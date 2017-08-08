Online Financial Marketplace Sino Fortune Seeks $42 Million In US IPO

I'll provide an update when we know more IPO details.

The company is growing quickly and has an enviable mobile adoption and loan processing growth trajectory.

Sino is a growing financial service marketplace that matches those with capital to lend with borrowers.

Beijing-based Sino Fortune wants to raise $42 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Financial services company Sino Fortune (HYJF) has filed an S-1 registration to sell up to $42 million in stock and underlying warrants in a U.S. IPO.

Sino Fortune is a fast-growing online financial marketplace that matches individuals and SMEs with capital from peers and soon, institutions.

We don’t know the terms of the IPO, but I will be watching the company closely, as I’m interested in its growth prospects, mobile adoption and increased focus on the SME market.

Company & Technology

Shanghai-based Sino was founded in 2013 and incorporated in 2014 in the state of Nevada and provides a China-based online portal that matches people and groups with capital (Investors) with individual and small business borrowers.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Bodang Liu, who has previously held positions within various financial services firm in Beijing.

Below is a Sino graphic indicating its place in the lending ecosystem,

(Source: Sino Fortune)

The company’s revenue model is as follows,

…charge borrowers a service fee between 1.5% and 3% of the loan amount depending on the term of the loan. Additionally we charge a 0.3% monthly maintenance fee of the loan amount on active accounts (i.e. accounts with outstanding loans). In addition, in June 2017 we engaged qualified non-banking financial institution to provide entrusted loans to SMEs.

The majority stockholder is Chairman and CEO Bodang Liu (93.25% pre-IPO), individually and through his investment entities Avis Genesis and Manor Goldie.

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 Research and Markets research report, the global peer-to-peer lending market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.06% from 2016 to 2020.

A primary driver of growth is forecasted to be small business lending, an area that Sino Fortune is focusing more of its efforts on in recent periods.

Major competitive vendors that provide similar online financing sources include:

(Source: Crowdfund Insider)

The Chinese online financing market has been characterized by a proliferation of over 4,000 marketplaces, although some observers and market participants foresee a rapid consolidation as a few leading firms reach critical mass and market visibility.

Financials & IPO Details

Sino’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Significant top-line revenue growth – 100% YoY growth

Growing operating margin – 18.6% in 2016

Positive and growing cash flow from operations - $3.8 million in 1Q 2017 (Unaudited)

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Sino Fortune S-1)

As of March 31, 2017, the company had $12.2 million in cash and $10.8 million in total liabilities.

Sino Fortune intends to raise $42 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its stock but did not provide an expected share price range or post-IPO market capitalization.

Earlier this year in June, the company raised $13.2 million via convertible debt issuance at a conversion price of $2.00 per share and accruing interest ‘at a rate of 6%, 7% and 8% per annum for each of the first, second and third year, respectively, with such interest payable annually.’ The Notes are secured by a pledge of 13.2 million shares of common stock valued at $1.00 per share.

Sino didn’t provide any meaningful details on how it intends to use the IPO proceeds, instead The company also didn’t provide names of any book running managers of the IPO.

Commentary

Sino Fortune is a fast-growing online marketplace that aims to match capital providers with borrowers. According to Wang Dai Zhi Jia, and internet finance tracking site, Sino ranked 43 out of 2,114 active online lending intermediary platforms in terms of loan volume, which reached $114 million in June 2017.

Total loans facilitated since company inception in December 2013 through December 2016 were $1.52 billion.

Given the company’s young existence, that amount is impressive.

Furthermore, in June 2017 management began to implement development of a third-party ecosystem of financing sources for entrusted loans to small businesses, although the fruits of those efforts have not appeared in the financial results to-date.

The company also intends to expand its business ‘in both online and offline sectors to meet the demands of various customers.’

Notably, in 2016 it facilitated $188 million in loans solely through its mobile app, representing 22.54% of total loan amounts through its marketplace.

While we don’t yet know the precise terms of the IPO, I find Sino Fortune to be a potentially interesting IPO to watch closely, due to its significant growth, mobile usage and increased focus on the SME market.

I’ll provide an update when we know more about the IPO terms.

