Yukon Territory: Undervalued And Under The Radar With Strategic Metals Ltd.

The company's top investments and landholdings in the Yukon get recognized by major gold producers in 2017 and validate management's long-term strategy and competence.

Introduction

Recently, I have written an article on the surge of activity in the Yukon this year. Major gold producers are taking stakes in gold exploration and development mining companies in the region. I want to present to you one of my top picks that allow me to play it safe and have decent exposure in the Yukon. My thesis here is that evidently, not all projects will be successful, so I like the idea of spreading out the risk but still be exposed to the potential of district scale discoveries. In my mind, Strategic Metals offers me just that.

Strategic Metals Ltd. (OTCPK:SMDZF) is a Canada-based precious metals project generator. With interests in +100 properties, the company creates value through project farm-outs, investments, and royalty sales. Only recently Strategic Metals rewarded investors with shares of the spun-off Trifecta Gold (OTC:TRRFF).

Some companies choose names for themselves that don't make sense. Let's see if 'Strategic Metals' really deserves to call itself 'strategic.' (spoiler alert: I think it does). The company has so many claims and interests all over the Yukon that I will not go into specific details of every project. The aim, however, is to give you an overview of its main strategic positions in the Yukon and why I think the company is undervalued.

Strategic Metals is currently valued at less than 30 million USD. What do we get for that price?

No debt, trading below working capital and an involved management.

According to its latest investor presentation update as of July 5, 2017, it has working capital of around 39 million CAD. Based on current exchange rates, this results in about 31 million USD. The breakdown is approximately 50/50 between cash and marketable securities. The marketable securities have been acquired through various sales and option agreements, private placements and purchases in the open market. You can consult the current shareholdings here.

Management holds more than 13.4 percent of the shares and the company buys back stock in periods of severe undervaluation and distributes value to shareholders over time. You can see here in the chart that management returned more than 20 million CAD to shareholders over the years.

(Source: Strategic Metals investor presentation)

Analyzing its strategic land holdings, investments, and interests:

In the last couple of years, investments in exploration have fallen back significantly and without the drills at work, you could not prove the hidden value of your landholdings.

Several majors, however, have been making moves into exploring the Yukon in 2017 and Strategic Metals is 'smack in the middle of it all' and well-positioned to benefit from the potential value that could be unlocked by the different exploration programs underway in the Yukon.

Strategic Metals holds a 7.3% stake in ATADF and controls 100% of the adjacent 'Midas Touch' project

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: ABX) signed an earn-in agreement with ATAC Resources (OTCPK:ATADF) for earning up to 70% of the 'Orion' project. The transaction is valued at 63 million CAD. As part of the arrangement, Barrick has committed to spending a minimum of 10 million CAD in the first 3 years and up to 55 million CAD in exploring the Orion project. ATAC Resources still holds 100% control of the adjacent projects 'Rau' and 'Osiris.'

Notably, the 'Tiger Deposit' on the Rau project has already a PFS in place projecting an NPV (5%) of 106 million CAD at a gold price of 1250 USD. ATAC Resources is currently trading at a market cap of 55 million USD.

In 2017 ATAC will be spending 10 million CAD on further exploration of the Osiris and Rau project, and Barrick, another 5 million CAD on the Orion project. I'm strongly suggesting here that if Barrick and ATAC Resources are successful in their exploration endeavors, consolidating the area becomes a no-brainer. Strategic Metals does not only offer upside to its investors through the substantial stock position in ATAC Resources, but the adjacent 'Midas Touch' project could become an extremely valuable asset to have if the project becomes worthy of becoming a 'Barrick Mine'.

The following two maps can give a rough idea of the enormity of the 1700 square kilometer, 'Rackla Gold Property' and the strategic position Strategic Metals has with its Midas Touch project.

(Source: ATAC investor presentation)

(Source: Strategic Metals investor presentation)

Strategic Metals holds a 39.7% stake in Rockhaven Resources and its 'Klaza property.

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) took notice of Rockhaven Resources (OTC: OTC:RKHNF) and has acquired a stake of 9.9% in Rockhaven Resources during 2017. Last year Rockhaven Resources presented the market with a positive, but not spectacular, PEA on the gold and silver 'Klaza deposit'. The deposit is located on a 250-square kilometer land package in the Yukon and easily accessible by road which is a big bonus in the region. While the current project economics might not warrant extreme optimism, the company sees numerous opportunities to further enhance the economics through additional studies and exploration. It seems that Coeur Mining and Strategic Metals share this opinion. For Strategic Metals investors, the interest of Coeur is a blessing in my opinion, as it is clear that there is more exploration capital needed for the project to mature. While this also means that Strategic's position will probably dilute some over time, I would suggest that the incremental added value will probably vastly outweigh the dilution.

Strategic Metals holds a large land position immediately adjacent and along strike of Goldstrike's 'Plateau' project.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (OTC: APRAF) and Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) signed an earn-in agreement in 2017, valued at 53 million CAD. Through that agreement, Newmont Mining could potentially acquire a 75% stake in the 'Plateau' project. Again you have to appreciate the positioning of the claims held by Strategic Metals as seen here below.

(Source: Strategic Metals investor presentation)

A full view of a large number of claims and stakes in their Yukon portfolio.

In the map below you can appreciate the full scope of claims that Strategic Metals holds in the Yukon. In addition to the stakes mentioned in ATAC Resources and Rockhaven Resources, Strategic holds approximately 14.3% in shares of Silver Range Resources (OTC: SLRRF), 9.2% of Trifecta Gold Ltd and 4.4% in Arcus Development Group Inc (OTC: ARCUF), which owns landholdings close to Goldcorp's (NYSE: GG) Coffee project. Further future upside could also come from its royalty holdings in a number of projects or the landholdings is has in the Finlayson district, close to the large, polymetallic 'Kudz Ze Kayah' project owned by BMC minerals.

Final thoughts and disclosure

In sum, I believe the company is extremely well-positioned to benefit from the current uptick in exploration in the Yukon territory. In my mind, the company's current strategic position of its holdings in the Yukon is a testament to a well-thought-out strategy by its management and investors should take note of it. While we are still a long way from somebody building a mine on any of the discussed properties, it is clear to me that the majors are looking for district scale discoveries. If that materializes, Strategic Metals will benefit from it greatly.

Consider the mere fact that Barrick, Nem, and Coeur all chose to invest this year in properties and projects in which Strategic Metals is very much involved, one way or the other. Whether as a large shareholder or by having substantial adjacent landholdings, it seems management did an outstanding 'Strategic' job!

One would almost forget to mention the 'odd lot' in its major shareholdings. The company holds a 30% stake in Precipitate Gold Corp. (OTC:PREIF) which is exploring an adjacent land-package to Goldquest Mining (OTCPK:GDQMF), on the 'Tireo Trend' in the Dominican Republique. Goldquest already found 2.25 million gold equivalent ounces in the indicated category. Now here comes the 'kicker'! Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) recently invested 22.86 million CAD in Goldquest. It seems like Strategic's management has done it again by positioning shareholders right where the action is.

(Source: Precipitate Gold investor presentation)

Personally, I'm happy to pick up some extra shares at current prices as I find the company a steal at under 30-million dollar market cap for the assets described throughout the article.

When investing in small-cap stocks, you should always consider the higher risks involved and the higher volatility of the stock price and the potential total loss of your investment. Your portfolio and investment decisions should be based on your own investment profile and risk appetite. Remember that this article on Strategic Metals Ltd. is subject to various factors beyond this author's control (management and execution risks, governmental interference, silver and gold price, environmental issues, etc.); furthermore, this article is not to be interpreted as investment advice - rather, as an idea to further investigate and do your own due diligence.

