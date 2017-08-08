Coming Quarters Will Finally Settle Tesla Debate

The first Tesla (TSLA) Model 3s have now been officially delivered as of last month. It was a symbolic gesture more than anything, given that only 30 of them were delivered. Nevertheless it is a symbolic gesture which signifies the beginning of a new era in the history of Tesla and perhaps in the history of the global car industry. It is yet to be determined what this future is going to look like. It may be that the launch of the Model 3 will be a huge success from every perspective, which will launch Tesla on its way to catching up to its stock valuation. Investors already decided that this is one of the world's largest car-makers, at least when it comes to its market cap. The Model 3 is supposed to help Tesla reach car sales in the 500,000 units per year range as soon as next year, and preferably it would have to be done at a profit. That will then be the staging ground for the next milestone, namely the 1,000,000 units sold per year range, which is something that does have to happen in the next few years, if the current market cap is to continue to be justified.

If the 500,000 units per year will be reached next year, and if it will prove to be sustainable in terms of new orders coming in, as well as in terms of profitability, this has the potential to be the beginning of Tesla's true road to achieving major car-maker status, and for the global car industry, it will indeed signal the beginning of the end for the ICE. If however Tesla will fail on any level, it will most likely mean that the EV revolution is not as far along as it is sometimes being assumed, while for Tesla and its investors it may mean that the bet they made, which has already crowned it as America's largest automaker, at least by market cap, was a severely misguided one. This has been a debate that has been raging for years now, and the good news regardless of the outcome is that the next few quarters will likely settle it.

Profitability.

The big news with regard to Tesla's second quarter results is that revenue has more than doubled compared with the same quarter last year, from just under $1.3 billion, to almost $2.8 billion. That is very good news for a company which really needs to grow into its market cap. The bad news is that its net loss increased from $293.2 million in the second quarter of 2016 to $401.4 million. One of the major components which led to the increase is the interest on debt, which more than doubled in the past year, from $46 million in the second quarter of 2016, to $108 million. It also should be noted that automotive revenue actually declined by $3 million compared with the first quarter of 2017. That will most likely change in coming quarters as the Model 3 deliveries start to kick in. It does suggest however that it is pretty much all we can expect from the Model S and Model X in terms of sales and revenue.

Due to the fact that Tesla has been in production ramp-up mode for the past few years, it is perhaps not entirely clear what its current profit margins per car sold are. The fact that it is expanding with brand new production lines makes it impossible to draw any conclusions from past profitability. Our instincts do tell us that given Tesla's lack of profitability while selling cars in the $70,000-$130,000 price range, we have reason to worry with regard to its ability to turn a profit selling cars in the $35,000-$50,000 price range. The cost of the battery alone, assuming the $35,000 starting price option, with a 55 kWh battery would cost about $6,800, based on cost estimates of about $125/kWh, based on Tesla's Gigafactory cost reduction claims.

The cost of a Model 3 drivetrain is not public knowledge as far as I know, but there are some studies that suggest that as many as two-thirds of Model S drivetrains need to be replaced before hitting 60,000 miles. In the case of the Model S the drivetrain is estimated to be $20,000. Even if the Model 3 drivetrain will be half that cost, if we add it to the battery cost, we are already at the half way point of the baseline price for the model. When adding in all the other components and other costs of doing business, it makes it very unlikely that there will be more than a very thin profit margin at best, even when factoring in the fact that most customers will not be very likely to settle for the base model, without all the extras that make for the true Tesla experience. Given the potentially low profit margin, or perhaps even worse, any problems which will require recalls or expensive warranty claims, such as the drivetrain issue persisting, would most likely push the Model 3 production and sale into a certain loss. On the other hand, a more or less flawless execution of the model 3 project could potentially lead to a profitable outcome.

Truth is in regards to Model 3 profitability expectations, that no one really knows for sure what to expect. There are plenty of people out there who want to expect a certain outcome, one way or the other, but there is no way to know, aside from providing a best guess, based on incomplete information, some assumptions and guesstimates. Given that people have money riding on it, it is unavoidable for us to engage in such speculation, but we have to keep in mind that a guess is all it is, nothing more. In coming quarters however we will finally get something more than just speculation in this regard. The picture will still not be complete for perhaps a year or more, but with every quarter from now on, we will get a more complete picture. In effect, we are on the verge of facing the moment of truth, after many years of speculation.

Demand.

The other big issue in regards to Tesla's future is demand for its cars. Because of the way Tesla operates, it was always able to claim that its sales results were more of a reflection of supply constraints than a reflection of demand. With Tesla's 500,000 units per year capacity being on the verge of becoming reality, the big question that will also be answered in coming quarters is whether Tesla has the demand level needed to justify the capacity it is building.

Some may be tempted to argue that there is already proof of Tesla having the demand in place to satisfy yearly sales of 500,000 cars or more, as evidenced by the fact that there are about 500,000 million pre-order deposits for Tesla cars, including about 455,000 pre-orders for the Model 3. Fact is however that the current pre-order tally is the result of years of pent-up demand, and not all that demand is what I would consider typical consumer demand. There is a lot of pent up demand due to people wanting to be part of the Tesla story for ideological reasons. People who strongly believe in environmental causes, even people who believe in continued human progress in general will want to be part of the Tesla revolution, and therefore they signed up as potential customers as soon as it became possible to do so. The pool of such customers is most likely very limited however, therefore new orders going forward will depend on overall consumer taste patterns, based on typical cost/reward considerations.

When looking at the current data with regard to consumer preferences, I have to say that it is not at all encouraging, especially when it comes to Tesla's main market, namely the US. Small cars have been losing ground to trucks and SUVs for the past few years. In 2016 regular cars made up only 39% of total passenger car sales volume. When we look at the top-selling small cars, it becomes apparent that the Model 3 would have to break into the top 10 at least in order to help Tesla achieve sales of 500,000 per year worldwide.

Data source: Good car bad car.

As we can see, there is a huge price gap between the top ten selling sedans in the US and the upcoming Model 3. The most expensive of the ten best selling cars is the Toyota (NYSE:TM) Camry, which has a base price of $23,000, which is $12,000 cheaper compared with the base price of the Model 3. The gap will most likely increase once we can compare average selling price, given that the average Model 3 will most likely sell for closer to about $45,000, because of all the options that customers will most likely want to include in order to make it a relatively pleasant experience. If the Model 3 will manage to break into the top ten selling sedans club beyond the initial phase when it will most likely be able to do it based on the current pent-up demand, it will be an outlier given its price. In fact, it seems we have to search all the way down to number 25 in terms of best-selling models list to find the first car in the ranking which sells for more than $35,000, and that car is the Mercedes-Benz C Class, which sold 77,000 units in the US last year. It has a base price of just under $40,000.

All this data suggests that there is somewhat limited demand out there for a midsize sedan, with a base price of $35,000. Most data points toward a general preference toward buying a larger car, such as an SUV or a Truck for such a price. Small luxury models do not seem to have the ability to break into the top, which is what Tesla's Model 3 will have to do, because the current model lineup, made up of the far less affordable Models S and X do not seem to have the potential for sales that will ever exceed much over 100,000 units per year combined. This means the Model 3 will have to sell about 400,000 units per year world-wide, which is not likely to happen, unless it becomes a regular top ten contender in terms of yearly car sales in the US.

There would ordinarily be the option of dropping prices in order to increase sales, which is what many companies tend to do in order to support sales growth. In the case of Tesla however, I doubt that it can drop those prices into the range where the current top ten selling car models are priced, given that it remains a big question mark whether it can break even at current prices. Meanwhile, a recent announcement that it will tap the junk bond market for $1.5 billion suggests that the cost of producing each and every car will increase, given the extra debt-servicing burden. Depending on how many cars it will be able to sell each year, it can potentially increase the cost of each car by hundreds of dollars, given an estimated 5.5% yield. That comes in addition to the current interest on debt burden.

Elon Musk claims that pre-orders for the Model 3 have been averaging 1,800 units per day since the official production launch of the model. If that pace will continue, then Tesla's Model 3 is likely to become the number one best selling sedan in the US and retain that spot for as long as the pre-orders keep coming in at that pace. I am of course assuming that the overwhelming majority of pre-orders will result in an actual delivery. Even if that is not the case, Tesla only needs just over 1,000 committed Model 3 buyers per day in order to run its 500,000 unit manufacturing capacity, near full capacity, assuming that the other two more expensive models will still be able to net about 100,000 sales per year combined. Given what we know, it does not look like demand issues are currently a major problem for Tesla, although as I already pointed out, the customer base it is running on may be more ideology driven, rather than the typical personal economics driven, which can be a problem in the longer run. But even if the demand issue is not an immediate concern, we still have to see how the profitability issue plays out in coming quarters. It is not so much about waiting to see whether Tesla will report operating profits or not. It is more about seeing the effect of more and more Model 3 cars being delivered, on the bottom line. We are finally approaching the moment of truth, with every quarter from now on getting us closer and closer to a resolution of the endless arguments over the past few years.