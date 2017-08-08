Synaptics - Second Warning In As Many Months

I see few triggers on the horizon in the near term, even as valuations have come down quite a bit already, as I maintain my neutral stance at these levels.

Investors worry about the decline in the core business, as they are not convinced that the $450 million payment for recent IoT acquisitions will pay off.

Synaptics (SYNA) ended its fiscal year of 2017 on a soft note, despite somewhat resilient operating conditions for the wider industry. The company calls for modest growth in 2018, but that is misleading as it includes a near full year contribution from two recent acquisitions. Adjusted for this, the core business is expected to post sales declines of nearly 10%, which puts pressure on margins, as investors fear about the incurred leverage, reduced earnings power and uncertain future.

The latest disappointment reconfirms my cautious thesis, as it does not appear that few triggers will emerge in the near term to turn the ship, even as expectations have come down a long way already. I am not automatically buying this dip, but continue to watch the story unfold with great interest, as shares could look appealing if ¨core¨ sales might stabilize and prospects for growth emerge.

A Strong End To 2017?

Synaptics posted fourth quarter revenues of $426 million, a near 32% increase compared to the year before. This marks a big acceleration from the results posted for the entire year, as annual sales were up 3% to $1.72 billion.

Thanks to the sales leverage, and a lack of impairment and restructuring costs, Synaptics has returned to profitability again. The company posted a net profit of $17.8 million for the final quarter, versus a $7.1 million loss in Q4 of 2016. Earnings for the entire year were down from $72.2 million to $48.8 million, for GAAP earnings of $1.37 per share.

While GAAP earnings were down from $1.91 per share in 2016 to $1.37 per share in the fiscal year of 2017, Synaptics posted adjusted earnings of $4.88 per share. This marks a huge discrepancy between both accounting metrics. Key drivers behind the discrepancy are acquisition-related costs of $1.70 per share, share-based compensation expenses of $1.74 per share and some restructuring and litigation reserve settlement charges.

While I am open to the idea of taking into account some transaction and restructuring items as a one-time expense, share-based compensation certainly is not. That limits the realistic earnings power towards $3 per share, absence of restructuring charges and deal-related costs.

So what caused the sales acceleration? It is not the case that the core business is on fire, as Synaptics posted very weak results in this quarter last year. Furthermore, Synaptics is buying its way into growth going forward with the acquisition of two companies in an effort to create an Internet of Things pillar by 2020.

The purchase of two companies back in June in this area came at a cost of $450 million. This includes the purchase of voice and audio processing company Conexant Systems as well as the multimedia solutions of Marvell (MRVL). The combined revenue contribution of both companies combined runs at close to $200 million a year.

Both deals were expected to close in the third quarter of the calendar year of 2017. Late in July, Synaptics announced that it has closed the acquisition of Conexant as the acquisition of the Marvell operations still has to close later in this current quarter.

What About The Outlook?

The guidance for the current third quarter of the calendar year, corresponding to Q1 of the fiscal year of 2018, is rather disappointing. The company guides for revenues of $380-$420 million. At the midpoint of the range, sales are down over 6% from the $426.5 million number reported for Q4 of 2017.

Even worse, Synaptics expects a low single-digit increase in sales for the entire year of the fiscal year of 2018. If we assume that this corresponds to 3-5% growth, revenues are only expected to grow from $1.72 billion in 2017 to $1.77-$1.81 billion in the fiscal year of 2018, for an increase of $50-$90 million.

That is rather disappointing as Synaptics is just about to spend $450 million on two deals in order to create an Internet of Things pillar with roughly $200 million in sales. Synaptics has furthermore indicated that sales of these businesses might come in at $200-$250 million per annum going forward. That suggests that at the midpoint of this range, sales of the core business are seen down by $135 to $175 million, or by 8-10%.

This is very disappointing as it is hard to argue that mobile is now a declining business, as it still remains the vast majority of Synaptic's current business. Somewhat comforting is that Conexant is expected to contribute $20-$25 million in sales in Q1, based on a roughly 9-week contribution, which indicates that this business is at least growing compared to its $100 million revenue base.

Even worse, both acquisitions, which were announced in June, still had to close subsequent to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year of 2017. Synaptics ended the year with $368 million in cash and $217 million in debt. This net cash position of $151 million will turn into a net debt load of close to $300 million after both deals have closed.

If we kindly use the non-GAAP operating earnings number of $204 million in 2017 and peg D&A charges at $35 million, the adjusted EBITDA number of $240 million translates into leverage ratios of 1.2 times. Note however that this adjusted profitability metric excludes a vast range of rather structural costs, as briefly discussed above.

Based on the outlook for the coming quarter, non-GAAP operating earnings are seen at $40 million for Q1 of 2018, compared to an annual number of $204 million in the fiscal year of 2017, and adjusted operating profits of $48 million in the final quarter of this year. Operating profits are seen at just 10-12% for the upcoming year, which translates into flattish non-GAAP operating profits of roughly $180-$215 million.

Investors Are Not Buying The Third Pillar Strategy

While the fourth quarter results were quite strong and Synaptics has made a successful transition from notebooks to mobile around 2010, investors worry about the future strategy with the focus on the IoT business by 2020. Even worse, Synaptics has taken on some debt with these recent deals, as the company is expected to see revenue declines in the core mobile business, which makes up nearly all of its revenue ahead of these IoT deals. Investors have every reason to be suspicious about these deals after past deals, including Validity (in 2013) and Renesas (2014), have not delivered on all their promises.

Shares of Synaptics fell from $60 to $52 in June when the company announced the acquisitions on behalf of its new Internet of Things platform, although that was accompanied by a very modest revenue warning for Q4. Shares have fallen to fresh lows of $45 at the moment of writing, driven by the outlook for 2018. This $15 move has reduced the market valuation of the firm by more than half a billion, as equity is valued at just $1.6 billion at this moment in time, and the business at $1.8 billion if net debt is included, for a mere 1 times sales multiple.

The trouble is that organic growth is negative and that margins are very slim, especially if you look at GAAP margins, while the company is taking on some leverage as well.

Avoid For Now

Back in June I could not blame investors as they were cautious in response to the deals' announcement. While the company has been a huge growth story in the past, mobile is now already falling in terms of sales as margins are quite thin already. Part of this is driven by customer concentration as the top 4 customers each make up 10 to 26% of total sales, which gives them bargaining power versus Synaptics.

The outlook for 2018 essentially calls for further margin pressure and pressure on top line sales. Combined with overpriced acquisitions and debt being taken on, investors have already avoided the stock in a big way. After shares peaked at $100 in 2015, shares have lost over half their value, as the latest $450 million deals are not enough to grow sales in a substantial way, and create a counterweight for the now declining core businesses.

In June, I was awaiting for clues about management to deliver on its promises, and the 2018 outlook is certainly not a good start, resulting in the valuation being re-set again. With few triggers on the horizon, I have a neutral stance, until we see real stabilization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.