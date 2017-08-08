We explain why that is through the eyes of an oil and gas business owner.

US shale is great, but not as great as people think it is.

Consensus has never been more aligned on where oil prices are headed.

Welcome to the "don't get confused now" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Unbeknownst to us, yesterday's Oil Markets Daily, "Permian Exodus and More to Come" was the most read article for us over the last month. (Thank you to all those that contributed to the discussion)

In any event, for readers that are not familiar with our view on oil prices. We are oil bulls, maybe one of the last surviving kind of our slowly dying species. One hedge fund manager we recently spoke to akin being long energy as being long coal in 2012. Yes, sentiment is that bad out there.

Don't believe us? Just take a look at the chart below that shows the current sell-side estimates for oil prices from now until the end of 2018.

To put this in another way, this is the "tightest forecast range for oil in over a decade".

If there's a time to be a contrarian, it's now.

This brings to our topic of the day - shale is great but it's not as great as people think it is.

Second level thinking...

In Howard Marks' must read book, "The Most Important Thing." The investment legend and founder of Oaktree (OAK) talks about this concept of second level thinking. Here's what Howard had to say on this:

First-level thinking is simplistic and superficial, and just about everyone can do it (a bad sign for anything involving an attempt at superiority). All the first-level thinker needs is an opinion about the future, as in “The outlook for the company is favorable, meaning the stock will go up.” Second-level thinking is deep, complex and convoluted. First-level thinkers think the same way other first-level thinkers do about the same things, and they generally reach the same conclusions. By definition, this can’t be the route to superior results.

In an example he gave in his book, he said:

First-level thinking says, ‘The outlook calls for low growth and rising inflation. Let’s dump our stocks.’ Second-level thinking says, ‘The outlook stinks, but everyone else is selling in a panic. Buy!’

What's our point?

We brought forward the concept of second level thinking because the steadfast consensus view is that, US rig counts have been growing, and thanks to technological productivity, US shale oil can and will keep oil prices in a range in the future.

Now with a proliferation of electric vehicle articles, the mass media and consensus are now starting to get concerned about "peak oil demand."

In summary, there are two investment themes the consensus are using for lower oil prices for longer.

US shale oil will grow and push the market into oversupply. Peak oil demand coming via threats from renewables and electric vehicles.

But once again, this goes back to the importance of second-level thinking, just because the consensus say it is, is it actually true? How will it impact prices? What about capex?

It's never a straightforward thesis like the ones presented by the consensus, because if it was, then the consensus should always outperform, which is a paradox in of itself.

Shale is great, but not as great as people think it is...

At HFI Research, we pride ourselves in being different, and not for the sake of being different, but in a different way of thinking about thinking.

In an oil market report we published on May 27, the title was, "where is consensus at on oil and where we think it's going." In the report, we wrote that Morgan Stanley is using 1.2 million b/d for US oil production growth in 2018.

We said:

US shale growth production of 1.2 million b/d is overly optimistic. The second red flag is US shale production growth of 1.2 million b/d. According to consultants, in order for US shale production to average 1 million b/d+ growth again, it requires production growth from not only the Permian to reignite, but also Eagle Ford, and Bakken. Personnel requirements under a 1 million b/d production increase will push servicing costs up 45% to 60% or back to pre-downturn pricing. Hiring and personnel issue will likely cap production at most 800k b/d growth. Delta – 400k b/d

There's a big difference between, "oh this is great" and "oh, this is great, but because everyone thinks it's great, it might not be so great anymore."

We think shale oil production is exactly this. US shale has made massive technological improvements over the last 2 decades, but it's a business model that relies on outspending cash flow to grow. Why?

Take for example a simple business analysis:

You own a business where the output of the product you sold declined 35% every year. The only way to keep the output the same requires you to spend the money you made last year. But if you want to grow, it requires you to spend MORE in addition to the capital spent to just replace the declining output.

The shale oil and gas business is a predictable business in many senses. Producers can predict the number of wells they will drill that year, estimate the cost to drill, and budget the capital spending plans surrounding it. It's one of the most predictable "business operating models" in the business world. The biggest caveat? You don't know what you will sell the oil and gas for...

Taking a step back, even when oil prices averaged over $100/bbl from 2011 to 2014, US shale producers on aggregate generated no free cash flow (our measurement of profitability). Instead, most producers reinvested cash flow + debt/equity issuance to buy up reserves or production.

When an investor looks at a shale oil or gas producer, what you are really paying is the difference between the reserve the company owns and the cost to economically extract it. This is important to understand, because if you view shale producers from a business owner's point of view, you should think about growing reserves and production. But that's not how the business works if commodity prices are low...

In a thought experiment we wrote to HFI Research subscribers in April titled, "understanding oil and gas from a businessman". We said:

We did a quick breakdown of a businessman that owns a 5,000 b/d operation. If WTI is at $50 and his breakeven all-in is $30. His net-profit margin is $20. We ran through the calculation assuming a 33% decline rate and noticed that the NPV of the 5,000 b/d operation (without maintaining production) is the same as the company that decided to keep the production flat at 5,000 b/d over the span of five-years. What’s remarkable about that quick 5-year analysis is that if you are an owner, you can choose to just milk the business for five-years and collect the cash flow, or you can spend the cash you take in and replace the production. The result is the same NPV for both, but the second scenario essentially makes the businessman betting on oil prices rising higher.

For US shale producers, the process of outspending cash flow and borrowing to grow production stems from the inherent bet that the operators believe oil prices will move higher in the future. The NPV value of this basic analysis showed the same net present value in the cash flow generated, because the cost of replacing the declining production will eat into profits.

Taking a further step back here, what we are trying to say is that the economics of the shale business is where if commodity prices remain relatively stable, a producer should not be focused on growing production, rather keeping production flat and returning capital back to shareholders. If the producer can still grow production while spending within cash flow, that's even better news, but the focus should be on spending within cash flow. For producers that are focused on growing production, the operators are essentially saying to the owners (stockholders), we think commodity prices will rise, making them effectively melting ice cube bets on higher commodity prices.

Thinking about the shale business from the business owner's view, it's easy to see why it's not as great as some of the sellside promotes them to be. Being a low cost producer should offer flexibility in growing production, and not to grow for the sake of growing. There are other caveats like 1) rising cost to drill as oil prices rise, 2) replacing depleted reserves with new reserves, 3) and infrastructure constraints that prohibit a producer from growing.

Putting the business owner cap on as all stock owners should do, all of a sudden the glean on how fast shale oil production can grow could be constrained by 1) the oil price today, 2) availability of people to complete and drill wells for you, 3) availability of infrastructure, and 4) availability of external capital to fuel growth.

All of these will impact US shale's ability to grow and it's not as simple as extrapolating linear rig count figures with oil production per rig.

If you think that was too much, it gets worse...

Now that we've made our point on the importance of second level thinking and how the economics of shale is actually not as great as people think it is, the oil bull thesis versus bear thesis argument gets much more complicated.

For one, we have upstream capex cuts for the last two years, and the impact on conventional production has already started with non-OPEC ex-US, Russia and Canada declining this year. Energy Aspects, Schlumberger (SLB), and Halliburton (HAL) have all said that depletion rates (different from decline rates) are now moving up exponentially, and the only way to curtail the increasing depletion rates is by increasing the decline rates. (For more of this, feel free to message us for more info.)

The gist of what they are saying is that with inadequate upstream capex spending, conventional fields globally will see production decline "accelerate" in the coming years. In this scenario, even if US shale producers borrowed money to the tilt, the growth won't offset the decline, which is really the crux of our main argument for why oil prices will move higher.

Again, our margin of safety on this thesis is quite large, because 1) if US shale does grow faster than we expect, global decline rates will make it impossible to keep pace with growing demand, and 2) if US shale doesn't grow as fast as people expect, then oil prices will have to rise to a point to allow US shale to grow more.

It's a situation of, tails - I win, and heads - I win. As we have repeatedly said to our subscribers, "People that forget commodities move in cycles will inevitably get slaughtered. This time is NOT different."

Capital cycles drive supply, boom bust cycles rinse and repeat, and that's why oil prices will move higher.

For energy investors that have found our oil market articles insightful, we think you will benefit greatly from joining HFI Research. We have built a community of more than 200+ members that engage actively on our live chat, and we think you will find it very useful. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.