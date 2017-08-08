Hawaiian Telcom Holdco's (HCOM) CEO Scott Barber on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCOM)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017, 14:00 ET

Executives

Ngoc Nguyen - IR

Scott Barber - CEO, President and Director

Dan Bessey - CFO, SVP and Treasurer

Analysts

Barry Sine - Drexel Hamilton

David Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hawaiian Telcom Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ngoc Nguyen, Director of Investor Relations. Ma'am, please go ahead.

Ngoc Nguyen

Thank you, Liz. Aloha, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call and webcast. Joining me on the call today are Scott Barber, Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Bessey, Chief Financial Officer, who will be making prepared remarks about the quarter and participating in the Q&A portion of the call.

Before we get started, let me remind you that our earnings release and financial statements are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at hawaiiantel.com. In addition, you'll find a slide presentation for today's call, which we will be referencing throughout our remarks.

Now, I'd like to draw your attention to Slide 3 and our safe harbor statement and remind everyone that some of the information provided on this conference call constitutes forward-looking statements that are based on currently available information and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risk factors are described in the company's recent filings with the SEC, including Hawaiian Telcom's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Hawaiian Telcom and SEC website.

Also, our discussion may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled in the tables attached to the earnings press release, which are also available for review in the Investor Relations section of the Hawaiian Telcom website.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Scott Barber, Chief Executive Officer of Hawaiian Telcom. Scott?

Scott Barber

Thanks, Ngoc. Aloha, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. It's been an exciting and eventful last few months here at Hawaiian Telcom. We announced today the successful completion of the landmark SEA-US Trans-Pacific fiber project connecting Asia and the United States. And last month, we announced our merger with Cincinnati Bell, beginning another exciting new chapter in our company's 134-year history.

Since this is our first earnings call following the merger announcement, let me begin on Slide 5 with some comments on the transaction. Back in 2011, Hawaiian Telcom made a strategic decision to invest in our fiber network to improve our growth profile and transform our company into a fiber-based next-generation communications company. 4,000 miles away, Cincinnati Bell was doing the exact same thing in their hometown market. Both of our companies have invested heavily in fiber, enabling the launch of IPTV service and fiber-to-the-home 1 gigabit internet, expanded innovative cloud and IP-based products and services. And both have successfully transformed our growth profiles, and ultimately, strengthening our communities.

As I've said many times before, we knew we had organic growth and opportunities right here in our market, but the same time, we recognize that this is a business of scale. The Cincinnati Bell mergers cash and stock consideration provide a good balance between immediate value, increase liquidity and the ability for our shareholders to participate in the potential upside of the combined company. This transaction will result in a combination of 2 nearly identical companies that have been successful for generations because of their commitment to their local communities and their desire to provide access to innovative technologies that fuel social and economic development.

This merger will combine Hawaiian Telcom's 1,300 employees with Cincinnati Bell's 3,000 to increase scale and efficiency, expand products and services and increase investment in fiber, which will all lead to future growth opportunities and customer wins in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving technology landscape. We believe this is a great combination for our shareholders, customers, employees and our communities. As such, we expect to successfully obtain all necessary approvals to close.

Moving on to our second quarter performance. Revenue for the second quarter was approximately $91 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $26 million, and net loss was $3 million. The quarter's results were impacted by few onetime items, which Dan will discuss later on the call. But overall, we continue to see strong underlying growth in our fiber products and services.

Moving to Slide 6. Let's turn to the business channel and take a look at our business product portfolio. As seen on this slide, we continue to offer our customers a robust portfolio of end-to-end products and services ranging from voice, hosted communications, data and the entire network in between from managed and IT professional services to data center and cloud. Our fiber investments have provided the infrastructure, capabilities and bandwidth necessary for us to deliver next-generation services now and in the future. And we see tremendous opportunities for growth. Also, as the only local full service communications provider in the market, along with a strong brand and customer relationships, we continue to further differentiate ourselves from our competitors.

Moving to Slide 7, let me provide an update on our strategic focus and the progress we've made in the business channel during the second quarter. Our overall strategy across the business channel is to leverage our fiber network to increase broadband speeds, enhance our unified communications and collaboration experience and expand and grow our data center and cloud-based services to ultimately help customers achieve their desired business outcomes.

For the small- and medium-sized business or SMB customer market, our focus is on gaining market share by offering cost-effective bundles of voice and high-speed Internet and layering on security, cloud applications and other managed services.

In the second quarter, we continue to leverage our existing fiber footprint that was initially built for consumers, do fiber-enable and additional 1,600 targeted small business addresses, providing them with access to our market-leading 1 gigabit Internet service. This brings our total fiber-enabled small business address footprint to approximately 8,600 statewide at the end of the second quarter.

We continue to experience high take rates, accelerated broadband usage and increased customer demand for higher bandwidth. By the end of this year, our plan is to fiber-enable another 2,000 targeted business addresses, while continuing to supplement this with pair bonding and deploying technologies, such as G.fast when available to areas where it makes sense.

Besides fiber Internet, our hosted voice product and bundle continue to do well. Business voice-over-IP revenue increased 13% year-over-year, driven by 14% growth in business voice-over-IP lines. Growth in business voice-over-IP lines continues to mitigate legacy voice line loss and provides higher ARPU on longer-term contracts compared to legacy voice, helping to increase customer stickiness.

In the enterprise and government space, we continue to foster opportunities to increase customers' wallet share. It would help them refresh their infrastructure, increase capacity or work with them to transition to hosted services and migrating to the cloud. We have a long history of managing a network technology needs for large businesses in the state. And by continuing to deliver timely, competitive and tailored solutions for our customers, we differentiate ourselves from our competitors and help our customers reach their desired business outcomes.

In addition, our SEA-US Trans-Pacific fiber system provides us with cost-effective bandwidth for our customers' needs, while positioning us to better compete and to be able to provide fully integrated end-to-end solutions to the Continental United States as well as to Asia.

In the second quarter, we also launched our new hosted unified communications service. Along with our existing hosted voice and call centers of service, we now have a comprehensive and highly scalable cloud-based solution that optimizes our customers' communication and collaboration experience. Tailored customer marketing and education efforts are ongoing, and we've received strong initial customer interest.

Now let's turn to Slide 8 and review our customer channel. In the consumer channel, we are committed to delivering a superior entertainment and customer service experience, gaining market share with Hawaiian Telcom TV, as well as leveraging our next-generation fiber network to deliver the fastest Internet speeds in our market. In the first quarter, our TV subscribers grew 12% year-over-year driving an 8% increase in TV revenue and recording our 20th consecutive quarter of subscriber growth.

With 43,200 TV subscribers and approximately 6,000 additional Internet subscribers, we're on our next-generation network that do not have our TV. Our NGN footprint penetration is over 24%, which is an increase from 22% in the same period a year ago.

With an inventory of 204,000 Next-Generation Network homes, we still have significant opportunity to further increase penetration in our market.

In the second quarter, we continue to have success in the MDU space. We sold 1 double-play TV bulk MDU and successfully renewed 5 other TV bulk MDU contracts. We also continue to see customer demand for Internet service, driven by TV attachment and higher data speeds.

As of the end of the second quarter, 95% of all video subscribers had double or triple-play bundles with Internet. And the number of Internet subscribers on speeds 21 megabits and up grew 17% year-over-year. In particular, the number of customers with fiber-to-the-home speeds, 100 megabits to 1 gigabit, grew at an impressive rate of 70% year-over-year.

In addition to Oahu, we have seen remarkable take rates for high-speed Internet on the neighboring islands where we have deployed fiber for Connect America Fund, or CAF II program. For example, at the end of the first quarter this year, we deployed fiber-to-the-home to about 200 addresses in an area on the big Island of Hawaii. Within just a few months, 90 homes or 40% of these addresses have signed up for our Internet service, and nearly 90% of these customers selected speed packages of 100 megabits or higher. This example, once again, highlights growth in bandwidth demand and proves that where we have fiber, we win. By the end of this year, we expect to have 4,400 neighbor island homes enabled for CAF II.

Turning to Slide 9. In the wholesale channel, our strategy is to leverage our strategic fiber infrastructure throughout the state and Trans-Pacific to provide high-capacity competitive ethernet and optical transport solutions to wholesale customers to serve the customers’ growing bandwidth needs. In the second quarter, ethernet and wavelength service revenue grew 7% year-over-year.

And as of the end of June, we have completed a backhaul build of 506 fiber-to-the-tower sales sites statewide and have 34 more sites left under contract to build when the carriers are ready.

We're also in discussion with some of the carriers on potential densification projects.

Last but not least, we are pleased with the completion of the landmark SEA-US project, the first Trans-Pacific submarine fiber cable system directly connecting Indonesia, the Philippines, Guam, Hawaii and the Continental United States. The consortium officially accepted the system as ready for service today, and the invoice is totaling nearly $30 million are now being sent to carriers that prepurchase capacity on the system. This project has proved to be an outstanding investment for us for the capacity we have sold today offsetting our investment with additional capacity remain to be sold.

At the same time, we have cost-effectively secured our own IP transit needs for the foreseeable future.

The graph on the bottom right of the slide depicts the growth in Internet traffic on our network the last 5 years -- few years.

As you can see, Internet demand has doubled since 2014, increasing our IP bandwidth needs. We have taken steps to mitigate this growth and associated cost through local content caching and leveraging settlement free peering. With SEA-US, we will have our own Trans-Pacific capacity, which will greatly reduce our transit costs as well as open up expansion opportunities beyond Hawaii.

So overall, our investments in fiber have transformed our company and effectively positioned us for future growth. We have diligently executed on our strategies and plan to use the time between signing and closing of the merger transaction to continue to execute on our plan. We believe our strong combination of fiber assets, product portfolio, employees and strategies continue to grow. And with Hawaii's economy continuing its strong performance, we believe we can further capitalize on growth opportunities in this marketplace.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dan to review further the details of our second quarter operating and financial results. Dan?

Dan Bessey

Thank you, Scott. And again, thanks, everyone, for joining is on the today. I'll move directly to Slide 11, and we can review the second quarter financial results in more detail. Revenue for the second quarter totaled $91.3 million compared to $99.5 million in the same period a year ago. Last year's second quarter benefited from $3.5 million in nonrecurring revenues from a large government customer. The remaining year-over-year reduction was primarily due to high bandwidth IP products and services growth being offset by declines in legacy voice and low bandwidth services.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $26.4 million compared to $30.8 million in last year's second quarter. The year-over-year variance was primarily related to lower revenue, partially offset by increased operating efficiencies and the result of various cost-savings initiatives. This allowed us to maintain our overall adjusted EBITDA margins at approximately 29% for the period.

For the second quarter, we incurred a net loss of $3.5 million or $0.30 per diluted share, which is primarily due to a $4.8 million loss on early extinguishment of debt relating to the refinancing transaction we completed at the beginning of May.

Let's now move to Slide 12 to walk through more details on the quarter results beginning with the business channel. Second quarter business revenue totaled $41.7 million compared to $46.7 million in the same period a year ago.

As referenced earlier, the year-over-year decrease was largely due to $3.5 million of onetime revenues from the large government agency that awarded us a 1-year contract, which ended in June of 2016.

Approximately $3 million of this onetime revenue was recognized in the dedicated Internet access revenue line and the remaining $0.5 million were recognized in equipment and related services revenue line.

Additionally, the year-over-year decline in legacy voice and low bandwidth Internet services, along with lower level of equipment sales contributed to the decline in business revenues. These decreases were partially offset by a solid 13% year-over-year growth in BVoIP revenue as a result of a 14% increase in BVoIP lines, which Scott discussed earlier.

Also contributing to the revenue offset was the continued increase in high bandwidth Internet revenue as a result of customers moving to our fiber-to-the-business Internet product.

In the second quarter, the number of business customers on 15 meg to 1 gig speeds grew 20% year-over-year. The continued success of our hosted voice and Internet bundle, coupled with the increasing business fiber footprint state-wide are helping drive high bandwidth Internet growth in the SMB market. High-bandwidth fiber data services are the cornerstone of our commercial and SMB strategy and have been the driving force behind our strategic revenue growth.

Our business strategic revenue increased more than 14% over the last 2 years and now represents 40% of total business revenue. We believe our expanding fiber network and portfolio of business products position us well to take advantage of the growing demand for bandwidth and data solutions. The business channel has high margins and represents 46% of our total revenues. So this is a key strategic focus for us.

Moving to the consumer channel on Slide 13. Second quarter consumer revenue totaled $33.8 million compared to $36 million in the second quarter of 2016. Video revenue grew 8% year-over-year, driven by deeper subscriber penetration into our next-generation fiber network. We have 464 video net adds during the quarter and 1 bulk MDU contract that didn't renew, resulting in a 2% blended TV churn for the quarter.

Excluding this bulk nonrenewal, video net adds would have been approximately 1,200 and consistent with prior quarter's performance. As you know, bulk ads are lumpy in nature, and so our bulk disconnects. As of the end of the second quarter, approximately 25% of our total video subscribers are bulked MDU subscribers and 75% are nonbulk single-family home subscribers. Blended TV ARPU for the second quarter was $83.76, consistent with last quarter's and approximately 5% lower compared to last year's due to the increased level of promotional activities in our market during the first part of this year.

We were able to mitigate some of this impact by renegotiating certain content contracts and rationalizing channels, which resulted in a 2% lower content cost per subscriber compared to the same period a year ago.

For the second quarter, consumer Internet revenue decreased $700,000 year-over-year and $62,000 sequentially, which is the lowest level of sequential revenue decline since the third quarter of 2015 when our cable competitor completed their DOCSIS 3.0 rollout in the Hawaii market.

Total consumer Internet line loss was 620 in the second quarter. Excluding the lumpy bulk nonrenewal referenced earlier, total Internet line performance for the quarter would have been positive. On Oahu, where we have our NGN footprint, Internet subscribers would have grown nearly 2% year-over-year as the growth in our high-speed fiber areas would have outweighed the disconnects in our copper-only areas. As Scott noted earlier, we continue to see high Internet pull through from TV and consistent year-over-year high bandwidth subscriber growth in our fiber footprint. So as we continue to increase TV penetration, as well as densify and extend our fiber network, we should see market share gains in broadband.

Revenue growth, driven by video and high-bandwidth fiber Internet services drove our consumer strategic revenues year-over-year increase of nearly 1%. This growth was more than offset by the year-over-year revenue decline in consumer legacy voice, which is attributable to VoIP competition and wireless substitution.

Moving to Slide 14, let me touch on the wholesale channel. Second quarter wholesale revenue totaled $12.6 million, down $600,000 compared to the same period a year ago. The revenue decline was primarily due to certain wholesale customers migrating from legacy TDM circuits on month-to-month rates and moving to more efficient higher bandwidth fiber-based ethernet circuits on multiyear contracts. We expect the wholesale channel to be a stable source of cash flow with a high rate of return, as our customers upgrade or purchase additional ethernet capacity. We deploy fiber to more cell sites and help wireless carriers densify their networks and start recognizing revenue from SEA-US.

Moving to Slide 15. Let me turn to operating expenses. If we exclude all noncash and special items, our second quarter operating expenses totaled $64.9 million, down $3.9 million when compared to the same period a year ago.

The bridge on Slide 11 illustrates our continued focus on expense reduction and efficiency improvement. As you can see, the decrease in our operating expenses was primarily due to lower salaries and wages, reduced costs of plant maintenance with less outside contract of repair costs, lower cost of good as a result of levels -- of lower levels of equipment sales and benefits of various other cost-savings initiatives. These decreases more than offset higher direct cost of services related to video content from increasing number of subscribers.

Moving on to Slide 16. Let me turn to capital expenditures. CapEx was $52.6 million for the first half of 2017, consistent with the same period in 2016. Our program CapEx category consists of investment in core network and IT infrastructure that provides the platform for future growth. In this category, the year-over-year decrease in spending on our NGN build was offset by the year-over-year increase in CAF II build-out, spending to continue to increase our network capacity, such as fiber overlays in targeted areas and timing for shipment program-related spending in the quarter.

For the first half of 2017, we spent approximately $7 million on SEA-US related payments. We expect to spend another $7 million due at the end of this year to wrap up the final milestone and related SEA-US payments.

Our growth or success-based CapEx category consists of sales-driven projects, direct service order activity or network [indiscernible] to accommodate wholesale and retail sales activities. The year-over-year decrease in growth CapEx was largely due to lower spending on high-capacity circuit provisioning as last year's CapEx included the provisioning cost for the large 1 year government agency contract I mentioned earlier. Overall, our total level of capital expenditures for 2017 is expected to be in the high $80 million range as we previously indicated.

Moving to Slide 17. Let me provide some detail on cash flow. For the first half of 2017, our net cash flow was $10 million compared to negative $4.2 million in the same period in 2016. Net cash provided by operating activities was $11 million lower year-over-year, largely due to working capital demand in the first half of this year. Net cash used in investing activities were generally in line with the same period a year ago. And net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $25 million favorable, primarily due to our term loan refinancing in the second quarter. For the first 6 months of 2017, our levered free cash flow was negative $7.3 million.

As the chart on Slide 17 indicates, our quarterly levered free cash flows will fluctuate due to the level and timing of our capital spending. As Scott noted earlier, we are expecting a significant increase in our cash balance as we expect to receive the payments for our SEA-US Trans-Pacific capacity sales. We're conservatively capitalized with a net leverage ratio of 2.6x and a debt service coverage ratio of approximately 4.1x.

So that concludes my comments today. And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Scott for his closing remarks.

Scott Barber

Thanks, Dan. So in closing, I'm very pleased with the merger transaction with Cincinnati Bell. We are working diligently to make sure the transaction closes as smoothly and timely as possible.

At the same time, we're continuing to execute on our plan to drive our business forward and look forward to updating you on our progress in the future.

That concludes our prepared remarks for today's call. I'll turn the call over to the operator, so we could take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Barry Sine with Drexel Hamilton.

Barry Sine

Couple of questions, if you don't mind. I want to zero in, as you mentioned, video subscribers were a bit low. You mentioned there was a one-off MDU contract that didn't renew. I want to get a sense of whether this may be a harbinger of things to come, or if this was a one-off? So I guess we're just at a stage now -- you've been in video since 2011 where you're starting to see long-term bulk contracts up for renewal. Do you know where this customer went? Did they go -- presumably didn't go nonbulk because you wouldn't have -- you would have kept the customers, presumably they went to your competitor, And do you know why was that pricing? Was there a quality issue that they experienced?

Dan Bessey

Yes, that's a good question, Barry. This is Dan. If we have been highly successful in the MDU market -- and as you mentioned, it's probably fairly realistic to expect from time to time that you wouldn't get all your renewals. But we've gotten majority of this -- and this is the first one we had gotten. And you're right, it went to a competitive -- for competitive pricing reasons. But I did want -- I do want to share a little bit of light or shed a little bit of light on the numbers. If you look at that bulk tower, it was approximately 727 TV subs and about 656 HSI subs. And so when you pro forma our results for the quarter to exclude those, you can kind of see what the underlying success rate is in the consumer channel. We just indicated that there would have been approximately 1,200 TV net adds for the quarter, which is more in line with what our historical results would indicate as well as because there's a 94% attach rate. And this was a bulk contract, there would have been likewise, another 1,200 HSI subs net adds for the quarter.

If you add to that, our HSI subs that don't have TV but that have higher bandwidth, anything greater than 21, that would have been an additional 700 net adds for the quarter. So for the quarter -- when you look at HSI net adds, we would have 1,900 between HSI subs that have TV and that have higher speeds, we would have had 1,900 positive net adds, which would have outpaced our -- the contraction in the copper areas.

Scott Barber

One other point I would add, Barry is that -- as Dan mentioned the pro forma numbers really reflect sort of a shift in HSI subs. But we renewed 5 other MDU contracts in the quarter. We got several others when the process are renewing. So I guess there is some expectation that every now and then, you're going to lose one to competition. But we're being fairly successful at renewing contracts. And I don't think that this is an indication of some change of pace in that regard going forward.

Barry Sine

So it wouldn't say that there's been a change in that your cable competitor is more aggressive in terms of pricing and more willing to cut prices to take MDU from you. You've seen there were no change on competitive posture?

Scott Barber

No, I think that they've always been competitive in that regard. And so it's when you lose one and then you try to get it back, sometimes that's what it takes to win those back. I don't think that, that's necessary to change, because they've been fairly competitive in the MDU space. And obviously we've been a choice in the market. And we've been a good choice for their IPTV product. And when compared head-to-head where you typically win especially in greenfield, but I don't necessarily see it as a change, as a result of the cable competitor in the market.

Barry Sine

And then also on broadband, the numbers we're looking at our blend between Oahu, where you've got fiber-to-the-home and then the neighbor islands. And there's diverging trends going on in both of those geographies. On the neighbor islands, if you could update us, how many households do you have there in total? You gave a number that I missed on -- how many homes you're building with CAF. How quickly you're building? And then do you think that, that will move the needle in those homes where you'll have broadband through the CAF II program in terms of stopping the decline, and at least, getting back to a little growth?

Scott Barber

There's about 150,000 households on in the neighbor island, about 450 in the states, 300 of which are in Oahu, about 150 on the neighbor islands. Obviously, CAF is reaching 11,000 addresses underserved or unserved addresses. About 80% of that's on [indiscernible]. Obviously, when we build the fiber network up to these CAF neighborhoods, we're upgrading our network along the way and passing businesses and updating -- upgrading our residential areas along the way. So there is an indirect benefit of reaching 11,000 to a greater number than that. But certainly, the CAF results thus far have been outstanding. And we've certainly seen the benefit of a building those neighborhoods and starting to see the benefit as Dan mentioned earlier, the benefit of that indirect upgrade of the network along the way.

Dan Bessey

I would just add to that, Barry, that this quarter, the neighbor island, HSI, net loss was about half of what it usually is. It's the lowest level of churn that we've had for several years. And I think in addition to the CAF dynamic that Scott's talking about, we've also employed pair bonding on the neighbor islands, which is helping increase speeds. And then likewise, a lot of the addresses that we've deployed for the business, GPON, are on the neighbor islands. And as you route that fiber through the neighbor islands to those business corridors, oftentimes, we're passing residential areas. So the consumer market is actually benefiting on the neighbor islands from the business GPON fiber build, which is a little bit reversed from what we experienced here on Oahu where business benefited from the consumer build. So those things, couple -- we're very optimistic about what we're seeing in the -- it's early. But we're optimistic about what we're seeing on the neighbor islands.

Barry Sine

Okay. Next question, are you running the business, any differently now that you've agreed to be acquired? And what I mean by that, perhaps spending a bit more, to load more subscribers on the network quickly since quarterly results don't have that much importance since there's an agreed -- to acquisition on the table?

Scott Barber

Yes. It's sort of much business as usual at this point in time, we're still a standalone company, Barry. And so we're not drastically changing anything that we've typically done. We think that the CapEx plan that we have for 2017 is solid. And certainly, we'll take a look at 2018 and see if there's any adjustments that we would make. But in terms of our CapEx spend, I don't think there's going to be any particularly changes in that regard, certainly in the short term. It's 2 standalone companies. The agreement calls for business as usual items to continue as normal, anything that's extraordinary in terms of shifts in the business, selling of assets, acquisitions, major changes in the program. We would certainly run that by Cincinnati. It's part of our merger agreement. But we're sort of running it as a standalone company still at this point.

Barry Sine

Right, and Scott, you referred CapEx -- that's my last question. I think you guys gave -- I think Dan gave a high 80s as a ballpark for CapEx for the full year. If I do my math right, that implies about $37 million-or-so for the second half of the year. And I think you've said that you still have about $7 million for the undersea fiber, so that implies $30 million normalized or $15 million a quarter. Is that a good way to think about where run rate CapEx gets to as all these programs are finished?

Dan Bessey

Yes, that's a good way to think about it, Barry. I think what we've said historically on our CapEx program is that it's going to wind down in 2 tranches. The first of which is the completion of the NGN build in the fourth quarter of last year. That resulted in the reduction of around $9 million -- $9 million, $10 million in our CapEx program. And then the SEA-US payments that we're making this year will, obviously, be complete. And so our CapEx program will come down based on that as well.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Barden with Bank of America.

David Barden

I had a couple -- and I apologize if I'm a little newer to the story as a function of the merger announcement. But what was that $3.5 million last year? How did that drop down to EBITDA for the 2Q '15 -- sorry, 2Q '16 as a comp?

Dan Bessey

Yes, it was pretty much all margin, David. That was the government contract we had. And just in the way of a little bit of background, it was to connect various sites throughout the island. And we received a fairly significant non-reoccurring revenue every time we connect to the site. And that contract was a 1-year contract, so it started in the third quarter of 2015 and completed in the second quarter of 2016. So when you look at our results and through the course of our historical calls, we've kind of called it out each quarter. You can see in each quarter how much of that nonrecurring revenue was -- flow through our P&L and very, very high margin, for all intents and purposes, drops all the way down to EBITDA.

David Barden

Great. And then I was looking at the trending schedules, which are great and helpful for understanding the company. It looks like SG&A really stepped down pretty hard. I went back, it looks like it was the lowest it's been since the fourth quarter of 2012. And obviously, it was a big contributor to the performance in the quarter. Could you talk about what happened quarter-on-quarter in that line item? And kind of where this goes from here?

Dan Bessey

Yes. We have historically done a really good job of driving cost out of the organization. And certainly, SG&A is one of those areas that you target and try to become more efficient and drive cost out. So we've done that through focusing in on two areas. Obviously, we keep a close look on our headcount. And so if you looked at our headcount over the past several years, we've consistently tried to rationalize headcount as positions became open and redistribute work and so forth. So we had some fairly meaningful reductions in SG&A associated with that. That also affected cost of services, but most of it was in SG&A.

We had a early retirement that we implemented in Q1 of this year that add expected cost savings annually of about $1.5 million, so that's also showing up in the results now. And then I'll tell you that we're always looking for ways to operate more efficiently, to work with our vendors, to reduce cost. So if you were to look at all the different sub-categories of expenses, management expenses that we have, they're pretty much all down across the board as the team has done a really good job in reducing our cost structure and looking for ways to become more efficient.

Scott Barber

The only other thing I would add is that over the last few years, we've done a lot of work in trying to manage our content cost, and certainly, have done a good job with that. It's relatively flat at this point in time as we typically see year-over-year increases. And then you indirectly see the benefit of transitioning from copper to fiber across the organization as it relates to cost. And so they certainly like, like what we're seeing in that regard. We hope that, that pace will continue.

David Barden

Well, just to follow up on that. You took 5% of your total cost structure out in 1 quarter. And so I understand there's multiyear kind of headcount initiatives and $1 million of annual savings from pensions and some contents. But there's got to be more to it than that, right? Is this the starting point for the rest of the year, for the years to come? Because it's 15% lower than the average for the last 2 years?

Dan Bessey

Yes. I don't think there's one thing, David. I think that it really is the cumulative effect of our position rationalization, including the early retirement program that we implemented and cuts across the board. So do I think this is the -- a new norm? Yes, I do. Having said that, if there's growth options and things that we can do to increase our workforce in the field services to drive throughput on revenue, that's certainly something that we're looking at. So our thought process really is to try to rationalize the SG&A functions with an eye towards increasing field services. Those kinds of folks that are actually out there doing installations and can increase revenue throughput for us.

David Barden

Okay, great. And then my last one is just on the dedicated Internet access side in business. For the last few years, that's been kind of -- since the end of 2015, been running around that kind of $2.6 million to $3 million type of zip code. And it dropped down to about $2.1 million. So I guess, kind of the same question there. What had happened quarter-to-quarter in that unit? And is this the, "new normal" that we should be looking at?

Dan Bessey

The government agency contract that I mentioned previously, almost all of that revenue shows up in the DIA line, the Dedicated Internet Access line. So you'll see starting in the second half of '15 how that started ramping up as we installed the sites for the government agency. And then you'll notice that it dropped off Q3 of 2016 because the nonrecurring revenue element of that contract completed. So the third quarter of 2016 would be kind of a normalized new run rate for that category.

David Barden

Third quarter 2017?

Dan Bessey

No, the contract was over the second quarter of 2016. So the third quarter of 2016 would have started the new norm for the DIA.

David Barden

Right. And so it was $2.6 million and then $2.6 million, and then $2.6 million and then $2 million this quarter?

Dan Bessey

Oh, right, right. Yes -- no, we did have a little bit of -- what's going on in DIA is we continue to have circuit growth. But the ARPU that we're putting on to get that circuit growth is a little bit more muted in the quarter. So I would say that the way to think about DIA is not this particular quarter, but as a growth engine getting back to those levels that you saw previously.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions in queue at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Ms. Nguyen for any closing remarks.

Ngoc Nguyen

Thank you again for joining us today and for your continued interest and support of Hawaiian Telcom. I'm available for any follow-up questions and can be reached in the office at 808-546-3475 or by email.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.