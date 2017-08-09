United Technologies And Rockwell Collins: Is There A Big Deal In The Making?

United Technologies (UTX) is rumored to be interested in taking over Rockwell Collins (COL). Let's take a look at whether that would be a good idea or not for the company.

A big payout could be coming for Rockwell Collins' investors, at least if the rumors that United Technologies is interested in a takeover are true.

United Technologies produces more than ten times the revenues of Rockwell Collins, but the picture is a little different when we look at the two companies' earnings: United Technologies earns about seven times as much as Rockwell Collins - the reason being that Rockwell Collins generates much higher margins with its (comparatively low) sales.

The strategic rationale is quite easy to understand: The overlap between the two companies' product portfolios is small, thus this would be a case of horizontal diversification: United Technologies would be able to offer a bigger spectrum of airplane parts after a takeover, allowing the company to offer a more complete package to its customers Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). Being the go-to supplier for the big aircraft manufacturers could both provide a better cost profile (as deals would be bigger, thus allowing for synergies in SG&A), and it would likely also increase United Technologies' market share - customers like Boeing would likely chose to get all the relevant parts from United Technologies, instead of going for different suppliers for different parts of its aircraft.

From a financial standpoint the takeover could make sense as well:

Rockwell Collins is valued at $20 billion right now, which is about 27 times trailing earnings - not a low valuation at all, but the earnings yield (3.7%) is significantly higher than what United Technologies would have to pay in interest if the takeover was financed via debt.

United Technologies' 10-year debt is trading at a yield of 3.0%, which means an after-tax cost of 2.3% when we account for the company's 24% tax rate.

Since United Technologies already has $9 billion in cash sitting on its balance sheet, the takeover would be even cheaper: If the company issues $15 billion at a 3.0% interest rate to finance the deal, that would mean after-tax expenses of $360 million - in turn United Technologies would get $740 million of net income, which means the deal would be accretive for the company's owners (if financed via cash / debt). This does not include any cost savings due to synergies yet, and does also not account for a better strategic position relative to United Technologies customers yet - the actual benefit would thus very likely turn out to be even better.

Takeaway

The timing wouldn't be very good (Rockwell Collins was trading at $80 last fall, versus the $125 price per share we have right now), but from a strategic perspective the takeover of Rockwell Collins by United Technologies makes sense. Since Rockwell Collins is quite profitable (for its size), the deal would very likely be accretive, even before factoring in possible synergies after the takeover.

United Technologies can access debt at a low cost, and currently has billions in cash sitting on its balance sheet - going for Rockwell Collins in the current situation would make sense, I believe.

