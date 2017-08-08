Pattern Energy Group's (PEGI) CEO Michael Garland on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017, 10:30 ET

Executives

Michael Garland - CEO, President and Director

Michael Lyon - CFO

Analysts

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Rupert Merer - National Bank Financial

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Benjamin Pham - BMO Capital Markets

Sophie Karp - Guggenheim Securities

Jeremy Rosenfield - Industrial Alliance Securities

Operator

Welcome to Pattern Energy Group's 2017 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. I would like to remind everyone that today's discussions may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Pattern's risks and uncertainties related to these forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's 10-Q, which will be filed August 9, 2017, and available on EDGAR or SEDAR.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Garland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pattern Energy Group, Inc.

Michael Garland

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. As the operator mentioned, earlier this morning, we released our second quarter 2017 results, which you can find on our website at patternenergy.com.

This morning, we'll address the highlights of the quarter and the transactions and then open it up to your questions.

It was a good quarter. CAFD in Q2 was strong at more than $49 million, up 39% from last year, which puts us on track to achieve our full year 2017 cash available for distribution guidance of between $140 million and $165 million. Our wind index was 95% across the portfolio versus the long-term average, which was the primary reason our proportion of production was 2,112 megawatt hours, below our long-term production forecast of 2,331 megawatt hours, but up more than 23% from the same period last year. This below long-term average production was largely offset by the distribution of the wind being stronger in higher-margin projects and lower project expenses.

Our fleet continues to operate at the top end of the industry, with an average availability in excess of 97%. Based on our solid performance this morning, we announced a 0.5% increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.42 per common share for the third quarter of 2017. This is our 14th consecutive dividend increase, and it results in a 34.4% increase in the dividend since the first one we paid in Q1 of 2014.

We accomplished a great deal this quarter. In April, we acquired the 324 megawatt Broadview project and the 35-mile 345 kV Western Interconnect transmission line. Just as a reminder, our own capacity of Broadview is 272 megawatts, and we expect it to generate about $23 million of CAFD annually after taking into account the Western Interconnect loan payments. The $23 million is the 5-year average from a base of approximately $18 million in 2018, which will then increase by about $2.5 million per year through 2022. Based on the $2,015 million - $215 million purchase price and a $23 million CAFD going forward, the Broadview acquisition represents a 9.3x multiple of CAFD. This current CAFD multiple is slightly better than one we announced last year when we made the original commitment.

In June, we announced a number of large - long-term strategic initiatives that are transformational for our business and set the stage for sustained future growth and improved alignment. The initiative has included an investment commitment by Pattern Development 2.0, which, along with the other investor commitments, totaled $1 billion in new capital for Pattern Development 2.0 expanded pipeline, and a major strategic relationship with the Public Sector Pension Investment Board of Canada, PSP.

With its new funding commitments, Pattern Development's pipeline has grown to - by over 70% to 10 gigawatts. As part of these new funding commitments, Pattern Energy made an initial $60 million investment in Pattern Development 2.0, representing approximately 20% ownership interest. We believe the investment is of an appropriate size for our cash flows and to protect our ability to pay our dividend.

It provides an opportunity to achieve higher returns and secures our access to Pattern Development 2.0's pipeline, with improved alignment between Pattern Energy and Pattern Development 2.0. As part of our announced strategic relationship with PSP Investments, we announced a purchase of the 179 megawatt Meikle project located in British Columbia, Canada, and the 143 megawatt MSM project in Québec, Canada, jointly with PSP Investments and the sale of a 49% interest in the Panhandle 2 project to PSP Investments.

With the addition of our interest in Meikle and MSM and the reduction of our interest in Panhandle 2, our total owned capacity now exceeds 2.7 gigawatts.

In June, we also announced our identified ROFO list by - we expanded our identified ROFO list by more than 60%, with the addition of 5 new projects totaling 382 megawatts of owned capacity. Our iROFO list now consists of 14 projects totaling more than 1 gigawatt of owned capacity after accounting for the new drop-downs we announced.

The highlights of the iROFO list additions are the 298 megawatt El Cabo project that is scheduled to commence commercial operation later this year, the 79 megawatt Stillwater Big Sky project scheduled for 2018, and 80 megawatt Crazy Mountain project scheduled for 2019, and the 100 megawatt Sumita project, which is a 2021 project in service.

These projects are in addition to the more familiar iROFO projects that continue to remain in place on our list. These ROFO additions represent a 37% increase in our existing pipeline. That is clear visibility on our growth with projects that already have an economic proposition, usually in the form of a power purchase agreement. It's a high quality pipeline, with an average life between - of the power purchase agreements of between 20 and 25 years. They're comprised of assets that are considered some of the best in the industry.

We typically drop these assets down as they reach commercial operations, ensuring they're accretive and with the optimal form of long-term capital. Throughout the quarter, we made significant progress on improving operational costs. We have completed the rollout of our new integrated work order parts procurement and inventory management system. We have completed the technicians' training and outfitting of our first self-perform site, Logan's Gap, and we'll be taking over the service there at the end of August when the existing OEM contract expires. We've got similar preparations underway for 4 additional sites, Lost Creek, Post Rock, Gulf Wind and Amazon, which we'll take over in the fourth quarter.

In addition to these quarter accomplishments, we expect to close the Meikle transaction in the next week or 2, and this month, we - that's it.

From our perspective, we have structured the business and successfully deployed a strategy to produce and grow stable, sustained cash available for distribution in the fast-growing segment of - the fastest-growing segment of the energy industry.

That strategy remains intact. We are and continue to be focused on acquiring accretive assets primarily through drop-downs from Pattern Development. We believe this is the best way to acquire high-quality assets at reasonable costs.

We will continue to manage our capital and maintain a sound capital structure. We are focused on opportunities to generate capital to invest by reducing costs, retaining cash flow, and in certain cases, recycling and finding new sources of capital.

We've been pleased with the response of the capital market towards our valuation since the new year. However, as part of our disciplined capital management, we continue to search for alternatives to fund the business than just raising common equity, including debt, such as senior notes we issued in January or preferred stock as well as continuing to reduce costs and improve our operation and maintenance.

The new relationship with PSP Investments is a terrific complement to our efforts to seek alternative types of financing. It enhances our ability to continue to drop projects from Pattern Development when capital markets are constrained and provides an efficient outlet to recycle capital from existing projects, enabling us to deploy capital into new projects. As part of the announced new relationship, we were able to acquire a controlling interest in the Meikle and MSM projects, without accessing the capital markets through the partial divestiture of Panhandle 2 and with a small drawing on our liquidity.

It's important to mention that PSP Investments is now the largest shareholder of Pattern Energy, and like us, an investor at Pattern Development 2.0, in addition to being a coinvestor in several of our projects. These parallel investments by Pattern Energy and PSP Investments create strong alignment between the 2 companies and should provide Pattern Energy investors with comfort that Pattern Energy is achieving reasonable valuations for its investments.

The relationship and participation of PSP Investments clearly dominate - demonstrates our ability to achieve reasonable valuation for high-quality projects that are accretive to our business.

Lastly, we are making good progress on our Pattern 2020, our vision to ensure Pattern Energy as the best place to work in the renewable industry, to double our megawatts we own or manage by 2020 and continue to be a top competitor.

As part of this initiative, we will continue to make good progress on cost improvement efforts.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mike Lyon to review the financials in more detail.

Michael Lyon

Thank you, Mike. I'll start with electricity sales. We reported electricity production on a proportional basis to reflect our ownership interest in operating projects. Proportional gigawatt hours sold increased 23% to 2,112 gigawatt hours for the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.

This increase was primarily due to favorable wind conditions in the current period compared to the same period in 2016 and to the acquisitions of Broadview and Armow subsequent to the 2016 period. Our meteorological team and independent parties believe that wind conditions for the remainder of 2017 will be at or close to our long-term average. Our 2017 cash available for distribution guidance is based on this wind condition assumption.

Total revenue was $107.8 million in the second quarter, up 15% from the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $19.3 million in electricity sales due to the more favorable wind conditions compared to last year as well as the Broadview acquisition and a decrease of $4.7 million in unrealized losses primarily due to a larger decrease in the change in the forward gas price curves when compared to the prior period. These improvements were partially offset by a decrease of $5.7 million in electricity sales from lower floating prices to sell and higher floating prices to purchase electricity at our delivery points under the power sales agreements in our Texas markets and a decrease of $2.7 million due to availability and curtailment.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17%, or $13.2 million, to $91.9 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the increased electricity sales as well as production from Armow. These increases were partially offset by a $4.6 million increase in transmission cost and a $4.2 million increase in operating expenses.

Cash available for distribution increased 39% to $49.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The $13.7 million increase in cash available for distribution was primarily due to increases of $9.7 million in revenues, $8.3 million from a network upgrade reimbursement primarily related to the Broadview project, and $7.1 million in total distributions from unconsolidated investments.

These improvements were partially offset by increases of $4.6 million in transmission cost, $4 million in operating expense and $2.2 million in distributions to noncontrolling interests.

This morning, we reaffirmed our cash available for distribution guidance of $140 million to $165 million for the full year 2017. This 2017 guidance includes only the 19 operating projects, including Meikle, which we've agreed to acquire, and which is operational this - earlier this year. The midpoint of the range represents approximately 15% growth in cash available for distribution versus last year.

As an update, we will be filing our Form 10-Q tomorrow, and it will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR at that time.

As of June 30, 2017, our available liquidity was $701 million, which consisted of approximately $163 million of unrestricted cash on hand, $31 million of restricted cash, $404 million available under our revolving credit agreement and $104 million of available undrawn capacity under certain project debt facilities.

As of August 4, the amount available under our revolving credit agreement was $334 million. The reduction from the quarter-end amount was due primarily to the funding of the initial $60 million investment in Pattern Development 2.0.

As we've discussed on our previous calls, we are taking aggressive steps to remediate the material weakness identified in our internal control over financial reporting. A weakness of internal controls over financial reporting is separate from an assessment of our financial statements. We continue to have confidence in the financial statements that we have previously issued as well as our second quarter filing.

The remediation is of the highest priority for us. However, it is not a short process. And with this in mind, we're conservatively prepared to deal with this issue throughout the course of 2017. We invested in additional resources within the accounting team to support and accelerate the remediation during this fiscal year only.

Based on those improvements we are implementing through this process, we believe we can streamline roles and responsibilities in the out years after 2017.

Thank you, and I'll now turn the call back over to Mike Garland.

Michael Garland

Thanks, Mike. We just summarize this morning with - that we delivered 39% growth in CAFD in the second quarter, that we're on track to meet our 2017 CAFD guidance, and that we raised our dividend for the 14th consecutive quarter, even though it's only a small amount. We have a significant liquidity to meet all of our existing commitments without the need for any equity raises, including our investment in Pattern Development 2.0 and the acquisitions of Meikle and MSM.

We operate in a market where the underlying fundamentals for long-term growth are extremely bullish. We have structured the business and successfully deployed a strategy to produce and grow stable, sustainable cash available for distribution. The announcements we made in June set the stage for additional growth with improved alignment. While we have faced challenges, we have also demonstrated our ability to meet these to be agile and deliver performance.

I'm extremely excited about the future of the renewable energy industry and the role we'll play in it. Recently, Wood Mackenzie reported that renewables will be the fastest-growing primary energy source for the next 20 years. This report highlights the investment required and competitive returns that wind, solar can make - can generate for the major oil and gas players as they look to remain competitive in the changing energy landscape.

Additionally, last night, scientists from 13 U.S. federal agencies provided one of the most comprehensive climate science reports ever published. They concluded that not only are we already feeling significant impacts from climate change, but also that human activities, particularly emissions from greenhouse gases, are primarily responsible for recent observed climate change. This report continues to demonstrate the need for continued transition to renewable energy.

I'd like to thank all of our shareholders. We have a plan for creating long-term value for our investors, changing the way electricity is made and transferred in developed countries while respecting the communities and environment where our projects are located. Now I'd like to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Nelson Ng with RBC Capital Markets.

Nelson Ng

First question, I guess, relates to the dividend in terms of, I guess, longer-term and short-term dividend growth. How should we be thinking about it? I guess, the 0.5% growth this quarter we should be expecting for the next few quarters going forward?

Michael Lyon

Yes. We try not to sort of signal in advance of near term dividend growth what our board's going to do. We continue to retain discretion over those decisions. In general, we haven't changed our approach to thinking about the dividend, which is to seek to grow that dividend in the long term, growth rates that are similar to how much we can grow our cash available for distribution per share. We said at our Investor Day last, I guess, it's the end of 1.5 months ago now, that we were going to be focused in the near term, in the coming year or 2, on improving our payout ratio. We're still committed to doing that, and we think a number of those steps will be healthy for us in the longer run. We also said at the Investor Day that with appropriate capital market's cost of capital that we continue to feel confident in our ability to generate high single-digit or greater growth level in our performance, given the opportunity we said that we have in our iROFO list and the broader pipeline at Pattern Development.

Michael Garland

Yes. To me, that really just says that it's going to be largely driven by our ability to drop down and acquire assets, how we can grow our dividend.

Nelson Ng

Okay. So it could be - so that the dividend growth rate could vary, I guess, quarter over quarter depending on realized growth. And then my next question relates to the increase in transmission costs. Like does that all relate to the - I think, it was $4.6 million. Does that all relate to Broadview?

Michael Lyon

Yes. So it's wheeling costs for delivering power from Eastern New Mexico, across New Mexico into Arizona to the California border, the delivery point, under our Southern California Edison contracts.

Michael Garland

And it was included in the economics of Broadview when we acquired it. It's not a new surprise cost that we're facing. It's - we knew that we're going to be paying these wheeling fees as part of the transaction.

Nelson Ng

I see. So like if we try to, I guess, do a full run rate for that, is it somewhere - like is it closer to $6 million per quarter for transmission costs for that particular project?

Michael Lyon

Well, that project was - we acquired the project in early April, so we had almost a full quarter. We had some grid outages from the utility during the period. So yes, I think that's probably a decent number, Nelson.

Nelson Ng

Okay. And then just kind of one last question. You mentioned a little bit in terms of some great outages. Were there any startup issues at Broadview or any other - or just general operating outages for the rest of your U.S. sites? So I just, in terms of the background, noticed that generation was below average. I think one of your peers reported wind or generation that was pretty close to their long-term average in various regions of the U.S. So I was just trying to figure out what the variance was.

Michael Garland

Yes. Our wind was down a bit, but not unusual for the range, quarterly deviations. Last quarter, it was essentially on our long-term average. We did have quite a bit of, as you know, the disruption at Broadview. We had some issues with the interconnection. The transmission provider was shut down for a while, and we had some delays, and we had some communication, equipment communication, not personal communication, issues between the grid and some of our equipment that had to get worked out. So we had a lot more curtailment at Broadview than we originally anticipated as a startup problem. But that's now gotten resolved. And that was the primary area. We had a little bit more curtailment in a few other areas, but it was primarily Broadview that drove curtailment.

Michael Lyon

Yes, I think you also - if you look at the regional information we provided in our 8-K this morning, you will note that Canada and in our other markets, exclusive of the U.S., our wind index production was at or above the long-term average. The Western U.S. was a little bit weak, and the Eastern U.S. was also similarly a little bit weak, but in fact, a little weaker than the West. I think that you'll find this to be a helpful presentation of where we're experiencing either above or below levels of output. And I think that will also facility comparisons to some of our competitor's experience.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Frederic Bastien with Raymond James.

Frederic Bastien

Are you able to narrow down for us the number and the timing of projects most likely to be dropped down by the end of the next year?

Michael Garland

Well, the list - yes, I mean, if you look at the list, it's Belle and North Kent and then the Japanese. Those are the ones that are - we have 3 or 4 - or 3 operating projects in Japan already and Ohorayama is down the construction road, and we're starting construction on Tsugaru later this year. Those would be potential drop-downs as well as North Kent and Belle River.

Frederic Bastien

Okay. Is it safe to assume that all of these will happen in the next year?

Michael Garland

Yes, within the next 12 months, for sure. We'll do - we may - we don't have any announced plans. We don't like to announce ahead of time, but there's some that could be done this year if we want to or early next year. The other drop-down that we'll probably do in that time period is El Cabo, which isn't one of our projects. It's a project that actually Avangrid has developed and built, and we're a co-owner in and/or have co-rights to own that we anticipate could be acquired as well.

Frederic Bastien

Okay. I'm just wondering to - wondering if that priority list has changed at all since you struck your partnership with PSP. Or whether that's just business [indiscernible]?

Michael Garland

Not at all. No, not at all. Our approaches with PSP is pretty easy. It's basically the exact same process and strategy that we've always had, and they're just able to piggyback if they want to come in on a project like El Cabo or - I think the only clarity that I'd make is they don't have the right to come into Japan if we don't want them to. And right now, we're not contemplating them coming into the Japan projects. But if we drop North Kent, for example, we certainly would make them a minimum offer of 30% to come into that deal. But it won't change our priorities or our timing or the approach. Everything is exactly as we have been doing it. They just come in after we're done with our process and decide whether they want to participate or not. We thought that was cleaner.

Frederic Bastien

Yes. Thanks for that color. And then from a modeling standpoint, should we expect Meikle to contribute to third quarter results? Or is it more prudent to model some contribution maybe just beginning in the fourth quarter?

Michael Lyon

We expect Meikle to contribute a full third quarter load plus probably a little bit in the third quarter as well.

Michael Garland

I think you said third quarter and third quarter. I think it's fourth quarter and a little bit in the third quarter. Yes, Meikle's been operating a while. Normally, why we see a big delay is, in a startup, you have 2 or 3 months before your revenues are coming in and at least 2 months. And in this case, Meikle's been operating for a while, and that allows us to see revenues sooner. And we are expecting that financial closing to happen in the next 2 weeks.

Frederic Bastien

Okay. So just to confirm maybe a month or 6 weeks in the third quarter and a full quarter in Q4.

Michael Lyon

Yes.

Michael Garland

Yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rupert Merer with National Bank.

Rupert Merer

Can you talk about growth opportunities outside of the drop-downs from Pattern Development? Are you seeing many deals? And what does the M&A market look like? Are there any opportunities for accretive growth?

Michael Garland

Yes. We don't know about accretive yet because the decisions on the alternatives are not decided on as yet. We are in a couple of different processes, a couple of large portfolios and a couple - we're looking at a couple of smaller asset, single asset type of transactions. And it's like any of these things. They typically - on a sale like this, they typically don't do negotiated deals. On the development side, we see a lot more negotiated deals. But on the operating asset side, you typically have bake offs where you go through at least 2 rounds of proposing, and they go first round shortlist and then final bids with due diligence, everything. We're in a couple of acquisition opportunities like that, processes, but we have to just see where the market is in terms of how accretive they are. We think that we've seen a couple in our proposal on the ones we bid have been accretive, but we just don't know if it's good enough to acquire for the buyers to be interested in selling at those rates.

Rupert Merer

Are you seeing any changes to the level of competition in those processes?

Michael Garland

It's an interesting question. I would say yes in that there's - as you know, there's - some of our co-competitors are no longer our competitors. When you look at NRG Yield, for example, they're not very active anymore or marginally active that I'm aware of. We're not bumping into them. I shouldn't say maybe plenty active, and we just don't bump into them. 8Point3, obviously, is for sale, and Atlantica is for sale as well. So some of our competitors, former competitors are no longer in the business. And that's, I think, reduced the number and the characters of some of the bidders.

We're starting to see a little pickup in returns in the solar business, but we've said that off and on for a couple years. And it seems like every time we see improvements, somebody comes along and sets a new record on how competitive they could be on solar. But yes, I think we're seeing more assets on the market than we were at the end of last year, and the competitors are fewer. A lot of even some of our bigger competitors are not participating in the acquisition process like we've seen them in the past. They're focusing more on their own development pipeline like we have in the past.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs.

Brian Lee

Maybe just on the last point, Mike, you mentioned returns in solar, although it always hasn't been consistent over time. Recently, it sounds like it does. Anything you can comment on specifically as to what's changing in the market environment that's pushing the trends up a little bit?

Michael Garland

Obviously, it's all speculation. One is that some of the manufacturers are getting out of the business, which I think drags down development and operating returns because they think more - we talked about this previous time, I can't remember how long ago, but one theory that we have around why solar is always less than wind is that, that market develops more for new manufacturers who look at a profit per watt, whereas the wind market came more from the gas turbine world, IPP world where there is always a - for years, we used to think in terms of double-digit returns, leveraged returns and strong double digits, like 14%, 15% is what we wanted. And so I think it's just - we've came out of it from slightly different perspectives.

Now we also think there's an inherent stability about solar. It is less volatile, if you will, quarter-to-quarter than wind, and so there's a natural spread there that we think is reasonable. But we think it comes a little bit from the manufacturers just thinking, well, I'll keep my margin, but I'll move up the chain and do development, and then I'll leave and do operations and as long as I got my dollar per watt that I've been wanting to get, that's acceptable to us. And I think we're seeing with some of the manufacturers starting to move away from development and wanting to just get into sales back to their roots and just do sales and that opens it up a little bit. We also are starting to see, I think, a little bit of some of the competitors being gobbled up by other players that allow - that have other perspectives like - who have been in the gas business and wind business. So they're aware that the margins should be a little bit better than what they've seen in some of the wind sale processes.

But it's all speculation, right? And I really don't have a good explanation other than the hope that we think that the margins at times are well below what is reasonable for a long-term sustainable business. We're working on some approaches that should help us compete in that business and get a little bit better return. The other thing that happened, I think, is a lot of the utilities that came in for a period of time that had tax base, and they priced the taxes different - the tax benefits different than the institutional investors. And they were looking for acquisitions. We just hope they're reporting results, and they were treating the PTCs and the ITC above the line. And we're seeing a number of those companies back out of the business or at least back down on the business. And so that could be a contributor, too.

Brian Lee

Okay. No, that's super helpful, and it makes sense. The second question, just a couple of puts and takes with the cascade this quarter. Maybe first, can you remind us how much more network reimbursement fees you're set to receive and the time frame over which? And then on the transmission expenses, that's all related to Broadview. I think you said that earlier. Is that a $6 million a quarter impact going forward if it's a recurring expense? Or is that something that winds down toward the end of the year? I forgot the exact timing on that.

Michael Lyon

No, that wouldn't wind down. You'd expect that to continue regularly as we deliver power throughout the year to the Southern California Edison from the Broadview project. So it's just - it's really a new component of project. The expense that we have, and we felt it was going to be a big enough number overall, that it made sense to call it out and show it in our financial reporting. As to the network upgrade...

Michael Garland

It's really the first time we've had a major wheeling charge in any real projects. And that's - part of the reason why Broadview is such an exciting project to get accomplished is, we were able to put together a series of transmission connections that other people were unable to. But as Mike says, because it was a new part of our business where we were paying wheeling charges, and I don't believe in any of our other projects we have wheeling charges. And so we thought we should report it explicitly so you all picked up on it and didn't miss that, that was a charge that we would be having reoccurring for the rest of the project life.

Michael Lyon

Yes, and selfishly maybe we didn't want you to see an increase in our project expense and have you think that, well, we are spending more money on turbine maintenance. And so breaking it out as a significant ongoing component of the expense, I think, just creates a little more transparency. You asked about the network upgrade improvements. We have sort of a long history at this point of receiving network upgrades, and they come in different flavors. Some of them in small recurring amounts over 5 or 10 years or more and some of them in rather lump sum amounts. So I would say we've had a regular but intermittent level of relatively high amounts of network upgrade reimbursements, and this was one of those periods where we had that. We fully expected to receive a Broadview upgrade reimbursement, which makes a part of what we recognized this period. And we had built that into not only our forecast for Broadview but also for our CAFD guidance for the year.

We actually did receive more than we had originally budgeted by, I think, a couple of million dollars. So it was a little bigger than what we had thought, and that actually, I would say, helped offset some of the other challenges that we had in our reporting this period, including the low wind in particular. So does that help you?

Brian Lee

No, that does help. I appreciate that. Last one for me, I'll pass it on, and this might not be apples-to-apples, so I would appreciate any clarification here. But the long-term average production you guys presented at the Analyst Day for Q2, I think the 2,100 number you reported today is about 10% below that. So again, is that apples-to-apples? Or are there items that drove the delta? What, I guess, would have been the normalized delta if we're trying to make an apples-to-apples compare?

Michael Lyon

Yes. So I guess the way I would look at that, and I'm not sure I'll have captured your precise question, but let me give it a shot. We're about 9% below our long-term average production. And when we look at the wind impacts, we would have - just alone and across the portfolio, we would have expected to be about 5% below the long-term average. That's what we refer to as the wind index. So the rest of the shortfall, and you'll note when you look on a regional basis that we're above and below region by region, and I think we'll always experience that to some degree. But in the Western U.S. region, in particular, our actual results lagged the wind index by a fair amount, so 83% versus 95%. And that's largely attributable to the outages that we experienced at the Broadview project. So we would anticipate that in periods where we're hitting our P50 level, representing the long-term average expectation, that the wind index level would be close to 100%, and the actual results will be above and below that depending on the particulars within that region.

So just as one example, in Canada, this period, our actual production was about 3% over our long-term average, while our wind index was 100%. And that kind of variability around the wind index is something that, I think, you'll see pretty much every period. There are just different project particular - there are particular factors that will affect the production. And when they're large like they were in the Western U.S., we'll address that in our discussions with you all.

Michael Garland

See, I want to emphasize what Mike just said, which was the long-term average being off, why we decided to start doing this wind index to help you guys with understanding, whether we think we're off on our long-term average and seeing variations of only 5% quarter-to-quarter against the long-term average is really way within the means of normal wind production, even on an average year, that a year like this one where we expect to be very close overall on the year at long-term average. Seeing variations quarter-to-quarter is not that interesting, candidly. Nobody would say that seeing one quarter where we're 5% down is a change in the long-term average. And in fact, it's actually in some ways a positive in that if we're only 5% down in a quarter, that's a small amount compared to if you look at quarter-to-quarter changes. That can happen. That's a good result in our mind. That's well within - it's very close, and I think the thing that was the double hit that hurt us was Broadview. Had Broadview came in on time and we didn't have the issues with the interconnecting utility and all, I think you and we wouldn't have seen the losses from that.

You would have seen a very marginal difference between our long-term average production and what we actually produced. And so - and it is - in the Broadview case, it's a onetime - we believe it's going to be a onetime situation where startup - you do have startup problems sometimes. Most of our products come on and operate extremely well from the beginning. But occasionally, we've had one every couple years where we have a hiccup when we start it out. We've had that a couple years ago with GE on the turbines that had to be - we had to go in and adjust the turbines to see them operating at full performance, and GE was terrific. They came in and they recognized the issues, and they fixed it right away. It's harder to get the utilities to respond to us as easily. But we will see from time to time the curtailment from the utilities as they make upgrade as to their systems, and we have to be more proactive and are being more proactive in that area and working with some of the utilities.

And I'd give you an example that recently happened. In El Arrayán, we were seeing - you may know down in Chile, the backbone is being upgraded, the transmission backbone, and they had an overbuild situation where everybody was being curtailed significantly. And we had been seeing numbers 20%, 25%, 30% curtailment at times, and we had sat down with the utility and tried to work through the issue over the last several months. And over, I think, this last month or 2, we've seen more like 5% and 10% reductions because the utility is managing that better. We knew that there would be curtailment until the backbone was upgraded. I think it's in middle or the end of next year or maybe beginning of next year, it starts going in, the first phase of the upgrades go in. And then later in the year, there's another upgrade that should be finished within a reasonable period of time. So those - some of those areas are the things that can affect our short-term production as much as the wind does now. We're finding the wind is getting pretty close to what we think, and there are other things that we're having to manage more actively, like the curtailment situations with the utilities. That was a long-winded answer.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ben Pham with BMO.

Benjamin Pham

I just wanted to follow up on some of the commentary about the wind production and the trends you've been seeing. And I'm more curious about - just when you guys look at long-term averages, and there's a robust [indiscernibly] for 10 years, I mean, it seems like wind production has been more below average last few years than above average and you'd expect probably more in 50-50 split. But I mean, when you guys look at the trend, do you typically see more of a trend where wind underperforms for a year or 2 and you see consistent outperformance? Or typically, it's more 50-50, and we're just through an abnormally odd period over the last couple of years?

Michael Garland

I think we published last year or the year before - I know we did in 2015, a 30-year kind of - I think we even did a quarter-by-quarter against our average. And we can send that to you again, Ben. Yes, it's not very predictable. There will be sometimes where you'll see 2 years that are relatively low and then a third year and then maybe not so low and then 3 years that it's above and then at other times, it's one year and one year. And what we're trying to do, and we've been talking about this for the last couple of years, is actually going and approaching the problem a little differently. We look at not just wind trends and atmospheric trends, but also ocean temperatures, which drives some of it. As you know, the oceans feed the atmospheric moisture and drives some of the temperatures, and the temperatures drive the winds. So we have used even outside consultants as well as changed some of our own methodology and looking at the wind partner long term, and we look at it every year.

And this last year, we made a few tweaks to every one of our projects in terms of what we thought the long-term average is. And the overall was a little bit less than the last couple of years, but not material. You'll be able to follow it out more going forward when you see - when we publish our regional numbers. But we think the wind projections right now are fairly stable. The area that typically has been the problem is not the instability of the wind forecast, it's really the modeling of some of the more complex elements of wind sites, such as if you have complex terrain and/or array interferences that the models just don't quite capture the right impact to some of those features. And we've made some internal adjustment to our modeling and our assumptions to offset some of that. And we're also looking at technology improvements.

We've talked about ways that you can actually affect interference within a wind farm. If you have multiple rows of turbines, how you might be able to operate them. The approach isn't fully developed yet. It's going to take a couple of years, I think, to really get sophisticated enough to have in us an improvement of that. But I think what if I was to boil down what we are seeing right now on the wind trends is we don't see any macro features that will change our forecast. We're seeing small micro features, and we adjust those year to year. And we'll let you know if we see any material changes. I think you see us being closer and closer every year, and you'll see that - continue to see that trend.

Benjamin Pham

Okay. And then my second question. PTC tax credits expiring in a few years and that's something you've been supporting in the past. How do you guys think about how it shakes out between who - who's going to bear the cost of that tax credit? Is it going to be the utility? Or do you think it's a bit more of a developer of your lower returns or lower turbine cost?

Michael Garland

I think the majority of it's going to be improvements in the efficiency of the turbines. We're going to go to higher towers and ways to cut costs on towers and then more efficient turbines, bigger turbines with bigger blades depending on where you are. Maybe they're not bigger megawatts in the higher wind speed areas, but if you want - or maybe they're bigger megawatts with lower - smaller blades. And in lower with wind regions, we'll go to longer blades and more capacity. We're already seeing those improvements. Candidly, we see a substantial improvement in our output production in models we're bidding right for delivery in 2020, 2021 and so on.

So I think the biggest step will be lower costs and higher capacity factors. It will not fully offset the PTCs, which we all recognize. You can't get there from here. It's just too much of a step. But it still is driving the cost to be very cost competitive. We are also working on several different hybrid systems and starting to bid hybrid systems where we integrate wind and solar and even batteries in some cases to give a tailored product to our customers that increase their value, if you will. So I think you're going to - we are going to be having to pay - or price. We'll have lower costs, but the PPAs will be higher priced than they would have had the PTCs stayed in existence, and we see the lower costs. Does that make sense, Ben? There'll be a slight tick up in the PPA price, and there'll be a good reduction in costs and higher production, and you'll get more value out of these hybrid approaches to the products we provide.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Sophie Karp of Guggenheim Securities.

Sophie Karp

I wanted to maybe get some guidance from you guys or some color on how should we expect the cash flows to kind of ebb and flow as you divest some projects and acquire the others? What is the approximate timing of this? And when should we see the impact in the CAFD from the projects that are - with acquisitions that have been announced, but they'll not COD the ebbs? When do you see that happen exactly?

Michael Lyon

Well, the initial round of that, I would say, is already underway, right? We are disposing of our interest - half of our - roughly half of our interest in Panhandle 2 and rolling those proceeds into the acquisitions of Mont Sainte-Marguerite in the beginning of next year and Meikle this year. They don't offset entirely, but directionally, they do. And what we'll do beyond that is something I think you'll just see us contemplate that possibility. It runs a little bit countered strategy for us to be selling assets, but we identified what we refer to as asset rotation as one of the tools available to us in managing our payout ratio going forward. And it's something that I think will be relatively modest in scale, and we don't have either a timetable or a set of assets that, I would say, you should look to represent a part of that program, if you want to call it that. We're going to roll that out over time in a very measured fashion. So not much guidance to you on that. I do think you should consider to be a relatively modest component of our efforts that we'll undertake to manage our payout ratio.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Rosenfield with Industrial Alliance.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Just a couple of cleanup questions. First, on the network reimbursement, and I just wanted to be perfectly clear here, was that flowing through the income statements on the revenue line somewhere? Or is that somewhere else on the income statement?

Michael Lyon

Yes. It is not in the income statement.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Okay. So it's a reversal that's within CAFD only.

Michael Lyon

That's right. You could think of it as sort of a maybe the equivalent is principal payments, where it's balance sheet/cash flow item that flows through our CAFD, but not our income statement.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Right, I just wanted to confirm that. Typically, when you do have network reimbursements, you wouldn't locate within your EBITDA line items, for example.

Michael Lyon

That's right.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Yes. Okay. Then, Mike, earlier you mentioned taking over maintenance on some of the facilities, one already and then 4 more later in the year. In terms of financial impact, should we think of maybe higher upfront costs associated with maybe training, potentially building inventory and then taking over actual maintenance potentially offset over the longer term by a decline because you have higher margins? Or there's a hope for higher margins at those facilities? How do we think of that?

Michael Garland

I think the short answer is yes. You should think of it as that we've built into our overheads currently an increase for hiring more people ahead of the game, like the 5 projects we're going to be taking over this year. We've hired people, extra people to help get ready for that and extra training, some spare parts and so on, some software upgrades and so on, and that will be building into the benefit over the coming years as the projects actually see the lower operating costs and the upfronts are absorbed, if you will. I think it's more than a hope. If we're not - let me put it this way, if we're not seeing - I have total faith in our guys. The guys who are leading this have done it before for other major players. So I have full faith in these guys that they're going to deliver some really good improvements in our operating costs on these projects.

And if they don't, if it's not working for us, we will get out of that business and go back to negotiating a better deal with the OEMs. But at this point, we're very optimistic that we'll see substantial savings from doing it ourselves and not just from taking over the self-perform. Keep in mind, a lot of what we were paying for was very expensive overhead for like Siemens, their headquarter's overheads and their labor cost structures and all that sort of stuff. Secondly, there's a little bit of duplication in the number of people that we needed on the site because we had a couple of our own people, on average 2.3 per site and Siemens would have 10 to 15 on the site. We think there's some economies of just number of people, not - to start with, we're only assuming, I think, 1 or 2, but over time, I think we'll be able to drive that and keep higher quality, better paid employees and be able to whittle away at some of those margins. We wouldn't be able to do if it was purely under contract.

So right now, we are building in extra costs this year and some next year, and we'll see a substantial return on that over the coming 2 to 3, 4, 5 years. It'll take about 5 years. I think we did a slide on Investor Day that you should take a look at that shows the different contracts. And it takes about 5 years for all of our sites to roll off, 5 to 6 years, before we can start seeing the full benefits.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Right. Okay, good. That's what I was trying to get at. The only other question that I wanted to just ask you about was the recent RFP out of Massachusetts and whether you would like to talk about how Pattern is involved in that?

Michael Garland

You're kind of breaking up, but what I heard was the Massachusetts RFP. Pattern did - Pattern Development did bid into the Massachusetts RFP. We did it from our King Pine project in Maine. We think we put in a very nice, competitive bid that should suit well. We're competing against some pretty aggressive players, primarily Hydro-Québec, who has very inexpensive hydro that they're going to be pouring in. We've made the assumption that it's very likely that Hydro-Québec will win a big chunk of the RFP. And so we priced our - and sized our proposal assuming that they do win a significant share of the RFP. We'll see how we do. But I think we like the RFP and doing business with Massachusetts sooner rather than waiting for the next - I think the next bid is going to be with Connecticut. So we think we have one of the best - certainly, one of the, if not the best, wind site in the East that can supply these areas. But like I said, in this case, we know that Hydro-Québec has urgent need to try to contract for a bunch of their hydro, and the RFP did contemplate bidders like ourselves and Hydro-Québec having to bid transmission.

So we think that they're going to have a competitive advantage because they have such an urgent need to sell that power, but we've structured our bid to allow for that. And if they're not that competitive, they chose not to be highly competitive, the balance of it, we could step up the scale of our contract under the Massachusetts agreement. We bid several bids under the RFP, so we could scale up if our price is attractive enough to Massachusetts.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Mike Garland for closing remarks.

Michael Garland

All right. Well, thank you all again for joining us today, and we're excited about our prospects and the opportunities that continue to be available to us. Honestly, for the next 3 or 4 years, we have tremendous backlog and growth potential built in. If we can find a good way to raise capital in an efficient way, we'll see terrific growth in the coming several years. And so we appreciate your time and look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

