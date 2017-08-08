MyoKardia Gets To The Root Of The Problem

On Monday, Shares of MyoKardia (MYOK) closed higher by 83.38% to $31.45 per share after the company announced positive phase 2 results for heart muscle disease. The therapy from the company in question is known as mavacamten. It is being developed to treat patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. This heart disease is terrible, because it causes heart muscles to enlarge and block blood flow to the heart. This results in cardiac arrest for the person (loss of heart function, breathing). In my opinion, these results were good because the drug was able to meet on both the primary and secondary endpoints of the study. There is, however, one other key reason these results are impressive. It is because it is the first drug that is actually treating the underlying cause of the disease, not just treating the symptoms of it.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study known as PIONEER-HCM recruited a total of 11 patients. Although, only 10 patients made it through the end of the treatment period. The primary endpoint of the study was a change in the post-exercise peak left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradient from baseline to week 12. The primary endpoint of the study was met with a statistical significance with a p-value of p = 0.002. The trial also met on many key secondary endpoints as well. In my opinion, this trial was highly positive for two reasons. The first reason is that the the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended continuation of the study. For the IDMC to recommend such an action patients had to be seeing remarkable improvement. The second being that MyoKardia is expected to meet with the FDA to talk about a late-stage study in this patient population. Such a trial will be known as EXPLORER-HCM, and will serve as a pivotal study. The trial is expected to enroll up to 250 patients and potentially begin by the end of this year. The pivotal trial though will have a key difference. That difference being that it will use VO2 as the primary endpoint. What VO2 means is a measurement of oxygen uptake. Exercise capacity can be measured using the VO2 metric.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

The thing about Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is that it is a rare disease. There are around fewer than 200,000 U.S. cases per year. In many instances it sometimes goes undiagnosed. The disease is characterized as blood flow being blocked to the heart. The global market, including the U.S. is expected to grow substantially. The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2023. This provides MyoKardia with an excellent market opportunity.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, MyoKardia had cash and cash equivalents of $117.3 million as of June 30, 2017. At the time of this filing, the company anticipated that its cash flow would last for at least the next twelve months. The very same day the company reported results, it also announced that it would sell common shares of it stock. It stated that it would sell up to 3,500,000 shares of common stock. The company is giving the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 525,000 shares at the public offering price.

Risks

The biggest risk I would say is that these results are early in nature. That is because the trial was only done with a small group of 10 patients. That means a larger study with a bigger patient population may see different results. That means the phase 3 data may not come out as robust as phase 2. The final risk would involve the financials themselves. The company is diluting shareholders, which means that the stock will likely have a negative reaction until the offering is complete.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2 results are good enough to move mavacamten to the next stage of clinical trials. That means that patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy could finally have a drug that treats the underlying cause of the disease. The market opportunity for MyoKardia is good, and the company has a chance to improve lives. The risk with the financials remains for the time being, but I believe that it just a temporary bump in the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.