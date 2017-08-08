Cellcom Israel's (CEL) CEO Nir Sztern on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cellcom Israel Ltd.(NYSE:CEL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Ehud Helft – GK Investor Relations

Nir Sztern – Chief Executive Officer

Shlomi Fruhling – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Michael Klahr – Citibank

Ethan Etzioni – Etzioni

Tavy Rosner – Barclays

Michael Klahr – Citibank

Ehud Helft

Welcome to Cellcom Israel’s second quarter 2017 conference call, and I would like to thank management for hosting this call. With us are Mr. Nir Sztern, the CEO, and Mr. Shlomi Fruhling, the CFO. Nir will open by providing a summary of the main highlights of the results, followed by Shlomi, who will review Cellcom Israel’s financial performance in further detail. Before I turn over the call to Nir, I would like to remind our listeners that in this call management’s prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions.

Therefore, the company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in the Israeli Securities Law of 1968. I note that actual results may differ from those discussed today, and therefore we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties in the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under risk factors in the company’s annual report for the year ended December 31st, 2016, filed under the Form 20- F, which was filed in March 2017 with the SEC.

In addition, any projections as to the company’s future performance represent management estimates as of today. Cellcom Israel assumes no obligation to update these projections in the future as market conditions change. Now I would like to turn over the call to Mr. Nir Sztern. Nir?

Nir Sztern

Thank you, Ehud. Good day to all of you, and welcome to our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. The second quarter results of 2017 were characterized by improvements of the financial parameters over the previous quarter. These results reflect our ongoing effort in a period of continued tough competition. We continue to see success in our growth strategy in the fixed line segment, with continued strong recruitment to our services.

We added approximately 13,000 further households to our TV service, Cellcom TV, while our competitors are losing customers at a fast rate. We also maintained our leading position in the wholesale market. We reported net income of ILS 45 million, a 73% increase compared with ILS 26 million in the previous quarter, and stable revenues of ILS 962 million compared with ILS 959 million in the previous quarter. Our EBITDA also improved this quarter, from ILS 201 million in the previous quarter to ILS 237 million in this quarter. With regard to Golan, the agreement entered into force at the beginning of the quarter.

It guarantees us an aggregate of approximately ILS 2 billion over the coming decade. We already see the initial impact of the network sharing agreement on our financials in the current quarter and, based on the agreement, will continue to grow gradually. With regard to Cellcom TV, we continue to see strong sales, gaining traction and popularity with the Israeli consumer.

As I mentioned earlier, we added approximately 13,000 new household to our service in the second quarter. And as of the end of the quarter, we had 137,000 households subscribed, which is about 9% market share in the local TV market. We constantly work hard to improve the quality and variety of our TV content. As part of this ongoing effort, we recently added HBO content, which has been warmly received and is popular with our customers.

We also launched the first quad play package in Israel last quarter, a full range of communication services in one package, which includes television, cellular lines, Internet, both connectivity and infrastructure, and a landline telephone at a very attractive price to the consumer. This has also been received well by our customers, providing them with significant value. We see it as solidifying their choice of Cellcom Israel for all their communication services.

It reinforces our long term strategy to provide a full and comprehensive end-to-end service for all our customers and having them stay with us over the long term. With regard to the wholesale market, our ongoing activities have continued to be successful, and we’re the clear wholesale market leaders. As of the end of the quarter, we at 189,000 customers, adding approximately 16,000 new customers in the quarter.

And we hold an approximate 40% market share in the wholesale market. In summary, we continue to cement ourselves as the leading telecommunications group in Israel. The growth engines, that of Cellcom TV as well as our activities in the landline market, continue to gain traction. And our network sharing agreement with Golan has come into force and we are starting to see the benefits. And with that, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Shlomi Fruhling, for a review of our financials. Shlomi?

Shlomi Fruhling

Thank you, Nir, and good day to all of you. I will provide you a summary of our results. The details can be found in the press release we issued on August 4th. I note as of the first quarter of 2017, we started applying the International Financial Reporting Standard 15, which capitalized part of the salary expense and commission related to customer acquisition costs. The application of this standard will have a material positive effect on our financial results for the year. I also note that the network sharing agreement with Golan came into force this quarter. According to the agreement, part of the payment is recognized as revenue and part as an impact of lowering our operating cost.

In addition, the revenues from the agreement are divided between the cellular segment and the fixed line segment. Revenue for the second quarter of 2017 totaled ILS 962 million, which was 6.5% below those of the second quarter of last year. The decrease was due to a 6.5% decrease in the service revenue, which amounted to ILS 731 million, and a 6.5% decrease in the equipment revenue, which amounted to ILS 231 million.

The decrease in the cellular service revenue results from the gap between the national roaming services revenue in the second quarter of 2016 and the revenues from the rights of use in cellular networks according to the network sharing agreement with Golan, which came into force at the beginning of the second quarter of 2017, decrease in cellular service revenues due to the ongoing price erosion, and customer churn as a result of the competition in the cellular market.

Excluding the effect of the network sharing agreement with Golan on the cellular segment, the cellular ARPU for the second quarter of 2017 increased by ILS 0.8 compared to the previous quarter. Service revenue in the fixed line amounted to ILS 292 million, a 10.6% increase over the second quarter of last year. The increase resulted mainly from the fixed line communication services provided according to the network sharing agreement with Golan, as well as an increase in revenues for internet and TV services.

Operating expense was ILS 195 million as compared with ILS 259 million reported in the second quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in selling and marketing expense in the amount of ILS 31 million, primarily due to the capitalization of part of the customer acquisition costs as a result of the early adoption of the new International Financial Reporting Standard, IFRS 16, as of the first quarter of 2017.

The effect of the adopting of this standard on the expense of the second quarter of 2017 is ILS 20 million. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017; cellular EBITDA was ILS 168 million, or 23% of the total Fixed line segment EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 totaled ILS 79 million, or 24% of total fixed line revenues. This was mainly due to the result of the decrease in operating expense and an increase in revenues from fixed line communication services provided according to the network sharing agreement with Golan, as well as a ILS 10 million gain from the sale of Internet Rimon, a subsidiary of the company. Fixed line EBITDA was ILS 79 million, or 34% of the fixed line revenue.

The total EBITDA was ILS 237 million, or 24.6% of total revenues. This compares with ILS 238 million reported in the second quarter of last year, or 23.1% of revenue. Net income for the second quarter of 2017 totaled ILS 45 million compared to ILS 44 million in the second quarter of last year. Free cash flow for the quarter totaled ILS 77 million compared to ILS 103 million in the second quarter of last yet.

The decrease in free cash flow results mainly from higher cash capital expenditures in the fixed line side and intangible assets in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter last year. It was partly offset by decrease in the payments to end user equipment suppliers in the cellular segment. In June, we were provided the second loan of ILS 200 million under an agreement from May of 2016 that we had with two financial institutions.

Also in June 2017, we entered into an agreement with Israeli institutional investors to issue ILS 220 million in additional debentures to the existing Series K debentures, which will be listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on July 1st, 2018. And also in June, 2017, we entered into a loan agreement with an Israeli bank that has provided us with a similar loan in August 2016 for a deferred loan for ILS 160 million, unlinked, which will be provided in March 2019 and will bear an annual fixed interest of 4%.

Our cellular subscriber base amounts to 2.779 million at the end of the second quarter of 2017. 2.812 million at the end of second quarter of 2016. The churn rate of the cellular subscribers in the second quarter of stood at 10.8% compared with 10.6% in the same quarter of 2017. ARPU for the second quarter totaled ILS 67 compared with ILS 66 in the second quarter of last year. With that, I would like to open call to questions. Operator?

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time will begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] First question is from Michael Klahr of Citibank. Please go ahead.

Michael Klahr

Hi, good afternoon and welcome on a good quarter. I had a few questions, firstly on your ARPU. You had a small increase in the quarter if you take out the roaming, which I guess is mainly seasonal. But looking ahead into the second half of this year and next year, what do you see happening in the market and what is the potential for any price increases, if any at all?

The second question is on CapEx, which was quite a lot higher in the first half year-on-year, even if you take out the IFRS 15 impact. So, just wanting to understand where is that increase coming from. Thanks.

Shlomi Fruhling

Hi Michael, The ARPU increase in this current quarter really was by seasonal issues. As always, we are never giving estimates for ARPU for the future quarters, so we won’t do it also this time. Regarding the CapEx, as you mentioned it was mainly due to the effect of the IFRS 16. The idea of cash, you know cash is changing between quarter-to-quarter based off the time of investment. Putting aside the effect of IFRS 16, it also was seasonal issues, nothing special.

Michael Klahr

Okay, Thank you.

Ethan Etzioni

Thank you for taking my question, I want to ask about the division of the income from Golan between the revenues and the cost reduction.

Shlomi Fruhling

Okay. What is the question?

Ethan Etzioni

I’m assuming I’m looking for ILS 55 millions in revenue for the quarter. And I want to ask how much of that is going into an increase in sales and how much of that is going into – of that ILS 55 million is going into a cost reduction.

Shlomi Fruhling

I’m really sorry. We didn’t give any figures regarding the benefits of the agreement in the quarter and on the divided between sales and cost. It’s between us and Golan.

Ethan Etzioni

You published that the revenues are about ILS 210 million to ILS 220 million per year. So, that’s about ILS 55 million a quarter. Am I making a mistake?

Shlomi Fruhling

Yes. Yes, we said that it’s between ILS 200 million and 220 million along a 10 year period, starting with a lower level and then going up.

Ethan Etzioni

So, is it much lower now than ILS 200 million, the annual rate or the quarterly rate?

Shlomi Fruhling

It’s lower than the ILS 200 million, yes, because the total is an average.

Ethan Etzioni

Much lower?

Shlomi Fruhling

Come on, it’s not something that will be discussed during this call.

Ethan Etzioni

Okay thank you.

Tavy Rosner

Thanks taking the question. I just wanted to talk about the TV a little bit. You mentioned the new customer wins, so I wanted to get a sense if you feel that those are coming from Bezek and Yes. And also, how do you feel about the recent launch of the TV from a partner? Do you think that it might put some pressure on your TV business as well?

Nir Sztern

Hi Tavy. In regard to the first question, right now the vast majority of customers joining Cellcom TV are former Hot and Yes customers. In the beginning, we saw a few of the cord cutters coming to our service, but now almost all of them are coming from the competitors. And you can see their net losses to the aggregate net loss that they have is very much in correlation with the numbers that we’re adding.

So, that’s the first part of the question. In terms of the partner launch, well, they’ve just announced so they haven’t launched, if we want to be accurate. What we’re seeing now is that the overall interest in the over the top TV services has grown. So, we’re seeing a lot more customers interested in our service. We’re very, very, very optimistic and we are very confident in our service. So, we feel that we have a much better service, better value for the customers, a lot more content.

So, we don’t see them as a threat. The biggest competition we have is with the incumbents, and we feel that overall the market of customers moving from customers moving from the incumbents to the newer services will grow. And we’re pretty much sure that the service that we’re providing, with the content we’re providing, will give us the majority of customers moving to the new services.

Tavy Rosner

And lastly on dividend, I was curious to have your opinion as management on the – if you see this as something that will come back in the foreseeable future, or it would require a significant increase in ARPU before we would be able to see a dividend being reinstated.

Nir Sztern

Well, as you know, the dividend policy at dividend policy at Cellcom hasn’t changed. Actually, each quarter we discuss the dividend. Our Board of Directors discusses the dividend. And so, I can’t make any future assumptions of whether or not we will go back to dividend. But right now, I think you can see by this quarter that still the Board of Directors decided not to distribute any dividend. And so, that’s as much as I can say about that.

Tavy Rosner

Thank you.

Michael Klahr

I just wanted to ask about the equipment sales on the mobile side. That seems to be declining at quite a steady rate over the last – for a number of quarters now, and whether you see any inflection point for that, whether you think that can stabilize and what you think is the reason behind those – what are the reasons behind those declines? Thank you.

Nir Sztern

Well, between the first quarter and the second quarter actually did pretty well. We had a very good launch of the Galaxy S8. And also, this quarter was Passover, so there’s a little bit of seasonality there. But overall, sales of handsets were pretty good over the last quarter. I think all in all we’ve seen kind of less – the whole market going down a little bit because, as devices have gotten much smarter and the relative change between each model is not as significant as it used to be, the number of customers that are upgrading is getting less and less.

With launches like the S8, we’re seeing much more sales. In the fourth quarter, we’ll probably see the new iPhone and we’ll see also good numbers there. The Galaxy Note is coming in a month or two. So, these are all things that will increase sales. Plus, you have to remember that the lowering of tax rates, on the one hand, increased sales, but on the other it decreased the prices and the revenues accordingly. So, it was a good quarter. The second quarter was a good quarter. If you take into account the tax reduction, then it’s a great quarter.

Michael Klahr

When did the tax reduction come into effect, what day?

Nir Sztern

I dont remember exactly. It was sometime in the beginning of the quarter, I think. I don’t recall exactly.

Michael Klahr

Yes, okay. Alright thank you.

Nir Sztern

Thank you. I’d like to thank all of you for joining our conference call and your continued interest in our company. And I look forward to hosting you again at our next call in three months time. Have a good summer and vacations, everybody, and a good day.

