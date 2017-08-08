Apple's Q3: Initial Impressions

Company's comments on augmented reality builds on the momentum from June's WWDC, and could usher in the next phase of its ecosystem development.

On Tuesday afternoon, Apple (AAPL) reported Q3 sales which beat top and bottom-line analyst estimates. Here’s a brief run-down.

On almost every metric, Apple landed on the high-end of its prior guidance. Apple reported $45.3B in revenues and quarterly EPS of $1.67. Other income exceeded guidance by close to $90M and the overall tax rate of 22.9% added 2 cents and 5 cents respectively to EPS.

More importantly, Apple Services continues to grow at a tremendous clip, recording $7.22B in revenues for the quarter, which was up 22% year-over-year and 3% sequentially from the last quarter. Services have now entrenched itself as the second largest product category after the iPhone and any incremental revenue essentially falls to the bottom-line given the high-profit margins/non-existent incremental cost.

From a net cash perspective, Apple ended the quarter with its highest “cash on hand” ever, approximately $261.5B. When netted against long-term and current portion of long-term debt, and commercial paper, net cash fell slightly from $158.3B to $152.1B. For perspective, we can see that Apple has been maintaining a net cash level between $140B to $155B in the past few years, which means incremental cash generated from operations have been used to fund the increasing share buybacks and dividends.

The company returned $11.7B in cash to shareholders the past quarter, via dividends and share buybacks. Shares outstanding were reduced by a further 30M shares (46M if we include the recently launched ASR that began in May). Overall there was very little to dislike in Apple's recent quarter.

On the quarterly conference call discussing Q3, we felt it was interesting that CEO Tim Cook made the following statement:

“One of the most exciting and most promising announcements from WWDC was the introduction of ARKit, a new set of tools for developers to create augmented reality apps. It's still early in the beta period, but it's clear that ARKit has captured the imagination of our developer community. We think ARKit will help the most creative minds in the industry tap into the latest computer vision technologies to build engaging content.

We believe augmented reality (AR) has broad mainstream applicability across education, entertainment, interactive gaming, enterprise, and categories we probably haven't even thought of. With hundreds of millions of people actively using iPhone and iPad today, iOS will become the world's biggest augmented reality platform as soon as iOS 11 ships.”

AR will have profound effects on our ability to interact with the world, and as mobile devices become untethered from the smartphone, AR information can be displayed and transmitted on devices of our own choosing. We don’t think it’s a coincidence that Tim Cook spoke of this, and when we also tie his comments into his other recent comments on cars, it makes even more sense. A few months ago, Apple for the first time openly discussed the company's vision for autonomous vehicles (AV's).

Tim Cook's comments on Bloomberg Television in early June highlighted the company's development of "autonomous systems." Mr. Cook stated, "It's a core technology that we view as very important." Likening the effort to "the mother of all AI projects," we couldn't agree more.

We've looked at Apple's AV efforts in a previous article, concluding that Apple's rationale to tackle the development of AVs was largely centered around services. Our thesis is that with the advent of AVs, drivers and passengers will increase their daily "leisure time," freeing-up over an hour of unproductive commuting time and replacing it with media consumption and/or increased work productivity. Moreover, we believe that media consumption or online consumption in general (e.g., online shopping) is elastic, meaning the increase will occur whether it's inside or outside of the AV. If people choose to work more inside the car, they would actually free-up leisure time outside of the car as their work has been completed, thus increasing media consumption at a later time outside of the vehicle.

If we understand this thesis and Apple's foray into AVs, it's then easier to understand Apple's recent push to improve connectivity and introduce AR.

High Sierra / ARKit

In our view, it's unlikely that virtual reality (VR) will play a large role in AVs. For drivers, regulations may still require them to maintain visual awareness, and for passengers, the social aspects of sitting in a car in close proximity with others means AR will likely play a much larger role. AR, whether via glasses, individual screens, or a camera system inside the car will play a prominent role in allowing users to access and interact with content in AVs. We saw the announcement of Apple's High Sierra as supporting AR/VR functions as a step in this direction. The announcement of ARKit was Apple's attempt to begin creating that AR developer base.

As Apple stated in its WWDC in June, the "iOS11 iOS 11 introduces ARKit, a new framework that allows you to easily create unparalleled augmented reality experiences for iPhone and iPad." The ARKit "fuses camera sensor data with motion technology to allow the device to sense how it moves within a room with a high degree of accuracy, and without any additional calibration." This platform can no doubt be expanded to the car once AVs are ready. So the comments in the Q3 call surrounding ARKit is notable. Expect Apple to continue talking about this going forward as it continues to evolve its ecosystem.

Ultimately, operationally and financially, this was a stellar quarter, and as Apple looks forward to a refresh of the iPhone lineup this fall, we could see another inflection point in the stock. We still have (fingers crossed) tax reform/repatriation also on the horizon, so there's another catalyst. In the end though, catalyst or no, Apple is currently firing on all cylinders.

