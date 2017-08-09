Oil Auctions Replace Tenders - Another Nail In OPEC's Coffin

Many of us who trade oil futures, options, ETF/ETN vehicles, or oil-related equities watch the daily price of the energy commodity like hawks. The fact is that the price of oil impacts many market assets. In the world of stocks, it is hard to find a company where oil does not affect the cost of goods sold of its products. In debt markets, oil is a commodity that often affects the inflation rate, which can alter interest rate levels and bond prices. In the world of currencies, the price of oil can cause the level of a foreign exchange level in a producing or consuming currency to change, sometimes dramatically. And even in the commodities markets, oil is often the energy that powers the extraction process of metals, minerals, and the farm equipment that is necessary for the process of growing agricultural products.

Many of us watch the price of futures contracts that trade on the NYMEX or Brent exchange to monitor the price of the energy commodity. However, the futures prices are derivatives of the physical market in crude oil which has traditionally operated with long-term contracts or tenders for physical cargo of oil that travel around the world. The tender system appears to be changing these days, and some countries that sell their oil on the world market are making use of auctions that seem to be more effective and efficient when it comes to getting the best price for their output.

Technological advances make auctions more efficient than the tender process

Auctioning crude oil on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) is becoming a lot more popular with producers these days. According to the DME, "Auctions aim to provide commodity market participants with the flexibility to buy and sell physical commodities via an electronic auction system. This offers customers the advantage of a transparent platform to trade commodities for immediate delivery." The bottom line, according to the DME, is the auction market for crude oil improves transparency. Auctions are audit-friendly, allow of a wider base of participants, provide immediate access to all participants, support benchmark development, help the seller maintain control, and operate on seven days a week and twenty-four hours a day basis.

Until the DME introduced the physical auction market, most oil producers tracked the most influential OPEC member, Saudi Arabia, to help set the price of their crude oil. However, with oil prices lower, U.S. shale crude eating into market share, and OPEC's position in the world weakened, many producers are looking for new ways to sell their crude oil with a high degree of transparency and more options when it comes to buyers. The tender system operates in darkness, as sellers need reach out to buyers and the process of selling oil is often time-consuming, which creates problems as the price is moving higher and lower throughout the trading day. Auctions allow for a wider addressable market and a shorter time frame for sales. The electronic auction platform at the DME is starting to attract significant sellers. In April, Iraq sold its first-ever physical cargo on the platform, and Malaysia has been active on the DME auction market. There are some issues for producers when it comes to restrictions on destinations. The DME system calls for sellers to provide details on the type of crude, quantity, delivery and other specifications, such as the floor price, date, and duration of the auction. Only registered buyers are eligible to participate in the process, which does not reveal the identity of buyers and sellers but does spell out price offers to add transparency to the selling and buying process. When compared to tenders, the auctions can take place in a few minutes as opposed to hours or even days. Additionally, the price data trail creates significant value added to the process for buyers and sellers alike. The bottom line is the electronic auctions will make the process more efficient, thanks to technology.

Futures reflect the physical market

Derivative instruments like forward contracts, swaps, futures, options on futures, and ETF/ETN products all attempt to reflect the physical market for a commodity. Think of the world of commodities as a pyramid with the physical on the top and the derivatives underneath, all attempting to mimic the price action in the market where a seller transacts with a buyer to establish the cash market price. In the world of futures, since buyers and sellers can take or make delivery on long and short positions, the smooth convergence of futures and physical prices during the delivery period is perhaps the most significant reason why consumers and producers use futures for hedging purposes. Therefore, because of the ability to make delivery, forwards, swaps, and futures are just below the physical on the pyramid. Other derivatives like options and ETF/ETN products depend on the futures, so they are lower down on the pyramid, as they depend on price action in other derivatives for their pricing.

The futures markets always have one eye on what is going on in the physical, therefore the technological advance via the auction process that yields concrete data is likely to lead to better tracking by the futures markets around the world.

A sign of the loss of Saudi influence

The auction process is likely to diminish the influence and control of the world’s leading Middle Eastern producer, Saudi Arabia, in the international crude oil market. The Saudis, in their Vision 2030, have told the world they intend to diversify their economy away from petroleum in the years ahead. Perhaps the first step in this process will be the initial public offering of Aramco shares in 2018 to capitalize their sovereign wealth fund. As the Saudis move away from a petroleum-based economy, the auction system will replace and improve upon former pricing that depended on the leading nation within OPEC. At the same time, auctioning crude oil through the DME is yet another sign of the demise of the international oil cartel.

Another sign of OPEC's demise

OPEC's importance in the world of oil has been on the decline, and the cartel's response to falling oil prices from June 2014 through 2016 was responsible for its demise as an effective cartel, making it just another international trade organization. The Saudis led OPEC down a road to its extinction when they decided to increase volume in response to the expanding U.S. shale production. However, technological advances in extraction of the energy commodity caused production costs to decline, and OPEC found itself fighting against itself in many ways. When the price of crude oil fell to $26.05 per barrel in February 2016, the economic pressure on the oil producing nations became so intense that many were teetering on the edge of financial disaster. The cartel reached out to Russia, which is not a member of OPEC, to help negotiate the first production cut in nine years by mediating conflicts between Iran and the Saudis, which took effect in January 2017. The price of oil rallied back to $50 per barrel as a result of Russian intervention, and the influence of the cartel has declined dramatically.

When it comes to the sale of physical crude oil around the world, the auction process will further detract from the cartel's influence, as member and non-member nations will not need to depend on information or data from Saudi Arabia for pricing. The power in the international oil market has evolved away from OPEC and Saudi Arabia to a triad of producers, including the Saudis, Russians, and the United States, where shale oil could cause the daily output to climb to the 10 million barrel per day level in 2018.

The Chinese rule on the consumer side

Meanwhile, it is likely that the biggest and most influential user of the auction system on the consumer side of the process will be the world’s leading consumer of all commodities, the Chinese. China has the world's biggest population at just under 1.4 billion, and it continues to experience economic growth to the tune of over 6% per annum. The country needs ever-increasing amounts of commodities, including crude oil, which powers infrastructure building in the Asian nation. When the price of oil fell to lows in February 2016, China was a consistent buyer to build the strategic petroleum reserves.

Technology has changed many aspects of the markets over the past two decades. The days of pit trading are over, as electronic execution of trades has increased access to the market and transparency on a round-the-clock basis. Technology has also caused output costs to drop and has improved the flow of commodities from production to consumption sites around the world. In the world of crude oil, the auction system is likely to quickly replace the old-fashioned tender system, which is just the next step in the maturation of the markets. Auctions are likely to improve the synergies between the physical and derivative markets, as they will shorten the time for convergence between the two and could even increase volume during the auction process. At the same time, the auction process could be another nail in OPEC's coffin and could have significant ramifications for other raw material markets around the world.

