Vivint Solar's (VSLR) CEO David Bywater on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Rob Kain - VP, IR

David Bywater - CEO

Dana Russell - CFO

Analysts

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Vishal Shah - Deutsche Bank

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Rob Kain

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Vivint Solar's second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining me today to talk about our financial results are David Bywater, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dana Russell, our Chief Financial Officer.

This call is being webcast and a supplemental investor deck is available on the Investor Relations section of the Vivint Solar website at investors.vivintsolar.com. In addition, we will be discussing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. We have provided non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations in our earnings press release that was issued earlier today, and this press release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Please note that a replay of this call will be available within a few hours of the call today and available until August 31, 2017. After management's remarks, we will host a Q&A session.

With that, I'll turn the call over to David.

David Bywater

Thank you, Rob, and good afternoon, everyone.

Let me begin my prepared remarks by saying how pleased I am that the company continues to make strong progress toward the key objectives we've laid out over the last year. We continue to be laser-focused on making Vivint Solar the most sustainable and well-run residential solar company in the market.

We continue to make and execute on decisions that we believe best position our company for long-term success with an emphasis on buildings profitable solar systems that delight our customers and return value to our shareholders.

This will continue to be our priority as we go forward. We continue to adapt to changing market conditions, evolving technology, regulatory considerations and of course competition. We firmly believe that we are making strong progress on all fronts and we'll make the necessary adjustments going forward to capitalize on the vast opportunities of the residential solar marketplace.

We delivered a solid second quarter in 2017 and met or exceeded the financial and operational guidance we provided during our first quarter conference call. Our operational efficiency, sales momentum, financial metrics and employee engagement, continue to improve and I am pleased with the progress we're making. We feel good about the second quarter and are excited about the direction that the company is headed.

Before Dana elaborates on our Q2 performance, let me highlight a few initiatives that I'm particularly pleased with. Over the past 12 months, we have invested heavily in the management, oversight, compensation incentives and processes that we believe make us the best in the industry and the number one choice for quality, residential solar assets.

Although this investment is substantial, we continue to become more efficient and pride ourselves in striving to deliver the very best the industry has to offer. Although our processes been disciplined, it has been anything but slow.

We've made major changes on a number of fronts while continuing to meet our financial and operational objectives. Key among these changes have been our ongoing commitment to reach our goal of having 30% of our installs be system sales.

We've worked hard to ensure our tools, training and support enabled us in a customer-centric manner and one that allows us to address what we believe to be the equilibrium point for the market. We now see almost all of our sales force successfully selling systems in every market.

This added option for customers has allowed our sales force to be more relevant across all customers and more responsive to the needs to go solar via system sales or PPAs. It has also been a significant source of upfront cash influx for the company.

In early June, we also rolled out a companywide change in our selling processes, both from a technical automation perspective as well as fundamental ways of working with customers to process the sale and installation of a solar system.

Our IT, sales and operations organizations did a tremendous job and have worked tirelessly to implement these new processes. This effort has created a much better customer experience. Customers now have more clarity and an expedited process to understand how their systems look and perform.

We now are able to validate the customer's intent, much earlier in the sales process, enabling us to spend fewer resources and therefore lowering our overall cost structure. These changes further improve our integrated processes, allowing us to carefully control the customer experience from beginning to end and do so faster than our traditional process, which further delights the customers.

And effort this large does cause some disruption, but believe the advantages of changing the process significantly outweigh the short-term costs. As the sales force continues to adjust this new process, we have seen sales productivity levels rebound over the past few weeks and the feedback from the sales force and customers has been overwhelmingly positive.

This was a core sales, IT and operational priority that we are glad is now behind us as we accelerate towards the future and I'm very proud of what our team has done in a relatively short time.

Let me share why I am bullish about our current momentum and why I believe our future prospects are bright. We've seen a lot of growth throughout the first half of the year in our active salesforce, which is now up 18% from the first quarter and up over 40% from our low point in October of 2016.

The efforts to recruit and train these new resources has been a heavy lift for the organization, along with adjusting to our new sales process and a heavy push to get system sales adopted across the entire organization.

However, the current run rate of upfront sales activity of new accounts generated, completed customer welcome calls and permits being submitted continue to improve rapidly from what we saw in June post the switch. As these trends continue to mature, we fully expect stronger bookings and installs as the year progresses.

In addition, we are seeing our pilot dealer program with Vivint Smart Home take hold. Vivint Smart Home now has a dedicated organization and growing sales force that sells Vivint Solar year-round, not just during the summer months. This incremental growth has largely happened over the past few months and we expect this collaboration will continue to grow over time and benefit both organizations.

Our Vivint Smart Home dealer is now producing approximately 5% of our volume and we fully expect this to increase materially over the balance of the year and beyond.

I want to continue to emphasize our focus on return on investment in the path to profitability and highlight another key initiative that we are extremely focused on. We continue to believe that high-margin markets like California, New Jersey and Massachusetts are critical to our success and continue to focus differently on growing in these high profit markets.

For example, we have materially grown our business in California and I am pleased to say our headcount increases are disproportionate to this market. We've added more sales professionals in California than any other market. This increase in sales activity has produced results with California being a higher percentage of overall business than any time in the past year.

We expect to continue to see strength in our California expansion in the coming quarters. We will also continue to expand differentially in all of our highest margin markets.

The residential solar market in the United States is large and largely untapped. Solar is fast becoming a mainstream energy source for Americans who want to embrace clean power, positively impact the environment and enjoy greater energy independence.

Over time we believe more markets will become available as we drive additional benefits from operational efficiencies, see lower material costs and likely see rising cost of traditional power sources. We recognizes that some markets are not feasible today and some homes in markets that are generally great for solar will not meet our criteria to be financially and physically sound investments.

We will continue to be disciplined in our selection of which markets we enter, when we enter them and which customers we will sell solar to, to ensure we achieve meaningfully financial returns.

In addition to recently entering into some new states, we've also expanded our product offering to include home energy storage through a strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz Energy. Per our joint press announcements earlier in Q2, both Vivint Solar and Mercedes-Benz Energy are excited about this partnership that allows us to collaborate on bringing energy storage and rooftop solar together, to allow customers to have more control over the renewable energy their systems generate.

This product expansion further enables our ability to help customers have the most efficient generation of Vivint Solar energy, the most optimal consumption of energy via Vivid Smart Home and now storage via Mercedes-Benz Energy. As we continue to develop and refine this ecosystem, we believe we will deliver best-in-class solutions to the U.S. residential solar market.

The direct-to-home model is the foundation of our customer acquisition process and we are beginning to enhance it with additional routes to market. This is our partnership with Vivid Smart Home, a presence in retail outlets through kiosk and a growing inside sales organization.

We believe these additional channels will enhance our ability to attract customers and provide attractive returns. All these channels are relatively new for us. They generate 10% of our leads in the second quarter and we expect this to grow in the future. We are thrilled with his overall change in the organization, the acquisition of new talent associated with these positions and the position we have in our target markets.

In summary, we continue to make solid progress to make Vivint Solar into the strongest residential solar provider in the market. Our operations continue to be more efficient while exhibiting even higher standards of quality installations. Our sales process continues to be optimized, resulting in a more efficient sales approach, happier customers and happier sales reps.

Our direct-to-home sales force continues to expand at a strong rate and we are beginning to diversify another channels in a cost-effective manner. We continue to improve how we intelligently price by market and product.

Our mix of sales system sales is now a material part of our product mix and is in every market. Our volume continues to shift towards our highest margin markets and we continue to innovate and differentiate Vivint Solar from our competitors.

As we continue to do these things in a consistent manner, we are seeing the efforts bear fruit. Most importantly, our cost per watt continues to drop. Our cash needs continue to decline, our unit economics continue to improve across our portfolio, our customer experience and satisfaction is measured by the net promoter score continues to improve. We see our employee base become even more engaged and more loyal and our sales momentum will accelerate.

Over the coming quarters, I believe we'll continue to grow and the positive impacts that it brings to enable long-term success and sustainability. I'm excited by the foundation we have built and I'm optimistic for the future. I'm grateful for all of our employees, shareholders and customers for their support what we stand for at Vivint Solar.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dana.

Dana Russell

Thank you, David. In the second quarter, we install 47 megawatts, which was toward the upper end of our guidance. Our cost per watt for the second quarter was $2.88. This is better than our guidance for the quarter and $0.10 lower than last quarter.

Our improving unit economics are due primarily to our continued focus on operational excellence within our install organization and continued price declines for equipment. We continue to focus our selling efforts in key markets and as we discussed last quarter, we continue to make progress on delivering strong economics for the assets we build and retain ownership in.

Our average PPA rate in the second quarter of 2017 was approximately $0.143 compared to the average PPA rate from the second quarter of 2016 of $0.127, a 13% year-over-year increase.

We're also making strides to deliver systems to customers who prefer to own their own systems. In the second quarter, our system sales were 10.4 megawatts representing approximately 22% of our total installation volume compared to approximately 19% in the first quarter and 14% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Gross margin for system sales was approximately 23% for the second quarter and the increase from approximately 18% in the first quarter. A portion of this increase was due to increased system sales in states with higher sales values. For instance we saw a 56% increase in system sales in California relative to the first quarter. We also saw increased system sales in Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

The margin on these system sales aids in our ability to invest in assets where we retain ownership. We're seeing the results of this positively impact our topline revenues. Product sales in the second quarter of 2017 was $30 million versus $5 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Total revenue grew over 100% year-over-year increasing the $73 million in the second quarter of 2017 versus $35 million in the second quarter of 2016. Our revenue is growing much faster than our expenses and this can be seen in income from operations, which improved by $22 million year-over-year.

Although revenue is affected by seasonality, we believe that our revenue will continue to grow faster than our expense base and that our operating income will continue to improve. Our capital position continues to be quite strong with $308 million in available capacity in our aggregation facility and 109 megawatts of contractor tax equity capacity as of the end of June.

We continue to see strong interest from existing project finance partners as well as new entrants to the market and we feel good about our tax equity pipeline carrying us into the summer of 2018. We are pleased to have a sufficient cash balance and a strong capital position. However, we're always looking to add flexibility and improve our capital structure to maximize its efficiency and take advantage of growth opportunities.

Therefore, we filed a Universal Shelf Registration Statement today with the SEC. This filing will add flexibility to our capital market strategy and enable us to opportunistically access the public markets from time to time.

We believe we'll install between 46 megawatts and 52 megawatts in the third quarter. We expect our cost per watt in the third quarter to be between $2.80 and $2.90. We're very encouraged by the momentum in the business, the engagement of our employees and our prospects for growth.

We believe we're making the right trade-off balancing margin and the implementation of a revenue-generating loan program. We will continue to pursue fiscally responsible business rather than chasing faster growth in markets with marginal returns.

We believe we'll see growth in the fourth quarter based on the recently added sales professionals and the early indicators we're experiencing. We're updating our guidance for the full year to be between 185 megawatts and 200 megawatts installed.

We will continue our disciplined approach and focus on unit economics. This approach along with our successful recruiting initiatives and sales process changes had an impact on sales volumes relative to our historical run rates.

However, we believe our approach positions us as a reliable market force and our longer-term financial results will produce favorable outcomes for our shareholders.

With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator for questions.

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Brian Lee of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Brian Lee

Hey guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Given the updated guidance here and Dana, I appreciate the color around the new sales effort and what happened here in June. How much of the new guidance for the year would you attribute to the disruption that you're seeing from some of the sales and IT initiatives that were put in place very recently and how much of it is being driven by just market factors.

David Bywater

Hey Brian, I know you asked Dana, it's Bywater, I'll actually answer that question. I think there's two things that kind of go over a bump. The first was we had this enormous opportunity to recruit and grow our sales force in May and it was like a -- there is every once in a while you have a big opportunity and we really executed on that and it took a lot of time from our sales leadership and a lot of our district managers to recruit.

I do it again 10 times. It was just an incredible opportunity. So that really took a lot of May and into June before we got a significant growth in our headcount. So that was a onetime setback well worth it and then the second one was this new sales process. Once again, I do it 10 out of 10 times. We basically have changed the process where we literally can delight the customers much faster, service our sales guys much faster and drop off a significant cost that we were incurring to chase customers in the past then were fully vetted.

So long -- right answer, both medium term and long term and we saw that sales process if you rolled it out really slowed down the productivity of our guys in June and started to pick up quite nicely in early July and it's really been kind of full speed since then.

So, it had impact for those two variables had the impact in May and June and I'm glad they're behind us. I think they were good decisions. I do them again and I think it sets us up nicely for the future.

Dana Russell

I think a couple other things Brian. We have consciously the team and I think we're unified in the approach that we've been taking here to really redirect the efforts of the company toward being profitable.

David mentioned in his prepared remarks that California has really ramped up. We got more people there than we've had over the past year. It's a larger percentage of our sales volume than it's been and so we have traded some volume for better economics and so I think that's also been a factor.

When we look at the response that we've had from the organization here over the past few weeks, we feel very good about the momentum. The early indicators are all up, but we are continue to take the same approach that we've had, which is really focusing on profitability, focusing on unit economics, but we still think that we have great opportunity, great growth and we're growing very well in the key markets that we want to be in.

Brian Lee

Okay. No that's helpful color. I guess David, follow-up on that just would you say that the target here and you guys have done a nice job of increasing the mix of systems sales up to 22% you are not that far from the 30% and the equilibrium that you've talked about.

Is that creating some friction I suppose where your trade-off from recent PPA volumes to system sales that aren’t necessarily one for one and although the upfront economics there are better on system sales may be the pool of buyers are slower to convert or are just smaller in that part of the market than you might've been anticipating?

David Bywater

Yeah Brian, good question. Very appropriate question. We have seen an impact. So as people have gone from just selling PPA which is we've refined that process, perfected that process over five years. We've always had the best productivity per rep, we think in the industry for years, and years, and years and as we've really pushed to make sure that every market is selling loan and selling at an appropriate mix, there has been a learning curve.

And we had -- we probably had -- we have a bunch of loan-only markets and they’ve actually become quite proficient in loan and then we really pushed in Q1 and Q2 to make sure all markets including Massachusetts and New Jersey and California and New York that they also incorporate that in their mix and it definitely has slowed down some guys. They have learned both sides.

We have a good portion of the sales force that actually prefers selling loan now. They actually like it. We've just pushed them to make sure they do what's best for the customer and we're seeing that per rep average rebound. Is not quite where we wanted to be yet.

It may never get back to a PPA-only level per rep average, but we think we get pretty close, that coupled with the fact that everything else we've done to help make sure we have a really clean and efficient sales support and customer-centric sales process, were okay with the trade-offs and we're happy that balance.

But yeah it has impacted us a bit, but once again I'm glad that's behind us by and large and now going forward the billings is a lot easier, but those three things that we did right, bringing on a whole bunch of new sales guys, changing the sales process and really pushing that loan to make sure it's part of our fiber, that was heavy, heavy lifting as I said and I do it over again and I'm just glad it's behind us.

Brian Lee

Okay. Great. Last one for me and I'll pass it on. I think you mentioned the Vivint Smart Home was a 5% part of the mix, was that for all of Q2 and can you speak to the geographic concentration of where you're seeing the Vivint Smart Home leads being successful?

And then as you think about the go-forward, is that a 10% part of the mix as you exit this year or what targets do you think are reasonable for thinking about that as a new channel, thanks guys.

David Bywater

Thank you, Brian. So, it was on our Q2 mix, those were kind of my recent mix really on the back end of Q2 into Q3. So, it's our current look is the percentage. The mix is very consistent with our overall mix of our business and so they are in the same markets that were in by and large.

Of course, it's pockets here or there. It's not a perfect allocation. They're not as heavy in California for examples as we are, but over time I think they will gravity to the right markets, but we're pleased with where they are.

And then with regards to that mix, I think it will gravitate up for sure. Would approach 10% perhaps, 8% to 10% in that range to be happy with that because our piece is growing as well and so they're growing, but the overall piece is growing quite nicely and so it was in that 8% to 10% range that probably resonates. We'll see, we'll see how it plays out, but I am really encouraged.

And the one thing Brian that is different and distinct from before, was when we talked about it in the past, we were always gearing up for a seasonality and they would just sell during the summer, but we made that switch as well in Q2 where it's actually permanent now.

It's a year-round sales force and instead of that just being a spike up and down during the summer, we're looking forward to that to be a strong companion to our efforts of growth year-round. So, I think it's a very positive development.

Brian Lee

All right. Thanks guys.

Dana Russell

Thank you, Brian.

Your next question comes from the line of Vishal Shah of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Vishal Shah

Yeah hi. Thanks for taking my question. So first I wanted to just better understand how you're managing your business in light of some of the recent cost improvements are increasing, but you're seeing at a marginal level. Are you passing on those cost increases to your customers, especially in the loan market or like how do you think about the PPA versus loan mix in light of this and I'll follow-up, thank you?

David Bywater

Well, thanks Vishal. We have seen some significant improvement in the price of our components over the last year, year and a half and we expect that the value that we deliver to customers we think is very high. We haven’t lowered prices in the utilities or the markets that we operate in and we expect it will continue to hold the prices where there at or in some places we've even raised prices. So, we feel like we have a good mix there.

Our quest or our goal is to continue to see our overall cost structure go down and continue to be able to see better returns. You've seen us change some of the focus where we've really emphasized some of these higher margin markets like California and that's been a strong point of emphasis and we've given up some volume as a result of that to pursue that.

As we see better economics we'll definitely expand our offerings and continue to operate in those other markets outside of some of those higher margin markets and that will give us an ability to expand in the newer markets as well.

Vishal Shah

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And can talk about your supply procurement strategy for next year? How much do you have and what kind of negotiations have you done so far with that? And then finally, with the Vivint Smart Home can you maybe just talk about the economics versus selling to third part customers, which are non-Vivint Smart Home customers?

Dana Russell

Yeah, I'll take the first part of that and then David can take second half. As far as the panels are concerned, we have orders placed for panels that will take us through the end of the year, and I think and those orders are placed at similar economics or similar prices to what we've seen here recently and what's reflected in our cost per watt in the second quarter.

As a longer-term strategy, I think our strategy really isn’t changing. We're going to continue to buy as we've been buying and we expect to buying from the same or maybe a slightly expanded base of suppliers and then we're going to have to just react to whatever market conditions appear on a longer-term basis.

We don't think it's in the interest of the company to stock up on inventory or to buy way ahead and we believe that our strategy is going to be the same thing that we've done in the past to make the best buying decisions that we can to use our capital in the best way that we can and like I say we've got inventory purchase orders out there through the end of the year and so that's the current status.

David Bywater

I think Vishal on your other question with regards to the costs from the Vivint Smart Home dealer, we'll lower our customer acquisition cost but not initially, nor will it raise our cost.

So over time we do believe that has the potential to help produce those costs, but we think we're going to be very neutral on that. What will benefit us is on the ongoing installation and operational costs as we continue to drive more and more volume throughout organization and continue to leverage that out. I went to speak that we'll see the benefits from that. So, I think I'll be a good thing.

Vishal Shah

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Colin Rusch of Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Colin Rusch

Thanks so much. Now as you guys go forward and you look at you retain value per watt or which is our [wellhead] had peers, how do you think about the trade-offs for growth and market share versus those unit economics now that you've got into very, very good shape?

David Bywater

Well, good question. I think that's been a key focus for us and we think that building and increasing our retained value per share something that we need to pay particular attention to and will that affect our volumes? I think it has and we've been willing to have that trade-off.

What we believe is going to happen and what we're focused on is continuing to expand in the markets that were in that are returning good economics, continuing to create efficiency, that's been the focus of this management team over this past year and expanding the markets as the economics improve.

And so, will we give up early numbers from a marketing standpoint, from a market share standpoint in some markets that aren't economically feasible, the answer is yes. And I think we're willing to make that trade-off and that's what we're seeing.

So, where it doesn't make sense for us to operate we won't. We'll continue to dig in and make sure that we're making the best decision that we can, but we do believe that in the markets where it does make sense and the economics are sound, that we will be a market leader and that we will grow with or above the market in all those markets and we feel like we're doing that today.

Colin Rusch

Great. And then as you look at the platform being a bit more stabilized and putting some good results up here after a number of changes, what are you seeing in terms of your cost of capital, the tax equity providers back leverage? Are you seeing real meaningful improvements there and how can we expect that to roll through from a cadence perspective?

Dana Russell

Well, I think as far as our cost of capital, we expect that to be relatively steady. We've talked about having a very strong pipeline of tax equity and feel very good about the forecast for that. We don't expect that, that we'll see increases there in terms of the cost to capital and we feel really good about the position that we're in.

A year or so ago when we were having these conversations, we were having a much different conversation. We didn't even -- we didn't have a runway for tax equity and so we were having to explain ourselves in terms of the current status of our capital structure, which was a little -- much different and even though we had a lot of confidence in terms of where we were going after we would come out of the SunEdison transaction, we're in a much, much different, more comfortable position today in terms of the forecast, in terms of currently what we have on hand and feel like we're much more stable than we have been.

Colin Rusch

Perfect. Thanks a lot guys.

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Osha of JMP Securities. Your line is open

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, this is McCray on for Joe. So, if I do the math here on the contracted payments per watt, it looks like that number dropped about 9% to 10% from the prior quarter. Is that price decline just due to geographic mix?

Dana Russell

You're going to have to help me with your math here. Show me -- point to me what you're -- I am not following you for sure here.

Unidentified Analyst

So, the $2.8 billion versus the $2.69 billion from the prior quarter and generally speaking from the and taking that over the lease PDA megawatt deployed within the period.

Rob Kain

Yeah hey McCray. This is Rob. So, I think what you're referring to is the nominal contract to payments remaining and if you're dividing it by the megawatt, are you just doing the PPA megawatts or the total installed for the quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

The PPA megawatt.

Rob Kain

Yeah, I would have to go back. It's nothing we look at the nominal contract payments remaining.

Dana Russell

I think our focus here really when we -- so we'll look at that McCray and see maybe we'll have to -- we'll touch basically to and after our call or maybe even before we get off this call, but I think the focus really has been those units and the net retained value that we're creating on a per share basis with those units.

But we'll follow up on that question and have a more complete answer for you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Okay. Yes. Maybe we can drill down a little later. One other question on the cost per watt, does your previous guidance of 2.95 to 3.05 still hold for the year or is there an increased opportunity here to perhaps get below 2.90 after this quarter?

Dana Russell

We we're at 2.82 to 2.94 I thought and that does hold. Yes. We still believe that we'll be in that range.

Unidentified Analyst

So that number is full year guidance than that cost per watt that you outlined, not just for the third quarter?

Dana Russell

Yes, essentially that coincides with third quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Dana Russell

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Krish Sankar of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey this is [Shrug] on for Krish. Usually Q3 shows seasonal strength but with the new sales effort ramping up in Q4 do you expect it two quarters to look pretty similar or do you see strength to be weighted towards Q3 or Q4?

Dana Russell

Well I'll let David respond here, but I can say that as we look in the funnel, it's a little harder to tell how things go in the fourth quarter as a result of all the weather and the other things that may arise. What we feel very good about though if we were to and I think you're talking about from an install standpoint, we really believe at this point that the front of the process is going very well and that we as David mentioned, that we're seeing strength in those early indicators.

We expect that to continue to ramp up through the fourth quarter. So, it may not translate into the install numbers aside, the bookings numbers should be up and we should see strong indicators of growth through the fourth quarter. That what we feel like today.

If you look at the guidance that we gave, it's a fairly broad range, but the top end of the range would suggest significant strength through the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter.

David Bywater

Yeah, I agree. It resonates, so there's the same thing here.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. Thanks.

This completes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

David Bywater

Thank you, everyone.

