Vector Group: From Miami Vice To Real Estate

This company is a unique hybrid that reinvested profits from tobacco into Real Estate, and is in a better position to weather the FDA harm reduction efforts than their peers.

Miami is the perfect setting for this dynamic company that invested profits from low-end cigarettes into high-end real estate in New York and Miami. The historical return of this hybrid company is outstanding, and it should be sustainable for at least a few more years. This review includes a few key data points, including why I think Vector Group is a smart buy, then a few warning signs Vector shareholders should watch.

History and Business

Vector’s roots go back to 1822, when John E. Liggett’s grandfather opened a snuff shop in Belleville, Illinois. Liggett went on to create a partnership with George S. Myers, and by the 1880s, the Liggett & Myers Tobacco Co. had formed a successful cigarette business with brands such as Chesterfield, Eve, L&M and Lark.

In 1980 the company was acquired by Grand Metropolitan PLC, then was bought by Bennett S. LeBow who took it public with a listing on the New York Stock Exchange. In 1993 they relocated headquarters to Miami from New York and renamed to the Vector Group in 2000.

Vector started 2000 with 99 percent of revenue coming from tobacco. As of 2016 only 58% comes from cigarettes. In 2000 Vector started investing tobacco profits into Real Estate.

Key Fundamentals

A juicy 8.02% dividend would the first thing that catches most investor’s attention. This comes with a payout ratio of 259.7% for 2016. As comparison, my favorite tobacco company, Altria (MO), has a Dividend yield of 3.72% with a payout ratio of 86.7% for 2016. My favorite REIT, Realty Income Corp (O), has a dividend yield of 4.36%, with more a payout ratio of 213% for 2016. With that yield it makes sense to have a high payout ratio, especially with this company being a hybrid tobacco and Real Estate company.

This chart shows how much revenue and EBITDA Vector Group brings in by sector. It is a promising signal that the real estate revenue keeps growing.

The total return for this company is remarkable! $100 invested in December 2005 would be worth $558.60 as of February 2017. This beat the S&P, which netted $240.10 within that same time frame.

The Million Dollar Question

The most debated question regarding Vector Is how much longer they will be able to sustain this streak of phenomenal shareholder returns. I ran a lengthy review of Vector group leadership because the key reason I am invested in this company is because insiders hold large amounts of company stock.

When researching companies to invest I always keep in mind the Warren Buffett quote, "I am looking for an honest and able management to run [the company] because I don't know how to run it myself," says Buffett.

Leadership for a new millennium

The Vector Group leadership sounds like characters in a Carl Hiaasen book. These proven businessmen have long track records of providing value to their investors, while creating a unique business that I believe is currently undervalued. The story begins with Bennett LeBow who is responsible for the current makeup of the Vector Group. He negotiated favorable terms with the government in the master tobacco settlement, which gave the Vector group a cost advantage of roughly 66 cents per pack of cigarettes of their competitors. Under LeBows leadership the company started investing tobacco revenues into Real Estate. LeBow currently owns 7,614,581 shares valued at $164,322,658.

LeBows is now Chairman of the Board of Directors, while Howard Lorber is the current CEO. Lorber came from the real estate side. By the time he got his 2006 promotion to CEO Lorber had been president of the Vector’s New Valley real estate subsidiary for 21 years. Lorber owns .42% of the company - 540,073 shares at a value of $10,774,456.

Enter Dr. Frost who has been dubbed the Warren Buffett of Biotech. Although he specializes in health-care investments he is drawn to the value of the Vector Group and is currently largest single shareholder owning 15% of the company. Frost also owns a 35% share in Castle Brands (ROX) maker of premium liquor -of which Vector has an 8% stake, and 36.5% share of Ladenburg Thalmann (LTS)- a firm with 4,000 financial advisors of which Vector group owns 8.23%.

Business Risks

Could this be another Enron?

Debt is a big concern for potential investors in the Vector Group. Compared to tobacco peers Vector seems extremely highly leveraged, even compared with my favorite REIT it still appears high. This is something that I will watch closely, but I am OK with the debt, due to the quantity of liquid assets this company holds. Vector Group Credit rating is a solid B2 from Moody’s and B from Standard & Poor’s. The most recent earning call held on 8/4/2017 stated this company has cash and cash equivalents of approximately $410.4 million.

Vector Group Debt

The FDA Risks

The FDA recently came out with an announcement that negatively affected the stock valuation of companies doing business in the U.S. This announcement referred to their plans in how they will reduce harm caused by nicotine. I see nothing at this time that has any impact on the bottom line of these tobacco companies.

Ronald Bernstein, the CEO of Liggett Brands, had similar thoughts when asked about the FDA directive on the recent earnings call held on August 4th:

So from our perspective, we believe that this is going to be a long process, we are not even clear what it is they are exactly trying to do and we are always going to be in a position to comply with regulations and also as was the case when the FDA went beyond constitutional guidelines with the graphic winning labels we will challenge them in court and I’m sure the rest of the industry will as well if they come up with something that violates our rights. So I mean in the short-term into immediate-term I don’t really see much of an impact at all.

A Smart Buy but Watch the Debt

In conclusion Vector Group is a buy, preferably held in a tax-free account. Although, I must admit after all the research and data analysis, I can’t let go of the old saying "If it's too good to be true it usually is." Because this stock is priced so differently then its competitors, I will keep that saying in mind and can't recommend allotting more than 5% of a total portfolio to this stock. Also as a shareholder of Vector Group I will be paying more attention to their debt and ability to pay it down more than listening to the squawking of the FDA. If the company gets low on liquidity, that would not be a good sign, and I may think of selling some of my position at that point. Until then I will buy on stock declines like we saw last week.

