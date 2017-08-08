Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

Lower 48 production continues to impress to the upside averaging over 73 Bcf/d so far in August and 0.5 Bcf/d higher than our preliminary estimate.

A storage report of +37 Bcf would be compared to +24 Bcf last year and +54 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +37 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended August 4. A storage report of +37 Bcf would be compared to +24 Bcf last year and +54 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate is 3 Bcf lower than last Friday.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast is currently 1 Bcf higher than the ICE settlement report of +36 Bcf.

Given the close proximity of our forecast versus the consensus, it's unlikely we will see much of a surprise in this report. The bullish facilities data saw us revise lower our estimate by 3 Bcf from last week's Friday estimate of +40 Bcf for the 8/4 week.

The latest ICE settlement report also shows wide estimate changes. Consensus has pushed higher 8/11 week storage injection to 50 Bcf, while simultaneously massively lowering 8/25 week to +40 Bcf.

These revisions as we noted to our subscribers were in place since last week Monday when the consensus still diverged greatly from our forecast.

Looking at fundamentals today, Lower 48 production continues to impress to the upside averaging over 73 Bcf/d so far in August and 0.5 Bcf/d higher than our preliminary estimate. Current production gains could see Lower 48 production move above 74 Bcf/d by September. Our analysis shows that more rigs will be needed to keep pushing production higher, so readers should watch figures closely.

Lastly, to put this injection season into perspective:

2017 injection so far (including our estimate to 8/25) - 1,131 Bcf

2016 - 916 Bcf

Five-year average - 1,361 Bcf

