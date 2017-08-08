2017 U.S. Oil Inventory Reductions Will Be The Largest In 15 Years

Strong demand in the second half with continue to support draws for the remainder of 2017.

Using EIA projects as well as long-term averages suggests that the year will end with a relatively large net draw.

The global oil rebalancing has definitively made its way to U.S. inventories, with year-to-date draws being the greatest since 2003.

While the bearish narrative in the oil markets surrounding OPEC compliance, Libyan and Nigerian production growth, and shale production growth are still prevalent, it is now very difficult to ignore that some semblance of a global re-balancing is occurring. The recent price rally in WTI is, for the first time three years, genuinely correlated with a reduction in U.S. inventories relative to the all-important five-year average.

It is fairly well understood that a global rebalancing will involve a reduction firstly inventories of net producing regions, followed by a reduction in net consumption region inventories (the reverse is true during a period of inventory builds). This is because it makes economic sense to keep inventories close to refiners and consumers, and also due to relatively cheap and abundant storage option in net importing (particularly OECD) regions.

This is exactly what has been happening. Early 2017 saw a big spike in OECD inventories relative to the five-year average, but this was because OPEC inventories (in particular Saudi and Iranian) were being emptied:

Saudi Arabian inventories are now down to the lowest since early 2012, and currently holds only 26 production days of storage (well below the <90 recommended by the EU). Iranian storage is down to 2.5 million barrels from 22 at the beginning of the year.

Like total OECD inventories, U.S. inventories spiked early in the year as OPEC crude made its way into U.S. inventories. These excess barrels have now moved out of U.S. storage, not only reducing the huge build up seen earlier in the year, but leading to some of the strongest inventory performance in over a decade. The following chart shows what's happened to U.S. inventories in detail, relative to the five-year average:

Year-to-date builds are the smallest since 2003

Crude inventories usually build in the first half of the year, and draw in the second half of the year. From the start of the year to July 28, U.S. oil inventories have built by around 2.8 million barrels. Here's how this compares to prior years going back to 2003:

Source: Adam Mancini, EIA

It is clear from this chart that this is finally the sort of inventory performance that would be expected during a re-balancing. The question now is, what happens from here?

As mentioned earlier, the second half of the year typically sees a net draw from storage. Going back to 2003, the average draw from the start of August to the end of December is -8.86 million barrels. The EIA's July 2017 STEO forecasts draws of -14 million barrels. If we add the year-to-date inventories to the EIA and long-term average draw, it leads to two potential paths for the rest of 2017.

Average change August to December since 2003 -8.86 million barrels EIA Forecast change August to December -14 million barrels YTD 2017 + EIA Forecast -11 million barrels YTD 2017 + average since 2003 -6 million barrels

Using the EIA's forecast, we end up with U.S. inventories being down 11 million barrels, and the 14-year average leads to inventories being down 6 million barrels. Here's what the EIA's projection would look like, when added to YTD performance:

Source: Adam Mancini, EIA.

This would make 2017 the second best year since 2003, with the exception of 2007, which was fairly anomalous.

How I'm playing H2 2017 strength

Demand in the second half of 2017 is expected to be 1.85 million bpd higher than the first half according to the EIA. OPEC will be unlikely to fill this gap, as their latest Monthly Oil Market Report states that OPEC will need to produce 33.34 million bpd of crude in Q3 , and 32.78 million barrels of crude in Q4 to balance the market. June production was 32.6, including barrels from Nigeria and Libya, which are highly unstable.

I expect oil prices strength in the second half of the year, and I look to two Canadian names for exposure. Baytex Energy (BTE) and Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF). I have outlined my thesis on Baytex fairly extensively, as the company not only offers substantial revenue leverage to rising prices, but also room for massive valuation expansion. That's because the stock trades at a discount to its peer group over debt concerns that are of little immediate concern at $45 per barrel, and even less at $50 or $55.

Spartan, on the other hand, has the lowest debt-to-cash flow levels of its entire peer group (0.8x) according to an investor note sent by Scotiabank to clients, while having high torque to rising oil prices and generating positive free cash flow at $45 per barrel. Most importantly, the stock is currently trading at the same price it was when oil was $25 per barrel:

These two names offer fairly low-risk, high-return opportunities at current valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTORF, BTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.