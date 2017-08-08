Landauer's (LDR) CEO Mike Kaminski on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Landauer, Inc. (NYSE:LDR)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Daniel Fujii - CFO

Mike Kaminski - President & CEO

Analysts

Mitra Ramgopal - Sidoti

Kurt Kemper - Hilliard Lyons

Daniel Fujii

Thank you, Takia. Good afternoon. I'm pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings conference call. With me on the call today is Mike Kaminski, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

By now, you've had the opportunity to review the press release and perhaps the 10-Q which we issued today, a copy of which you can find on the company's website at landauer.com. In addition, we have posted our quarterly results slide deck that highlights key activities and accomplishments related to the quarter.

On today's call, we'll provide a review of our financial results for the fiscal third quarter and then move to the question-and-answer portion of the call to address any specific questions you have.

Please refer to the complete Safe Harbor statements contained within the press release, as well as the information contained in the company's annual 10-K report and other reports filed with the SEC by the company.

Please refer to the complete Safe Harbor statements contained within the press release, as well as the information contained in the company's annual 10-K report and other reports filed with the SEC by the company.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Kaminski. Mike?

Mike Kaminski

Thank you, Dan. Good afternoon, everyone. I'll begin with a few high level comments on our financials, and strategic initiatives, and the turn the call back over to Dan to go through the financial results in more detail.

I'll continue to focus my financial comments on the pro forma results excluding the impact from the sale of our medical products business last year and foreign currency in order to provide a more relevant comparison of our business trends.

Using this methodology, revenue for the quarter was $39.9 million, up 8% from the same period last year. The key drivers of revenue increase in the quarter were primarily our recurring revenue service lines. Our recurring revenues grew 8.8% for the quarter led by imaging physics which grew 15%.

In our non-recurring revenue businesses, we did ship the final phase of the Army reserve order which contributed to strong margins in the quarter and for year-to-date numbers. We continue to experience a softening of our Medical Physics Commissioning business offset by the growth rate in our non-recurring revenue and overall Medical Physics growth in the quarter.

Gross profit in the quarter was up 11.4% over prior year reflecting our continued focus on implementing lean processes along with the strong margins associated with the military shipment in the quarter.

Operating income in quarter was $8.6 million up 14.2% from 2016. The operating income does reflect additional headcount and expenses associated with the Verifii commercialization efforts, along with increased operating expenses for our annual incentive plan accrual and professional fees.

Our year-to-date results reflect the same strong performance of the quarter. The first nine months of fiscal 2017 revenue are $116 million up 9.5% from prior year, the gross profit for the first nine months is $61.2 million up 13% and the operating income for the first nine months is $24 million up 19.1%.

Strong performance for the first nine months reflects our continued growth in the recurring revenue service lines, a shipment of the military kits and the continuation of process improvements and expense control.

We're pleased with the financial results for the first nine months of the year but recognize that even though recurring revenue lines were up year-to-date. The non-recurring revenue for the first nine months was especially strong compared to last year. This along with two one-time tax benefits have contributed to a strong income statement for the year.

Now turning to our strategic initiatives. The Verifii Dosimeter is still on track for a controlled commercial launch in the back half of the calendar year. The reason I continue to emphasize a controlled launch is to point out that we're planning a deliberate and focused rollout to assure that all aspects of the product platform and support systems one of the highest quality and exceed customer expectations.

I'll continue to remind everyone of the strategy so that we establish proper expectations in the Verifii adoption curve. In the quarter, the Verifii team was focused on the establishment of commercial processes in our business model, submitting the product for regulatory approval and expanding the test of our dosimeter in the market. Additionally we continue to acquire an onboard the skills needed to fully build out the infrastructure required to report and manage dose on the digital platform.

We're also pleased to announce that we pass the MATLAB performance testing on the Verifii dosimeter which is a key milestone in our roadmap to launch the product this calendar year.

On the customer front, we continue to receive positive feedback from the customers exposed to the platform in the market and our test sites. We recently attended the Annual Health Physics Society meeting and we continue to believe there's a growing market interest across different market segments to the digital dosimeter which simplifies the dose collection process.

Now turning to imaging physics, our second strategic initiative. In this service area we are driving two topline growth initiatives. First we're growing our market share in local QC or core physics services. This service line grew 9% in the quarter over prior year.

Second, we continue to expand our remote physics services focused on patient dose. This service line which we also refer to as informatics offering grew 100% in the quarter over prior year. We booked 1 million and new contracts in the quarter for imaging physics. These new contracts were for both core physics and remote services or informatics services as we refer to. We expect these contracts to commence in the next 90 days position us well to continue the growth in 2018.

While we're continuing to grow market share and core physics, there's room for improvement in the operating margins in the segment. In this regard, our new product teams have been working on the software platform that would enable us to standardize all core data collection resulting in a reduction of data collection time and the corresponding customer downtime.

Improvement in the data collection quality and the acceleration of reporting cycle times for customers. This platform is called a fast tool and we started rolling this out to our physicists in the CT modality during the quarter. We expect the majority of the modalities to completed by the end of 2018 resulting in improvement of our field efficiencies.

Second area of focus for imaging physics is to extend our remote service offering which has much higher margins. In this segment, we continue to focus on a clinical dose optimization service for patient informatics products which we also refer to as CDOS. The same new product team is working on a fast tool is also developing the next generation CDOS product which we're targeting to launch in the first half of 2018.

The improvement in our field efficiency for core physics through the fast tool, as well as expanding our remote physics offering is expected to contribute to an improvement in operating income for this service line over time. We're optimistic that both of our topline imaging physics initiatives will position us to continue to grow in this $400 million market segment where today we have less than 5% market share.

In summary we're pleased with the financial performance for the first nine months and more importantly we continue to make progress in our strategic initiatives to digitally transform our service offerings which we believe will improve our recurring revenue growth rate and margins as these service lines reach full potential.

With that, let me turn the call back over to Dan to discuss the financial results in more detail.

Daniel Fujii

Thank you, Mike.

Before I begin my comments in the quarter, as a reminder we completed the divestiture of our medical products business in May of 2017. This divestiture did not qualify for discontinued operations accounting. Therefore, in accordance with GAAP, all of the historical financial results of the Medical Products division are fully reflected in the income statements included in our 10-Q.

In order to allow for a more direct year-over-year comparison of our core business, we have provided certain metrics excluding the results for this business. The press release that we issued this afternoon, as well as our slide presentation includes tables that provide a pro forma adjustment of these comparable metrics.

Overall, we are pleased with the third quarter results and a positive momentum for the first half of the year continued throughout the third quarter. Capital sales for the first three quarters have been strong and in line with our expectations and we have been disciplined in our expense management.

Reported revenues in the third quarter were $39.9 million, an increase of 5.3% compared to the third quarter of 2016. Excluding the divested and medical products business, pro forma revenues increased approximately 8% over the prior-year period.

Reported radiation measurement revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $29.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 7.6% over the prior-year period driven by a $700,000 increase in military revenues.

As discussed previously, we were awarded a military order from the National Guard last year. We completed shipments on this order during the third quarter. While we continue to pursue orders for our RadWatch products, there are currently no open contracts or purchase orders for military products.

International revenues grew approximately 7% year-over-year. Foreign currency rates do not have a significant impact on revenues compared to the prior-year period. Revenues in the Medical Physics segment increased 7% versus the prior year driven by a 15% growth in imaging physics services which continues to show strong demand.

In addition, therapy physics revenue increased 13%. Commissioning revenues decreased $500,000 compared to the prior-year period. As we've discussed on previous calls, revenues related to commissioning projects can vary significantly each quarter due to the episodic nature of these services.

Reported operating income for the third quarter of 2017 was $8.6 million compared with $7.7 million last year. Consolidated operating income margin was 21.5% compared to 20.4% in the third quarter of 2016.

Operating income was positively impacted by the profit margin on the military sales recognized in the quarter. Net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $6.4 million compared to $7.3 million in the prior-year period. The decrease in net income was driven by the non-recurring $1.7 million post-tax gain on sale of the medical products business that was divested last year.

This decrease in net income was partially offset by stronger operating margins, higher equity earnings from joint ventures, and a lower effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate decreased from 31.3% in the third quarter of 2016 to 27.5% in the third quarter of 2017 due primarily to a one-time benefit resulting from the release of uncertain tax positions. In addition, the mix of taxable earnings between jurisdictions was favorable this quarter.

At our prior calls, we discussed the opportunity for us to carry forward the tax benefits related to the medical products divestiture for several years. During the third quarter, we decided to accelerate the cash tax benefits from the divestiture by caring back a net operating losses to prior tax years. We expect to collect approximately $7 million by caring back these net operating losses.

On a GAAP basis, earnings per diluted share were $0.66 for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $0.76 in the prior-year period. Earnings per share were higher in the prior-year due to the one-time gain from the divested business. Excluding the gain on divestiture, pro forma EPS increased approximately 14% year-over-year.

Turning to the statement of cash flows, we continue to report strong cash flow metrics on a year-to-date basis. Cash provided by operations was $32 million compared to $22.2 million in the prior-year. The increase was due primarily to growth in radiation measurement revenues, lower cash interest payments on long-term borrowings, and favorable changes in working capital accounts.

Our capital spending of $7 million have been focused primarily on supporting IT projects related to our Verifii digital dosimetry platform. We have paid down $8.5 million of debt this year. As we discussed in our previous calls, we are holding off repeat in cash from our foreign locations and so we can evaluate the potential tax reform in the United States. We currently have approximately $11 million of cash outside of the United States.

Last month we entered into the second amended and restated credit agreement to extend the maturity date to July 2022 and to reduce revolving facility to $125 million. Additional details are available in the Form 8-K that we filed last month.

Finally regarding our fiscal 2017 outlook, as you may have seen in our release we affirmed our previous revenue guidance and raised our expectation for EPS. Revenue for the first three quarters has been in line with our expectations and we are on pace to achieve our full year revenue guidance of $149 million to $154 million.

In terms of EPS, we now expect to achieve a $1.81 to $1.87 per share for the full-year up from our previous range of $1.65 to $.71. The revised earnings per share guidance reflects the company’s strong margins in the first three quarters of fiscal 2017 driven by the shipment of large military orders and continued cost control efforts.

Earnings per share for the first nine months of the year have been positively impacted by a one-time tax benefit and by equity earnings at our joint ventures that were favorably impacted by capital sales. The fourth quarter expectations are consistent with prior statements reflecting minimal capital shipments and an increase in non-recurring expenses associated with the Verifii launch, as well an increase in incentive accruals.

Overall we are pleased with the financial results and execution of our strategic initiatives for the first three quarters of our fiscal 2017.

Takia, this concludes our opening remarks. So at this point, please open the lines for the Q&A session.

Mitra Ramgopal

Just wondering if you get some more color regarding the expectations for Verifii. It sounds we are on track for launch this year. I assume not as bad as in the fourth quarter and tell us of any contribution is pretty much - going to start more or less in 1Q '18 - fiscal '18.

Daniel Fujii

Correct. Our expectation is revenue be at minimum in '18 - early '18 and the first quarter '18 and we‘re really walk us to make sure we got it right. So, we’re kind of a conservative approach to make sure we don't - we get the infrastructure right, processing right, and obviously we think the big thing here is to make sure we protect the brand Landauer as we rollout the new platform because it’s got such a great potential.

Mitra Ramgopal

Right and when should we start looking for maybe the investments and start coming down, is that more likely in the second half of fiscal 2018 or maybe fiscal 2019?

Mike Kaminski

Mitra look we’re laying out some plans. Now there is - we’re looking at opportunities to continue to advance the platform. So what will do - if you don’t mind is probably layout that more detail as we talk in December, as we look out over 2018 and in a way - we have the plans now we’re refining the exact spending by quarter and we’ll address that one if we get together in December.

Mitra Ramgopal

And then regarding the military orders I know it's always hard to get visibility, I was wondering if you had any updates in terms of potentially getting some new business based on the new administration?

Mike Kaminski

Yes, we've spent reasonable amount of time talking to the Army and through the process and DC. Obviously the administration now is pretty bullish on the military and I believe the appropriation bill is up considerably from prior years.

My understanding is that in the fall that will go through the normal cycle of Senate approval center and so from that you would expect that - we’ll see the alignment of spending to appropriations occur early calendar year 2018 and so until that time we won't have a great visibility.

We feel very good because obviously there is half the active Army is still out not fielded. We’ve gone and just talked about the benefit of getting everybody standardized on one platform and that's about 2,500 kids which is roughly about the same size as the active guard or the Army guard order that we just saw over the last two years.

Mitra Ramgopal

I know if you look back at this quarter or even the last quarter in terms of JV income, it's certainly been pretty significant versus the year ago, I was wondering how do you see that going forward also?

Daniel Fujii

We had almost $1 million of additional benefit to our income than we would normally see. So this is an item that - it has historical run rate of high $1 million approaching $2 million for a full year period. So that will give a idea that of that magnitude that happened just in one quarter.

And this is benefited from the two items one it's our military sales, so once that goes through one of our joint ventures they also have income as well. So we have a pick up now and for ourselves but on their side and into our Japanese joint venture has been stocking their fleet of dosimeters and that stocking has completed this quarter as well.

So those are two capital drivers that not only they impact us but then they also flow through the equity income line item as well.

Mitra Ramgopal

And Dan again quickly on the tax benefit, I don’t know if you’re able to quantify that or should we just assume most of the differential is really just from that in terms of year-over-year tax rate?

Daniel Fujii

Year-over-year it's about $600,000.

Mitra Ramgopal

Okay.

Daniel Fujii

And keep mind it’s a distinct item for the quarter so are fully we do expect – correct, we have to record that distinct in Q3 so we expect our fourth quarter to go back up again to a normal rate.

Mitra Ramgopal

So the 3Q benefit is about 600?

Daniel Fujii

That’s correct.

Kurt Kemper

Just kind of looking at radiation measurement, I was wondering if you get any detail or general statements about the strong domestic service growth?

Mike Kaminski

Yes, it’s really two parts one is a price increase so the price increases that we would have - put through a year ago are flowing through now. Our typical run rate for the full year has been in the low single digits of organic growth due to pricing so that's really been in the 2% to 3% range.

The other dynamic is if our customers lose their badges, we charge them a fee for that and that’s a very hard to predict item and that has happened to be a very large benefit of about $400,000 to $500,000 this quarter.

Kurt Kemper

And military?

Mike Kaminski

Yes and then military from a products sales standpoint military would be the big driver for the overall domestic increase. And the military sales quarter-over-quarter were $700,000 higher.

Kurt Kemper

And then it seem like - forget the number, but the international growth is pretty strong for the segments as well can you give any detail there?

Mike Kaminski

International have had - there is different geographies that have had a very nice year. So that - Australia it’s about 8% - 8% up for the year all of that largely of service.

Daniel Fujii

Throughout the participants.

Mike Kaminski

Yes, so some participant market share growth and then certain geographies have had a stronger year than others. So we’ll see some geographic differences between that but in general for the last few years we’ve tracked mid single digit internationally, it usually just market - their ability to continue to see a little bit of price in market share every year.

Kurt Kemper

And the professional fees you pointed out - was that kind of one time issue or was that related to verify and should be ongoing?

Daniel Fujii

Yes for the quarter you can do that as a one-time item. We had abnormally lower fees about a year ago and more normal fees this year. So, I would say just a comparator I would view that as a one-time comparator.

Kurt Kemper

And then last question, I know obviously you're focused on continued debt reduction and to verify investment. Longer term have you all really thought about where the dividend payout ratio should be once verifies fully out in the market and you're at a comfortable debt level?

Mike Kaminski

The board talks about that every quarter, so they do review the dividend policy - and obviously they look at the capital needs of the company and the dividends as part of that. So I would say that's an ongoing item that the board keeps close tabs on.

Daniel Fujii

Thank you for your time today. We appreciate your support of Landauer. This concludes today's conference call.

Mike Kaminski

Thank you.

