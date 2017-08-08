Sonic: A Future Dividend Champ

Sonic (SONC) is a good investment for long-term investors given the company’s strong brand and transition towards a franchise business model. I believe that management has done a good job at returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases. Now as the company continues to move towards a franchise business model, we will start to see more robust cash flow generation and in turn, more cash returned to shareholders in the form of dividend payments.

A Unique Experience

Source: Sonic

I consider Sonic an interesting restaurant concept because it offers diners a unique experience. Going to Sonic is a lot different than going to another fast food chain in the United States and that gives the company a competitive advantage. Sonic is by far the most convenient way for consumers to order food. Diners who have ordered a meal typically eat it in the car where ever they're parked, and that's usually in front of the menu at each of the parking spots. Ordering at a Sonic restaurant can be most impulsive given that it's so easy to order once you're already parked in the spot. There's no line to wait for. There's no need to get back into the drive thru lane and reorder. It can all be done right away with the press of a button. Their marketing strategy of the “two guys in a car” is an effective ad campaign that portrays that experience.

Profits Are Going One Way

Source: GuruFocus

Management has done an exceptional job at returning cash to shareholders over the years. The chart above shows average shares outstanding of 60 million at 2012 cutting down to just over 43 million. That’s a decrease of 28% of the float over a 6 year period. Management seems to like the idea of sending free cash flow in one direction – to shareholders. The last time the board authorized a repurchase program, the limit increased from $145 million to $155 million maximum amount to be spent on buybacks. This is a sign that there’s little evidence of management slowing down on returning cash to investors.

In addition to the ever-decreasing amount of shares outstanding, investors are getting paid a dividend on those shares. The current yield on the stock is 2.26%. The company has a history of 2 years paying a dividend and has spent $18.8 million and $21.3 million on dividends in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Sonic is an opportunity to buy a potential future dividend champion early on. The dividend is expected to increase over time as management has proven to be very shareholder-friendly. There’s capacity to raise the dividend today, with a free cash flow of $69 million for FY 2016.

Source: GuruFocus

Despite a shareholder-friendly management team, the stock has been priced today at 17 times earnings, compared to the S&P 500 average of 25 times and the industry average of 27 times. A lot of investors are afraid of the company’s over $600 million debt load on its balance sheet. Despite this number seeming scary compared to the $563 million in assets on the balance sheet, debt service has been pretty solid historically. The EBITDA coverage ratio has risen from 4.0x to 6.0x in 5 years. I would argue that the capital stack at the company is pretty solid.

Sonic is a good opportunity for long term investors who are looking to own a company with the potential for huge dividends in the future. The dividends are sustainable given the cushion between free cash flow and dividends paid. Debt isn’t too concerning as the interest coverage is currently above 6.0x. The combination of an increasing dividend payout with a smaller float will translate into solid returns for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.