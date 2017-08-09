AT&T: Major Macro Correction Looms Large

In the following piece, I contemplate the consequences of these recent developments and what a major macro correction may mean for current and prospective AT&T investors.

This escalation could cause a major correction to the sky high market. My largest position is AT&T so I am laser focused on what this may mean for the stock.

What happened?

AT&T (NYSE: T) is my largest position currently. My investment in the company is based on the fact I believe the stock represents a great long-term total return opportunity. Nevertheless, the current macro market state of affairs has my contrarian instincts keyed up. Trump's overly protectionist policies and highly aggressive military actions and rhetoric could negate his pro-growth agenda and bring the markets tumbling down in an instant. In the following sections, I divulge what these developments mean for long-term dividend growth and income investors in AT&T.

Stock's current status

AT&T's stock is down 10% over the past 52 weeks, yet up 4% for the past month.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

Many are pounding the table that Trump's pro-growth platform will be highly favorable to AT&T and others attempting to perform mergers and acquisitions based on his stance that business is currently over-regulated.

The bad news is Trump seems more concerned about enforcing his protectionist policies. What's more, President Trump just escalated the rhetoric with North Korea stated it will be met with “fire and fury” if it continues to threaten the U.S. The sad thing is I don’t see North Korea backing down one iota.

What’s more, Trump’s words carry more weight with me than previously. Trump has already taken military action against the sovereign nation of Syria which is backed by Russia. On top of this, Trump has a U.S. aircraft carrier-led strike group already sitting in the Western Pacific Ocean near the Korean Peninsula ready to go. The bottom line is uncertainty is at all-time highs, which is never a good thing.

With geopolitical uncertainty and the markets both idling near all-time highs, the odds of a major correction are also at an all-time high I surmise. The simple fact of the matter is you can calculate risk, but not uncertainty. My choice to ride out the potential correction is AT&T. Here is why.

AT&T passes the test of time

AT&T is one of the top high yielding dividend aristocrats with a solid 5.11% yield, making it a solid income investment. There are some signs of stress currently, though. EPS growth is below the industry average, the company has an extremely high debt load, and the payout ratio is considerably higher than the industry average or peers. Nonetheless, the 5.11% yield makes the reward worth the risk. Furthermore, the stock stands to gain substantially if Trump is able to get his pro-growth tax reform and deregulation plans pushed through. Finally, AT&T has already survived two major corrections in 2000 and 2008 without cutting the dividend. This helps me sleep very well at night. Nevertheless, there are always downside risks.

Time Warner acquisition risk is high

Complex integrations like that of AT&T, DirecTV and potentially Time Warner are inherently risky. Often, hidden costs materialize while expected synergies vanish. Moody's believes AT&T needs to reduce leverage. If the Time Warner acquisition doesn't turn out to be a major profit booster, the company may have a hard time achieving that goal. This will definitely raise the odds of a downgrade by Moody's. Nevertheless, you must have a contrarian mindset and courage in your convictions to make money in the market.

Must have contrarian mindset

Times of market turmoil often present the best buying opportunities for savvy dividend growth and income investors to buy stocks at a discounted price. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of panic. Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. When market panic creates opportunities to buy stock in solid companies with sound prospects, hopefully you have dry powder and take advantage.

Let me ask you this question. How many times has the stock market roared back after a correction? The answer is every time. Those are pretty good odds, wouldn't you say? So even if there is a correction of 20%, it is nothing to fear essentially. Moreover, AT&T’s long-term growth story remains intact.

Long-term growth story intact

AT&T has successfully navigated the transition from landlines to wireless. The company is currently the second-largest wireless provider in the U.S. after Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and still the largest landline provider. What's more, AT&T has remained at the forefront regarding technological advances in the telecommunications industry. On top of all this, AT&T's stock has been remarkably consistent and AT&T's sales have improved every year since 2009.

Source: morningstar.com

I say the risk/reward equation still favors staying long AT&T at this point. As Peter Lynch so eloquently stated:

“Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves.”

Moreover, the stock's incredibly low beta of 0.49 provides a substantial margin of safety as well. When a sell off occurs due to an exogenous geopolitical or macroeconomic event, AT&T's stock holds up much better than the market as a whole.

The Bottom Line

With a current dividend yield of 5.11% and the Time Warner merger looming, AT&T makes for an excellent safe haven play if you ask me. The positives vastly outweigh the negatives. Nevertheless, there may be more volatility in front of us. A 10% to 20% drop in the market may occur in the near term if the tensions between the U.S., Russia, Syria, or North Korea spiral out of control. The market has averaged one 10% correction per year since its inception.

Nevertheless, history has proven these types of occurrences are transitory in nature. Presently, I'm keeping my powder dry and looking to add to my AT&T position on the dip if a major correction materializes. If I was looking to start a new position, I would wait for the dust to settle regarding recent geopolitical events.

Even then, I would layer into a full position over a significant time frame to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and always consult an investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions.

