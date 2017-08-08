FibroGen's Pamrevlumab Shines In Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Shares of FibroGen (FGEN) have rocketed over 60% since my mid-July article focusing on the opportunity in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, or IPF. I've now written on the stock three times since the beginning of the year, so it's probably more than obvious that I'm a fan.

While previously we have fleshed out the promise of lead asset roxadustat, including economics derived from partnerships with Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), this time I had wanted to emphasize a potential driver that wasn't being included in the valuation.

Previous points made included the following:

IPF prevalence in the United States is estimated to grow to over 120,000 patients in 2019.

Approved treatments (pirfenidone and nintedanib) for the indication simply slow down the loss of lung function and as well as disease progression. Neither treatment has been shown to reverse the disease and thus there is room for improved treatments that address the cause of the condition.

Prior results pointed to future success. Reversal of fibrosis was actually observed in a mouse model of lung fibrosis and in a phase 2a open label study reversal of lung fibrosis at week 48 was observed.

CEO Tom Neff pointed out that current annualized sales of IPF medicines amount to over $1.5 billion and pamrevlumab could become the standard therapy to which other medicines could be added.

The Data

The double-blind, placebo-controlled part of the trial (n=103) randomized patients on a one-to-one basis to receive pamrevlumab or placebo for 48 weeks.

The primary efficacy endpoint of FVC (change of forced vital capacity) % predicted was met with results being statistically significant. The average decline in FVC % predicted was 2.85 in the arm treated with the study drug, which compared very favorably to an average decline of 7.17 in the arm receiving placebo. Looking at it in another way, patients in the first arm experienced a decrease in FVC of 129 ml at 48 weeks while in those receiving placebo an average decrease of 308 ml was observed. Importantly, the safety profile appeared solid and there were no undesired surprises.

In sub-studies the drug candidate appeared well-tolerated when combined with pirfenidone or nintedanib. Patients on a stable dose of pirfenidone (n=36) were randomized on a 2 to 1 basis to receive pamrevlumab or placebo for 24 weeks, while patients on a stable dose of nintedanib (n=21) were randomized in the same fashion to receive the study drug or placebo for the same time period.

Investors won't have to wait much longer for further data to add clarity to missing pieces of the picture, as management has guided for presenting it at the 2017 European Respiratory Society International Congress in September. Of special interest will be results from combination sub-studies. Management appears quite optimistic as there is already talk about a pivotal program and pamrevlumab could represent a significant advance for treating IPF.

Final Thoughts

For the second quarter the company reported a cash position of $414.7 million.

A key catalyst is data from a phase 2 study utilizing pamrevlumab in pancreatic cancer, which should be coming by the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2018. I like the optionality here, as Wall Street appears to have low expectations and downside associated with negative data in the indication appears minimal, while upside in the event of promising data could be significant.

Also, from management's rhetoric on the conference call I wouldn't be surprised to see a lucrative partnership signed by year end or in early 2018 for pamrevlumab in IPF. A takeover of the company by a cash-rich biotech or pharmaceutical concern such as Gilead (GILD) is not a stretch either.

For current investors I suggest avoiding greed by taking partial profits on a small portion of your shares while retaining the remainder. Further upside is probable in my estimation due to potential catalysts mentioned above. For those still on the sidelines, a correction prior to additional results in September (if it comes) could be a welcome opportunity to add to one's position.

Risks include disappointing results in additional IPF data to be presented in September, as well as the possibility of pamrevlumab flunking the pancreatic cancer trial. The possibility of negative results or safety concerns from ongoing pivotal studies involving roxadustat is also a potential risk and regulatory approval is by no means a given. While dilution in 2018 is always possible, as stated before I believe management will be able to monetize pamrevlumab in IPF in the near to medium term.

