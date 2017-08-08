Twilio: Back On Track

After the close yesterday, Twilio (TWLO) reported an outstanding quarter. The results should end any fears that the loss of business from Uber (UBER) was anything reflective of competitive threats.

The cloud communications stock has seen a huge bounce off the lows when insider purchases signaled the bottom back in May. Now the question is whether the stock can break strong resistance at $35.

Twilio had an incredible quarter smashing analyst estimates. More importantly, the company increased guidance for the rest of the year that ended a string of disappointing guidance in part due to the top customer shifting to dual sourcing cloud communications providers.

Revenues reached $95.9 million topping the previous high of only $87.3 million last quarter. Excluding Uber, base revenues were up an incredible 65% from last year quickly ushering an end to the fears that the move was anything more than an one-off decision.

All of the key metrics are trending in the right direction though the growth rates are all decelerating. Most importantly, active customers grew by 2,735 this Q2 versus only 2,132 last year. This number is a good predictor of future revenue growth.

Source: Twilio Q2'17 earnings release

Clients across diverse groups are looking for ways to expand communications with customers and internal employees. Weight Watchers (WTW) is working on a call center modernization project to better manage customer interactions and Pinterest (PINT) is working on two-factor authentication to more than 150 million MAUs.

As mentioned above, business is quickly moving beyond Uber. For Q2, the ride-sharing giant accounted for only 9% of revenues, down from a peak of 17% in Q4. Revenues still amounted to about $9 million in the quarter so Uber remains an important customer.

The below chart provides an indication of the value in the stock. Twilio isn't the incredibly cheap stock like back in May when the EV to revenues multiple dipped below 5x. Based on current 2018 revenue estimates of $450 million, the EV/revenues multiple dips slightly below 6x.

The key investor takeaway is that businesses everywhere are looking for better ways to interact with customers and employees falling right into the target market of Twilio. The stock is attractive on dips and any break above the $35 resistance that has existed since last December.