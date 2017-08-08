Double-Digit Dividend - Is It Safe?

I have always been interested to see what kind of articles are trending here on Seeking Alpha. Those that have a headline mentioning what can be described as high dividends seem to be of great interest to readers. When was the last time you opened the home page of SA and were unable to find an article on some high dividend stock not trending?

Who does not want double-digit dividend? Thanks to monetary authorities having kept interest close to zero for a very long time, everybody that has anything to invest is hungry for yield. I came across an article by Fredrik Arnold, written 19 April 2017, titled "Industrials Sector Ships & Sales & Seating Dogs For April." The author defines dividend dogs as stocks that pay reliable and repeating dividends. In other words, a great return on investment. However, I believe not enough attention is given to the possibility that the investor in fact may not get a return of his entire investment.

On top of the list was an infrastructure company called Hopewell Infrastructure (OTCPK:HHILY), trading over the counter, as an ADR. It’s main listing is on the Hong Kong stock exchange, and it’s business is to build and operate expressways in Guangdong province of China.

Source : Seeking Alpha 7, Aug 2017

It was spun off from its main company Hopewell Holding (HK listing code: 54) which is controled by Mr. Gordon Wu and his family. Why is Gordon Wu so generous that he pays out 11.13% dividend on average, or as SA author Fredrik Arnold pointed out, 15%?

Source : HHILY Annual reports

Obviously, controlling 67% of the company they get the bulk of the dividend. Nevertheless quite a lot of it gets paid out to minority shareholders too. Is it because he is a noble gentleman who thinks that all shareholders should be rewarded well? It could be. I certainly have nothing against the man, but I think as an investor we need to dig deeper and find out if there could be other reasons? After all, he could borrow at roughly 2 to 3% so why pay three times more to use shareholders funds to finance his venture?

There are logical reasons for most things. Once you start to dig, you will get a deeper understanding. From the prospectus of their IPO, we learned the following:

In ten years time, HHILY will have to hand over the assets to the provincial government of China for free. No compensation is to be given.

HHILY's parent company, Hopewell Holding in Hong Kong, is mostly a real estate investment and development company. Their biggest project at the moment is to build a mega skyscraper next to their head office at Hopewell Centre. This new skyscraper is called Hopewell Centre II

The company announced in May of 2017 that the time to complete the Hopewell Centre II will be delayed from 2018, which was earlier indicated, to a new hopeful delivery of 2021. The cost to build this skyscraper had initially been budget to HK$ 9 Billion, which is USD1.16 Billion.

Conclusion

I believe their reason for paying out basically all the free cash flow from HHILY is because they need to fill the parent company's coffers with money to pay for a costly project. They will also want to take back, in the form of dividend, all the money they have invested in these toll roads.

Therefore, my concern is not so much whether the dividend is safe. In all likelihood it is. However, since HHILY's only assets are these toll roads, which ultimately has to be handed back to the provincial government, I do believe that the value of the shares in this ADR will go down. Timeframe is obviously difficult to predict. It could take close to ten years for this to materialize. Those looking for a short term trade, should not worry, but this is not a stock for long term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.