ConocoPhillips - This Pure Upstream Oil Major Stands To Grow The Most

ConocoPhillips also has strong financials. The company sold more than $10 billion of assets to increase its cash, meaning it will be able to survive until late 2018.

ConocoPhillips has a significant amount of low cost assets that it anticipates will both grow production and provide significant long-term profits given their low costs.

ConocoPhillips has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash, because the company operates only upstream assets.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is an oil major with a market cap of more than $50 billion, making the company one of the largest publicly traded oil companies. The company is the only one of the largest publicly traded oil companies to be purely upstream, meaning that it has been hit incredibly by the oil crash. However, as we will see through this article, the company's growth potential and financials make it a strong investment at the present time.

ConocoPhillips Company - The Struggling Millennial

ConocoPhillips' Growth Potential

ConocoPhillips has incredibly impressive growth potential that should increase its earnings over the long term.

ConocoPhillips has a low cost portfolio that is designed to deliver impressive long-term returns. The company has an incredible 14 billion barrels of current resources that it has focused on significantly reducing the costs of. That means that the company's present cost of supply resources, partially supported by it selling its Canadian assets, have dropped to less than $50 per barrel.

Based on ConocoPhillips' present estimates, these resources are enough to last the company the next 31 years with an astounding 30% return at $50 / barrel Brent. Doing a little bit of math here, we can see that the company is earning roughly $11.5 per barrel at crude prices of $50 per barrel. That means these 14 billion barrels of resources will generate the company more than $160 billion of profits over the next 31 years.

ConocoPhillips Asset Overview - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Looking at the specifics of the company's portfolio, we can see that roughly 3 billion barrels of the company's portfolio are liquified natural gas and oil sands, with 5 billion barrels of conventionals, and another 6 billion barrels of unconventionals. The company also anticipates that production growth could add another several billion barrels. This is an impressive portfolio that will last for the long term.

Out of this, roughly 15% of the company's portfolio has costs of <$30 per barrel. These are costs that are below the bottom of oil prices in early-2016 and mean that a base portion of ConocoPhillips' portfolio will always generate the company profits. The company has another 35% or so of its portfolio at prices of $30-40 per barrel with another 50% at $40-50 per barrel.

These are all portions of the portfolio at low prices that mean ConocoPhillips will continue to earn profits for the long-term.

ConocoPhillips Significant Low Cost Assets - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Looking at the specifics of ConocoPhillips' growth potential, we can see that the company has new conventional projects anticipated in a number of areas. The company has executed a significant ~$5 billion in growth projects over the past 3 years, below budget and ahead of schedule, which should allow the company's production to increase. These are low risk projects that will provide strong earnings for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips has been spending an average of almost $2 billion per year on projects with a supply cost of <$40 per barrel. These projects are anticipated to provide 130 thousand barrels per day in incremental production by 2021. Given present oil prices of roughly $50 per barrel, this production should be making more than $10 per barrel in profits. That means almost $2 billion per year in additional profits, by 2021, for a company with a market cap of just $50 billion.

ConocoPhillips Significant Eagle Ford Assets - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation No. 2

Let's finish our discussion of ConocoPhillips' growth potential by discussing one of the company's largest overall plays, its Eagle Ford play that has present resources of 3 billion barrels, 2.4 billion barrels of which has <$40 per barrel in cost. This is a significant portion of ConocoPhillips that has a cost of <$40 per barrel and that means that these resources are important for future growth and earnings.

ConocoPhillips has been focused on optimal situations to increase the estimated recoverable resources by 20%. A significant portion of these cost reductions have come from a 40% reduction in capital along with a 30% reduction in lifting costs. With the company having 5 rigs drilling and 213 million acres, that means it is likely that the company will find additional low cost resources.

An increase in these resources could go a long way towards helping ConocoPhillips' future low cost earnings to increase.

ConocoPhillips' Financials

Now that we have discussed ConocoPhillips' growth potential in detail, it is now time to continue by discussing the company's impressive financials.

ConocoPhillips Earnigns Changes - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips has managed to grow its earnings significantly over the past years. The company had adjusted 2Q 2016 EPS of -$0.79 per share which it has managed to increase significantly to $0.14 per share. That has come as a result of an average realized price per barrel increasing by almost $10 per barrel. Given present oil prices of almost $50 per barrel, an increase in the realized price per barrel could increase ConocoPhillips' earnings even further.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the recent downturn in oil prices has significantly lowered depreciation and exploration expenses. Given ConocoPhillips' large size, if the company continues exploration through the downturn, that should help the company to increase assets at a low rice. The company also managed to decrease earnings by $0.2 billion from corporate expenses, a decrease that should continue regardless of what oil prices do.

ConocoPhillips Cash - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips' earnings have changed some, but the details of the company's strength lie in the company's cash flow changes. ConocoPhillips started 2017 with $3.4 billion in cash and short-term investments. The company had a respectable $1.6 billion in cash flow from operations, despite the low oil prices so far for the market. The company also managed to raise a very significant $10.7 billion from disposition proceeds. While this will hurt the company's production, this is immediate useful cash.

ConocoPhillips used $3.2 billion of this cash to pay back debts and used another $1.0 billion on capital expenditures. The company spent $0.3 billion on dividends allowing it to pay investors a respectable dividend of just over 2.3% for going through this difficult time. The company also spent another $1.0 billion to repurchase company stock, taking advantage of very low share prices. These repurchases should be very beneficial to shareholders as prices recover.

ConocoPhillips ended 2Q 2017 with $10.3 billion in cash and short-term investments meaning that the company spent $3.8 billion in cash over this time period not covered by earnings. That means the company's present $10.3 billion in cash should last the company until year-end 2018 assuming prices do not change at all. At that point, the company will need to begin additional asset sales to continue its operations.

This shows the overall strength of ConocoPhillips' financials that will allow the company to continue its operations for more than another year without any change in oil prices.

Conclusion

Throughout this article, we have discussed the growth potential of ConocoPhillips' assets along with a discussion of the company's financials. As we saw, the company assets have significant growth potential. The company has billions of barrels with a production cost of less than $30 per barrel, and several billion more with a cost of $30-$40 per barrel. Given current oil prices of roughly $50 per barrel, ConocoPhillips' assets have the potential to generate significant cash flow for years.

On top of all this, ConocoPhillips expects its low cost assets to expand, which it anticipates should help to grow production. This growth in production should help the company's profits to grow, which will be maintained by its low cost assets. ConocoPhillips also has impressive financials and the company's EPS has increased significantly recently. The company sold significant assets to increase cash, however, the company should have the cash flow to last till year-end 2018 at least.

As a result, we can see how ConocoPhillips' impressive assets and financials make it a strong investment at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.