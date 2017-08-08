Belmond's (BEL) CEO Roeland Vos on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Amy Brandt - VP, Corporate Finance & IR

Roeland Vos - President and CEO

Martin O'Grady - EVP & and CFO

Analysts

David Katz - Telsey Group

Anthony Powell - Barclays Capital

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

Chris Agnew - MKM

Michael Schechter - Mentor

Amy Brandt

Thank you, Owen. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the second quarter 2017 earnings conference call for Belmond's Ltd. We issued our earnings release last night. The release is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.belmond.com, as well as on the SEC website.

On the call with me today are Roeland Vos, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Martin O'Grady, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started today, I would like to readout our usual cautionary statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In the course of our remarks to you today by Belmond’s management and in answering your questions, they may make forward-looking statements concerning Belmond such as its earnings outlook, its three-point growth strategy including future investment plans, and other matters that are not historic facts and therefore involve risks and uncertainties.

We caution that actual results of Belmond may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information about factors that could cause actual results to differ is set out in yesterday’s news release, the company’s latest annual report to shareholders, and the filings of the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management will be using certain non-GAAP financial measures today to analyze the second quarter operating performance of the company. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the earnings release we issued last night.

I will now hand the call over to Roeland.

Roeland Vos

Thank you, Amy, and good morning, everyone. We’re pleased to have you joining us for a discussion of our second quarter 2017 results and the outlook for the remainder of this year.

On today’s call, I will first speak briefly about the results for our second quarter, I will then quickly discuss our full-year 2017 guidance, and lastly, I will give you an update on the progress that we're making on our strategic growth plan. Martin will then follow with the details of the second quarter results and the recent corporate credit facility refinancing and also take you through the specifics of our 2017 RevPAR and other guidance's.

As always, my remarks I will be speaking about our constant currency performances unless I indicate otherwise. The second quarter is an important quarter for us. It is our second largest quarter EBITDA quarter of the year and historically it represents approximately 35% of our annual adjusted EBITDA and notably providing a good indicator of our underlying business trends.

This year we had a strong second quarter from both an operational as well as from strategic perspective. We grew total adjusted EBITDA by 22% year-over-year, same-store RevPAR up 8% on a constant currency basis and 9% in U.S. dollars. Leading the charge were our European hotels that performed exceptionally well with the Italian hotels and the Belmond Grand Hotel Europe and St. Petersburg positing particular impressive revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth.

Our success in Europe is largely attributable to effective sales strategies and strong yield management for the shoulder and into the beginning of the peak summer seasons. We also successfully leveraged the demand for specific citywide events to drive incremental rate growth.

Elsewhere in the portfolio, our results for North American properties were strong with Belmond Charleston Place in South Carolina and Belmond Maroma in the Riviera Maya, Mexico showing the greatest year-over-year revenue as well as adjusted EBITDA growth in the region, both largely as a result of solid group business.

In Africa, both the Belmond Mount Nelson in Cape Town as well as our Belmond Safari in Botswana had an incredible successful second quarter as well. It's worth highlighting that our recent investment programs that we had in place like Italy and Charleston Place, Mount Nelson and the Safaris, contributed meaningfully to our success in the second quarter, which is clearly illustrating our ability to drive greater performances through the reinvestment in our existing portfolio.

In Brazil, the results for our two hotels were down year-over-year. We had anticipated a decrease in the performance as a result of the company's challenging political and economic situation, but our actual results came in lower than we had anticipated.

Our performance for the second quarter is an indication of what we're seeing in the country which is a situation that regrettably has not stabilized but instead has continued to weaken over the past few months. This revised outlook is reflective also in our third quarter forecast for Brazil for which we now expect to have a steeper year-over-year decline than simply the impact of lapping the 2016 Olympics.

Coming back to the second quarter, we were pleased overall with our performance. We reported strong year-over-year growth that reflects our focus on improving results from our existing properties. While we're expecting a challenging third quarter in Brazil, we are forecasting that the strong demand for Europe, North America and Africa will continue, albeit without the benefit of the citywide events that took place in the second quarter as I just mentioned.

When looking at the full-year 2007 factoring in our performance for the first half of the year, plus the headwinds for the third quarter, moderated by the expected healthy growth for the fourth quarter, our range of expectations has not changed from the guidance that we said earlier in the year.

Accordingly, we're maintaining our same-store constant currency RevPAR guidance of between 1% and 5% growth for the full year.

Moving on then to our strategic growth plan, a little over a year ago, we met with many of you in New York on unveil dominant future direction and pathway for driving long-term shareholder value growth. You'll recall that our strategic plan is focused on three key growth areas; organic growth, brands and footprint expansion.

We've recently had some positive traction on the footprint growth. So let's start with that one. In May, we announced the acquisition of the 96-key Cap Juluca. We are incredibly excited to welcome this legendary resort into the Belmond portfolio. Located on Anguilla, one of the favorite island for luxury travelers in the Caribbean, Cap Juluca is an iconic property, an iconic property that highly complements our collection of exceptional assets in spectacular locations.

We spent $84.5 million to acquire the hotel at the end of May. Immediately rebranded the resort as Belmond Cap Juluca and it is our intent to reposition the resort which includes a renovation of the existing property, as well as an expansion through the addition of new beachfront keys and we expect to complete these works by the end of 2018.

Following the renovation and the expansion and upon stabilization, we anticipate that the resort will generate adjusted EBITDA of between $12 million and $14 million. Additionally, there is an incremental value up site from the 250,000 square feet of prime developable land that exist within the resort on which we in our later stage could potentially develop residential villas for sale.

Let me take you through some of our rationale for acquiring Cap Juluca. We as usual used two main criteria to assess potential deals and that is first of all brand fit and then financial expectations.

From a brand point of view, Cap Juluca is one of the Caribbean's most beautiful beaches. It's complementing our brand personality authentic escapes that ran perfectly with the natural environment in a perfect way.

Its build nearly 30 years ago and the resort has an established legacy and a meaningful cache among the luxury travelers and in fact Belmond customers were already visiting this hotel and we see a big opportunity to capture new loyal and affluent customers by bringing the asset into our portfolio. We expect that the Belmond flag will serve to further improve the resort's reputation and drive significantly greater operational performances.

And we believe that adding another resort in the Caribbean will further enhance our positioning in the global luxury resort market. Furthermore, Americans represent our largest customer base and we believe that we will benefit from having and other offering that is - as you could call it essentially in their backyard.

With regards to the financial criteria as mentioned, Cap Juluca had historically been independently operated. It has been operating for the last few years with 26 keys that were unavailable for guest use including some of its most popular keys and we believe that with the benefit of the Belmond flag and the improvements to the operations and to the systems, including things like revenue management and distribution, coupled with the improvements that we intend to make through the renovation and the expansion project, we can significantly enhance Cap Juluca's performance.

With the addition of Cap Juluca, with the addition of the Andean Explorer and the Las Casitas in the second quarter, we're starting to show progress on our footprint expansion goals and in the background I can tell you that the development team continues to evaluate a number of potential opportunities that will all be valuable contributors to the portfolio.

Our team is steadily gaining recognition in the market as would be evidenced by a pickup in inbound advisory and brokers call that we get particularly after the announcement of Cap Juluca. The development machine as I like to call it is starting to build momentum and I look forward to be in a position to make additional announcement in the coming quarters.

We've also recently made good progress on our first strategic priority which is driving organic growth with a focus on reinvestment into our existing properties and the implementation of systems that will be instrumental to our future success.

Let me start on the product side, we recently completed six new suites at Belmond La Residencia in Mallorca. These suites are another great example of what we call found real estate creating additional rooms or other valuable spaces out of previously unused or underutilized land.

Costing approximately $3.5 million in total, the suites take advantage of the hotels prime location in the UNESCO World Heritage listed Tramuntana Mountain. All of them have exceptional Mediterranean Sea view with four of them boasting private plunge pools on their own. In their first month of pool operations, these suites generated revenue of nearly $200,000 with an average daily rate of $1,400.

Moving then from product to system enhancements, you will recall that we commenced the rollout of our new CRM system in April. As we had indicated, we expect our new system to enable an evolutionary communication throughout the entire customer.

In the first phase of the CRM rollout, we focused on B2B that is centralizing our data to provide a singular review of the customer and connecting all of those global sales force members to that same platform. In Phase 2, we're focusing our attention on our direct dealings with the end customer, communicating in a personalized matter with existing and potential guests.

Since April, we have completed all of the content and the design for our new communication programs, meaning we now have engaging content for every product across the portfolio. We're rolling out these new electronic communications as we speak and will continue to make progress as we move through the third quarter.

Once that we have completed all of this, we expect that the CRM will be incredible effective and powerful tool for our sales people; for sales, for reporting, for recognition and for the overall customer engagement.

Also on the systems front, you will recall that I previously mentioned our plan to launch Belmond's new consumer websites in the second half of this year and I am pleased to report that this significant project remains on track and is expected to go live around the end of the third quarter.

Alongside with the aesthetic improvements that the new design will deliver, aligned with of course with our new brand identity, the redesign platform will harness the latest technology, which will bring further benefits to Belmond and to our customers.

First, the user experience will be optimized to give visitors the ability to create and to oversee their own accounts, managing their reservations in a much easier way and informing a more personalized experience overall.

Second, the new site will allow Belmond to control the entire booking funnel and that means that the entire customer journey from the initial search through the final purchase and even beyond will be controlled and being visible for Belmond to follow up on and by assuming control that booking funnel which is currently managed by managed and controlled by a third-party, we will also have a great opportunity to both upsell as well as to cross sell to our guests.

The new website will be the clearest articulation of the New World of Belmond and we look forward to seeing a positive impact on conversion ratios as we will move into 2018.

That brings us to the final key growth pillar of our strategic plan, continuing to build awareness of the Belmond brand. In conjunction with the launch of a new website, we're planning to introduce a new brand campaign, which we expect will raise awareness and drive engagement with the new target customers.

In early October, we expect to launch a new print and digital media campaign, which we will follow with a series of brand roadshows to immerse key influencers in the New World of Belmond. Then finally, before moving away from strategy, I quickly want to highlight our corporate credit facility refinancing and this amendment of our existing agreement was an essential step as it enhanced our balance sheet, providing flexibility to execute on our growth plan.

We provided an overview of the terms and the benefits of the refinancing in our earnings release and Martin will provide with additional details. The successful execution further strengthens our financial foundations and give us additional capital resources for our footprint expansion efforts as we go forward.

Now before I wrap up, I would like to highlight a change to our Board of Directors at our recent AGM, John Campbell, stood down from the Board and Demetra Pinsent was elected. Demetra is the CEO of Charlotte Tilbury, a luxury, beauty and cosmetics company that she has successfully left since before it’s consumer launch in 2013. And prior to the role, Demetra spent over a decade at McKinsey, where she led the retail and consumer practices in Europe.

She also bring, public and private board experience to the table and we’re delighted to have Demetra on Board and believe she will be a valuable voice and a strong contributor to our success.

As many of you know, John Campbell was a long serving Belmond Director and we’re fortunate to have his insights and contributions for more than 20 years and I want to extend our sincerest gratitude to Joan and wish him all the very best in his retirement.

It's important to note that with the election of Demetra, we now have a fully renewed Board where a dedicated group who are completely aligned with our shareholders and one goal and that is driving long-term shareholder value.

To conclude, we’re pleased with our strong results for the second quarter of 2017 which showed a keen focus on driving solid growth from our existing properties while at the same time making clear headway on our long-term strategic priorities.

For the second quarter same-store RevPAR was up 9%. Adjusted EBITDA up 22% both the U.S. dollars and as compared to last year prior quarter. I think those are truly impressive results.

For the third quarter which is our seasonable largest EBITDA quarter and we expect to contend with some headwinds, particularly from Brazil. That good growth for the first quarter of 2017 and continuous expectations for healthy growth for the fourth quarter. We are maintaining our full-year 2017 same-store RevPAR guidance at 1% to 5%.

In addition to our operational growth, our strategic progress in the last few months has been noteworthy. We have added three new properties to the portfolio, including the legendary Cap Juluca.

We enhanced asset value through the reinvestment opportunities as well at the same time driving greater performances from recent capital project things like Charleston Place, Mount Nelson or Safaris. We launched our new CRM. We refinanced our corporate credit facility and we strengthened our Board.

And with that, I would like to turn the call over to Martin to provide you some details on our second quarter 2017 results and our guidance Martin speaks, we will be happy to answer your questions during Q&A after that.

So with that Martin. All yours.

Martin O'Grady

Good morning everyone.

As Roeland stated, I will now take your through some details about second quarter results and then provide some color on our outlook for the third quarter and full year. And please note that, unless I state otherwise, all of the tickets I provide will on a constant currency.’

Same-store RevPAR for the second quarter was up 8%, revenue up 165.9 million was up $13.1 million or 9% and adjusted EBITDA $46.3 million was up $8.5 million, or 22%.

On a U.S. dollar reported basis, RevPAR was up 9% with revenue increasing by $11.4 million or 7% and adjusted EBITDA increasing by $8.2 million or 22%.

We were greatly encouraged by the results from our hotels in Europe, which together increased adjusted EBITDA by $4.7 million or 18% over the prior year quarter. There were several key events in the quarter that helped. Belmond Hotel Cipriani benefited from the 2017 Biennale art festival, which takes place every other year and commenced in May. So, an over a week of the festival our ADR was nearly €2,300.

On the strength of the successful first week of Biennale, Hotel Cipriani’s adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was up $1.9 million or 39% year-over-year.

Belmond Grand Hotel Europe benefited from the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum during which we performed tremendously well, with total revenue up nearly 30% over the event period in 2016 and also benefited from certain activities surrounding the Confederation Cup soccer tournament.

Accordingly Grand Hotel Europe’s adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was up $1.6 million and 35% year-over-year. In North America where adjusted increased $1.1 million or 13% of the prior year quarter.

We continue to see healthy growth at Belmond Charleston Place which experienced 10% increase in adjusted EBITDA largely due to recent investments in the property and both demand particularly from groups.

In our Rest of World region, we we're pleased with the contribution from our operation in Africa, which again demonstrated the benefit from recent strategic investments in our portfolio, in this case to improve product offering at Belmond Mount Nelson in Cape Town and Belmond Eagle Island Lodge in Botswana.

Combined Mount Nelson and our Safari lodges saw adjusted EBITDA growth of $1.7 million on 84 times the results of the prior year quarter. However Brazil once again had a dampening effect on results of the quarter as our two hotels there had a combined $1.4 million adjusted EBITDA decrease compared to the prior year quarter.

Our own trend increases there pretty well June quarter with $1.1 million or 35% adjusted EBITDA increase. Belmond Royal Scotsman saw stronger demand particularly with charter business, following significant media coverage related to the launch of a new spa car, and Belmond Grand Hibernian also contributed to the year-over-year growth operation during the second quarter for the first time.

Finally, central overheads increased over the prior year quarter by $1.1 million on a used dollar basis, with the majority of the increase related to additional resources to drive multiple strategic initiate including footprint expansion, topline revenue growth and operational processes and system enhancements all of which are in line with our strategic plan and in line to provide on our last earnings call.

Turning to our balance sheet, at June 30, 2017, we had total debt of $647.9 million, total cash including restricted cash was $125.3 million, resulting in total net debt of $522.6 million, Net leverage was 4.1 times as compared to 3.4 times at the end of 2016.

Our net debt and leverage at the end of the quarter were impacted by the acquisition of Cap Juluca in May for which we paid $84.5 million. The initial outlay was funded by $39.5 million of cash and the $45 million drawn on our revolver in order to put in place longer term funding for Cap Juluca as well as to provide additional flexibility to execute on our opportunity growth plan.

In July, we amended and restated our existing corporate credit facility. We increased our term line to $603 million, including $400 million of dollar borrowing and $179 million of euro borrowings. At the same time, we repaid our revolver leaving an undrawn facility of $100 million.

On a pro forma basis at June 30 after taking the refinancing into account, our total debt was $708 million. Our total cash balance was $176 million and our total net debt was $532 million. Also after completing the transaction, our fixed to floating interest split was 48% fixed to 52% floating,

Our weighted average interest rate was 3.5% and our weighted average debt maturity was 6.4 years. Importantly through the refinancing, we also extended the maturities of our term loan and revolver by three years to 2024 and 2022 respectively.

Additionally, we lowered our interest rate margin on all tranches bringing the interest rate on our U.S. dollar term loan down by 25 basis points to LIBOR plus 275 and on the euro term loan, replacing the one LIBOR flow with and no protect flow, thus reducing the current interest rate on this front by 100 basis points.

We also successfully lowered the interest rate on our revolver by 25 basis points, bringing the borrowing rate to LIBOR plus as I mentioned, our interests -- our average interest rate of 4.2% was before the transaction. Now it's 3.5%. So good reduction there.

All in all, we took advantage of an attractive debt market to strengthen our balance sheet, putting in place permanent financing to capture the debt and providing incremental liquidity and flexibility to execute in our strategic growth plan.

Looking forward, we have provided third quarter for same-store worldwide RevPAR up minus three to positive 1% on both the constant currency and the U.S. basis. For our European hotels, we are expecting another solid quarter growth although not quite as strong as in second quarter, which as I mentioned benefited from specific events in Italy and Russia.

Two hotels are forecasting to have particularly strong quarters. Hotels Copacabana with robust demand from the U.S. market and Belmond La Residence at Mallorca, where as you mentioned we recently added six new suites.

For our North American hotels, we are also forecasting healthy year-over-year RevPAR growth largely driven by rates, with the expectation that Charleston Place and Belmond El Encanto in Santa Barbara will see the most growth.

So our Rest of World hotels, as we have already stated the story is really Brazil, which we expect will have a meaningful year-over-year RevPAR decline, due large part to the Olympics in the prior year quarter, with the impact being exacerbated by the current political and economic climate. RevPAR growth for the rest of the vision is looking very good.

Looking at our total owned hotels guidance for the quarter. We’re expecting the year-over-year RevPAR guidance to be impacted positively by the rate but negatively by occupancy. And when we look at our forecast excluding our two hotels in Brazil, we would be guiding to ramp up both of 4% and 8%.

So, Brazil is negatively impacting our RevPAR guidance by considerable 700 basis points for the third quarter. There are clearly many pluses and minuses for our upcoming quarter, so let me give you some color on our expectations for adjusted EBITDA as well.

We are expecting good year-over-year growth for Europe and our trains and cruises, which is expected to be offset by hedge wins, in North America and for sale coupled with a year-over-year increase in adjusted central overhead.

Of the anticipated areas of growth, in Europe, we’re expecting adjusted EBITDA growth that’s primarily driven by our Italian hotels in the residential during the summer season. And for our own trains and cruises, apart from our regular boats in Myanmar, all of our products are currently forecasting year-over-year growth, with particularly strong demand expected for our Belmond Royal Scotsman and Belmond Grand Hibernian trains.

On the anticipated headwind to North America, we are forecasting a slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year. Although, we are forecasting another strong quarter for Charleston Place, we expect adjusted EBITDA for the region will be negatively impacted as we have anticipated by a low season loss incurred by the newly acquired Belmond Cap Juluca

For Brazil, adjusted EBITDA is of course expected to be negatively impacted by a very strong comparable period due to the Olympics which contributed to a $6 million year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA for Belmond Copacabana in Rio for the third quarter of 2016, as we indicated on our last earning call, we have been forecasting two to be done by a similar amount for the third quarter 2017.

However due to the countries current political and economic environment, we are now expecting total adjusted EBITDA for Brazil would decrease $8 million and $10 million, versus the prior year quarter and that’s on both the U.S. dollar and constant currency.

Finally, as you note, the guidance we have provided for just the central overhead would be third quarter. The increase this compared to last year reflects our investment in strategic initiatives particularly in relations to adding resources to our developments in corporate team.

In some expectations for the third quarter remain largely the same as when stated you due to the solid growth rate. When we last updated you to the solid growth we are forecasting at a number of properties. The main exception are of course are Brazil, which we are now projecting a year-over-year EBITDA decrease and Cap Juluca for which we are factoring in the low season EBITDA loss.

On our last earning call, we said that adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter would be flat to the prior year quarter. However, we are now forecasting that the year-over-year adjusted EBITDA decrease for Brazil will be between $2 million and $4 million more than we have been previously anticipating and we expect to record a $500,000 to $1 million adjusted EBITDA loss for Belmond Cap Juluca.

Turning to the full year 2017, we are maintaining our constant currency guidance for the same store worldwide RevPAR growth of 1% to 5%. In dollars the range also remains unchanged at 2% to 6%. In total we expect growth to be driven more by rates done by occupancy.

We are expecting strong performance across many of our hotels. We are having a good year in Italy, and more generally in Europe held by specific events in Venice and Russia, bond demand from the U.S. market, recent investment and a number of operating initiative including enhanced recognizer strategy.

For North America we are expecting Belmond Charleston Place will have a terrific year as the City of Charleston is seeing strong increases in goods arrivals and after full refurbishment, our hotel is perfectly positioned to capture this incremental demand.

Additionally, we are expecting that El Encanto will continue to steadily growth it's RevPAR for 2017. For our Rest of World region, we are expecting strong year-over-year RevPAR growth from Mount Nelson Hotel and our Safari Lodges, both of which are benefiting from recent investments. However overall, we expect this region to be down because of the challenging year-over-year comparison and difficult current conditions in Brazil.

Looking at same-store worldwide RevPAR, for the full-year excluding our two hotels in Brazil, we would be guiding to healthy growth of between 7% and 11% on a constant currency basis. So as you can see Brazil is negatively impacting our full year constant currency RevPAR guidance by 600 basis points and again to provide some color on our expectations for adjusted EBITDA, Europe the story is largely the same as it is for RevPAR with projected robust year-over-year growth.

The North America in addition to some of the details I provided we are also expecting healthy year-over-year growth for the 20 following a number of changes including all-day dining in the bar area. However, absent the third quarter, we expect our results for the region will be negatively impacted by Cap Juluca which we acquired after the end of its peak season and is not included in our same-store RevPAR statistics.

For the Rest of World region, we are expecting healthy adjusted EBITDA growth for Africa and the Belmond residents in Combodia. Again the results for this region and indeed for the whole company are expected to be heavily impacted by Brazil. The revenue in Brazil is forecasted to drop considerably. We have been working closely with the local teams to minimize the flow through to EBITDA.

We've been implementing a number of cost saving initiatives including at Belmond Copacabana Palace and 8% decrease in headcount as well as reductions in operating costs and the renegotiation or elimination of existing supply contracts.

In total, we've achieved more than $3 million of permanent cost savings for the full year. After these savings, we are expecting that adjusted EBITDA for our two Brazilian hotels will be down between $11 million and $13 million on both the U.S. dollar and the constant currency basis.

We remain firm believers in the long-term prospects for our Brazilian hotels and by taking some cost out of the system now, we believe that we are well positioned to win the demand and accordingly revenue return. For our own trend increases, we are expecting a mixed year with adjusted EBITDA forecasted to increase a relatively modest amount. Most of the trains are expected to contributed excellent results particularly, Belmond Royal Scotsman, Belmond Grand Hibernian that these encouraging results are expected to be partially offset by continued weakness for our two river basin, Myanmar.

In total our three businesses in Myanmar, the two folks plus our hotel in Yangon are forecasted to be down between $2.5 million and $3.5 million year-over-year due to the country's political situation and the corresponding negative media coverage as well as a newly reopened and refurbished competitor in Yangon.

In summary, for the full year, we are expecting strong year-over-year growth for a number of our properties with favorable market conditions in many locations and the boost from specific events in Italy and Russia.

We're also forecasting to benefit from strategic imperatives, including EBITDA enhancing investments and operating improvement to drive top and bottom line growth. We feel very positive about our progress thus far and are optimistic about further improvements as we execute on more and more strategic initiatives.

Without that said, we are clearly experiencing some headwinds outside our control, specifically in Brazil and Myanmar, which we do not believe are permanent but for which we're taking action to minimize the negative impact in the near-term. Apart from these headwinds, we expect our portfolio to produce strong operating results for 2017.

That concludes our prepared remarks and before I hand you back to the operator for Q&A, we would like to request that you limit your questions for two person. Thank you very much. Operator?

David Katz

I wanted to ask about the development efforts of the teams you put in place. I think when we last discussed the matter there was an expectation that we would see the conclusion of some deals and some additions to the system within this year. Can you give us a little more detailed update on what you think we might be able to expect this year in that regard?

Roeland Vos

I’ll try David thanks for asking that question. As you will remember the last time that we spoke about the deals I was giving indications that we were actively working on something like 10 deals, it's one of those things that keep moving. And I think that the deals that we were mentioning at that time included some of the transaction that have closed in the meantime.

And I think it's a good indication that we start getting some momentum going in the development world that during the second quarter of this year we actually closed three transactions. That has been a long time ago in this company that we added so many new attractions in one quarter. What we have seen is that the team continues to invest other opportunities and continues to build on the pipeline.

So what we said before is that the first thing to do is get our people in place to get the talent in place to be able to actually work on those opportunities which we have been doing. And with three new deal guys on board, they all have dug into their own areas of expertise and we can see that a number of those deals would certainly very well fit into something that would fit for us from a brand point of view as well as from a financial point of view.

And especially after Cap Juluca we saw interest coming from the operators, we saw interest coming from the brokers to start better understand what it is that Belmond is looking for and what it is that they could bring to the table in order to make transactions go.

So I can say that right now our pipeline as we would describe pipeline has grown to somewhere around 40 deals out there, that doesn't mean that all of those 40 deals will actually materially get to the stages of good chances of success but in there that will certainly be enough to continue to build on what we need to get to the numbers that we set in the strategic plan.

So I feel comfortable probably comfortable is the wrong word but I feel that with all the efforts that we’re putting in that the number of the transactions that we're working on will come to fruition. And that I'm hopeful that over the coming quarters we will continue to see new deals coming on board.

David Katz

Just to be clear that was 40, four zero correct.

Roeland Vos

Yes four zero, yes and what I said is that out of the 40 last time we had something like 10 to 12 in active discussions which I would call active discussions from me bring it to a stage where out of those there are two or three potentially that you could actually close on.

So that’s the way to narrow it down but it goes without saying that in order to be able to start narrowing it down you need to start from a much larger base and that is very positive to see that base is growing.

David Katz

And if can follow that up and we can count this as my second question, if we're thinking about getting to that growth target out in 2020 with half of it being from these deals which we've just discussed and the other half being internal efforts and such. Is it fair to think about those internal efforts as things that should be showing up or generating earnings faster sooner than you know obviously deals that come on board and takes some period of time to wrap. And I suppose I'm looking for some qualitative perspective on what next year could look like and how much of that internal effort that you both discussed in some detail we could capture next year?

Roeland Vos

Yes, I think you're right in a way. Some of these transactions like for example the transaction with Cap Juluca it will take a year’s time in order to start materially contributing to our EBITDA and in the meantime it will actually be a negative on our number.

Whereas the things that I described at the works and the investment that we have been making in places like South Africa or the Safaris or Portofino or in Charleston place, they have been shown already in these quarters that they actually return the financial returns that we were looking for when we put that money into place.

So yes, there you will see some very clear indications and you can narrow that down property by property to say these are the expected growth models that we see coming out of our CapEx investment.

The other things that are perhaps a little bit more difficult to track but that you should also start seeing upside from in 2018 when we start putting our numbers together is the things that I just described as the investments that we have been making in the CRM systems, the investments that we have been making and are still making in our website, we're completely on track and on line to get those systems in place.

And these things before they start ramping up, it will take a little bit of time, but I'm very clear in the expectation that that will start driving business into our existing properties and the might be earlier than what you would see from the development component of it.

Anthony Powell

Martin, thanks for color on the EBITDA guidance in the third and fourth quarter. I don't know if I missed this, but are you still expecting EBITDA to grow slightly year-over-year or is that less relevant now given some of the challenges in Brazil?

Martin O'Grady

I think it's clear in Brazil it would be difficult to have a higher EBITDA number in Q3 and hopefully we spell that out what you might expect with what I said earlier.

Anthony Powell

I was referring to maybe full year I guess, earlier target of growth.

Martin O'Grady

Well, again you do have some pretty heavy headwinds there from Brazil. So again, it's going to be a similar response that it's going to be difficult to be ahead of last year, this year, because of that big headwind from Brazil. Obviously excluding Brazil, we would have had pretty nice growth.

Anthony Powell

And just on your leverage, your leverage went up to I think 4.2 times after the capital deal, it sounds like that you'll take a bit or it will take a while to generate EBITDA and you're also working on other thing. So what's your tolerance for higher leverage in the short term as you continue to pursue your opportunities here?

Martin O'Grady

Well, it remains the same as we previously stated and we're very clear about this that we do not want to see our leverage go about five times. It's very important that we maintain that balance sheet discipline. Obviously that means that it would be very difficult to do another capture type deal in the short term, which is as you can see diluted in the short-term but very good and increases over a long period.

But we certainly won't go about this five times although maintain our longer term sweet spot of 3.5 to 4 times.

Carlo Santarelli

I just had a quick one on Cap Juluca, just to better understand the seasonality there. I would imagine 4Q, 1Q are your strongest periods at the property. You guys will clearly be doing a lot of work. So as we move into 2018, is it reasonable to think that the property could generate maybe half of what that expected run rate is going forward despite the fact that you're going to be under some pretty significant construction and I'm referring to that 12 to 14 longer term target?

Martin O'Grady

Thanks Carlo, it's clear that Q4 and Q1 are the strong seasons here. We're in the process of defining how the works are going to be executed in more detail and what the opening periods around that would be, but I think it would be a stretch to expect that you would get to half of a full run year.

The way I would think about it is probably going to be like I don't know 25% or something like that at best because we will need to do full renovation of this place and there will be an addition of a number of rooms available that will have to be built so that will take some time and that creates a nuisance in the property and therefore it's probably the best way to close it during a period of time.

Roeland Vos

Expectations for next year hopefully on the next call once we've absolutely buttoned down, designed the schedule for the closing and refurbishment.

Carlo Santarelli

And then just one follow-up, I think you said 250,000 square feet of potential space for residential. Is that something where you kind of finish the project that you're working on now get the property stabilized and may be make a decision on that incremental investment down the road once you see how kind of property trends are at least get more familiar with the asset?

Roeland Vos

I think that’s the right way to putting it. When we did the underwriting of the project we saw this as extra as top up of what the value of the property would be. So our first interest here is to make sure that we reposition the resource – as on the top end where we expect to end up. And then we'll decide what to do with the value of the land, but we have to say you know - most of it is beachfront land which is - developable. So there is seriously a value out there it's not something that we’ll try to start working on in the next year or so.

Martin O'Grady

And it’s likely that we would have to speculative residential real estate development as you seen in the company history that didn't work out very well, but it's important to recognize there is significant additional land value there which can be extracted into place.

Chris Agnew

Was there competition for Cap Juluca and is that typical for deals you look at. And I guess as we think about you closing in on the deals you mentioned, is it more about the bid ask spread and making sure it’s a strategic fit or is it by competition for the assets? Thank you.

Roeland Vos

I think that if you look at the deal like Cap Juluca which was not typical deal that would come by a broker, a lot of people have been looking at the opportunity but could not get through the complexity of what this deal was all about with different sellers with the Government of Anguilla of with a lot of history that came to the table that needed to be resolved.

So I think that there were a number of competitors that have looked at this transaction, it’s not so much I think about the bid ask spread that you would have seen on the table because that might have been pretty close. I think it's more about the fact of being able to work out the complexity of the transaction and to actually make it happen and that is where I think the team has shown great results and the fact that we've been able to close this deal as a complement of being able to see through that.

Chris Agnew

And as we think about the other deals you sort of mentioned, how many or how important our management contracts, winning management contracts and is asset recycling just up state your thoughts is there an opportunity to recycle some assets and maybe give yourself a little more leverage to do similar deals to cap Juluca? Thank you.

Roeland Vos

Chris the number that I just mentioned to David if I look at those 40 transactions that we’re talking to that we’re working on with the team. I would say roughly 50-50 of that would be in the category of medicine contracts.

So, depending on how it's going to fall important number of those would be in the category of management contract. So we’ll move forward and we’ll certainly keep you posted on what’s happening there but my expectation would be that it will start falling in line with what we have said in the strategic plan as well we’re more or less 50-50 would be in the asset acquisition fees and the other 50% would be coming out of the management component.

Now obviously the contribution of those two is different, but as a number of properties and opportunity for our customers, they play an important role in the brand building piece. And so as far as the asset recycling is concerned, we haven't changed we said all along that as we want to continue to grow we will at certain point in time will need to recycle one or several of our assets and we’ll keep a close eye on that at what point in time we feel that the moment is there to put certain assets up for sale and will be very diligent about it but we also discreet until we know which assets we would put on the block because obviously that creates normally quite some disturbance in the consumer market and with stuff and the like.

So we’ll be discreet about it but it certainly on our radar screen.

Unidentified Analyst

Just on the $84.5 million spend for Juluca, you've broken down a $13.2 million of acquisition-related costs. Can you describe a little bit more what those activities were and can you break down the $13.2 million?

Martin O'Grady

I am happy to do that for you and I appreciate the question on the face of MIP for a transaction of this size, but this is a great deal for our shareholders, it's fantastic addition to the portfolio, but in terms of the $13.2 million, approximately half of that was closing costs.

So typical legal, diligence and also stamp duty on the asset, that was a couple million dollars there which was related to historic cost that did occur before our involvement and those costs have to be settled to allow this deal to close unencumbered and outside the balance was to settle a perspective joint venture partners interest, but also to ensure that the deal could be closed unencumbered by any potential legal claim.

So that is a very, very complex transaction and I think the $13 million once you break it down, the detail actually the supports, the transaction, there is very much taken accounted in the underwriting.

Unidentified Analyst

So you mean you were buying out a joint venture partner at one point or somebody had an interest in it but…

Martin O'Grady

It was somebody who's been working on the transaction for a long period time in certain cost and we started off with a potential of working tougher and as the deal got closer to the finishing line, we size it will be cleaner and we could buy out that person's interests.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just moving the $36 million that you plan to spend on the renovation, how much of that would be for legal and professional costs?

Martin O'Grady

No, I don't think that in there, there is a lot of legal or professional cost, unless you would call professional cost, the architect or the interior designers and the fees that would come with normal construction. So I think that the amounts that are set aside there are clearly geared towards bringing the property back to the level where we would like to see it.

So that is renovating the existing product and building the new additional opportunities that we have to build on the beach.

Michael Schechter

Could you just detail on what you think the cost to renovate and expand within the beach homes calculate would be just the range?

Roeland Vos

Yes, I think that there might be a slight misunderstanding about the dimensional of the 250,000 square feet developable land, that is not included in the $36 million. The $36 million that we're referring to here is purely to renovate the existing hotel and to add the rooms that are part of what is described in this transaction as the hotel and the resort.

So that has nothing to do with the potential development on that developable beach land.

Martin O'Grady

And to be clear, we're not projecting or planning to spend any additional monies to develop that we have the value in the land and we would be selling the land likely at this stage.

Michael Schechter

So I should think of this as all in $135 million acquisition to get it to a stabilized $12 million to $14 million EBITDA.

Martin O'Grady

No, the $13 million was included in the $84 million. So you shouldn’t add those up.

Roeland Vos

Yes, I think we made that absent the release when we acquired the asset was just $120 million in total.

Amy Brandt

Thank you very much Owen and thank you everyone on the call for joining us today. We look forward to talking to you in the next quarter.

Michael Schechter

Thanks everybody.

