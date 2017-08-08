Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 08, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

David L. Pitts - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Analysts

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Kashy Harrison - Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray

Marshall Hampton Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Kyle Addison Bickel - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Kyle Michael Kavanaugh - Palisade Capital Management LLC

Operator

I'll now turn the conference over to Chip Johnson, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thank you. Thank you all for calling in. As we mentioned in the press release, this has been an eventful quarter for Carrizo. We achieved record production levels for both crude oil and total production. We also announced the largest acquisition in our history, approximately 16,500 net acres in the core of the Delaware Basin, as well as plans to divest our non-Texas assets. This should leave us with a streamlined portfolio focusing on the Eagle Ford Shale and the Delaware Basin, two of the highest-return plays in North America. We believe this will lead to improved long-term returns not only at the field level but also at the corporate level. The second quarter was another very strong quarter for the company. Our net oil production of 33,629 barrels of oil per day was at 17% from the first quarter, and materially exceeded the high end of our initial guidance range that was provided in May.

Total production of 51,019 Boe per day also exceeded the high end of our initial range. The ExL acquisition in the Delaware Basin remains on track to close soon. We continue to be pleased with the results we've seen from the acreage, and our team is excited to be taking over operatorship of these assets. ExL has done a great job of testing multiple landing points within the pay stack which has helped to significantly de-risk three potential target zones for us. Since the end of the first quarter, six wells have been completed, split evenly between Wolfcamp A and B. Three of the wells have achieved a peak 30-day rate averaging more than 250 Boe per day per 1,000 foot of lateral. Three other offset wells have been announced in the last two days with great results.

As we've continued to conduct our due diligence on the drilling requirements associated with the ExL position, we have been pleased to confirm our earlier opinion that the near-term drilling obligations are easily manageable. While we thought this was likely to be the case, our prior guidance included a more aggressive activity assumption in the case that additional drilling obligations were discovered as the standard due diligence continue. Given our updated interpretation of the drilling obligations, we currently expect to reduce the number of operated rigs on the acreage to three earlier than previously planned. We have also accelerated the conversion from the legacy ExL drilling rigs to new advantage (02:56) rigs which should allow us to improve the efficiency of the development program and lead to enhanced returns.

Additionally, our updated expectations now assume that fewer wells will be on line when the transaction closes later this month as some operational delays were encountered and scheduled to change relative to what our prior guidance assumed. As all of the changes happened after the effective date, this has no impact on the economics of the acquisition. While it does mean that production at closing will be lower than we were previously expecting, we're not too upset by this. We were already effectively paying for the CapEx associated with this activity as it was after the effective date. So now we will have a smaller closing adjustment, and we will be able to operate the completions and fracs ourselves. As a result of these adjustments, we now expect there to be six fewer operated producing wells on these assets at year-end 2017 relative to our prior guidance.

Shifting back to our existing operations, the Eagle Ford continues to perform very well. We currently have three drilling rigs running, but plan to move one of the rigs to the Delaware Basin later this quarter. During the second quarter, we drilled 23 gross or 21.2 net operated wells, and completed 26 gross or 21.6 net wells. Crude oil production from the play was more than 30,600 barrels per day for the quarter, up 20% versus the prior quarter, as more wells came on line, and the impact of planned downtime returned to more normal levels. At the end of the quarter, we had 28 gross or 26.6 net operated Eagle Ford Shale wells in progress or waiting on completion, equating to net crude oil production potential of approximately 10,000 BOPD. We currently expect to drill approximately 93 gross or 80 net operated wells, frac 93 gross or 84 net operated wells in the play during 2017.

We continue to conduct multiple tests aimed at enhancing the value of our Eagle Ford Shale assets. Our 200-foot frac stage spacing test continued to show a double-digit uplift versus nearby wells with 240-foot stage spacing, and we currently have approximately 30 wells on line that were completed with 180-foot stage spacing or tighter. We have also been testing some new completion techniques, incorporating increased proppant concentrations, and have recently completed 13 wells with approximately 2,000 pounds per foot of proppant, about a 25% increase relative to our standard completion. Additionally, we are experimenting with different ways to optimize the hydrocarbon recovery in under stimulated areas such as some of the acreage we recently acquired from Sanchez. We recently brought our initial two infill tests on line and are currently completing our first refrac. We don't have enough production history yet to draw firm conclusions from any of these tests, and plan to update the market once we do.

Recently, we brought three additional stagger-stack pilots on line. These new pilots are located on the Western side of our acreage, bringing the total number of producing stagger-stack pilots to 14. As a result of the reduction in planned Delaware Basin activity, we are reducing our 2017 drilling and completion capital spending guidance by $30 million to the range of $590 million to $610 million. We expect more than 90% of the remaining spend to be in Eagle Ford Shale and Delaware Basin, with the balance weighted to non-op activity in the Niobrara where Noble (06:28) continues to deliver very strong results. As a result of the reduction in activity, we are adjusting our crude oil production growth guidance for 2017 to 35% using the midpoint of the range.

With that, I'll turn it over to David to discuss the financials.

David L. Pitts - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thanks, Chip, and good morning, everyone. As Chip mentioned, crude oil production for the quarter was 33,629 barrels per day. Natural gas production during the quarter was 74 MMcf per day, and NGL production was 4,980 barrels per day. In total, second quarter production exceeded the high-end of our updated guidance range that was provided at the end of June. During the quarter, we realized approximately 97% of NYMEX for crude oil, 75% of NYMEX for natural gas, and 36% of NYMEX for NGLs, all of which exceeded the high-end of guided realizations (07:27-07:38). Interest expense and interest capitalized for the quarter were $21.1 million and $4 million, respectively, also within our guidance range.

For the same quarter, adjusted net income was $20 million or $0.30 per diluted share, which exceeded consensus earnings estimates of $0.25 per diluted share. Drilling and completion CapEx for the quarter was $148 million, over 85% of which was in the Eagle Ford, with the remainder weighted towards the Delaware Basin and Niobrara. Included in the press release is our third quarter and updated full year 2017 guidance. Chip has already discussed the updates to our 2017 guidance for production CapEx. So I'll cover the other highlights including an update on hedging and our credit facility. LOE guidance for the quarter is $7.50 to $8 per Boe.

Last quarter, I noted that historical unit operating cost of the properties acquired from Sanchez were higher than nearby Carrizo-operated properties. We have continued to integrate those with our legacy operations resulting in a significant level of workover activity in the first half of the year. We continue to expect this activity to taper off in the second half of the year. Regarding guidance for cash G&A, although we plan to add some staff as a result of the ExL acquisition, we still expect to keep annual cash G&A within the previously issued guidance range. As a result of the planned staff additions, we now expect annual cash G&A to be in the upper half of the previous guidance range, or $51 million to $52 million.

Regarding guidance for interest, although gross interest expense will be higher as a result of the senior notes we issued in July, unproved properties will also higher following the ExL acquisition. We expect this to result in a material increase the amount of interest capitalized estimated to be $9.5 million to $10 million for the third quarter. As a result, we expect net interest expense to be $20 million to $21 million for the third quarter, roughly flat with the previous quarter. For the balance of 2017, we accrued all hedges in place for 12,000 barrels per day in the third quarter and 9,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter. These hedges consist of fixed price swaps with an average price of $54 per barrel. In July, we significantly increased our crude oil hedge position for 2018, and now have hedges in place covering 18,000 barrels per day. These hedges consist of three-way collars with an average floor price of $49 per barrel, ceiling of $60 per barrel, and sub-floor of $39 per barrel.

We also added crude oil hedges for 2019, covering 6,000 barrels per day. These are three-way collars with a floor price of $48 per barrel, ceiling of $61 per barrel, and sub-floor of $40 per barrel. Based on strip prices as of yesterday, we expect to receive $4.5 million to $7.5 million from derivative settlements during the third quarter. We plan to continue opportunistically adding additional hedges to further protect our cash flows. Details regarding our derivative contracts are included in the press release. As of June 30, we had $282 million outstanding under our revolver. This balance includes borrowings for the $75 million deposit we paid to ExL when we executed the purchase and sale agreement at the end of June. Our revolver has an $800 million elected commitment with a $900 million borrowing base. Based on current bank debt pricing, we expect an increase in the borrowing base as a result of the ExL acquisition, which we will review in connection with our regular semi-annual redetermination this fall.

Now, I'll turn the call back over to Chip.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thanks, David. We also currently have active divestiture processes for our Marcellus, Utica, and DJ Basin assets, with the teaser for the DJ Basin assets expected next week. We've been pleased with the interest level and competitiveness of the interest in these assets, and we will provide further updates on our divestiture processes once we have signed PSAs. I'd like to reiterate how excited we are about the new Carrizo. We now have positions of scale in two world-class basins that provide us with a substantial amount of high return inventory that works even in depressed commodity prices. With the additional hedges David discussed, we think we're in a strong position to generate prudent economical growth, or organically deleverage the balance sheet in 2018 to be in a position to run a free cash flow positive program in 2019 and beyond and still grow.

With that, we'd like to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. Our first question comes from the line of Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Please go ahead with your question.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Good morning, guys. Say, Chip, first question just on the completions. Previously, you guys were pretty set on kind of talking about enhanced completions. I know on this press release, you mentioned about potentially moving up closer to 2,000 pounds per foot versus the 1,600 pounds per foot. If you could just maybe give a little color there.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. So Neal, this is Brad Fisher. So far, we've pumped a significant number of spacing test from plug-to-plug, as well as varying our sand content. So when we pump the 2,000 pounds per foot job, we're dealing (13:32) with pure slickwater and 100 mesh (13:35) and then we've done some test as well at 200-foot spacing, which we've done 48 tests at 200-foot spacing using 2,000 pounds and 1,600 pounds per foot, and we've also got some spacing test at 150 feet where we're pumping 2,000 pounds per foot. Largely, when we get up to 2,000 pounds per foot, there we are pumping a slickwater state. So we're doing this in combination with the down-spacing work that we've done so far.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

And Brad, is that going to be predominantly on – I'm just trying to get a percentage of – is that just on a small percent, you'll be sort of stepping up that slickwater 2,000-pound jobs, or could that end up being more (14:14)?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. The 2,000-pound, we're probably about 25% of what we're pumping right now is 2,000-pound jobs. So we're doing a lot of testing. Like I said, we've got, right now, 72 wells kind of in the test batch varying from 200-foot stage spacing to 150-foot stage spacing with a lot of different fluid and sand concentrations, really throughout our acreage to see the impact of that. I think we touched a little bit on some previous earning calls on the success we've seen at our Pena 40 and 50 area where we're comparing 240-foot to 200-foot stage spacing we saw it was Andy (14:55) about 12% EUR increase. So we're trying to step that down across the acreage and see what the impact is in other areas as well, in addition to testing sand concentration. So it's a bit of a mixed bag, but it's laid out so that we can test it, benchmark it against the significant inventory of 240-foot stage spacing, and 1,600 pounds that we have as kind of a baseline.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Certainly. Makes sense. Then, just one last one, if I could. I noticed, I think you all mentioned in the release, seismic was around $34 million for the quarter, a little bit higher than I thought. Could you just talk about kind of on a go-forward basis where do you think we should be maybe modeling that?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I think going forward, I mean, seismic is going to fall way down because there's really not much we're looking at now. We've already bought the seismic over ExL before we even entered into the agreement, but the land cost should come down drastically. But the only thing we're looking at anymore is small bolt-on deals around ExL, around some of our Eagle Ford positions.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Perfect. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Grampp with Northland Capital. Please go ahead.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Good morning, guys. A question on – given the slight tweaks with the ExL development program in the near term here, do you guys feel, generally speaking, I think on the acquisition call, you guys talked about getting to like a 2018 rate of call it 70,000 Boes a day for continuing operations, is that still a relevant target to be thinking about 2018, or do some of these moving parts in the near term here impact that at all?

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Jeff. It's Jeff. As far as that commentary, so really that was designed to kind of help you guys out with capital efficiency. And that was just predicated on a continuation of the planned activity level that we're going to have kind of in the back half of the year, so that would have been about two rigs in the Eagle Ford, three rigs on the ExL assets. So assuming you keep all those other assumptions constant, there will now be six fewer wells on line on the ExL properties at year-end 2017, and then hence the year-end 2018, then under that prior guidance. So if you want to assume nothing else changes, there will be six fewer wells in 2018.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay. Perfect. That's helpful. And then on the Eagle Ford, given all these different optimization projects you guys have going on, just wondering, can you guys give us a sense – I know given the restricted chokes it takes a while to really get a sense if there's any production response. Can you maybe give us an idea of how long your oldest-producing wells are with those sub 200-foot stage spacing? And then maybe same question with the 2,000-pound slickwater wells as well.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. This is Brad Fisher. We've got – probably the majority of what we've done started in the early fourth quarter of last year. We got a little bit in the late fourth quarter. So typically, we like to see six months to nine months of production. We really need to get out of the linear flow period where we start to see a decline in the well's performance. The Pena 40 (18:20) I keep referring to that, but that's a perfect example, it took several months for the wells to deviate and get out of the linear flow period. So I think that we're looking at that timeframe. So we should have some results probably next quarter, then we'll start on some of the significant amount of the 200-foot data, we'll have that, and then we'll probably start into some of the 180-foot data that we'll be able to talk about as well.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay. Perfect. And then, last one just kind of follow up on those. Can you guys give us a general ballpark maybe of what the net impact is on well cost for a slickwater higher proppant well relative to the type curves you guys have on your decks?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. I've got a whole matrix here of well cost, and it actually gets relatively complicated. But I can give you kind of a big picture. If I'm looking at our 240-foot typical space well, they are 6,200-foot laterals which we call our type well, a 240-foot, 1,600-pound hybrid is about $3.6 million. If I step that up to a 200-foot, 2,000-pound slickwater, it's about $4 million. If I step that up to 150-foot 2,000 pounds slickwater, it's about $4.6 million. So that will give you a range. The hybrids tend to be a little bit less expensive, overall, but that will give you a good range on what the well cost we're on.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay.

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Jeff. This is Jeff again. Just to kind of add to that, the type curves we show you guys in the investor deck assumes 200-foot stage spacing currently. That's how the well cost is based on.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Got you. I appreciate all that commentary. Very helpful. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ron Mills with Johnson Rice & Company. Please.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning, Chip. Just as it relates to the Delaware activity levels, talk about the pace at which you're going to also swap out those remaining three rigs. And once you do that, there will be potential for increased efficiencies with maybe a little bit better rigs. How can that impact that flow-through that Jeff mentioned on six fewer wells in 2018?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Well, we would probably have run four rigs from closing till the end of September, but we don't have too many more. So we will drop down to three as fast as we can. We have H&P Flex 3 moving in next Monday. We have another rig coming from the Eagle Ford in about November 1st, somewhere around there. So we will be running three immediately and stay at that through the end of the year. I mean, right now there are five rigs out there, but we think we can drop down pretty quickly.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

And then the increased efficiency, potentially related to moving to the little bit bigger rigs, if you looked out over that timeframe, I know you have 6-feet (21:43) wells at the end of next year, but have you all budgeted any drilling efficiencies where you make some of that up due to having swapped out (21:52)?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I don't think we've put that in the guidance. We're assuming we will be able to do that. But the other thing that we'd like to try as soon as we can are some multi-well pads. And so we left ourselves a little cushion there because it'll be more efficient in the long run, but it could slow down how fast you bring wells on line as you have to wait for pads to be drilled.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

And as you move to pad development, is the focus still going to be on Wolfcamp A and B, or you have plans, and are there offset wells that have targeted other zones like people are starting to talk more about the X/Y and the C?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I think in the beginning, we're going to be mostly A and B. We haven't seen any offset completions in the X/Y, I mean, contiguous to us, but we have a good C log and we have a D well. So ultimately, we'll be testing those, and some of those we'll be drilling in the next 12 months whole deeper acreage, too.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Great. And then lastly, just on the Eagle Ford refracs, you're just starting that program. Are you seeing any offset results in that as well, or is it just a function of looking at some of the Sanchez and maybe even some of your legacy wells that may have been understimulated relative to today's methods? Thank you.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yes. This is Brad Fisher. So we did embark on kind of a test on the Sanchez acreage. It consisted of two things; one, we drilled two wells that were between two existing producers. The distance more or less between those two existing producers was about 800 feet. We've placed the wells in the middle of that, and we extended the wells past the two producers into an area where we had about 1,500 feet between two wells. So roughly, 400 feet from existing producers and half the well were (23:52) 500 feet from existing producers on the bottom half. We fracked with 180-foot stages, 2,000 pounds per foot slickwater, uses some converter (23:58). So we're just flowing those back. The early results are very encouraging.

As the other part of that test, we did a refrac once again on a well that was understimulated. We treated that with about 25 barrels per foot, 1,300 pounds of sand, using a technique that we wanted to test, kind of a pre-energizing the well with fluid before we frac it. We've literally just started flowing that back in the last few days. So the idea is to test the concept of drilling in between understimulated wells. All these wells were stimulated with 700 to 800 pounds per foot. But the test is to drill between those versus doing a refrac. So once again, three to six months, probably more like six months to get some really good data, but it's really good test. We're spudding. We spud another project like that over close to RPG areas. It's what the Sanchez called the Mustang area where we're drilling in between existing producers, we have a three-well pad there going as well. So we'll get some good information here over the next few months, actually, quarters, actually.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you all very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brad Heffern with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good morning, everyone. On the ExL operational issues, I was curious if there's anything that could carry through to you guys other than just the loss of those six wells for the end of the year?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I don't think so. I mean, operationally, it was more to do with drilling rigs and frac crew availability than anything else. So I don't think we've seen anything on the wells or on the ground that really has us worried.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then can you give a current production number for ExL, or maybe what you're assuming for when the asset closes?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

On August 1, we were at about 4,600 barrels of oil per day net, and about 9,500 Boe per day net, three stream (26:16).

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

July production was about $36.50 (26:22) oil net, 7,500 Bopd net, and a couple of wells came on right at the end of July that are still cleaning up.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Great. That's great color. And then finally, you mentioned in the release that you had a couple of completions on the legacy Delaware asset this quarter. Is there any additional color you can give on those results?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I guess one of them is still cleaning up. I mean, it's not a fantastic well, but what we're trying to do is test the Western acreage that has a lot of faulting unit, see if we could figure out what the right spacing was. And for a fairly short well, it's an okay well, but it means we probably wouldn't be putting a lot of capital in that part of field. The other well is still early, but it's same way, it's short, it has a decent oil rate, but makes a lot of water. So the more we find out about the faulted areas, the less we like about it, which is one of the reasons we bought ExL.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kashy Harrison with Simmons-Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead with your question.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking my question. Just one quick one from me, in the Eagle Ford, you delivered some really robust growth quarter-on-quarter, and obviously, that drove the 2Q oil guidance raise earlier a few months prior. And so I was just wondering, can you give us a sense of, if the beat (28:00) was primarily driven by stronger well performance, or if maybe there were some more completions during the quarter than anticipated or less downtime than anticipated? And that's all I have. Thank you.

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Kashy, it's Jeff. It's a little bit of all the above. I mean, well results continue to perform, well results continue to come in strongly. The guys are really focused on trying to minimize downtime and did a great job in the quarter of keeping that down, so that helped. And then, as far as the comp between Q1 and Q2, remember, Q1, we told you guys, it was kind of impacted by kind of a larger-than-normal percent of planned downtime (28:46) frac. So you also get the impact of that sort of expected downtime going from heightened levels to sort of more normalized levels. And all that stuff together is why you see that really nice uptick in well volumes from Q1 to Q2.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Jeff, this is Brad. Just to go on Jeff's comments a little bit, it's part of that uptick, as Jeff properly alluded to, it was a decrease in projected recovery time. As Jeff noted, we did have a lot of wells, particularly in our west Penn (29:18) area that we had shut in. And due to the impacts of frac, we had projected a little bit longer recovery time. The wells recovered better than we anticipated. So we have the gain of that production early in the quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Marshall Carver with Heikkinen Energy. Please go ahead.

Marshall Hampton Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Yes. I had a question actually on the Marcellus, not sure if you'll answer, but I'll throw it out there. You've been choking back that area for so long. What is the productive capacity if you weren't choking it back?

David L. Pitts - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Marshall (30:15) here. The capacity is 180 million to 190 million cubic feet (30:18) a day gross, which is on the order of 45 million to 50 million cubic feet (30:22) a day net.

Marshall Hampton Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

And we did produce a lot in the second quarter, more than we did last year, I believe, because we had some pretty good netbacks, and we've seen stronger prices through the summer this year than we saw last year. So we've been producing at pretty high levels.

Marshall Hampton Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Thank you. And one other follow up. At the offset (30:37) how many locations you have left there and what you'd expect?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

We have, but that's all in the middle of a property sale right now, and we're not going to talk about it.

Marshall Hampton Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Fair enough. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kyle Bickel with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Kyle Addison Bickel - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. Good morning, guys. As I look at the stagger-stack spacing, I'm just curious how you guys think about the Austin Chalk now that we're seeing some other operators have some success? And if you guys have any plans to test that either later this year or heading into 2018.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

We have identified Austin Chalk well that we think has the same geological play concept that EOG did up in DeWitt and Karnes along one of the big faults up there where you're trying to find more matrix porosity, and that's kind of in the RPG area. We don't have that on the drilling schedule, but we might be able to drill that next year, especially if it lines up with other wells we'll be drilling in that area. Most of our wells in La Salle County, in the northwest part anyway, are underneath an existing Austin Chalk field, which is pretty drilled up. We don't see a lot of potential there, but we do like this area around RPG because of the structures. And I think EOG has even permitted a well down in the area we call the Mummy (32:33), which is the southeast part of La Salle County.

Kyle Addison Bickel - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. And then I apologize if you already addressed this, but in the release, you mentioned that completions for the quarter were a little lower than expected due to some operational delays that ExL was experiencing. Can you provide any color on what exactly those delays were?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. Basically, they moved the frac crew out about mid-July to work on some other assets they had, I think, in the Midland Basin or the Central Basin platform. So really, there's been no fracking since mid-July.

Kyle Addison Bickel - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thanks. That's it from me.

Operator

We have a question from the line of Kyle Kavanaugh with Palisade Capital. Please go ahead.

Kyle Michael Kavanaugh - Palisade Capital Management LLC

Yeah. Hi. Just to follow up on that a little bit. So going forward with the availability of frac crews, I know you brought everything down. But I mean, do you expect some – because of the tightness down there, that there could be additional issues with securing drilling rigs and frac crews?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I think we have the drilling rigs lined out on the frac crew side. The CUDD (34:03) frac crew that ExL was using has moved back in, and we start fracking soon. And then we plan to bring in a second frac crew from Halliburton in the beginning of October. But it is tight. That took about four weeks longer than we would have liked, but that's all in our plan now.

Kyle Michael Kavanaugh - Palisade Capital Management LLC

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Operator

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Great. Well, thank you all for calling in, and thanks to the staff for creating such a great quarter and getting this acquisition 99% of the way done. We're excited about what Carrizo is going to look like once we execute this change, once we have ExL up and running, and we've also sold off the other assets. It's going to be a really comfortable position to be in because of the rate of return of these projects and the low breakeven cost. Some catalysts that we're looking for will be obviously the drilling results at the new Delaware Basin acquisition, and how these different players test out as we drill those. We also have the results of the shorter-stage spacing in the Eagle Ford. We have a lot of those to look at over the next three to six months, and that can change a lot about how we drill that up. And then, of course, the property sales progress, and as we sign PSAs, we'll announce that and eventually try to simplify the asset base.

So with that, thank you again, and we'll talk again in another quarter.

