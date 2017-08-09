General Electric Hitting Rock Bottom, Buyer Beware?

What happened?

General Electric’s (NYSE: GE) stock has definitely achieved battleground status at this point. Some believe the stock has much further to drop, while others feel it is poised to pop. In the following sections I provide a balanced analysis of the present pros and cons for your perusal. We will start off with the bad news first

Cons

Diversified business segments

General Electric’s Achilles heel for the past few years has been the global goliaths diversified business segments. Every quarter one business segment or another has an issue with either cash flow or profits. The latest culprit has been the oil and gas segment. Some are calling for a complete breakup of the company along segment lines to solve this issue. Nevertheless, I do not see this happening due to the fact this may put the dividend in danger. Furthermore, the new CEO John Flannery has pretty much stated outright a break up if off the table. Consequently, the company needs to get its act together and prove to market participants the structure is actually synergistic in short order. I see this as the major issue for General Electric and the new CEO right now.

Weak free cash flow metrics

The trailing two month price to free cash flow of General Electric stands at 61. This is not good. Like the price to earnings ratio, the lower the number, the better. I like to see a price to free cash flow of at least 20 or less. General Electric’s is extremely high both on a historic and relative basis.

Source: finviz.com

Compared to the top five other industrial goods companies, General Electric’s P/FCF ratio of 61 is vastly higher. The next closest one is 3M (NYSE: MMM) at 46. Now, we must take this with a grain of salt due to the fact the P/FCF ratio is based on trailing data. Nonetheless, General Electric’s penchant for over-promising and under-delivering has eroded the credibility of management's forward looking statements. At this point, I am in show me the money mode. The last major issue I see at present is the fact uncertainty regarding the company’s future prospects has never been higher.

Uncertainty at all-time highs

The new CEO John Flannery stated on the last conference call he needs until November to review the company’s current state of affairs prior to providing current and potential shareholders with a “reset” of guidance for 2018. At present, we have no idea what he will come up with. One thing that is for sure is he will be taking down the $2 EPS number provided by Immelt. I would like to believe the downward revision is already priced in, yet you never know what Flannery say after his review. I see this as a major reason why we won’t see much, if any, capital appreciation until the new guidance for 2018 announcement is made.

Those are the top three issues I see facing the stock today. Now let’s turn our attention to the potential upside catalysts.

Pros

Point of maximum pessimism may have arrived

Sentiment in the stock has to be close to all-time lows. In fact, I posit there is a good chance we may have reached Templeton’s famous buying signal the “point of maximum pessimism.” The stock's recent hit correction territory dropping over 20% year-to-date prior to bouncing back 2% this month. Even so, with Flannery’s “reset” of the numbers still to come, I can’t unequivocally say that the bottom is in. He could come out and kitchen sink the quarter while simultaneously substantially lowering guidance. I surmise if this were to occur, this would mark the point of maximum pessimism in the stock. Even so, I am not sure how much further it would fall at this point with the dividend yield standing at 3.75% currently.

Supportive dividend yield

Stifel analyst Robert McCarthy recently acknowledged he has been "quite materially wrong" with his bullish call on General Electric, but maintained his Buy rating. McCarthy stated:

“We expect incoming CEO Flannery to lower EPS for 2017 and for the 2018 framework in conjunction with specific portfolio moves in Mid-November. We are lowering our target price to $28, 16.5x our 2018E EPS estimate. Reiterate Buy. Our call has been quite materially wrong, but we still see favorable risk/reward in a cyclical pullback, with a supportive dividend yield (~3.8%).”

I agree with McCarthy and admit I have been materially wrong on General Electric’s prospects as well. Nevertheless, as a long-term investor, I see these types of cyclical pullbacks as a time to buy, not sell. The risk/reward equation favors long trades presently based on the substantial pullback and oversold status of the stock. The hardest thing to do is buy when blood is in the streets.

Blood is in the streets

Blood is definitely in the streets at present. Immelt has stepped down with the stock is down substantially as well. I am confident in saying there is blood in the streets regarding General Electric’s stock presently. On a positive note, the stock has held at the low end on the downtrend channel and actually broken through this resistance level in recent days. Furthermore, although still in oversold status, the RSI has improved in recent days. This is the first sign that a trend reversal may be on the horizon.

The Bottom Line

General Electric is currently an out-of-favor name. The stock has significantly underperformed the market over the past 10 years. Nevertheless, as a long-term holder, I see this as an excellent buying opportunity. The long-term growth story remains intact. Immelt’s innate instincts to buy and sell business units at exactly the wrong time while simultaneously over-promising and under-delivering has weighed on the stock greatly over the past year. Nevertheless, I posit we have seen the worst for the oil and gas segment. The oil and gas segment will eventually turn the corner and begin adding to the bottom line rather than subtracting from it at some point. This is definitely a contrarian call at this point even so, the 3.75% dividend yield and the company’s firm commitment to return capital to shareholders more than makes up for the risk. I am not looking to sell but buy. If you have a low risk tolerance I suggest waiting for Flannery to announce his new guidance and EPS targets or at least wait for a trend reversal to occur. If you have a high risk tolerance you may want to pick up some share now as the stock appears to be forming a base. I would not suggest buying more than a 50% position prior to Flannery’s announcement. The risk is to the upside at this point. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours.

Your Input is Required!

The true value of my article is derived from the prescient insights made in the comments section by Seeking Alpha members. Do you think General is a buy at present levels? Why, or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Final note: If you found this article interesting and would like to be notified of my next post, please click on the "Follow" to the right of my picture. I would greatly appreciate it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.