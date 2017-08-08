Analysts Focus On Facebook Messenger: Here's What Revenue Could Look Like

Successful monetizing of Facebook Messenger adds an extra 11% to the original $175 FY17 target; new price target of $195.

History should repeat itself: Facebook is one of the most successful companies at integrating advertisements smoothly.

Facebook management is still moderately tight-lipped on Messenger monetization; apart from video, Messenger monetization takes center stage on the Q2 conference call.

During the recent Q2 conference call, Wall Street analysts had many questions regarding Facebook (FB) Messenger.

Besides Messenger, spoken about the most was video; this is down to management articulating about growth they have seen with video during the last quarter.

The biggest trend that we see in consumer behavior is definitely video. And there's a strong technological underpinning for that, which is that if you go back five years and you tried to watch a video on your phone, it would probably have to buffer for a minute or so before you'd actually get to watch it, which wasn't a good experience. And if you wanted to upload a video, whether it was a longer video like what you'd post to News Feed or a 10-second story like what you'd post in any of the apps, even that might take 30 seconds to upload, so it wasn't a good experience. - Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Q2 earnings call.

The video segment is doing well, and Facebook is certainly going to talk about that, but the majority of analysts on the Q&A asked about Messenger, as most of you are probably aware.

Successful monetization of Messenger is a year or so away. Data needs to be forecast, then valued. Any hints at when, where, and how are always good to know.

The monetization of Messenger

There has been some thought as to how Facebook will roll this out positively on a large scale; testing has only remained small so far.

According to CNBC:

The new ads — which could be single image or carousel — will appear in the home tab of the Messenger app. Clicking on an ad could take the user either off-platform or to an experience within Messenger.

Messenger, as it is today (not monetized), offers little room for ads, so users should anticipate new design updates soon that will host ads more seamlessly.

Mark Zuckerberg recently said:

The biggest strategic thing that we really need to do in messaging right now is make it so that people organically interact with businesses and that that is a good interaction both for people and for the businesses. - Facebook Q2 earnings call.

Facebook's targeted ads are the best in the game, seamless and sleekly integrated, without the feel of being harassed; users should expect to get a similar experience with Messenger.

No subscriptions; ads only

The old method in which WhatsApp made money was a subscription model, costing around $1 per year.

It would not be in Facebook's interest to go back down that road with WhatsApp; or even Messenger.

When we look at monthly active users (MAUs), impressively, WhatsApp has 1 billion, and Messenger has 1.2 billion. Those are huge user numbers, and they remain robust. Users rely on this service and need it on a daily basis, and this is why monetization of messenger will be successful.

There are two basic things that we're doing. One is we're starting to put some ads into the product just to see the basic parameters around how that performs, how people like the ads or don't, how they work for businesses, and just try to get an understanding of that. Even though we're starting to roll that out in a lot of places, the volume starts off pretty small. - Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Q2 earnings call.

Monetization of an internet-based business requires two stages:

The first stage: Develop a great user experience; then replicate this on a large scale. The second stage: Once the business has size, let users and businesses connect freely without the annoyance of the user being bombarded with ads; this is where we are approaching with WhatsApp and Messenger today.

People have said that they prefer faster and direct interactions with a company, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is an excellent example of this.

People prefer Twitter when speaking directly to the organization; over the traditional email approach.

This quick and efficient way of connecting with a business could be an added layer of direct communications in Messenger.

Growth trends

Current trends imply there is an ongoing shift into Facebook Messenger. If we look at the data below, you can see more Facebook users are becoming Messenger users at a predictable, steady rate.

Forecasts suggest that by 2021, 70% of Facebook users will have Messenger.

Recently, Facebook reported Q2. Revenue came in at $9.32 billion, up 45% from the same quarter a year ago, slightly higher than the Street was expecting.

The growth in revenue is estimated to be moderate, but still trending higher.

Growth engagement and advertising demand remain healthy, but there are certain factors that will impact revenue growth that are worth mentioning. As we have discussed before, we continue to expect that Facebook ad load will play a less significant factor driving advertising revenue growth going forward, and that desktop ad revenue growth rates will slow in the second half of 2017 when we begin to lap efforts to limit the impact of ad blockers. - David M. Wehner CFO, Facebook Q2 earnings call.

2017 ttm revenue is just over $33.1 billion, the average revenue per user is now $16.54.

Revenue model: Messenger

Model assumptions:

FB successfully roll out Messenger by 2018.

Growth slumps in core FB revenue no more than 18% growth (as management hints at slowdowns).

FB MAUs continue to grow steadily and have a minimum of 3 billion MAUs by 2021.

Revenue from Messenger to be 3.33% of total revenue by 2020 (due to Facebook's continued growth in core earnings).

Average outstanding shares to increase by 1% year over year on average.

Management is cautious and admits revenue will start to decrease over the coming year, due to ad-load being less of a revenue driver.

The likes of Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram are still in the early stages of making money; discussions around these numbers are purely speculation as of now.

As more data becomes open, it will be possible to model estimates with more accuracy.

Facebook revenue estimates are just under $75.9 billion for 2021, with Messenger revenue contributing $2.4 billion.

The correlation between Facebook users and messenger users is obvious, and every new Facebook user is also a Messenger user.

Growth correlations are 99.54% (2014-2017); this reiterates the conjectures in line with the model.

98.91% correlation between FB core revenue estimates, and Messenger revenue estimate.

Final note

As more new people become accustomed to Facebook every year, more people will use Messenger. The ever-growing monthly users show that there is still room for growth at Facebook.

Facebook monetization is going to get rolled out this year, and it would only be 2018 when we start to see some real numbers and trends I suspect; these numbers will give us insight into how management is performing with this new venture.

However, before we see the numbers, we will see the product. It is from our interactions that we can decide if Messenger monetization has been a success or a failure.

- BUY recommendation with a price target of $195.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.