Chesapeake Energy Q2, State Of The Company By The Numbers: Balance Sheet

This is our second of three installments covering Chesapeake Energy's Q2 results.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

On Friday, Aug. 3, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) released its Q2 2017 financial results to investors. In our first article of this three-part installment series, "Chesapeake Energy Q2 - State Of The Company By The Numbers," we examined CHK's income statement. In this next article, we take a look at Chesapeake's Q2 balance sheet. For context, we compare the latest results to past balance sheet items in an effort to tell Chesapeake's full financial narrative. Chesapeake's Q2 financial releases can be found here.

Current Assets

Starting with current assets, Chesapeake has continued to burn cash. Cash and equivalents has fallen from $249M last quarter to nearly nothing -- $13M. The following graph depicts Chesapeake's relevant current assets over time. The light blue line depicts cash and equivalents, the green line depicts accounts receivable, the dark blue line depicts total current assets, and the yellow line depicts Chesapeake's share price.

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Notice that since the crash in 2014, the share price has moved nearly in lock-step with cash and equivalents. With Chesapeake, it appears that investor's liquidity concerns continue to rule the day. Note that cash increased considerably on Q4 2016. This was due to asset sales. Due to Chesapeake's current cash situation, more asset sales will likely be on the table, and/or draws from its revolving credit facility.

Property, Plant, and Equipment (PPE)

Moving to property plant and equipment, impairment charges have finally stopped destroying Chesapeake's balance sheet. PPE is depicted in light blue, accumulated depreciation is depicted in orange, net PPE is depicted in grey, and Chesapeake's share price is depicted in yellow.

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

As mentioned on our income statement analysis, roughly $22B in asset value has been erased from Chesapeake's balance sheet due to impairment charges (and written off on the balance sheet as accumulated depreciation). These charges have stabilized as oil and gas prices have stabilized.

Total Assets

Total assets stand at just $11.92B, up slightly from $11.70B last quarter. Total assets seem to have stabilized at these levels. The grey line depicts Chesapeake's total assets, the blue line depicts Chesapeake's stock price. Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Note that, historically, investors have not always responded favorably to all-out increases in assets.

Current Liabilities

Chesapeake has continued to shrink its carried current liabilities. While overall a good sign that the company has been paying its bills -- this does not lend well to impressive cash flow numbers (more on that in our next article). Total current liabilities are depicted in green, other current liabilities in brown, accounts payable in orange, and short-term debt in blue.

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Noncurrent Liabilities

Noncurrent liabilities have steadily increased from a temporary bottom in Q2 2016. Most of Chesapeake's noncurrent liabilities rest in long-term debt, currently standing at roughly $10B. Long-term debt is depicted in blue, total noncurrent liabilities are depicted in grey, and Chesapeake's share price is depicted in yellow.

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Chesapeake's management team has done a good job reducing long-term debt since the oil crash. However, based on the historic trend, long-term debt has already been steadily decreasing since Q3 2012. The latest rises in long-term debt reflect a troubling picture of a continuing cash crunch, and fly in contrary to management's consistent narrative of reducing long-term debt.

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities continue to trend down for Chesapeake. The following graph depicts total liabilities in grey and Chesapeake's share price in yellow.

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Equity and Asset Ownership

The following graph depicts retained earnings in light blue, total common equity in dark blue, total and preferred equity in green, common stock outstanding in grey, and Chesapeake's share price in yellow:

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Common stock equity dropped below $0 in Q4 2015, reaching a bottom in Q3 2016 due to huge negative retained earnings mostly from impairment charges. Since then, equity has steadily risen but remains negative. The bottom line is, the bank and bond holders owns Chesapeake's assets. In the follow graph, total assets are depicted in red, shareholder's equity in grey, and Chesapeake's share price is depicted in yellow:

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Again, notice that shareholder's equity lies below $0.

Conclusion

From a balance sheet standpoint, Chesapeake posted decent Q2 results and continues to recover from the carnage recorded last year. However, the market has reacted negatively to Chesapeake's results, reflected in the stock price's substantial divergence from the company's recovery in earnings. This is likely due to balance sheet and cash flow artifacts that have kept institutional investors on the sidelines. The banks and bond holders own Chesapeake. Therefore, Chesapeake's stock is worthless to investors unless the company can record real cash earnings to pay down debt and fund capex. Cash and capex will be discussed in our next installment when we cover Chesapeake's cash flow statement. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.