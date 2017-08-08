My Updated Portfolio With Commentary

My ultimate goal is financial freedom. Ideally, I will own a portfolio of dividend growth investments that will give me enough income to live off of, and grow into perpetuity.

Schematically, investments are generally lumped into two categories. First are my growth investments, stocks like Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), and Chipotle (CMG) that are there to "beat the market." This is where I want some multi-baggers like Apple/Google. There is also my "Dividend Growth Machine," a compound machine consisting of stocks like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald's (MCD), and Pepsi (PEP) that provide consistent and growing income to be redeployed. Interestingly enough, stocks like Apple and Microsoft are blurring into DGI stocks, and I'm OK with that. I have a strong preference to dividends, and dividend growth, although exceptions can be made (Google and Facebook).

So what does the Portfolio look like?





There is additional money on the sideline that can be added to the portfolio but that can also be used for other investments like real estate/businesses. Cash also includes short term fixed income and longer term fixed income through the Vanguard total bond market index (VBMFX). My 30% cash can be deployed quickly in the event of a market downturn.

Since I have a number of stable DGI stocks, I could theoretically have a higher percentage of equity (since these are generally more stable bond-like equities). Hindsight is 20/20. One point that's often misunderstood is to "invest riskier" when you are younger. Risk in that context means to have a higher asset allocation to equity investments. Being riskier when you are younger doesn't mean to fill your portfolio with the tech stock du jour like Snapchat (SNAP) or twitter (TWTR). You still want higher quality stocks, just a higher percentage allocated to them. So I'm not "fully vested," but there are too many people drunk on their own genius during a long bull market right now.

What does my equity balance look like?







There were some changes since my last update. Reynolds American (RAI) was acquired and is now British American Tobacco (BTI). Oneok Partners (OKS) was acquired and is now Oneok (OKE). I've been a long-term oil bear and have successfully avoided oil stocks. My only energy stock was my MLP investment in Oneok partners, which was a natural gas pipeline I purchased a decade ago and added to during the 09' downturn (actually added on the day the market bottomed). I've also made some purchases:

- July 31st - I shorted the Euro through (EUO) @ $21.65. I actually covered a profitable Euro short on 11/11/16 @ $25.15 and decided to go short again.

- July 21st - I purchased Wells Fargo (WFC) @ $54.35. This is my first exposure to financials in a decade. I'd consider adding tiny positions in other banks as well. My preference for Wells goes to their "up and to the right" earnings that grow over time and the larger dividend compared to other banks. Some of the other large banks might have more "potential" but i went with Wells due to the less spotty earnings, and lower volatility during the last downturn.

May 18th & Mar 8th purchases of Starbucks (SBUX) @ $59.59 & $56.14. I'm very bullish on Starbucks long-term.

May 18th purchase of Nike (NKE) @ $51.56. This was doubling down on a great long-term investment at a bargain price.

March 30th purchase of Facebook @ $142.53 (see commentary below).

November 11th Purchase of Novo Nordisk (NVO) @ $33.55. (up 25%).

November 11th purchase of Nestle @ $69.55. (up 23%, nice for a high dividend low beta name.)

November 11th purchase of Diageo (DEO) @ $101.29. (I timed my 2nd purchase of this great company near the absolute bottom prices in 5 years).

So where is the value now?

The market is at all-time highs. Am I buying these stocks because I think they will pop? Not really. I'm buying stocks like Starbucks, Wells Fargo, Nike and Facebook for the long-term. If these stocks were to go down, I have no problem emptying my war chest and adding. In fact, I'd prefer to.

A lot of dividend growth investments are fully valued. Normally you are happy to have DGI stocks because in the event of a market downturn, they should theoretically fall less than growth stocks, but look at the valuations. Will Facebook, Nike, Wells or Starbucks really fall much more than popular DGI stocks? I don't think so. Starbucks or Nike's valuation isn't THAT far off from a Coke, Pepsi or McDonalds yet they will outgrown them in the future. Ceteris paribus, the growth is a better risk adjusted buy here.

Facebook is very interesting to me. One of the factors I see and possibly holding it back is new ownership. The opposite would be to look at IBM (IBM) and all of it's legacy owners. A lot of people are in a position like I am, or Warren Buffet is where IBM is basically an annoying pimple to you. It's there, it pays a nice dividend but it's also in jeopardy because the business continues to long-term shrink with no end in sight. They survive on financial wizardry not business wizardry. BUT many people are grandfathered in, having owned it for a long time. Should I stay or should I go? Would the same longs have bought stock 2-3 years ago? NO.

Facebook is a stock none of us owned 10 years ago. It's new. IPO'd in May 2012. That's possibly part of why it's still growth at a reasonable price undervalued. All of the public shareholders had to have purchased within the last 5 years.

I arrived to the Facebook party late, but that's OK. I also got to the Google party late but still made tons of money off of Google (even trimming some on the way up). I'd personally rather wait until these companies monetize before investing my hard earned dollars. Now they monetize, with outstanding growth rates and Facebook and Google are winning the internet.

When I look at Facebook it reminds me of Seeking Alpha 10 years ago. Almost all the posters 7-10 years ago were correctly bullish. The few Apple bears had weak, trollish cases as do the FB bears now. It looks like easy money. In gambling, "easy money" and "too good to be true" usually is. There is a reason why Vegas keeps building palaces in the desert and it's not because players win. BUT the public doesn't always lose. This to me is a case where YOU TAKE THE EASY MONEY. If anything, I'm looking to add to my FB stake and 18th largest position on any signs of a pullback. In the not-too-distant future this could be the most valuable company in the world, certainly on a path to the trillion dollar club with Apple and Google and one day paying dividends of their own.

Personally, I think some of the risk factors are misunderstood and probably tail end disaster scenarios. The FB risks are non-traditional, government/extortion/regulation related and mass boycott related NOT the traditional growth, competition or valuation risks.

So what do I NOT own but also seem interested in?

Visa (V): Their growth and our society's move toward paperless currency/online shopping supports their already outstanding growth rates. I actually bought and sold my visa position after a pop 5+ years ago and missed out BIGLY.

Banks: JPMorgan Chase (JPM) $330 billion, Wells Fargo $261 billion, Bank of America (BAC) $245 billion, Citigroup (C) $188 Billion. Look at these companies market caps. 3/4 have trailed the market the last decade and two of them considerably. Look at how they trade at reasonable 13-15 PE's, discount to the market and have room for growth with expanding net interest margins. They are poised to capitalize on a growing piece of the American pie.

Other dividend growth investments: like McCormick & Company (MKC), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), CVS Health Corporation (CVS).

New investment ideas: possibly small cap stocks, tech stocks, foreign stocks like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) or stocks that have a lower following.

Thank you for following along. Questions and commentary are welcome in the comments section. If you'd like, hit "follow" next to my name for updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, JNJ, NVO, NKE, SBUX, DEO, NSRGY, OKE, KO, WMT, MCD, BTI, GILD, CMG, PM, FB, MDLZ, PEP, EUO, WFC, IBM, KHC, TEVA, ABBV, ABT.

