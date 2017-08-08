Exxon Mobil - Falling Dollar, Rising Shares

In developing our dividend investment strategies, we generally look for beaten down stocks with a sustained growth history that are trading at weakened valuations. It is sometimes surprising how often these opportunities present themselves. But the reality is that we are living in a 24/7 financial news cycle that can have a distortive effect in terms of the ways it can influence sentiment in the market. One primary example here can be found in Exxon Mobil (XOM), which is currently trading near the key psychological handle at $80 per share.

Acting against the stock are two dominant forces: recent weaknesses in oil prices and the seemingly constant discussions suggesting tech companies are ready to overtake the traditional automobile industry. But the disconnections here between perception and reality are beyond apparent at this stage, and this spells opportunity for investors looking for substantial dividends at a discount price. Added factors like the falling U.S. dollar will continue to support the outlook for oil prices, and this combined effect make XOM an attractive stock to buy near current levels.

When we look at the valuations in XOM, we can see that the moves have been drastic. Over the last year, we are already lower by more than 11% and lower by more than 19% over the last three years. Inverse correlations with the underlying price of oil are strong (shown below), but investors should remember that buy positions in XOM offer an elevated dividend yield that is not offered to those that are long WTI crude instruments.

Crude Oil/U.S. Dollar Correlations: Forex Markets

Below, we can see that WTI crude process are still having trouble overcoming the important $50 mark in a sustainable way. But since crude oil is typically priced in USD, it is important to understand that these two assets have a strong relationship of inverse correlation that should force United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) valuations higher if foreign exchange markets continue selling off the greenback.

Thus, a falling valuation in the PowerShares DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish (UUP) will create an improved earnings climate for contrarian investors who enter into XOM long positions while we're still trading at these depressed levels. So, what could create this type of scenario? First, we must look at the trends in the value of assets tied to the U.S. dollar.

DB Dollar Index Analysis: DividendInvestments.com

UUP is currently grinding through critical support from the beginning of May, which can be found at 24. This is significant because the ETF tracks the value of the USD against a basket of world currencies, so this gives us a much better picture of what is truly happening with the greenback. Downside support in UUP is not seen until 22.60, so there is little reason to believe these declines will end anytime soon. The monetary policy stance at the Federal Reserve supports this negative outlook, as several FOMC meetings have suggested the U.S. economy is not prepared to withstand higher interest rate levels. Low-interest rate environments tend to depress the value of a currency, so as long as this continues, it's unlikely we will see further declines in crude oil prices.

Exxon Mobil Stock Analysis: DividendInvestments.com

In the chart above, we can see that this macro fundamental backdrop should also be supported by the technical picture over the next few months. Market valuations have fallen toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 66.70 (which comes in at 77.95). This area also marks the bottom end of the two-standard deviation Bollinger Band, so the chances that markets will trade outside of these areas have become significantly reduced. The Commodity Channel Index is bullish from oversold levels, and so all of this paints a highly convincing technical picture that should work in accordance with the positive macro backdrop in allowing XOM to rebound from its current lows. Buy the stock and capitalize on the healthy 3.84% dividend yield while the rebound unfolds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.