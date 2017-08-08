Netflix Falls As Disney Leaves

After the bell on Tuesday, Netflix (NFLX) shares took a sizable hit after it was announced that Disney (DIS) was pulling its movies from the streaming service. With the streaming giant gaining more and more subscribers, content providers like Disney are looking to take their piece of the pie, a move that could spell trouble for Netflix moving forward.

Disney is looking to the streaming space as a way to help offset subscriber losses from its networks, especially ESPN. The company is going to launch an ESPN video streaming service next year, which will feature about 10,000 events a year featuring content from MLB, NHL, MLS, college sports, and tennis. A year later, the company is expected to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service.

As you will see in the chart below, Netflix shares trended lower throughout the day, falling late in the session as overall markets dropped on news of escalating tensions with North Korea. In the after-hours session, shares are down more than $7.50 a share after the roughly $3.00 loss in the regular session. They fell below $167 at one point and, right now, stand in correction mode, down more than 10% from their recent all-time high.

(Source: cnbc.com)

On one hand, those arguing about Netflix's balance sheet won't have to worry about as many content liabilities moving forward, given the Disney loss. However, it does mean the streaming service will need to find content from elsewhere, and it could be more expensive. Additionally, if the company shifts these funds to original programming, Netflix would see a larger upfront cash burn due to the timing of payments, which comes much earlier for original programming versus bundled content.

The loss of Disney comes at an interesting time, as consumers/investors had applauded two announcements already this week from Netflix - one regarding the acquisition of Millarworld and one a David Letterman show. It's likely Netflix made these moves to help offset the Disney news, which it probably knew of already but couldn't say anything because Disney was announcing the move with its earnings release after Tuesday's close. In the end, it's a bad headline for Netflix, and if more content providers make this move, we may eventually look back at this as a turning point for the streaming giant.

