Blue Apron: It Smells Like Something's Burning

When Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced its IPO in June, people were excited. A relatively flat IPO market was to blame, and analysts and investors alike had hoped that this IPO could be the one to bring life back to a struggling IPO market. On the surface, it makes enough sense. You like to cook but hate going to the grocery store, so pay Blue Apron to essentially go to the store and pick out ingredients for you. But things are more complicated than they appear on the surface, and the stock has lost nearly half of its value since its IPO.

Blue Apron's product line leaves me wanting more value

With a company like Blue Apron, one of the first things that I like to do in evaluating its future is to take a completely subjective look at the company and its competitive positioning in the market. Of course, the numbers are important, but if I’m considering an investment in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), I want to consider how I feel about the iPhone. If I’m considering an investment in Ford (NYSE: F), I’d like to check out their 2018 line. If you’re considering an investment in J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP), I advise you to walk inside of a store. When I do this with Blue Apron, I find myself incredibly underwhelmed. The company targets families that want fresh, home cooked meals without the trouble of going to the store and figuring out recipes for themselves. To solve this problem, customers subscribe to the company’s meal kit service options, and receive fresh, pre-portioned ingredients to their doorsteps.

Most families when facing a time crunch either cook something for themselves or order something from a restaurant. But as we know all too well, going to a grocery store is like… so 2005. And restaurants can be so expensive. So consumers that demand their food be organic and fresh, don’t have money to eat at a restaurant every night, and don’t have the time to go to the grocery store for themselves have created the perfect market for this type of service.

The fix for folks suffering all or some of the issues above? Sign up for Blue Apron! For the … low (?) price of $59.94 per week, you can have three recipes per week, each serving two people. This comes out to a price of around $10 per serving, which if you weren’t aware, is equitable to what you’d spend on takeout and significantly more than what you would spend at the grocery store.

The company only has a shot because of the current state of food advertising

The bedrock of a company like Blue Apron is that companies that make a living in grocery stores don’t talk about how much their products cost, they talk about how delicious they are. Think about it, when’s the last time you saw an advertisement for Prego spaghetti sauce talk about how much it costs to make a pot of spaghetti for you and your family? Probably never, because they don’t talk about the cost of combining their product with noodles and meatballs. After all, why would they? It doesn’t matter to them what you do with their sauce, it just matters that you think it’s better than Bertolli. My point is, Prego doesn’t advertise to get you to want to make spaghetti. They advertise so that you choose their sauce instead of Bertolli when you decide on your own that you want to make spaghetti.

Where this differs from other food advertisements is that restaurants advertise to make you want something you otherwise wouldn’t have wanted. Just last week, I saw an ad for Chili’s new two for $22 deal. In no way was I thinking about going to Chili’s for dinner that night, but then I saw that commercial. The commercial told me that I could forgo a trip to the store, forget making any effort of my own, and still enjoy a hot, freshly cooked meal for two at a rate of approximately $11 per person. Sound familiar?

What I’m trying to get across is that there are two real categories of food advertising. There is one that tries to get you on price, and one that tries to get you on taste. This is where Blue Apron’s value proposition comes in. The former works for them because restaurants that advertise for price (see TGI Friday’s, Chili’s, Applebee’s, etc.) have convinced consumers that spending $10 or more on every plate of food (excluding fast food, obviously) is normal. I’m here to tell you that it isn’t. The latter works because Prego may taste good, and Bertolli may too, but can spaghetti sauce out of a can ever really taste as good as if it was homemade? Probably not.

Blue Apron's pitch is to make their customers feel like they are eating authentic, fresh, home cooked meals. The reality is that they are giving you everything you need to recreate Prego. And they’re doing it to solve what problem? The only real problem that I can see it solving is that you either don’t have time to go get groceries (though if this is the case then I doubt you have time to prepare gourmet meals for yourself) or that you don’t know how to cook. But if you made gourmet meals from pre-packaged content three nights per week for a month straight, don’t you think you’d learn enough to start cooking for yourself if it meant saving hundreds per month?

Thus, my main concern – the longevity of Blue Apron’s customer base. Despite my relentless bashing of the company’s business model over the past few paragraphs, I really don’t think that a meal kit delivery service is a horrible idea. Cooking can be really fun, and there are some dishes that I love but would never know how to cook. In this scenario, ordering a meal kit to cook with someone else might be a fun thing to do. But this scenario occurs once in a blue moon, and is only something that I would want to try every so often. I have serious doubts about a meal kit service that works on a subscription basis. I’m sure that it works for some people, but I am of the opinion that the average, hard-working American is not one of those people.

The competitive landscape will likely get worse from here

To make matters worse, the company is spending over $400 per new customer added, and they are only recovering $236 per customer per quarter. That’s not good. On top of that, things like Uber (Private:UBER) Eats and Waitr are solving the whole “no time for anything” problem (though the solution is different) for a much, much lower cost. And companies like HelloFresh and Plated offer similar and competitive meal kit delivery services. The bottom line is this: the only way that Blue Apron can succeed is by expanding its market at a reasonable cost. To me, the market for their overpriced, underwhelming product can only be expanded by offering lower prices.

Think about it, if this company got too big and became a real threat to Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) or Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), would they stand idly by? Would companies like Amazon or Wal-Mart ever reasonably let Blue Apron succeed? My guess is no. At the end of the day, Blue Apron is simply a grocery delivery service. As an investor, how could you not be terrified that Amazon and its new friend Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) will use its seemingly unending resources to shut the lights off overnight? Blue Apron is a company with decreasing margins that is poorly positioned in a market with limited participants. My view is that the company’s model is great for a niche, but is not sustainable for large-scale global or even national growth.

Eventually, the growth that the company has been seeing will be stopped. Whether it comes at the hands of an economic pullback, its overpriced product, or a larger competitor remains to be seen. But if I’m a risk-averse investor, Blue Apron probably isn’t a company I’m interested in.