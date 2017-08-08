Snap Earnings To Take Center Stage Before Next Lockup Expiry

Snap (SNAP) is scheduled to report its second quarter earnings on 10th August, and the upcoming release could be the event that makes or breaks Snap's valuation. Snap is expected to report its Q2 numbers after the bell at 2 P.M. Pacific Time, or 5 P.M. Eastern Time.

Adding just that tad bit to the uncertainty, the company hasn't provided any guidance, be it in terms of user growth, revenue or profits (losses). Snap CFO Drew Vollero put this down to the need for "flexibility to make the right decision in the long term." Given how things have been shaping up for the company, this might actually be a good move. Snap may be better off not offering any guidance at all, rather than taking the risk of missing it. That, however, leaves us with analyst estimates as the benchmark.

Analysts expect Snap to deliver $189.23 million in revenue for the second quarter, translating to a 164% year-on-year (YoY) growth. While that's massive, it's important to note that analysts seem to have toned down their expectations after Snap's first quarter results missed their estimates. Snap registered a YoY revenue growth of 286% in Q1, with revenue climbing from just under $39 million to $150 million. Yet, Snap's performance fell short of analysts' estimate of $158 million. Analysts' growth estimates seem to be less aggressive this time around.

Even where earnings are concerned, analysts seem to be less confident now than they were a few months ago. Analysts currently expect Snap to report a loss of 29 cents a share. This number stood at 26 cents a month ago, and 15 cents three months ago. While Snap's headline numbers undoubtedly need to meet expectations in Q2, that alone may not be enough to shore up investor sentiment.

There's skepticism around Snap's ability to grow its user base meaningfully, and Snap will need to assuage these concerns. As we pointed out in an earlier post on Seeking Alpha, in June this year, Nomura analysts noted that downloads of Snapchat had declined 22% year-over-year in the first two months of the second quarter. If this turns out to be the case, the stock may be headed for another big correction. Snap's user base grew by 5% YoY last quarter. While this figure represented an acceleration in user addition compared to Q4 of last year, it still disappointed the street, which suggests that user growth will need to be stronger in Q2. Snap may need to deliver double digit growth to soothe concerns.

Snap's second quarter results will be followed by the second big lock up expiry this month, making the announcement that much more crucial. About 400 million shares became available for trading about a week ago. However, the impact so far is likely to have been muted, given that Snap employees are in the middle of a blackout period. On August 14th, another 782 million shares will become available for trading. If second quarter results disappoint on any count, expect to see a big correction.

Snap's love for "flexibility" also cost the company a spot in S&P's key indices. Last week, S&P Dow Jones Indices decided to exclude the stock from its indices due to the fact that Snap has multiple classes of shares and a unique structure that leaves IPO investors with no voting rights at all. While companies like Alphabet also have multiple classes of shares, the structures employed still allow investors to buy shares with voting rights if they wish to do so. This development means that by default, Snap shares will also be excluded from ETFs and index funds that track indices. With passive investing gaining prominence, thus raising the importance of ETFs and index funds, Snap stands to lose a source of support for its shares.

On the brighter side, there's also been some good news for Snap investors. For starters, WPP, one of the world's biggest ad buyers, said it would double its ad spends on Snap from $100 million last year to $200 million this year. Given that analysts expect Snap to record revenue of close to $1 billion in 2017, WPP's contribution to revenue could be about 20%. While that implies a fair amount of dependence on this one source, it's still great news for shareholders right now. The fact that a big agency like WPP is reposing faith in Snap's platform should help its credibility, and potentially attract more advertisers if the audience continues to grow.

According to reports, Snap is close to acquiring Zero Zero Robotics, best known for its Hover Camera drone, designed to take aerial selfies. While there isn't official word on this yet from the companies, a deeper foray into hardware could help Snap hedge risks that stem from depending on user growth on Snapchat alone. So, any commentary on this front will be worth watching out for.

Late last week, rumors that Google had offered $30 billion to acquire Snap in 2016 surfaced in mainstream media, leading to some buyout speculation. However, apparently, "Google is developing technology that would allow news publishers to build Snapchat-style stories that would live inside the company’s search engine." All this while, it was primarily Facebook which copied popular Snap features. Apparently, now Google has added itself to that list. Betting on buyouts doesn't always end well, like we've seen with Twitter, and given what's at stake right now with earnings and a lockup expiry due in the coming days, investors may want to avoid speculation. For now, investors would do well to stay focused on Snap's second quarter results later this week.