouraging trends regarding headcount, major litigation risks, and other factors.

(Figure 1: DB Price Since 2013, Source: StockCharts.com)

However, Deutsche Bank is only up barely 1% YTD and is still far from its prices in 2015 and prior. In fact, even in response to the expectations-beating earnings, DB actually fell in the immediate aftermath of its Q2 earnings.

(Figure 2: DB Price Year on Year, Source: Google Finance).

I believe Deutsche Bank’s recent quarter shows it still faces significant challenges, especially in regards to growth in various areas and relieving investor worries over subjects such as share dilution. However, I believe the recent earnings do provide some encouragement that Deutsche Bank is starting to stabilize and cut costs especially in regards to litigation and compensation. As European financial equities continue to benefit from tailwinds, I think Deutsche Bank stands a strong chance of starting to show real and sustained signs of growth.

While there still are risks involved, I believe investors looking for another financial services recovery story ought to monitor Deutsche Bank closely.

A. The Playing Field For European Financial Institutions: Improving

i. Sovereign Debt Crises

European financials have been in a rut for the past few years, as sovereign debt crises across the European continent have ruptured the balance sheets of many banks. While the Greek debt crisis was most notable and shattered the country’s financial system, other countries like Spain and Italy have had significant impacts on the continental financial system as well.

While some may point to recent events such as the recent failure of Spain’s Banco Popular and the continued depressed sovereign bond rates of major European nations as proof that European financial services companies still are experiencing significant structural headwinds, nonetheless the situation has improved significantly in recent years.

There no longer appears to be the worry of systematic contagion as there was during the height of the Greek debt crisis in 2015. Santander’s relatively straightforward buyout of Banco Popular demonstrates that European banks may not be churning out profits, but have stabilized.

Furthermore, sovereign bond yields have started to slowly climb back up above their previous incredible lows, especially when they were in negative territory. Given that European government budgets remain quite stable and the increase is therefore not likely to be from an increase in risk in the bond issuers themselves, this demonstrates rather that buy-side investors are more confident investing in the private equities and bonds market instead.

(Figure 3: German 10-Year Bond Yields, Source: Investing.com)

Combined with still-zero main refinancing options lending rates from the European Central Bank, financial services institutions now face a much more profitable environment for lending and investing.

(Figure 4: ECB main refinancing operations lending rate, Source: ECB Bank)

All this points to a still-hesitant, but no longer crisis-mode setting for European equities and in particular financial institutions.

ii. ECB

The ECB has kept its lending rates at zero and seems to still wish to keep it so for the near future. The ECB is also still, almost unbelievably, continuing its quantitative easing bond-buying program and even accelerating it. Despite all this, European inflation remains low despite all the cash the ECB has been injecting into the economy the past few years.

For banks, the continued low inflation means they will not face significant inflation risks on their assets (See: The Effects of Inflation on Commercial Banks, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis) while benefiting from steadily increasing interest and lending rates.

(Figure 5: European inflation in the last year, Source: inflation.eu)

As seen below, bank lending margins have been starting to steadily increase.

(Figure 6: Bank lending margins for house purchases – Germany, Source: European Central Bank)

(Figure 7: Bank lending margins to non-financial corporations – Germany, Source: European Central Bank)

ECB policy seems to be morphing into an especially beneficial one at the moment for European banks.

iii. German Economy

For European financial institutions, which are heavily interconnected with Germany, and for a German-centered financial services company like Deutsche Bank in particular, the German economy looks promising for their future.

German economic indicators show that the German economy continues to grow, unemployment remains low, the Euro remains strong and the equities market is growing. These all make lending and credit expansion feasible, profitable, and doable for financial institutions. There appear to be no macroeconomic headwinds for financial institutions from Germany, and in particular none for Deutsche Bank.

(Figure 8: DAX value 2013 – Present, Source: Bloomberg.com)

B. Deutsche Bank’s Current State And Future

Deutsche Bank’s Q2 results were very interesting for a variety of reasons. While the bank itself expressed mixed expectations coupled with the market’s negative reaction, a close look at the Q2 results show significant positive developments for Deutsche Bank.

Based on Deutsche Bank’s Q2 results, it currently has a price-to-book-value of 0.58 and price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9 for its August 7, 2017 closing price of $18.23 a share. These ratios are slightly lower compared to the bulk of other similar European financial institutions, undoubtedly influenced by the market’s hesitancy with Deutsche Bank over the years.

Deutsche Bank’s recent $8.5 billion equity offering share dilution in April pushed the stock price down a good bit, but the fundamental ratios have increased slightly and shareholder equity itself (€66 billion) is actually slightly up compared to recent quarters. Much of the decreases in earnings and book value per share.

Let’s dig deeper into why Deutsche Bank’s future might be brighter than what the market is currently predicting.

i. Revenues, Profits, and Net Interest Margin

Undoubtedly, the market reacted negative to Deutsche Bank Q2 revenues being down 10% year-on-year (€ 6.6 billion vs. € 7.3 billion) and from market expectations (€ 7.2 billion).

However, much of the revenue decline appears to be from Deutsche Bank’s one-time € 192 million sale of its VISA Europe stake. While the other side of the revenue decrease from credit spreads is not ideal, nonetheless earnings and profitability look strong. Pre-tax profit is up significantly year on year (€ 822 M vs. € 408 M), as is net income (€ 466 M vs. € 20 M).

In looking at recent quarters, it looks like Deutsche Bank is slowly but steadily getting more profitable. While it still faces significant internal risks as well as liabilities that are still dragging on its balance sheet and profitability (such as continued litigation and 2008 financial crisis cases), these are slowly being settled.

As for Deutsche Bank’s specific divisions, it seems compared to Q1’s net revenues for sales and trading, commission and fee income, debt and equity origination, and wealth management are down. Compared to Q1, net interest margin and private and commercial clients, the largest net revenue sources, are up, as are management fees, and advisory.

Interestingly, Deutsche Bank posted a growth in total assets for the first time in over a year. This demonstrates clients and investors are starting to feel more confident, even if only slightly, in the bank’s brand and services.

Furthermore, DB’s cash balance is up significantly to € 227.5 billion compared to € 179.4 in Q1, € 181.3 in Q4 2016 and balances of between € 90 billion and € 120 billion in 2015 and 2016’s other quarters. The bank appears healthily capitalized. Net loans are slightly down to € 398 billion compared to € 409 billion in Q1.

Undoubtedly, the balance sheet shows growth remains slow for Deutsche Bank. However, I believe the recent Q2 report shows Deutsche Bank is slowly, bit-by-bit, getting its affairs in order, stabilizing, and slowly growing again. The fact that it is able to do so is a significant positive development when just a year ago, many were worried about the bank’s future existence.

ii. Decreasing Expenses and Liabilities

Since 2015, Deutsche Bank has slowly been announcing plans to decrease its headcount both to lower expenses and restructure the organization itself. In its most recent results, it is clear that this is actually finally taking place as FTE headcount is down almost 5,000 year on year, following the first significant decreases during Q1 2017 and Q4 2016.

Furthermore, long-term debt is down to € 165 billion compared to € 174 billion in Q1 and is now at a similar level to previous quarters. Besides that, Deutsche Bank’s expenses and liabilities don’t seem to show much that is interesting.

C. Conclusion

Deutsche Bank appears to be shedding many of the previous systematic problems in the company that were dragging it down and its equity price. As these tailwinds decrease, undoubtedly, Deutsche Bank will benefit from the headwinds many other European financial institutions are already benefiting from.

It is worth noting that Deutsche Bank still faces significant risks that undoubtedly contribute to the current discount the market provides on it. The bank faces challenges in growth in certain divisions as well as shareholder trust due to dilution.

In order to truly break free of its current slump, Deutsche Bank will have to show evidence of real, sustained growth.

If and as we see increased profitability and stability, I believe the market will slowly price Deutsche Bank higher and higher from its currently undervalued price.