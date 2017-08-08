Rowan Companies - A Growing Offshore Driller

The company has the financials to last until the early 2020s. Given that prices are anticipated to recover before this, this shows the relative strength of its financials.

Rowan Companies has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company has watched its stock price drop by almost 75%.

Rowan Companies (NYSE: RDC) is a publicly traded offshore drilling company with a market cap of more than $1.5 billion. The company has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash with its stock price dropping by almost 75%. Despite that, Rowan companies strong assets and financials, combined with a recovering offshore market, make it a strong investment at the present time.

Rowan Companies Ship - Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies Asset Overview

Now that we have an introduction to Rowan Companies, let's continue by discussing the company's assets.

Rowan Companies Saudi Aramco Joint Venture - Rowan Companies Investor Presentation

One of Rowan Companies strongest assets is its new partnership with Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, and likely the largest single oil company in the world. Rowan Companies and Saudi Aramco formed a 50/50 joint venture to operate jackup drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia. The new venture will have a dedicated management team and earn significant long-term profits for Rowan Companies.

In 2017, Rowan Companies contributed three jackups to the operation. In 2018, the company will contribute an additional two rigs as they go off of their contract. That means that Rowan Companies rigs will be essential to using the rigs as they come off of contract and providing Rowan Companies with income from these rigs rather than letting them sit around as expensive, but unused, assets.

Given significant drilling demand in Saudi Arabia, this new joint venture will order up to 20 rigs for the next ten years, starting as early as 2021. These rig orders will be supported by contracts from Saudi Arabia and mean that Rowan Companies will continue to earn significant income from this joint venture for likely decades. This company and its rigs are an extremely important asset for Rowan Companies.

Rowan Companies Asset Distribution - Rowan Companies Investor Presentation

Looking at Rowan Companies overall assets, we can see that Rowan Companies has a well distributed portfolio. The company ranks #1 among its competitor for high performance jackup drilling and its assets are distributed around major oil production regions. The importance of assets around these high production areas is that investment continues during downturns in the market meaning Rowan Companies will have continued contracts.

Rowan Companies High- Specification Rigs - Rowan Companies Investor Presentation

Going out to a wider view from Rowan Companies' Saudi Aramco joint venture and the distribution of the company's assets, we see that Rowan Companies has an overall leading position in high specification jackups. The company has a total of 19 jackups, almost twice the closest competitor, Noble Corporation. These rigs have the reliable systems necessary for drilling new and complicated wells to expand production, something that is becoming more essential as the easy oil is exploited.

This shows, overall, Rowan Companies' strong assets.

Rowan Companies Financials

Rowan Companies has strong long-term financials that should support the company's continued growth from its impressive assets.

Rowan Companies Debt Profile - Rowan Companies Investor Presentation

Rowan Companies has a strong balance sheet, and has retired $0.75 billion in debt over the past year and a half. The company issued $0.50 billion of debt at the same time, but this debt isn't due for almost a decade until 2025. The company also has a $1.5 billion revolver that should allow the company to invest in undervalued assets, or acquire an undervalued offshore driller.

On top of all of the company's recent acquisitions, the company has just $0.2 billion debt due from now until 2022 until it has another $0.7 billion in debt due. As we will see in the next section of this article, the oil market should have more than recovered by this point, meaning that Rowan Companies earnings should have also recovered.

Rowan Companies Financial Overview - Rowan Companies Press Release

Looking at the specifics of Rowan Company's financials, the company had revenues for the six months ending June 30 of just under $0.7 billion compared to more than $1.1 billion for the same period last year. The company managed to decrease its operating costs significantly, however, it still saw its income fall by more than 75% to just over $0.1 billion for the last six months.

However, this shows the ability of the company's income to recover which should bode well for future investors. The company has managed to significantly lower its expenses, which should last past a recovery. As a result, any further recovery in Rowan Companies' revenue should further support a significant recovery in the company's income. The company should be able to use this to pay back debt or reward shareholders for their difficulties.

This shows the overall incredibly impressive strength of Rowan Companies' financials.

Offshore Market Recovery

Rowan Companies impressive strong assets and financials are supported by a broader offshore market recovery.

Rowan Companies Market Recovery - Rowan Companies Investor Presentation

Oil prices are widely viewed as having bottomed out in early-2016 at less than $30 per share. Since then, they have been on a path to recovery, albeit a very slow one. As we can see above, 2017 has been supportive of increased drilling activity with additional onshore drilling in North America. Given that jackup contracts tend to be less expensive and require shorter terms, the jackup market, which Rowan Companies operates in, has exhibited significant strength.

For 2018, Rowan Companies anticipates a lagging floater demand that is expected to bottom in 2018. However, floater demand is anticipated to recover after that, and Rowan Companies anticipates additional opportunities. Based on historical data, Rowan Companies does not anticipate a dayrate recovery until the end of the decade. As we saw from Rowan Companies financials above, the company can easily handle a crash until this time when dayrates recover.

Oil Supply and Demand - ABC

Looking at the specifics of the oil demand and supply balance which is closely tied to the health of the offshore drilling markets, we can see that the oil surplus first started in late-2013. From that point, it took roughly 9 months for prices it begin falling in mid-2014 and another 18 months for them to hit their bottom in early-2016. That means it took a total of 27 months from the time the surplus started for prices to hit their bottom.

As we can see in the above graph, the oil surplus is anticipated to be ending right about now. Assuming another 27 months for prices to recover, we can anticipate that oil prices should recover by late-2019 to early-2020. Interestingly, this is fairly close to when Rowan Companies anticipates day rates will recover. As we can see, these two time periods are in fairly close agreement for the time of a recovery.

This shows how the offshore market is lining up, which along with Rowan Companies asset overview and financials, make the company a strong investment at the present time.

Conclusion

Rowan Companies has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash, just like every other offshore driller. The company has watched its stock price drop by almost 75%, highlighting the difficulties the company has had recently. However, the company is still a company with a market cap of more than $1.5 billion, and has recently signed an incredibly impressive joint venture with Saudi Aramco. This joint venture should provide the company with significant long-term revenue.

On top of that, Rowan Companies has a portfolio of well distributed assets. These assets are located in regions of major oil production, where investment is likely to continue through down cycles. Also, the oil market is expected to recover towards the end of the decade. Rowan Companies has the financials to easily handle the crash until then, along with a revolver to make additional acquisitions, should it decide too. This highlights why the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.