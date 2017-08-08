Will Nektar's Etirinotecan Pegol Get A Second Chance?

By Dr. Udaya K Maiya, Oncologist, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-Paris

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) saw its Onzeald (etirinotecan pegol) drug candidate miss its endpoints in the general trial population of patients with advanced breast cancer previously treated with an anthracycline, a taxane, and capecitabine (BEACON). However, in a subgroup of patients with stable brain metastases (BM), there are indications that the drug may be more successful. The drug also had a different toxicity profile from the treatment of physician's choice. In view of these two facts, and NKTR’S fallback option of its enormously successful PEGylated drug platform, we think NKTR presents a good investment opportunity at levels below $15. Currently, it trades near $20, and its 52-week high is $24.

The BEACON trial referenced above declared results in late 2015. Patients with stable brain metastases and an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status of 0–1 were eligible. ECOG performance status 0-1 is a performance level indicator for cancer patients, and 0-1 basically means ambulatory patients who can still perform basic to moderate activities of life. There was no significant difference in overall survival primary endpoint between groups (median 12·4 months [95% CI 11·0–13·6] for the etirinotecan pegol group vs 10·3 months [9·0–11·3] for the treatment of physician's choice group. Toxicity profile was slightly better for Onzeald - more importantly, it was different, which is important because diverse toxicity profile in various drugs works better in diverse patient population instead of two drugs that produce the same toxicity profile.

According to Witzel et al, “15–30 % of patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) will develop brain metastases (BM) during the course of the disease.” Now, the numbers for MBC varies, but according to some experts, 30% of all patients with invasive breast cancer will develop MBC. New incidence rates in the US for invasive breast cancer is about 246,660 in 2016. So, we have between 12000-24000 US patients who have BM in MBC every year. Late stage breast cancer treatment costs can be as high as $200,000 per patient per year, as measured over a 2-year period in this study. That is a $5bn market with a huge need for new treatment modalities and development of existing modalities. Thus, if Onzeald shows success in this subtype of patient population, this will open up an important market for NKTR.

This is important for NKTR because, as a recent article discussed this on Seeking Alpha, NKTR needs to develop beyond its ageing PEGylation platform and develop other revenue streams as well. Note that Onzeald is part of the company’s “proprietary programs”, meaning it retains at least U.S. commercial rights, compared to other drug candidate programs that they have licensed U.S. and potentially other commercial rights to collaboration partners as “collaboration partner programs.” The company needs to develop these proprietary programs more, and create revenue streams out of them. None of its current proprietary drugs are in the market yet.

Now, for the latest developments with Onzeald, it is best to quote from the company’s latest Annual Report, which states the following:

In Europe, we met with the National Authorities in Sweden and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to discuss the BEACON data. In June 2016, we filed an MAA for conditional approval of ONZEALD TM for adult patients with advanced breast cancer who have brain metastases. On July 14, 2016, we received a letter from the EMA notifying us that the ONZEALD TM MAA successfully passed validation to be accepted for review. In connection with our commercialization collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH (Daiichi Europe) and in connection with MAA filing for ONZEALD TM, in the fourth quarter of 2016 we initiated a randomized Phase 3 confirmatory study to evaluate ONZEALD TM as compared to treatment of physician's choice (TPC) in approximately 350 adult patients with advanced breast cancer who have brain metastases, which we call the ATTAIN study. The primary endpoint of the ATTAIN study will be overall survival (OS) and the ATTAIN study will include a pre-specified interim analysis for OS which is to be conducted after 130 events have occurred in the study. In addition, based on our meetings with the FDA’s Oncology Division, the FDA staff has indicated that positive results from the ATTAIN study could potentially support a New Drug Application (NDA) filing in the U.S. where Nektar has retained all rights to ONZEALD TM.

As we can see in the quote above, Onzeald is on track to approval in the EU, and a confirmatory phase 3 trial for the MAA began last year. Given the OS rates we have seen in the BEACON trial, we should expect interim results to be available no later than end-2017. That could trigger an NDA in the US as well. However, the recent negative opinion will further delay the process, and while the US scenario does not always depend on what they said in Europe, this is not a good development either.

On the other hand, given the expiring shelf life of its PEGylation platform, NKTR seems to be a little overvalued at $3bn and change. Revenue figures for the company are not that great at around $164mn for last year, and cash at hand at about $400mn will not last for ever. The silver lining for the cash scenario is that NKTR manages to partner with big pharma for much of its R&D pipeline, so the cash will last, at conservative estimates, at least another 18 months.

Considering everything, however, I would much prefer a fall in prices to below $15 levels before investing in what looks like a very interesting opportunity before the Onzeald trial results are out. If I am not so confident it will go down to those levels, I may just convince myself to buy a tranche at current levels right now, but wait for price drops to accumulate more shares. Overall, while I like the company, I am not so sure I like the stock as it is now trading quite near its 52-week highs. I will want to wait, but feel free to tell me otherwise in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKTR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.