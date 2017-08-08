National General Holdings' (NGHC) CEO Barry Karfunkel on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Christine Worley - Director of Investor Relations

Barry Karfunkel - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Weiner - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Randy Binner - FBR

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley

Matt Carletti - JMP

Jeff Schmitt - William Blair

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Operator

Christine Worley

Good morning, and welcome to National General Holdings Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference call. My name is Christine Worley, and I am the Director of Investor Relations at National General. With me this morning are Barry Karfunkel, Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Weiner, Chief Financial Officer.

With that I present our CEO, Mr. Barry Karfunkel.

Barry Karfunkel

Good morning and thank you for joining our Q2 earnings conference call. Well our P&C segment earnings came weaker than expected. The underlying story is a tale of two cities, where we have strong performance in most areas and unfortunately margin pressures in our lender services business.

Organic growth excluding decline lender-placed was 23% driven equally by our home and auto products. Our vehicle business is doing extremely well. We continue to take advantage of market dislocation within the space with high levels of organic growth and underwriting returns that are in line with our expectations.

I am pleased to say that Direct General is performing well ahead of our expectations reaching target returns earlier than expected. Our homeowners book continues to see strong organic growth, while delivering high quality business and our mass F1 product is exhibiting a strong foot hold in the market. However, as industry was impacted by a handful of domestic turn of events, which impacted our results by $16 million this quarter.

Where I'll spend the bulk of my time now is on our lender-placed business. Our pipeline is dropping at a greater than expected pace as some of our largest clients continue to sell off their non-performing loan servicing rights, which carry the highest margins for us as our penetration rates are higher within that segment which has a negative impact on profitability in this line of business. This quarter assuming the fully allocated combined ratio, we expect our lender-placed products reported the equivalence of 1% to 20% combined ratio.

So, what are we doing about this? We are trying to return the product lines of profitability in two areas, winning new clients and taking costs out of the business. We are in the process of achieving operational efficiencies which will bring our fixed expenses more in line with premium levels that we expect to earn in the future periods. With these initiatives, we expect to be marginally profitable over the next couple of quarters.

The two factors that are outside of our control and could have a negative impact on our Lender Services business are, if the afore mentioned large clients continue to sell the servicing rights to their non-performing loans and if industry penetration rates continue to decline. There have been some stories in the press with respect to litigation involving our collateral protection insurance relationship with Wells Fargo.

We're reviewing recently filed litigation that we cannot comment any further at this time. We believe that our practices in this highly regulated industry are compliance. Given the headwinds we face from our Lender Services book and tax- free losses recognized in the quarter. You could appreciate the strength of our underlying home and auto books of business, which have both continued to see robust growth while realizing strong margins.

Turning to A&H, results were slightly impacted by a couple of extraordinary loses within our self-funded unit which we view as normal course of business in this line. All in we are extremely pleased with how we are positioned in the small group space. During these difficult times within the individual market, we are growing our individual A&H products and our agencies in aggregate are producing mid single digit margins, while being a key distributor of our products.

Given the assets that we have put together over the years, we believe we are one of the best positioned niche and health offerings in the market place enabled by unique distribution and technology. In the quarter we also entered into quota share arrangement on our home and auto lines to support the unprecedented growth that we are currently experiencing in two of our key product lines. The quota share covers 15% of net auto liability and 29.6% of net home liability over the next two years.

We are excited to partner with such a high quality group of third party reinsurance providers. To tie it all together, we are extremely pleased with organic growths we are experiencing in our home and auto books, while maintaining target returns and our continued strong results in A&H. In our lender services business, we are focused on returning to profitability.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Weiner, our Chief Financial Officer, to review our financial performance in the quarter.

Mike Weiner

Thank you, Barry. Second Quarter 2017 net income was $5 million versus net income of $44 million in the Second Quarter 2016. Operating earnings were $12 million versus $46 million in last year's quarter. Operating EPS was $0.11 compared to $0.43 in the prior year's quarter based on weighted average shares outstanding of 110 million as of June 30, 2017.

Our second quarter results were impacted by some unusual items, which I'd like to walk you through. First, disappointing results in National General Lender Services. As Barry mentioned, our Lender Services product was negatively impacted by top line pressure from historically low penetration rates and some of our big clients reducing the size of their portfolio. Two, weather loss is recognized in the quarter.

We recorded $7 million in losses related to hail events in the quarter, as well as $9 million in additional losses related to unusually high level of precipitation in the West Coast in January and February, which stemmed from late-reported claims primarily from Northern California. A $19 million, third, a $19 million loss in equity method of investments related to book value loss recorded based on our proportional share of investments in certain real estate joint ventures.

We continue to feel good about our real estate investments. We continue to see strong organic growth in both our auto and home lines, which have resulted in the loss ratio being elevated by roughly a point reflecting the new business penalty.

Now, I'd like to give some additional detail about our two operating segments. Within Property and Casualty, net written premium grew 35% to $823 million driven by a 16% of organic growth, $78 million from Direct General's acquisition, $31 million from the Century-National acquisition, and $12 million from the Standard Mutual acquisition, partly offset by a decline in Lender Services placed premiums.

Excluding Lender Services, Property and Casualty organic growth would have been 23%. Service and fee income grew 56% to $95 million driven by a strong underlying premium growth and acquisitions completed over the last year, particularly the Direct General. The P&C combined ratio was 97%, which compares to 94% in 2Q '16, excluding amortization of intangible assets.

The loss ratio was 74% compared to 65% in 2Q '16 with the majority of the increase driven by the reclassification of serving costs associated with claims handling, which was five point impact in second quarter 2016, as well as results in Lender Services and new business penalty associated with the strong organic growth in our auto and home books.

The expense ratio was 23% compared to 29% in 2Q '16 with the majority of the decrease driven by the aforementioned reclassification. Within our Accident and Health segment, net written premium grew 31% to $118 million, which benefited from strong growth across the book. Service and fee income was $43 million versus $39 million in the second quarter of 2016.

The Accident and Health combined ratio was 93% in line with 2Q '16 excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets. The loss ratio was 63% versus 77% in the prior year's quarter. The results reflect a more normal level of losses within the small group self-funded product and strong results across the entire book. The expense ratio was 30% versus 16% in the prior year's quarter.

Again, to echo Barry's comment, the majority of our businesses are running extremely well, our personal and small business auto, our recreational vehicle and package products, our homeowners and accident and health, all reporting results at or above our return expectations. In our Lender Services business, we're working diligently to return the platform to profitability.

I would now like to turn the call over to the moderator and open up for any questions that people might have.

Randy Binner

Hi. Good morning. Randy Binner from FBR. So, the first question I have is on the real estate mark. Can you describe what the underlying credit is there and kind of the nature of the marks meaning was it an asset evaluation and cash flow issue or other?

Mike Weiner

Yeah, sure. Randy, this is Mike Weiner. I will answer that question first for you and you might follow up. I apologize if I cut you off. We drove the loss. We received the audit from the general partner, which resulted in the book value reported loss. The loss was driven that we received from the General partner really related to noncash amortization of intangible assets related to leases. We continue to feel good about our joint JV real estate investments that we hold.

Randy Binner

What is the subject matter risk? Is it commercial real estate? Is it - what is it?

Mike Weiner

Yeah, it's large commercial real estate. I apologize.

Randy Binner

And so, what drove the change in non-cash amortization related to leases?

Mike Weiner

We are a limited partner in this and the GP provides us with the information. The GP provided us with their audit and we recognized our proportional share of what's reflected on that audit using the equity method of accounting.

Randy Binner

The profitability from the property is lower. Is that - or does it have to do with losses from the property? What caused the change in their audit?

Mike Weiner

I don't think it changes their audit. It changed - nothing changed. We reported what they provided us on that, which had in it that amortization that we talked about. Again this is the nuances of real estate accounting on regarding purchase price accounting when you set up the original valuation of these real estate investments that you put the leases up as an intangible asset and you amortize that down, right. So, any kind of new leases that you do or that type of thing really will flow through the P&L on a prospective basis. These buildings continue to do very well from our perspective. But again we're using this equity method of accounting that we just talked about.

Randy Binner

Okay. And I guess I'll leave that one there. And then I just wanted to jump over to one of the commentary on lender. So, it sounds like some of the servicing rights for non-performing loans are being sold and so that impacts your ability to lender-placed business. And I think in your comments you said you're going to manage the expenses in particular to kind of get to 100 combined, instead of 123 combined. But if you continue to see this trend of servicing rights on NPLs being sold, are you going to be able to get to 100 combined or is that - is it possible to effect a profitable outcome here if you still continue to have NPLs being sold?

Barry Karfunkel

This is Barry. It's stands by how much of the loan count drops down by, so if loan counts drops - continues to decrease by a very significant amount, then it will become much more challenging to get to a profitable state and this is something that we are continuing to monitor. We have multiple options at our disposal. And right now we believe that the course of action we are taking is we are realizing operational efficiencies to get this book to profitability.

Randy Binner

I'm just going to do one more. I'll drop back in the queue. What is the delta between a 123 combined and 100 combined this quarter or would that be in millions of dollars pre-tax?

Mike Weiner

It's - I believe that information is available in the earnings release.

Barry Karfunkel

Yeah, Randy, we show the premium, the premium in our revenue in our -

Randy Binner

I have the premiums. Got you. Okay.

Barry Karfunkel

Very good. Thank you.

Mike Weiner

And we show that on both a gross and net basis in our press release.

Kai Pan

Morgan Stanley. Thank you so much and good morning. The first question on the underlying results at the P&C operations, if you take out the cash, as well as the sort of like a prior period reserve development, it looks like the underlying loss ratio is hard to compare with year-over-year, because of the reclassification. But if you just compare with the first quarter, it's partly up probably about three points. Could you quantify like how much that three points is coming from these sort of growth in your Personal Auto business, a new business penalty and then how much is coming from the seasonality from second quarter, the first quarter and how much is coming from the Lender-placed business?

Mike Weiner

Yeah, we haven't really bifurcated down between those three buckets, but you're right, all three of those things are really driven it, right. So you'll see that we had approximately of one point of new business penalty, so that one can come right off the back. And then you would then take in to do the math, you would take in what we disclosed with regard to the cat events and you can bifurcate those cat events between if you want to more through the first half of the year and one is in the back half of the year. And again on the P&C space, there is a small amount of one favorable development of about $6 million or so. So the rest you would then ascribe to Lender-place and the other business operations.

Kai Pan

So going forward, do you think it's like 70-ish like a percentage of underlying loss ratio to be improving from here given that you expect improvements from the Lender-place business?

Mike Weiner

Correct, I mean, we certainly don't - we don't forecast any kind of development either way and we always think we're adequately reserved on that. Cats, I can never predict. And so, yes, from that perspective it all really relates to any volatility that we would have in the Lender-place business. Remember the lender-placed business in terms of loss ratio is inherently volatile. It's a property business, right. So it's going to be affected. On a notional dollar basis by weather, right, and then from a ratio basis, obviously numerator nominator based on what happens with the premium, but that's correct.

Kai Pan

Okay. Then the second question related to the Lender-place business and Wells Fargo in particular, could you talk a bit more about sort of the relationship between you and Wells Fargo was exactly like of behind these sort of the litigation? And how would these events actually impact your new business going forward outside Auto of course and probably more on the mortgage Lender-place insurance?

Mike Weiner

A few things, we can't really comment as Barry said about any kind of pending litigation regarding it, but getting back to it with regard to our - we don't do mortgage based Lender-place insurance for Wells Fargo, we do that for some other clients. This was really on the CPI business. And we still continue to do tracking for Wells Fargo in terms of the Auto CPI business.

Kai Pan

Okay. And lastly you might may as sound a real estate investment, could you remind us how big is your investments in the real estate joint venture and what's your expected return from the joint ventures?

Mike Weiner

Let me get you that I recall that the portfolio in total was in $40 million equity investment range. Again the number escapes me, it's in the $40 million to $50 million range on terms that.

Christine Worley

Let's check, we're going to get the number for you. Kai. And Mike can answer the other half of the question.

Mike Weiner

And again when you look at this, we look at these real estate investments over a long period of time, right. And you recognize revenue from that in the equity method of accounting on your proportional share of these buildings. We continue to feel good about them in terms of the rent roll and the turnaround in that. And then obviously we look to have monetization of events at some point in our real estate.

Kai Pan

Okay. You are a limited partner, that's right?

Mike Weiner

Correct, we're an LP and all these real estate investments.

Kai Pan

Okay. Do you have sort of a decision to make the decision one to monetize it or is that –?

Mike Weiner

No, we're completely healthy we're not the GP or the MP.

Kai Pan

Okay. Great. Well, thank you so much for your time.

Christine Worley

And Kai, really quickly to answer the question, the real estate portfolio the properties that have the impact $60 million is our carrying value on those.

Kai Pan

Is that your share or like overall value?

Christine Worley

Our share.

Kai Pan

35% share?

Christine Worley

$60 million, yeah. It's split a little bit different. So it's 45% in one and 37.5% in another.

Kai Pan

Okay. Great.

Barry Karfunkel

It's on page 21 in our Q that we filed this morning.

Kai Pan

Thank you. Thanks.

Matt Carletti

Thanks. It's Matthew Carletti with JMP. Sort of couple of questions I wanted to go back to I guess a couple of items where you talked about if we could start with your cut off on Kai's discussion on the real estate charge. Just to clarify, Mike, I want to make sure that it sounds like this was purely purchase accounting driven, was it kind of relating to the original estimation of intangibles upon that making the investments and would I be correct in saying that there was no changes in say cash flow or late fees in the building or estimated market value of the building and then this is not along those lines but more so a purchase accounting issue?

Mike Weiner

Yes. I wouldn't say issue, it's purchase accounting.

Matt Carletti

Okay, okay.

Mike Weiner

There's no change, there's no change in the accounting of it and again that all of the other comments are correct.

Matt Carletti

Okay, great. Thank you. And then just real quick if we could circle back to Lender-place, I mean since we mentioned Wells Fargo, I mean it gets out in public now that your relationship with them ended I think with September at least if the article is correct. How much business from Wells Fargo is left or is that basically on wound at this point?

Mike Weiner

It's de minimis, it's nothing.

Matt Carletti

Okay. And then and then kind of follow on from Barry's comments I mean you said kind of breakeven is the goal of current, let's call it market trends hold. And you mentioned that if they don't if there's a precipitous drop off either in penetration or kind of sell off of portfolios that you have other options I mean push come to shove would you consider a sale or shut down of the business if need be if it just became evident that no time in the reasonable future this could get to underwriting profitability that you would cut bait or is this a strategic asset to National General that you're willing to be very patient with for a cycle turn at some point there might be further down the road.

Barry Karfunkel

We're continually really reviewing all of our businesses all the time. And our Lender-place business is no exception to that, so we monitor things on monthly, quarterly basis. And if we do not achieve or see erodes to achieve the targets that we would expect to see from a given business, we always make appropriate decisions.

Matt Carletti

Okay. Thank you for the answers.

Jeff Schmitt

Hi. Good morning everyone. My questions were largely answered here, but what about the Auto book, can you discuss how frequency and severity in the quarter?

Barry Karfunkel

Yeah.

Mike Weiner

Sure let me handle that one there. So frequency and severity continue to trend basically as we had in the past in terms that we have continued to see an increase in BI frequency associated with our book, but a lot of that we attribute to early claims settlement in some of our BI programs and what we're doing in claims. And that really reflects its way in lower than fast-track data when we look at BI severity. So we feel really good about the book that we've taken and the actions that we've taken in both our rate and claims initiative perspective. We're still taking rate a little bit higher to insulate ourselves from loss trends.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay. And then were there any Luxembourg tax credits used during the quarter and where does that, how much are left there?

Mike Weiner

We took approximately almost $3 million or so dollars in terms of the Luxembourg credit. I think let me look and flip quickly, there is a de minimis amount of that that's remaining as we've exhausted the vast majority of that. We could follow up with you on that.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay. And I'm sorry you said how much during the quarter?

Mike Weiner

Approximately $3 million.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay. Okay. Thank you.

Meyer Shields

Great. Thank you. KBW. A couple of thoughtful questions on Wells Fargo if that's appropriate. I'm just trying to understand what coverage is net and play for Wells Fargo on the Auto side and who the main insurer was on the policies?

Mike Weiner

Unfortunately, Meyer, where we're in the situation with this, just we find it - we're unable to comment on that.

Meyer Shields

Okay, fair enough. Just a couple of other quick ones then, within actions now, I guess the acquisition expense ratio is up pretty significantly on a sequential basis and I - just looking to clarify what's driving that associated process.

Mike Weiner

So I think on a sequential basis it's really driven by some change in the business that we had in there. So, if you remember, we drove quite a short-term medical on the late part of the year last year, which reflects it as it earns through a particular for one policies.

Meyer Shields

Okay, so the second quarter a decent run rate?

Mike Weiner

What I would advise you look at is, look at our expense ratio with that book on a sequential and a go forward basis in terms of modeling.

Meyer Shields

Okay and finish it. This is really a modeling if the market gets affected online, but can you quantify the shift of expenses that we're moving into lot definite expense ratio in the third and fourth quarter of last year?

Mike Weiner

Well, it's in the press release that we have it here, but it's probably - I'm looking on my table here. We certainly discussed in the last press release here, in the third and fourth quarter of '16, right, approximately in the third quarter 5.1% and the fourth quarter 6.2%.

Christine Worley

And that's specifically on the P&C side.

Mike Weiner

And I'll give you on a total basis it's for third quarter '16, 4.4T and for fourth quarter '16, 5.4%.

Meyer Shields

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Christine Worley

Thank you very much for joining us for our second quarter earnings call and we look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.

