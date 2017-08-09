Precious Metals Correct But Platinum Shines

In the aftermath of last Friday’s employment report, the prices of gold and silver headed lower. The signs were there for the precious metals sector as silver rallied to a new short-term high at $16.96 per ounce on August 2 and then closed the session below the previous day’s lows. On Friday, August 4, silver did the same thing putting in its second bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart in three sessions. Silver closed on August 4 at $16.25, 71 cents off the highs of the week. The downside action in gold was a bit less dramatic as the price traded just over the $1280 level during the week and closed on August 4 at the $1265 level on active month December COMEX futures.

Gold and silver had been rebounding since reaching lows of $1211.10 and $15.145, respectively, on July 10. Meanwhile, the precious metal that has been the worst performer since way back in late 2014 had a very good week and closed last Friday near the highs after trading at the highest level since April. Platinum has been a dog with fleas but every dog eventually has its day, and we will see in coming sessions if the price action in platinum is just the beginning of a long overdue correction for the rare precious metal. While other precious metals were heading lower, platinum caught a bid on August 4.

Gold could not make it over $1280

On Monday, August 7, gold traded in a range from $1261.30 to $1265.60 on the active month December COMEX futures contract. On Tuesday it briefly traded below the $1,260 level, but it rebounded to close back above that price. The dollar has moved away from recent lows which caused gold and silver to retreat from recent highs. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of gold futures highlights, momentum has shifted to the downside in overbought territory as gold was not able to make it above the $1280 level and to a new high. The line in the sand for gold is currently at the June 6 highs at $1305.50, which was the peak so far in 2017. While relative strength is in neutral territory, open interest had declined during the recent price recovery that took the yellow metal from $1211.10 on July 10 to $1280.30 on August 1. Gold appears to be waiting to take direction from the dollar, but the fact that it could not make it over the $1280 level could mean that it will head down to test the bottom end of its trading range where the July 10 low now stands as critical support.

$17 silver becomes elusive

The low in gold so far in 2017 came at the very beginning of the year at just below $1150, and the yellow metal has held above $1200 per ounce since March. Meanwhile, silver has experienced a much rougher time so far this year. Source: CQG

The daily chart of September COMEX silver futures shows that the precious metal has made lower highs and lower lows throughout 2017. The most recent low at $15.145 on July 10 following a pair of flash crashes in the gold and silver futures markets on June 26, and July 6 took the price to the lowest level since April 2016. Gold has outperformed silver and an attempt to recover during the first week of August stopped short at $16.96 as $17 has become elusive for silver. Two bearish key reversal trading patterns last week, on August 2 and August 4, continue to weigh on the price of the precious metal which was trading around $16.25 per ounce on August 7. On August 8, it rebounded and closed around the $16.40 per ounce level.

Both gold and silver suffered from a recovery in the dollar following last week’s jobs and wage data. However, when it comes to the prices of the other rare metals that trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the CME, the price action has been better.

Resistance in palladium at $900

Palladium has been the star of the precious metals sector since the beginning of 2016. In fact, palladium has posted the best results for 2016 and the first two-quarters of 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX palladium futures illustrates, the metal has been making higher lows and higher highs since January 2016 when the price bottomed at $451.50 per ounce. At the end of July, palladium put up its most recent high at $903.50, the price of the metal had doubled at that level. Technical resistance for palladium stands at the September 2014 highs at $912 per ounce, and that could be the only level that stands in the way of a challenge of the all-time high of $1090 from 2001. Palladium is a platinum group metal, and like platinum, most of the world’s annual output comes from only two countries, South Africa and Russia. However, while palladium has been a steady bull, platinum has been going in the other direction when it comes to the price of the metal.

Platinum catches a bid, finally

Platinum fell to its most recent low on July 11 at $891.40 per ounce which was the lowest level since early 2016 when the rare precious metal hit rock bottom at $812.20 per ounce. Last week, as the prices of gold and silver retreated from the $1280 and $17 per ounce levels, respectively, platinum went in the other direction. Source: CQG

The daily chart of NYMEX October platinum futures shows that the metal actually made a higher high over recent days as gold and silver were correcting to the downside and reached $982.80 per ounce, the highest level since late April. While platinum was trading at the $974 level on Tuesday, August 8, it moved above technical resistance and the next price target on the daily chart is at $996, the April 17 highs. $1000 per ounce is a critical psychological level for platinum which reached the highs for 2017 at $1047.80 in late February. Platinum could be on the verge of making a long-overdue move to the upside, which is overdue for the metal that has a nickname as rich-man’s gold.

Three reasons why platinum should rally

Platinum has consistently been the worst performing metal in the precious metals sector since 2014. There are three main reasons why I believe platinum is a dog that is going to have its day shortly.

First, the technical picture for platinum is starting to look a lot better than it has in a very long time. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the slow stochastic which is a momentum indicator crossed to the upside in July which is a sign that the path of least resistance for the metal is now higher. As the longer-term chart details, each time this metric has crossed higher in or close to oversold territory, a significant rally followed. In 2008, the change in momentum resulted in a rally from $761.80 to $1918.50 three years later. In late 2015, the shift to the upside in momentum took platinum from $812.20 in January 2016 to highs of $1199.50 in August of last year. The first reason to be bullish about the prospects for platinum is that the technical position of the futures market is its best position since January 2016.

The second reason is that platinum remains historically cheap compared to both gold and its closest cousin, palladium. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the platinum minus gold spread shows that the differential between the two metals remains close to an all-time low. The range in the spread since 1974 is a $360 discount to a $1150 premium for the price of platinum compared to gold. Platinum, or “rich man’s gold,” has not traded at a premium to gold since 2014 which is a historical anomaly. A reversion to the mean would take the price of platinum back to a premium to gold. While divergence can last for months or years at times, platinum is cheap on a historical basis when compared to the price of gold. Over recent sessions, the spread has recovered slightly from recent lows. When it comes to platinum’s price relationship with palladium, the metal is also at the cheapest level in years. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the platinum minus palladium spread shows that the differential between the two metals remains at the lowest level since 2001. The range in the spread since 1982 is a $344 discount to a $1600 premium for the price of platinum compared to palladium. At less than $100 per ounce differential, the value proposition for platinum has improved dramatically when it comes to industrial requirements for the precious metal.

The third and final reason why platinum will eventually rally and the dog will turn into a star in the precious metals sector is that the fundamentals for the metal support a higher price when compared to its precious cousins. Often the worst performing commodity within a sector for a period becomes the best in a subsequent period. The price of platinum has been so depressed for so long that a rebound is long overdue at this time. Platinum is one of the rarest precious metals that trade on the futures exchange. There is only around 250 tons of platinum output each year compared with over 2800 tons of annual gold production. Platinum is a metal that occurs deeper in the crust of the earth. Therefore, the production cost of platinum is higher than for gold. Finally, platinum is denser and has a higher melting and boiling point when compared to both gold and palladium. Therefore, on a per ounce produced basis, platinum has many more industrial applications. It is possible and likely probable that those with an industrial requirement for precious metals will increase purchases of platinum compared to palladium because of its value proposition these days. Increasing demand for platinum will lift the price which could entice investment demand back which has been absent for a long time.

Platinum outperformed its precious cousins last week, and it is possible that we could be on the verge of a long overdue turning point for the metal that has traded like a dog in the sector. The old saying says that a man’s best friend is his dog. Platinum could be a best friend to investors and traders who realize that the downside in the metal is limited, the upside explosive as platinum appears to be turning a corner and the path of least resistance on the long-term chart is now higher for a metal with compelling fundamentals.

