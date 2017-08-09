Quality And Defense Trump Online Competition For This REIT

With a price/FFO multiple that is artificially high, we think share price appreciation will come from double-digit growth in FFO.

With 79% of its centers anchored by high-end and niche grocers, it is positioned defensively against the rise of consumer online shopping.

Quality Trumps Competition

There are quality properties and there are quality companies. Just because a company owns high-quality real estate doesn't mean it has the human capital to match or the processes in place that are considered industry best practices.

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) is quality in every sense of the word. Not only are its properties considered best in class, they are in high-rated Trade Areas, its management consistently receives high scores for corporate governance, and shareholders have been well rewarded.

We don’t think that is about to change anytime soon. We’ve all read about the challenges faced by brick-and-mortar retailers and how malls and shopping centers are on their last leg. We don’t think that is the case, and the latest moves by some eTailers to open physical stores make it evident that an omni-channel strategy is the way to go. We also highlighted Williams-Sonoma’s (NYSE:WSM) omni-channel strategy in a recent article.

It’s no surprise then that when retailers, online or physical, are looking to open new stores, they would focus on high-quality properties located in areas that increase their chances of success. As a retailer, you want to ensure that a property is well kept, has ample foot traffic, and provides an environment where consumers like to go to shop.

In regard to shopping center REITs, those with a focus on grocery-anchored properties can defend well against the consumer trend towards shopping online. The graph below indicates that in a 2016 PwC survey, 72% of consumer respondents preferred to buy their groceries in-store. That may eventually change just as consumer buying habits have changed regarding many other categories, but we don’t think it will happen anytime soon and more importantly, higher-quality grocers will be the least affected by this trend.

Regency’s properties are not only considered high-quality because of the way they look and the quality of its tenants - they perform at the top of their class in terms of grocer sales per square foot and occupancy costs. In 2016, grocer sales at Regency properties reached $32 million, with over 80% of the grocers generating $700 per square foot. That performance is driven by two possible drivers: higher levels of traffic at Regency-owned properties or higher levels of spending. As we mention below, the demographics are a driver, but a look at the REIT's list of grocery tenants reveals a group in the mid-to-high price point also, which speaks to the level of income of shoppers that visit Regency properties.

Source: Regency Centers Investor Presentation

Regency can provide grocers with the location to produce this level of sales because of its focus on attractive demographics when acquiring and operating a property. Overall, its properties are in places with a population density of 138,000 within a 3-mile radius and with average household income (AHHI) of $106,000. The average for peers is a population density of 100,000 and just $86,826 in AHHI.

As the map below shows, most of REG's properties are in or around major metropolitan areas.

Source: Regency Centers Investor Presentation

But quality at the REIT goes beyond skin-deep. Greenstreet Advisors publishes both a corporate governance score and a Trade Area Power (TAP) score, and Regency scores high on both. As the chart below indicates, Regency scores a 73 Corporate Governance Score, while its shopping center REIT peers score just 64.

Source: Regency Centers Investor Presentation

No disrespect to Greenstreet's assessment, but to confirm their findings, we sought a second opinion from ISS as another source for corporate governance ratings. ISS is the world's leading provider of corporate governance and responsible investment (RI) solutions for asset owners, asset managers, hedge funds, and asset service providers.

ISS gives Regency a score of 1 on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the best. The peer average didn’t fare as well as they did in the Greenstreet model, with a score of only 4.1. What exactly do these corporate governance scores measure, and why is it important for investors? As an investor, you want to ensure that management has policies and procedures in place to help managers govern the company according to those policies, and that those policies are in place to benefit/protect shareholders.

The following is a summary of how ISS calculates its score:

O ver 200 factors are analyzed, with the specific factors under analysis varying by region

Each factor is assigned a weight, based on an understanding of the impact of governance practices, ISS voting policy, and prevailing governance standards with each region.

Scores are refreshed daily relative to an index or region.

Issuers are invited to review and verify their data through routine data verification.

Year-round focus, with event-driven data updates for capturing changes to a company's governance structure on an ongoing basis.

The Greenstreet methodology is proprietary, but they post the following example on their website:

Continuing on this topic of pervasive quality, we highlight the attractiveness of Regency’s properties as compared to peers in the Top 10 MSAs - properties in the top 10 MSAs make up 50% of the company's total ABR. REG's TAP scores are significantly higher than peers in all major MSAs except for Miami and Philly, where it is roughly in line with that of peers.

Source: Regency Centers Investor Presentation

Defense

One way to defend against online sales is to focus on needs-based and entertainment services, such as grocery stores and restaurants. At Regency, there are 9,000 total tenants, and 79% of centers are grocery-anchored, which leads the peer group. Furthermore, unlike other shopping center REITs we've written about, such as Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) or Wheeler (NASDAQ:WHLR), we believe Regency houses some of the best-in-class, higher-quality, and niche grocers, such as Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Publix (OTC:PUSH), and Trader Joe's.

Source: Regency Centers Investor Presentation

The breakdown of ABR by retailer type highlights REG's focus on restaurants, need-based, and best-in-class retailers such that its exposure to at-risk retailers is limited to just 5% of ABR.

Source: Regency Centers Investor Presentation

An additional note, as we mention in a previous article, retailers like T.J. Maxx (NYSE:TJX) plan on opening "hundreds" of stores and places like Petco (Pending:PETC) now offer a number of service components that encourage frequent store visits.

Strong Financials

Regency also leads its industry peers in terms of balance sheet strength and recent performance. With a net debt-to-EBITDA of just 5.2x, leverage is at the low end of its peer group, with fixed charge coverage comfortably above 4x and an additional $1 billion revolving credit line available.

Source: Regency Centers Investor Presentation

Despite the recent decline in NAREIT FFO, REG has achieved solid 4%+ growth in net operating income, and as we mentioned earlier, Core FFO is growing at a low-double digit rate.

Source: Regency Centers Investor Presentation

The debt maturity profile is well laddered with no meaningful maturities until 2020...

Source: Regency Centers Investor Presentation

... and the portfolio is well diversified across 428 properties, with only 13% of leases expiring in any given year.

Source: Regency Centers Investor Presentation

Valuation

On a price/FFO measure, the stock looks overvalued against most of its peers. At a Price/FFO multiple of 24, it has the highest multiple among its peer group except for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Note that the P/FFO multiples shown are based on NAREIT FFO, and we have adjusted Regency’s FFO to reflect Core FFO. So while we acknowledge that it may not be an apples to apples comparison, the same relative conclusion can be drawn that REG trades at a premium to peers. Despite that, we believe the adjustments to merger-related costs in 1Q 2017 are distorting its valuation and that the stock is more attractive than the multiple would suggest.

Source: Orenda Partners

We used the same adjusted FFO to calculate the payout ratio. Using reported NAREIT FFO would have resulted in a payout ratio of over 100%, which, again, is being distorted by the merger-related charge in Q1. The adjusted payout ratio looks much more reasonable at 72%.

Source: Orenda Partners

The big knock on REG is its relatively low dividend yield relative to peers. Only Federal Realty Trust has a lower dividend yield. We believe that once the Equity One merger is fully integrated and as FFO continues to grow, shareholders may be rewarded with additional dividend increases. But for now, we don't think this is a pure dividend play. We can see continued FFO growth driving the share price up even if there is no multiple expansion. A dividend boost here and there would just be icing on the cake.

Source: Orenda Partners

The Bottom Line

When we first started looking for another shopping center REIT to add to our portfolio, we were surprised by the inflated P/FFO multiple. A little digging revealed part of the reason, which we think is actually positive in the long term.

We are adding REG to our Heard on the REITs portfolio with a 4% allocation, taking our shopping center REIT exposure to 7% - slightly above the 5% market-cap weighting in the NAREIT Index.

