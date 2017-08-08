Sand In My Shoes - My Pick For The Energy Sector

I will run four stocks through my guidelines and I think you will agree one stock comes out pretty clearly ahead.

Given the YTD performance of the Energy sector, I decided to start looking for an Energy dividend growth stock for the Sand In My Shoes portfolio.

The sale of my Materials stock has left me with positions in only seven of the 11 sectors of the market.

Back in my lone article on covered calls, I ran Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) through my guidelines and determined I no longer wanted to own the stock. On June 27th I sold a call option and pocketed over $100 in premium, but in return I had to agree to sell the stock at $35 per share on or before Aug. 18th. I mentioned at the time one of the ways this strategy doesn't work out for you is if not long after you sell the option the stock goes on a run, because you have essentially sold all of your upside to someone else.

Well, SCCO did just that and as of this writing trades at over $39, so whoever bought my call option is up $300 (they can sell the stock for $39+ that they just bought for $35, but they did pay $100 for that privilege). I also speculated that there is a chance I would get called out of the stock on Aug. 7th (when SCCO went ex-dividend) because the new owner of my 100 shares might want the $14 bad enough to exercise the call two weeks early, and that is exactly what happened.

Happily, this is one of those examples where the trade works for both parties involved. I am happy to no longer own the stock and did not want the stock back on June 27th. I even mentioned that I almost simply sold the stock outright back in June for right around $35 anyway. However, I got my $100 -- which ended up adding to my Home Depot (HD) purchase -- and now I am rid of a stock that does not fit my criteria. I will detail below all of the details surrounding my ownership of this position now that it is closed out.

Seven out of 11

After the sale of Southern Copper, I only have seven sectors of the economy covered. Here are the current weightings of those seven, as well as my cash:

Consumer Discretionary 10.4% Consumer Staples 6.0% Financials 30.7% Health 15.2% REIT 13.2% Telecom 7.6% Utilities 4.5% Cash 12.3% 100.0%

I am missing now four sectors, those being Energy, Industrials, Materials, and Technology. Energy has had a rough year, down almost 13% YTD while the S&P is up almost 11%. Only the Telecom sector is also in the red for 2017.

IYZ Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

So Energy it is. I mentioned in my July Update that the one stock that was the most obvious to me was Exxon Mobil (XOM). I am reasonably sure we are all familiar with the company that John D. Rockefeller founded in the late 1800s, currently No. 4 on the Fortune 500 behind only Walmart (WMT), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), and Apple (AAPL).

Right now the stock is stuck in a tight trading range and is only about $2 over its 52-week low of $78.27. It hasn't seen $84 in over six months. And, the yield on the stock is now a juicy 3.8%, which is very appealing of course.

XOM Dividend Yield (ttm) data by YCharts

However, even though I started my homework with every intention of purchasing 40 or so shares of XOM and trading in my $14/quarter dividend for about a $34/quarter dividend, the more I dug the worse the stock looked. So I decided I had better investigate a few other stocks, many of which you probably have never heard of unless you are a dividend growth investor.

Some of you suggested Enbridge Inc (ENB), and other readers suggested I look at Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) or Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD).

So let's take a look at each of them.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil is the largest of the "Big Oil" companies, as I already mentioned it is Fortune #4, and it is headquartered in Irving, TX. Last fiscal year they had $218.6 billion in revenue. Their former CEO, Rex Tillerson, is the current Secretary of State. Their proven reserves as of Dec. 31, 2016, include 7.8 billion barrels of crude, 56.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, etc. They are, to put it mildly, a behemoth of a corporation. So let's take a look at how their metrics match up with my guidelines:

XOM 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR Revenue/Share 90.87 88.29 85.22 56.38 47.25 -12.3% Book Value/Share 35.82 39.37 40.75 40.67 40.03 2.2% Cash/Total Debt 6.1% 3.0% 2.8% 2.3% 2.3% Free Cash Flow 21.90 B 11.25 B 12.16 B 3.85 B 5.92 B Payout Ratio 46.1% 96.7% 95.1% 314.0% 210.3% Share Count 4.63 B 4.42 B 4.28 B 4.20 B 4.18 B

Revenue per share has been declining at an alarming rate. Of course this is due mostly to the price of crude. Take a look at this five-year chart and you can see the drop off in revenue and free cash flow occur right around the time the price of crude was cut in half.

XOM did manage to slightly increase their book value/share mostly by keeping their assets relatively flat while very gradually reducing their total liabilities and their share count.

Luckily, XOM produces tons of cash because relative to their total debt ($156.5B) they have very little cash ($3.7B). This is actually not unusual at all in the energy space as we will see.

Looking at their free cash flow and payout ratio (total dividends/free cash flow) it is clear that XOM is having trouble keeping up with both their dividend payments and capital expenditures given the low price of crude. Chevron (CVX) paints a similar picture, as do most oil majors.

Share count, as you can see, has continued to decline but given their reduced cash flow they are not buying stock back as aggressively as they have in the past. And, for the first time in a long time, they have stated that this year they will only be buying back shares to offset dilution, as per Reuters.

XOM has a 10-year dividend growth rate (DGR) of 8.8%, and has raised their dividend every year for the last 35 years (excellent!), but last year the increase was only 3.5% - from $0.75/quarter to $0.77/quarter. Given the current state of the crude oil market, it is difficult to see how they get to an 8.8% DGR again in the near future. You can see below how the dividend increases have slowed while the payout ratio has spiked.

XOM Payout Ratio (ttm) data by YCharts

Enbridge

Enbridge makes their money by delivering the energy, not by pulling it out of the ground and marketing it. It is commonly referred to as a "toll booth" company, and the remaining two companies are structured similarly. They are based in Canada, in Calgary to be specific. Which means, I think, if you are a US resident as I am you get to pay some Canadian taxes out of their dividends. That is a slight negative, but not a deal breaker. Let's see how ENB does in the metrics:

ENB 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR Revenue/Share 32.63 41.75 45.11 41.42 37.97 3.1% Book Value/Share 13.28 16.75 20.25 22.31 23.48 12.1% Cash/Total Debt 5.6% 3.0% 3.6% 1.7% 3.6% Free Cash Flow (2.32B) (4.89B) (7.98B) (2.7B) 83.0M Payout Ratio - - - - 1734.9% Share Count 772.0M 806.0M 829.0M 847.0M 911.0M

Revenue per share is down since 2014, but it looks like that is primarily due to the increase in share count since from 2015 to 2016 the revenue was mostly flat. But the five-year CAGR is still up, so that is positive.

Book value per share is up nicely. There is absolutely nothing to complain about here.

As I mentioned above, the Energy space is very capital intensive, so the debt level is far higher than I am comfortable with, but it seems to be the norm (keep reading, you'll see).

Regarding free cash flow, the fact that they continually spend more cash on capex than they generate (operating cash flow) makes me just a bit nervous. They have been doing it for years, and they have been raising their dividend for 21 years, so apparently they know what they are doing, but it still seems odd to me.

Share count continues to go up. There is nothing inherently wrong with this, but I prefer to see companies buying their own stock.

Enterprise Products Partners

With a similar business model to Enbridge, EPD makes their money primarily by getting energy products from suppliers and delivering them to consumers. They make money with pipelines, storage, fractionation, and loading and unloading NGLs (Natural Gas Liquids) in Houston. They are based in Houston and last year had gross revenues in excess of $23 billion.

EPD 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR Revenue/Share 24.72 26.70 25.81 13.59 11.17 -14.7% Book Value/Share 7.67 8.50 9.76 10.30 10.60 6.7% Cash/Total Debt 0.1% 0.5% 0.3% 1.0% 3.2% Free Cash Flow - 457.3M 1,130.0M 171.7M 1,110.0M Payout Ratio - 524.8% 233.6% 1712.3% 297.3% Share Count 1.72B 1.79B 1.85B 1.97B 2.08B

Their Revenue per share is decreasing, both due to declining revenues and because they are issuing rather then buying back shares (less revenue/more shares = lower revenue per share).

Their BV/share has been steadily increasing, even considering the increase in share count. This leads me to believe that the projects they are bringing on line are adding value to the partnership quicker than the debt they are accumulating. This is a positive sign to me.

The good news on the cash & debt is that while their debt has been going up each year, they are also starting to amass a little bit of cash, from $20M in cash in 2012 to almost $1B at the end of 2016.

And if we look at the FCF, we can see why or how they have started to build a little cash hoard. EPD's cash flow has been strong the past several years.

However, the amount they are paying each year in distributions is much higher than their FCF. Last year they paid out $3.3B and the FCF number was one third of that.

Given the Net Operating Cash flow last year was $4.1B and they spent $3B on Capex projects and $3.3B in distributions that only leaves issuance of debt (which they did, another $1B) and issuance of stock (another $2.5B).

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan is another toll booth style energy company that primarily operates pipelines, both for crude and for other products after they have been refined and they also operate some marine storage facilities, though that is a small part of the business (less than 10% of revenues). They are based in Tulsa, OK and last year had revenues of $2.2B, by far the smallest of the four companies in terms of revenue.

MMP 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR Revenue/Share 8.00 8.42 9.50 9.32 9.83 4.2% Book Value/Share 6.71 7.27 8.23 8.88 9.17 6.4% Cash/Total Debt 12.0% 1.3% 3.0% 1.7% 1.4% Free Cash Flow 279.7M 329.0M 678.9M 463.3M 299.8M Payout Ratio 144.3% 144.5% 83.8% 143.1% 246.5% Share Count 226.4M 226.8M 227.3M 227.6M 227.9M

Revenue per share is increasing and unlike the other three, the revenue per share is up from 2014 as well, even though the price of oil is way down. That is because they have only a small part of their business that is actually exposed to commodity risks.

Book Value per share continues to chug higher, not the fastest growing but very steady.

MMP is highly leveraged, just as all of these companies are, and this is the only concern I have at this time. It is something I will watch, I can guarantee you that.

They generate nice FCF based on their revenues. Their net operating cash has been right around $1B the past three years and the projects they have invested in continue to deliver increased revenue.

Their payout ratio is similar to EPD's, though I am more comfortable with MMP's lower (though still high) payout ratio.

MMP does not issue additional shares to fund operations. The slight increase in share count I presume is due to employee compensation.

One final measurement

I had pretty much made my mind up before putting these numbers together, but this sealed it:

The current dividend yield, as well as the improving balance sheet, growth in book value, and impressive free cash flow of EPD almost lured me in. However, I was more impressed with the very steady financials of MMP. Increasing revenues, increasing book value, solid free cash flow, and a leveraged balance sheet but a manageable debt load given their ability to churn out cash.

Looking at the above graphic, though, you can see why I definitely am excited to add MMP to my portfolio. They have a current yield of over 5%, and a much higher dividend growth rate than the companies I compared them to, only Enbridge comes close. Exxon Mobil, as you can see, has severely slowed down the growth in their dividend, which is smart given the amount of damage the low price of oil has done to the cash flows. Enterprise Products, while boasting a higher distribution, is not growing it nearly as quickly, and in a few years if all continues as it has been, MMP's payout will pass EPD's and will not look back. All of these players have been raising their payout for a very long time, so a freeze or reduction in the payout is not a concern of mine.

Why should I not purchase MMP?

There is one thing to consider. I have been careful to say "distribution" rather than "dividend" when speaking of the cash that EPD and MMP return to their owners. That is because they are both MLPs, or Master Limited Partnerships. There is one slight flaw in holding a MLP in a tax-exempt account, which the Sand in Shoes IRA is. From Magellan's website:

Can MLPs be held in an IRA? Although tax-exempt accounts, such as an IRA, may invest in MLP units, virtually all of the taxable income generated by a publicly traded partnership is considered to be unrelated business taxable income (UBTI). As such, this income is currently taxable not only to IRAs but also Keoghs and other qualified retirement plans to the extent it exceeds a $1,000 annual threshold. Please consult with your financial advisor.

By my rough calculations, I will receive on the order of $200 in income from MMP per year. There is a long way to go before I see $1,000 and if it gets to that point and tax laws don't change, I will have to trim the position (or pay some taxes). I see this as a good problem to have, and I'll worry about that if and when I get there.

Swapping out SCCO for MMP - the numbers

I made my first purchase of SCCO in December of 2008 when I bought 38 shares for $445.90, a cost basis of $11.73 per share. I added positions as you can see below , mostly in 2013 and have held 200 shares since then until I started selling them earlier this year. Here are my purchases:

Date Shares Total Amt 12/5/2008 38 445.90 3/29/2012 20 626.40 3/18/2013 42 1,540.00 4/1/2013 45 1,593.25 8/7/2013 55 1,434.25 200 5,639.80 Cost Basis $28.199

Seven times I sold a covered call, and the first five times I did so the calls expired worthless. It was only these past two, where I was hoping to be rid of my shares that I had the options exercised. I collected $613.94 in option premium for my seven covered call contracts, including transaction fees.

Since my first dividend in March of 2009 of $4.45 I collected 35 dividends, including a very sweet $2.75 per share dividend in November of 2012. Alas I only owned 58 shares at the time. For the sum of my 35 dividends, I collected $698.85.

My first sale was when a $34 February call option I sold was exercised, so including transaction costs I received $3,382.92. For my most recent option exercise, a $35 call, I received $3,482.91. So here is the sum of all of the transactions:

Shares Purchased $ (5,639.80) Options Sold 613.94 Dividends Collected 698.85 Shares Sold 6,865.83 Total return from position $ 2,538.82

With the proceeds from the August 7th sale of SCCO I purchased 50 units of MMP for $69.15 per share for a total of $3,464.45 including transaction costs. I should collect my first distribution from MMP sometime in November, and I'm expecting it will be around $45.

Conclusion

And that's it. The energy sector now comprises about 12% of my total stock portfolio and I still have three sectors with 0% weighting, so I hope to fill one of those next month. Those three sectors are now Industrials, Materials, and Technology. I hope to have MMP in the portfolio for a very long time and will be keeping an eye on the leverage to make sure their cash flow still easily covers their distributions and capital plans, as well as their debt coverage. I might, and probably will, add to the position on dips once I have my portfolio more evenly weighted, so stay tuned. The other item I will need to watch is once the position gets close to paying me $1,000 in a single year, I might need to trim it back. Let's hope that is a "problem" I have in the future -- this would be a high-quality problem.

Thanks for the suggestions, and thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMP, HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.