What To Expect After Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' Robust Earnings

Enrollment of the ADVANCE study for Rolontis was completed ahead of schedule, and results are expected in Q1 2018.

On August 3, 2017, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), a company that specializes in the innovation and commercialization of cancer drugs, reported strong earnings. In addition, pipeline innovation for the key molecule Rolontis is ahead of schedule, while the development for poziotinib is on track. Accordingly, the stock rallied by +21%, reaching a 52-week high of $9.09, and closed last week's trading session at $8.96. In this report, we shall update key pipeline developments as well as notable earnings progress.

About Spectrum

Based in Henderson, Nevada, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a total of six FDA-approved therapeutics (Fusilev, Marqibo, Zevalin, Beleodaq/Folotyn, and Evomela) that target the conditions (advanced metastatic colorectal cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, respectively). With approved-drugs generating significant revenues to fund further pipeline innovation, the company is brewing two highly promising molecules: Rolontis and poziotinib.

Innovation For Rolontis Is Ahead of Schedule

We are most interested in Rolontis, an investigational drug that can potentially alleviate low blood cells due to cancer treatment or chemotherapy-induced neutropenia ('CIN'). The niche market, CIN is currently dominated by Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), a molecule manufactured by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), which procured $4.6B sales for 2016. In the phase 2 trial (comparing the efficacy and safety of Rolontis versus Neulasta), Rolontis showed non-inferior performance at the low dose (and superior profile) at the higher dosage.

To advance Rolontis prospects, Spectrum initiated the ADVANCE trial in Q1 2016. Estimated to complete on Oct. 2018, the firm aimed to investigate the non-inferior primary outcome (severe neutropenia duration) of Rolontis to Neulasta in 400 breast cancer patients (in the USA, Canada, and South Korea) with CIN. In another similar phase 3 trial (RECOVER study), the company planned to assess the drug's performance in 218 patients (in the US and Europe).

Per the Q2 report, enrollment for the ADVANCE study is completed more swiftly than anticipated. Dr. Rajesh Shrotriya, chairman and CEO, said:

During the second quarter we made significant progress in our highest priority clinical programs and achieved solid performance across our commercial business. We completed enrollment in the ADVANCE study ahead of schedule and enrollment in a second international study RECOVER is well under way in Europe and U.S.

That being said, we maintain our optimistic projections for Rolontis (and we anticipated that Rolontis will be the first novel medicine for CIN in the past quarter century). Furthermore, we hold our expectation that it will capture at least 15% of the CIN $6B market.

Development For Poziotinib Is On Track

We noted in our prior research:

Poziotinib (a novel oral quinazoline-based tyrosine kinase irreversible inhibitor of HER1, 2, 4, and HER receptor mutation) is currently in its phase 2 trial to assess its prospects for the treatment of patients with lung cancer (who have the EGFR exon-20 insertion mutations). Data for the said trial will be released by the end of 2017. In addition, there are two ongoing phase 2 studies (that investigate the efficacy and safety of poziotinib in patients afflicted by HER2-positive breast cancer).

Dr. Shrotriya said in the Q2 report:

We are also very excited about the prospects of poziotinib in cancer patients with exon 20 insertion mutations and expect interim results from the Phase 2 lung cancer study before the end of the year. We are driven to bring our novel drugs to patients with unmet medical needs and look forward to multiple near-term development catalysts that could shape the company's future.

Similar to the chief, we hold our optimistic views on poziotinib. Our data analysis suggests that the said molecule will achieve stellar efficacy and safety similar to cabozantinib or the combinations therapy due to its ingenious design (of blocking multiple cancer targets simultaneously). We estimated that poziotinib has roughly 60% and 70% chances of posting positive outcomes for lung cancer and breast cancer, respectively. Notably, Investors can expect the share price to increase substantially when such a small cap biopharma to post robust phase 2 study results.

Financials And Valuations

For Q2, the company generated $34.3M in revenues, spent $53M in total, and recorded a net loss of $20.5M. The loss was $0.26 per share (an improvement compared the $0.35 per share loss or $24.3M for the same period a year prior). Accordingly, sales of Fusilev, Folotyn, Zevalin, Marqibo, Beleodaq, and Evomela came in at $2.1M, $11.2M, $2.3M, $2.2M, $3.4M, and $10.1M, correspondingly.

Despite that it is highly unlikely for product sales to substantially improve, Folotyn was recently approved in Japan (and the company expects multiple related milestone payments that are roughly $5M from Mundipharma in H2 this year). Notably, it is the norm for an early growth company to record a loss (as substantial cash is needed to fund drug development).

In addition, innovation can be gauge by the research and development (R&D) efforts. Accordingly, the company slightly increased its R&D spendings in Q2 this year to $15.1M vs. $14.3M in Q2 last year. The aforesaid increase is a positive note for a growth company (as efforts can reward in the long haul). Amidst the higher R&D, it is also positive that other spendings (“SGA”) were lowered ($17.1M in Q2 2017 vs $27.6M in Q2 2016). That asides, cash and equivalent improved slightly to $138M from $137M from the previous quarter. Valuation-wise, we maintain our previous appraisal of Spectrum at $12 per share.

Potential Risks

The key risks for Spectrum reside in the trial outcomes pertaining to poziotinib and Rolontis. Favorable data reports can significantly increase the company prospect while negative results can cause the stock to tumble. Despite the mentioned risks, we assessed that there are +65% chances of positive outcomes for poziotinib phase 2 trial. In addition, there are +75% success odds for Rolontis phase 3 study. Furthermore, those drugs may not generate substantial sales even with approval (due to the strong market competition).

Conclusion

In the quest to find its blockbuster therapeutic (to serve both patients and investors), Spectrum delivered significant progress despite its lackluster sales of approved molecules. Nevertheless, those medicines have been generating meaningful revenues to fund further pipeline development. Interestingly, the company’s prospects can increase drastically as the multiple catalysts (especially those pertaining to Rolontis and poziotinib) to be unlocked in the foreseeable future. The +22% share price appreciation last week could be a glimpse into the increasing fortune for shareholders. Despite that risks remain, we are highly optimistic about the future of this cancer drug developer.

