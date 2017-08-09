Disney: More Disruption Ahead

Despite common knowledge that cable networks like ESPN were under massive pressure due to subscriber losses, Disney (DIS) traded close to the all-time highs this year. The FQ3 results reinforce those problems while a shift in content distribution should add another layer of risk in the stock over the next year.

After the close, Disney reported that FQ3 EPS declined 2% to $1.58. The company saw revenues miss by $180 million as problems at cable networks were met with a decline in the studio segment from record numbers last year. Previously, the 2016 success of movies helped offset the weakness at ESPN.

Considering that Media Networks contributed 50% of the profits last FQ3, weakness at ESPN was easily to predict as problematic. Higher programming costs for major sports events like the NBA were naturally a problem while subscribers are in decline. The amazing part is that ESPN actually grew affiliate revenues from rate hikes that overcame the sub losses.

Source: Disney FQ3'17 earnings report

Disney saw an incredible 22% dip in operating income due to the higher costs. The biggest problem going forward is that Media Networks remain the biggest profit center by far with segment operating income of $1.8 billion versus only $1.2 billion for Parks and Recreation and $4.0 billion in total.

Possibly, the biggest risk to the story short term is that Disney plans to take over BAMTech and start a Disney-branded OTT service in 2019. The company plans to pull movies from distribution partner Netflix (NFLX).

The biggest concern is that Disney will need to replace the Netflix revenues with a service that will take years to ramp up and plans additional spending. This statement on additional content spending to beef up the service is probably another concern:

Disney will also make a significant investment in an annual slate of original movies, TV shows, short-form content and other Disney-branded exclusives for the service.

The leading streaming service already has 104 million subscribers and a dominant position might reduce the amount of people willing to add the Disney service. Regardless, the media giant does control fantastic content so long term Disney will find the best solution to distribute their content.

The stock trades at $103 in after hours. The disruption in the business suggest the EPS estimates for FY18 remain under pressure. Disney trades at about 15.4x current estimates which isn't overly expensive outside of the troubling disruption the business will face over the next year.

The key investor takeaway is that Disney remains a stock to avoid over the next year as issues at ESPN and the shifting of Disney-branded content will impact earnings expectations. Long term though, the company should be able to rationalize programming costs at ESPN and create a top OTT service that will eventually make the stock a buy after more weakness. Avoid Disney for now.